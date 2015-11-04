Entertainment Live: Joan Collins's I'm A Celebrity... offer; Bradley Cooper's thick skin

Our time is up for the day, so we'll leave you with one more random thing we couldn't help but share with you - Alanis Morissette, clucking like a chicken, to the tune of her hit song Ironic on Jimmy Fallon's US talk show.
Ralph Fiennes has signed on to voice the role of Alfred the Butler in The Lego Batman Movie, a Lego Movie spin-off built around its version of the DC Comics superhero.
The Harry Potter actor follows in the footsteps of Michael Gough, Sir Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, who have all been cast as Batman's loyal factotum in live-action adventures featuring the Caped Crusader.
Due out in 2017, The Lego Batman Movie will see Will Arnett return as Batman, Michael Cera voice Robin and Rosario Dawson play Batgirl.
According to reports, Zach Galifianakis is in talks to play the Joker.
Harris, of course, is now firmly established as the new (Miss) Moneypenny thanks to her appearances in Skyfall and Spectre, while Berry made a memorable impression as Jinx in 2002's Die Another Day.
But back in the early 1970s, Hendry's appearance alongside Roger Moore in Live and Let Die was a major talking point - while Parks didn't even receive an on-screen credit for her role as Thumper in Diamonds are Forever.
Berry's appearance on Tuesday was the actress's first public engagement since last month's announcement she and French husband Olivier Martinez are to divorce.
Adele 'regrets' working with Damon Albarn
Rolling Stone magazine
Blur frontman Damon Albarn was one of many musicians brought in to help Adele with her latest album, 25.
Now, though, the Hello singer has told Rolling Stone she regretted working with him.
It ended up being one of those 'don't meet your idol' moments. The saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.
The star said she was also miffed at comments Albarn made about her in The Sun, saying he thought she was "insecure".
I'm the least insecure person I know. I was asking his opinion about my fears, about coming back with a child involved - because he has a child - and then he calls me insecure?
Audiences are advised to bring a hankie along to Saoirse Ronan's new film Brooklyn - an item the Irish-American actress had use for herself while talking about the big-screen version of Colm Toibin's novel.
While speaking to our reporter Frances Cronin, the 21-year-old got teary as she spoke about a scene in which her character Eilis - a young woman from rural Ireland who emigrates to the US in the 1950s - packs a suitcase.
"[The scene] when she packs up her suitcase [and] she has no clothes to fill her suitcase... was such a brilliant way to convey that she needed to leave," she told the BBC.
As theatre awards season gets into gear, there has been much buzz around Denise Gough for her performance as an actress addicted to drink and drugs in Duncan Macmillan's People, Places and Things at the National Theatre.
On Monday Gough picked up a best actress nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, while the play has its last performance at the NT today before a West End transfer in 2016.
Here's what Gough told us about the part of Emma, which she got after a long period without work during which she almost quit acting.
I have a belief that characters choose you. It has been and will continue to be the most phenomenal experience I have had.
The play, which harvested four- and five-star reviews when it opened in September, employs a number of inventive stage effects to reflect what is happening in Emma's head as she goes through withdrawal, as Duncan Macmillan explains.
The way addiction is treated in fiction often craves a kind of closure and life in recovery doesn’t have that. I wanted to put the audience in that person’s head and body rather than look at them from the outside.
Rod Stewart: Why do people laugh at my model train hobby?
Rocker Rod Stewart has spoken to BBC Radio 5 live about his passion for model railways.
The singer described his set-up at home, consisting of a track 100 ft long and 25 ft wide that accommodates 13 computerised trains running at once.
He said he wasn't the only musician who enjoyed the hobby, revealing Jools Holland, Phil Collins, Neil Young, Frank Sinatra Jr and Roger Daltrey had all shared a "train session" with him - which can last for hours.
He added:
It's a wonderful, wonderful hobby. I don't know why people laugh at it.
Listen to the full interview.
Sam Smith 'falls down the stairs'
Ah! That Sam Smith knows how to play a practical joke. Let's hope someone didn't have a heart attack when they found him at the bottom of the stairs lying in the "fake fall" pose he posted on Instagram.
We love the sheer randomness of this picture - but seriously folks, wearing socks on marble stairs is an accident waiting to happen.
Fans hoping to attend US screenings of Star Wars: The Force Awakens dressed as one of their favourite Star Wars characters should check the small print if they are planning to catch it at an AMC or Cinemark cinema.
Both have banned patrons from wearing masks or bringing imitation weapons - mindful, perhaps, of outrages such as the mass shooting that occurred at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.
Two leading figures in the Conservative Party have questioned the Victoria and Albert Museum's decision not to acquire and exhibit items from the wardrobe of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Culture Secretary John Whittingdale told the Daily Telegraph he had "no doubt" such items would be popular were they to go on display.
Lady Thatcher took enormous care over what she wore and was always keen to promote British fashion. Her clothes and accessories were very much part of her image. I have no doubt that many people would still love to see them.
London mayor Boris Johnson expressed similar sentiments earlier on radio station LBC, suggesting the V&A's new venue at the Olympic Park in Stratford would be "perfect".
I think that they should actually [go on display]. I think that the site in East London would be perfect for them. Irrespective of their stylistic merits, I think people would want to go and see them.
Indeed, it seems the V&A may be softening their stance. In a statement, a spokesman suggested they were amenable to rethinking a decision that was reached some years ago.
The V&A is a constantly evolving institution, and if we were approached today it is perfectly possible that discussions might develop in a different direction.
Last night saw the first episode of BBC Two's The Great Pottery Throw Down - which attracted an average of 1.9 million viewers.
If that seems low, bear in mind that beloved food porn show The Great British Bake Off first debuted with 2.03 million viewers back in 2010.
Clay puns and innuendo were thrown around aplenty during the show, and after contestant James said working with clay was a "very sexual feeling", it was only a matter of time before #50ShadesofClay started circulating on Twitter.
If you missed the episode, you can watch it below.
Tintin's enduring appeal
"Her-Jay's Ad-ven-tures of Tin-Tin!"
If your pulse quickens at the thought of that memorable TV introduction, you're sure to want to catch Tintin - Herge’s Masterpiece, a new exhibition devoted to the Belgian cartoon hero that opens at Somerset House in London next week.
To mark the enduring appeal of the plucky boy reporter, BBC Arts have taken a look at his history and legacy with the help of "Tintinologist" Michael Farr.
The paper claims to have seen a leaked document detailing cultural proposals that could be part of the city's devolution deal.
Mayor Joe Anderson said he had spoken to the government about the idea, telling the paper: "I want an iconic building on the waterfront that helps bring in more tourists and develops our cultural offer.
"We have talked to them about it, talked to people at the highest level about having an iconic building here - an opera house of the north."
The Echo has done a mock-up of how such a building could look...
Leeds prepares to host Mobos
Before we sign off, let's look ahead to tonight's Mobo awards - which this year are being held in Leeds for the first time.
Rita Ora, Ella Eyre and FKA Twigs (pictured) are just a few of the acts getting ready to perform at the city's First Direct Arena before an audience of 12,500.
"It's important that these huge events go to places that thrive in music," said John Newman, a one-time Leeds resident, adding the city had "an incredible music scene".
Leeds City Council estimate hosting the awards will generate £1.35m for the local economy through ticket sales and hotel stays.
Foo Fighters make good on Italy gig promise
Remember back in July when 1,000 Italian Foo Fighters fans joined together in a bid to get their rock heroes to perform in their small town?
Well, their dreams came true last night when the band made good on their promise to visit Cesena.
The Rockin' 1000 - the team who set up the fan performance - tweeted throughout the concert, and it's fair to say they were pretty excited.
Here's a picture from backstage they posted before the show began, and another of the band's performance.
One of the other highlights was when the band sang Learn to Fly - the song that secured the concert in the first place.
After the concert, Foo frontman Dave Grohl jammed out with some of the Rockin' 1,000 team.
Fiennes joins Lego Batman voice cast
Ralph Fiennes has signed on to voice the role of Alfred the Butler in The Lego Batman Movie, a Lego Movie spin-off built around its version of the DC Comics superhero.
The Harry Potter actor follows in the footsteps of Michael Gough, Sir Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, who have all been cast as Batman's loyal factotum in live-action adventures featuring the Caped Crusader.
Due out in 2017, The Lego Batman Movie will see Will Arnett return as Batman, Michael Cera voice Robin and Rosario Dawson play Batgirl.
According to reports, Zach Galifianakis is in talks to play the Joker.
Jimmy Carr: More women for TV comedy shows
Jimmy Carr says positive discrimination is needed to get more women on television comedy panel shows.
A ban on all-male line-ups on shows like QI and Have I Got News for You was announced last year by the BBC's director of television, Danny Cohen.
Carr told Newsbeat that female panellists "change the balance" on programmes, affecting "how everyone interacts" for the better.
"It's a hugely positive thing," he said. "It's that thing where you say you have to have a bit of positive discrimination to push it forward a little bit."
Perry beats Swift in Forbes' rich list
We reported over the weekendTaylor Swift is being sued for allegedly stealing the lyrics to her hit song Shake It Off.
And the singer's mood is hardly likely to improve with the news she has been pipped to the title of top-earning woman in music by her arch-rival, Katy Perry.
According to Forbes' annual guess-timations, Perry made $135m (£87.8m) between 1 June 2014 and 1 June 2015, compared to Swift's relatively paltry $80m (£52m).
Bizarrely, the business magazine puts Fleetwood Mac - a band with two women and three men - in third place with estimated earnings of $59.5m (£38.7m).
Bond's black female co-stars celebrated
Here's a picture of Trina Parks, Naomie Harris, Halle Berry and Gloria Hendry at an event at theCalifornia African American Museum in Los Angeles, held to celebrate the black actresses who have appeared in the James Bond films.
Harris, of course, is now firmly established as the new (Miss) Moneypenny thanks to her appearances in Skyfall and Spectre, while Berry made a memorable impression as Jinx in 2002's Die Another Day.
But back in the early 1970s, Hendry's appearance alongside Roger Moore in Live and Let Die was a major talking point - while Parks didn't even receive an on-screen credit for her role as Thumper in Diamonds are Forever.
Berry's appearance on Tuesday was the actress's first public engagement since last month's announcement she and French husband Olivier Martinez are to divorce.
Adele 'regrets' working with Damon Albarn
Blur frontman Damon Albarn was one of many musicians brought in to help Adele with her latest album, 25.
Now, though, the Hello singer has told Rolling Stone she regretted working with him.
The star said she was also miffed at comments Albarn made about her in The Sun, saying he thought she was "insecure".
BBC reporter brings Ronan to tears
Audiences are advised to bring a hankie along to Saoirse Ronan's new film Brooklyn - an item the Irish-American actress had use for herself while talking about the big-screen version of Colm Toibin's novel.
While speaking to our reporter Frances Cronin, the 21-year-old got teary as she spoke about a scene in which her character Eilis - a young woman from rural Ireland who emigrates to the US in the 1950s - packs a suitcase.
Gough's intoxicating performance set for West End
Tim Masters
As theatre awards season gets into gear, there has been much buzz around Denise Gough for her performance as an actress addicted to drink and drugs in Duncan Macmillan's People, Places and Things at the National Theatre.
On Monday Gough picked up a best actress nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, while the play has its last performance at the NT today before a West End transfer in 2016.
Here's what Gough told us about the part of Emma, which she got after a long period without work during which she almost quit acting.
The play, which harvested four- and five-star reviews when it opened in September, employs a number of inventive stage effects to reflect what is happening in Emma's head as she goes through withdrawal, as Duncan Macmillan explains.
Rod Stewart: Why do people laugh at my model train hobby?
Rocker Rod Stewart has spoken to BBC Radio 5 live about his passion for model railways.
The singer described his set-up at home, consisting of a track 100 ft long and 25 ft wide that accommodates 13 computerised trains running at once.
He said he wasn't the only musician who enjoyed the hobby, revealing Jools Holland, Phil Collins, Neil Young, Frank Sinatra Jr and Roger Daltrey had all shared a "train session" with him - which can last for hours.
He added:
Sam Smith 'falls down the stairs'
Ah! That Sam Smith knows how to play a practical joke. Let's hope someone didn't have a heart attack when they found him at the bottom of the stairs lying in the "fake fall" pose he posted on Instagram.
We love the sheer randomness of this picture - but seriously folks, wearing socks on marble stairs is an accident waiting to happen.
US cinema chains ban Star Wars masks
Fans hoping to attend US screenings of Star Wars: The Force Awakens dressed as one of their favourite Star Wars characters should check the small print if they are planning to catch it at an AMC or Cinemark cinema.
Both have banned patrons from wearing masks or bringing imitation weapons - mindful, perhaps, of outrages such as the mass shooting that occurred at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.
Here's what AMC posted on its website.
Cinemark are also prohibiting "face coverings, face paint [and] simulated weapons", according to this fan's tweet.
Rising Star jurors announced
Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman and TV host Jonathan Ross are to sit on the jury for next year's Bafta Rising Star award.
They'll be joined by a number of other industry experts to shortlist five actors for the prize, which will then be decided by a public vote.
Justin Bieber tells fans to 'clap on the right notes'
Justin Bieber hasn't been having a good time of it lately. Last week he apologised for walking out of a concert in Norway after just one song when fans wouldn't let him mop up a spillage on stage.
Now he's got angry with fans in Spain while singing an acoustic version of his hit What Do You Mean.
After they started clapping along - out of time - Bieber stopped singing and said: "At least clap on the right notes."
He then proceeded to show them how to do it, saying: "If you're going to clap, at least clap on-beat."
More reaction to V&A's Thatcher decision
Two leading figures in the Conservative Party have questioned the Victoria and Albert Museum's decision not to acquire and exhibit items from the wardrobe of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Culture Secretary John Whittingdale told the Daily Telegraph he had "no doubt" such items would be popular were they to go on display.
London mayor Boris Johnson expressed similar sentiments earlier on radio station LBC, suggesting the V&A's new venue at the Olympic Park in Stratford would be "perfect".
Indeed, it seems the V&A may be softening their stance. In a statement, a spokesman suggested they were amenable to rethinking a decision that was reached some years ago.
They will have to act fast though, as the effects in question are to be auctioned off at Christie's on 15 December.
Martin Freeman destroys a shed
Martin Freeman's latest role sees the Sherlock star decorate a flat, bake a cake and build a shed - only to then reduce them all to ruins with a sledgehammer and a chainsaw.
It's all in the service of the video for Paul Weller's new single Pick It Up, set for release on 18 December.
Watch the video below. Be warned, though - it does feature cake abuse.
Verdict on The Great Pottery Throw Down
Last night saw the first episode of BBC Two's The Great Pottery Throw Down - which attracted an average of 1.9 million viewers.
If that seems low, bear in mind that beloved food porn show The Great British Bake Off first debuted with 2.03 million viewers back in 2010.
Clay puns and innuendo were thrown around aplenty during the show, and after contestant James said working with clay was a "very sexual feeling", it was only a matter of time before #50ShadesofClay started circulating on Twitter.
Reviews were generally positive. The Guardian's Sam Wollaston said he "could watch pot throwing all day", while the Daily Telegraph's Gerard O'Donovan said the show was "tiresome in places" but "endearingly human".
Here's what you've been telling us on Twitter.
If you missed the episode, you can watch it below.
Tintin's enduring appeal
"Her-Jay's Ad-ven-tures of Tin-Tin!"
If your pulse quickens at the thought of that memorable TV introduction, you're sure to want to catch Tintin - Herge’s Masterpiece, a new exhibition devoted to the Belgian cartoon hero that opens at Somerset House in London next week.
To mark the enduring appeal of the plucky boy reporter, BBC Arts have taken a look at his history and legacy with the help of "Tintinologist" Michael Farr.
New Liverpool opera house mooted
Liverpool Echo
Liverpool could get a new opera house on the banks of the River Mersey, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The paper claims to have seen a leaked document detailing cultural proposals that could be part of the city's devolution deal.
Mayor Joe Anderson said he had spoken to the government about the idea, telling the paper: "I want an iconic building on the waterfront that helps bring in more tourists and develops our cultural offer.
"We have talked to them about it, talked to people at the highest level about having an iconic building here - an opera house of the north."
The Echo has done a mock-up of how such a building could look...
Some may remember a plan for the Royal Opera House to open a Manchester branch.
That didn't happen, and the idea morphed into the plan for the £110m Factory arts centre, due to open in Manchester in 2019.
Stewart signs HBO internet deal
Jon Stewart may have left The Daily Show, but he is certainly not leaving the world of topical news-based comedy.
Just three months on, the 52-year-old has signed a deal to produce topical videos for HBO's internet services.
According to the network, Stewart - who made his directorial debut last year with the fact-based drama Rosewater - "will view current events through his unique prism".
Bradley Cooper 'thick skinned' over bad reviews
BBC Newsbeat
Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller's latest film Burnt - in which he plays a temperamental chef - hasn't received the best reviews from critics.
The Los Angeles Times called it "overcooked", while The Guardian said the film "never comes to life" in its one-star review.
Speaking to Newsbeat, though, the actor said he didn't take bad reviews personally.
Joan Collins 'turned down I'm a Celebrity'
Can you imagine what a series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! would be like with Dame Joan Collins among the contestants?
Brilliant, right? Well, it turns out ITV producers thought the same - but the star turned down the offer.
Here's what she told the Press Association during a recent book signing.
The actress also said she loves Strictly Come Dancing, saying "nothing could be more glamorous" - but said she wouldn't want to appear on that show either.
Drat!
Avengers leads People's Choice nominations
Marvel superhero film Avengers: Age of Ultron leads the nominations for the 2016 People's Choice Awards.
The blockbuster scored seven nods in total, including favourite movie and favourite acting nominations for its stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlet Johansson.
British nominees include Ed Sheeran, Emily Blunt, David Tennant and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.
Sadly, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't get the memo about the Avengers film's success and thought his five nods across the acting and movie categories led the pack.
Other stars have also been tweeting about their nominations.
The awards will be dished out at a Los Angeles ceremony on 6 January.
Tarantino 'not backing down'
Film-maker Quentin Tarantino has spoken for the first time about the controversy surrounding his recent remarks at a rally against police brutality.
Police unions in the US have called for a boycott of the director's latest film, western The Hateful Eight, after he spoke out on 24 October.
"When I see murder I cannot stand by," he said at the event. "I have to call the murdered the murdered and I have to call the murderers the murderers."Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Tarantino said his words had been misrepresented and that he was being "singled out" for approbation.
"What they're doing is pretty obvious," he said of those who have taken him to task. "Instead of examining the problem of police brutality in this country, better they single me out.
'Lost' Disney cartoon to be screened
In case you missed it late yesterday, here's news that a cartoon featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit - the first Disney character - is to be screened for the first time in 87 years.
Sleigh Bells, which hasn't been seen since its original 1928 release, will have its world premiere at BFI Southbank in London on 12 December.
