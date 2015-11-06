Entertainment Live: Hunger Games: Mockingjay reviewed, Peep Show stars talk new series

BBC

The ninth season of Channel 4's Peep Show is being billed as the last, but at a screening of the first two episodes in London last night the show's stars and creators said it might not be the end of the line for Jeremy and Mark.

"We've got a document that says Peep Show series 10 and it has one line about a lawnmower," revealed writer Sam Bain.

"The whole thing is a prequel to Last of the Summer Wine," joked David Mitchell, who plays uptight Mark Corrigan opposite Robert Webb's Jeremy. "Super-Hans is Compo, [while] Clegg is definitely Mark."

"I don't think it will be back any time soon," admitted co-writer Jesse Armstrong. "But we've all said that we love working on it and love writing the jokes.

"It feels like now is the time to stop it, but I would like to find out what [the characters] do later in their lives an appropriately long period of time from now."

Channel 4

The new series sees former flatmates Mark and "Jez" living apart following Jez'a declaration of love for Mark's girlfriend Dobbie in the last series.

Mark is now working in a bank and has a straight-laced new flatmate, while Jez is sleeping in Super Hans and his fiancee's bathtub. The pair meet up on the now clean-living Super Hans' stag night.

Fans of the show will be pleased to learn the writing is still as funny after nearly 13 years, while the inner monologues of the self-serving, bitter and petty characters remain undiminished.

Peep Show starts on Channel 4 next Wednesday at 22:00 GMT.