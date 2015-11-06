Entertainment Live: Hunger Games: Mockingjay reviewed, Peep Show stars talk new series
Summary
- News and updates for 5 November 2015
- Final Hunger Games film 'most satisfying'
- Peep Show stars hint show might not be over
- Krept and Konan, Stormzy and Ella Eyre win at Mobo awards
- E.T screenwriter Melissa Mathison dies
Live Reporting
By Neil Smith and Genevieve Hassan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Auf wiedersehen
Neil Smith
Entertainment reporter
That's all we have time for on today's live page, but we'll be back tomorrow with news and pictures from tonight's potentially rain-soaked Hunger Games premiere in London.
To get you in the mood, here's one that Liam Hemsworth tweeted from last night's big launch in Berlin.
Bye for now.
First pictures from Chips movie set
Actor Dax Shephard is doing double duty on the upcoming Chips movie, working both in front of the camera and behind it in director's chair.
Filming on the big screen version of the 1970s drama about two California Highway Patrol officers began last month and the star has been tweeting snaps from the set.
Binge-watch is word of the year
Binge-watch - a recently-coined verb that means "to watch a large number of television programmes (especially all the shows from one series) in succession" - has been chosen by Collins English Dictionary as its 2015 word of the year.
Lexicographers noticed its usage was up 200% on 2014, largely due to the popularity of watching shows like House of Cards and Breaking Bad (pictured) in mammoth-sized portions.
Other entries in Collins's list of 10 words of the year include dadbod, ghosting and clean eating.
Corbynomics, manspreading, contactless and transgender also make a list of words that, according to Collins's Helen Newstead, are a testament to the "ever-changing" nature of the English language.Read more on this story.
V&A 'stupefied' by Thatcher wardrobe row
The saga over Margaret Thatcher's wardrobe continues.
Earlier this week it was reported the Victoria and Albert Museum in London had turned down the chance to exhibit clothes and other items belonging to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
This got the goat of some senior Conservative Party figures, one of whom - London Mayor Boris Johnson - was adamant that "people would want to go and see them".
Now Nicholas Coleridge (pictured), the V&A's newly installed chairman, has hit back insisting "no formal approach had ever been received" and that he was "stupefied" by a row that, as luck would have it, blew up on his first day on the job.
"The director of the V&A's view is that it could be well worth considering having some pieces if there really are some available," he said on BBC Radio 4's The World at One.
Listen to the full interview, which starts at 40:09.
'It'll be right here'
Earlier we brought youthe sad news that ET: The Extra-Terrestrial screenwriter Melissa Mathison has died of cancer in Los Angeles.
Now, in a rather uncanny coincidence, the Royal Albert Hall has announced plans to screen Steven Spielberg's film with a live orchestral accompaniment on 28 and 29 December.See more details.
DJ Neil Fox abuse trial begins
DJ Neil Fox exploited his fame to sexually abuse fans as young as 15 as well as colleagues, a court has heard.
The 54-year-old is accused of sexually abusing three girls aged under 16 between 1988 and 1996.
He is also facing another four charges of indecent assault relating to females aged over 16. He denies all charges.Read more on this story.
Alice sequel magics up trailer
Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Mia Waikowska return as the Mad Hatter, the Red Queen and Alice in Alice Through the Looking Glass, the sequel to Disney's 2010 success.
But there's a new cast addition making James Bobin's film - due out in May - even curiouser: Our very own Sacha Baron Cohen.
Check out the trailer.
Export bar placed on bowl
A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare bowl by renowned ceramicist Hans Coper to allow time for a UK buyer to come up with the £92,291 required to prevent it leaving the country.
"It is important we save this bowl for the UK in order to better understand the work of one of our greatest ceramic artists in a pivotal period of his artistic development," said Culture Minister Ed Vaizey.
Created in 1955 and decorated with an abstract bird design, the bowl is considered to be one of the rarest pieces of Coper's to focus on patterns and motifs.
Interested parties have until 4 March to make themselves known to the DCMS.
Refined but ragged
Pop star James Morrison may be one of Britain's biggest male solo artists, but he nearly walked away from music two years ago.
He spoke to our music reporter Mark Savage to explain why and how he conquered his demons after a family tragedy.Read the interview.
Bill Bailey tour bus found in Liverpool
The mystery of Bill Bailey's disappearing tour bus, believed taken from outside Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 26 October, has been solved.
A bus answering its description has now been found, slightly damaged, in the Tuebrook area of the city.
Here's how Bailey announced the news.
Read more on this story.
Proms to emigrate Down Under
The BBC Proms are to be held outside the UK for the first time next year with a four-day debut season in Melbourne, Australia.
Pieces by Berlioz, Saint-Saens and Bernstein (pictured) will sit alongside new Australian commissions at five introductory concerts, to be presented at the city's Hamer Hall Arts Centre.Find out more.
BBC launches store to buy shows online
The BBC is making more than 7,000 hours of TV available to buy from its archives, including current shows and "lost gems", from the new BBC Store.
The digital service, which launches today, allows the public to buy and keep more than 60 years of BBC shows - including some banned programmes.
They'll typically cost £1.89 an episode and can be downloaded through theBBC Store and iPlayer.
There's also some exclusive content including Episodes star Matt LeBlanc fronting a series of clips in Top Gear: The Races, bringing together memorable moments from the show's racing archive.Read the full story.
New Star Wars: The Force Awakens posters revealed
Star Wars fans received a treat overnight as new character posters for The Force Awakens were released. But the big question still is - where is Luke Skywalker?
Stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have also spoken with the Hollywood Reporter about working on the film, hidden talents and keeping secrets.Read the interview.
Perry performs for Lynch foundation
Here's a picture of Katy Perry, with some friends, performing at a New York concert dedicated to transcendental meditation.
The singer joined fellow musician Sting and comedian Jerry Seinfeld at the Carnegie Hall benefit, held in aid of the David Lynch Foundation.
The Mulholland Drive film-maker set up his foundation in 2005 with the aim of promoting "consciousness-based education and world peace".
The Dune director meditates "twice a day, every day" - something he says gives him "effortless access to unlimited reserves of energy, creativity and happiness".
Modigliani painting fetches a fortune
A 1919 artwork by Modigliani fetched $42.8m (£27.8m) at auction last night - almost $20m (£13m) more than it had been expected to go for.
The painting of Paulette Jourdain, the artist's favourite model, was bought by a private Asian collector at Sotheby's New York sale of works from the collection of its former chairman, A Alfred Taubman.
Taubman, who died earlier this year aged 91, was a successful businessman and philanthropist who served a jail term for price fixing in 2002.
Overall the auction house sold $377m (£240.5m) worth of art owned by the billionaire, with other lots including a Picasso portrait of his lover Dora Maar that was once owned by the late Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace.
William Shatner sing-speaks Girl Crush
Star Trek's William Shatner also made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Association awards last night.
Dressed up as a Stormtrooper - which might displease all the Trekkers out there - he gave a rendition of song of the year Girl Crush in his typical sing-speaking style.
Blake Shelton confirms Gwen Stefani relationship
The Country Music Association awards took place in Nashville last night - though for many, the real drama of the evening happened away from the stage.
To know why, we must go back to July this year when country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert (above) announced they were splitting up after four years of marriage.
Shelton might have been expecting to be named male vocalist of the year - an award he had received for the last five years.
But he lost out this year to newcomer Chris Stapleton. Not only that, but he was also obliged to look on as his soon-to-be-ex was named female vocalist of the year.
A further kink was added to the proceedings by the confirmation, by Shelton's publicist, that he and Gwen Stefani - a fellow mentor on the US version of The Voice - are officially an item.
No Doubt star Stefani, who recently split from her husband Gavin Rossdale, had been noticeably coy when she was quizzed about the romance earlier this week by DJ Ryan Seacrest.
Back at the awards, bragging rights were shared between Stapleton, who also picked up the best new artist and album of the year prizes, and Little Big Town, who were named vocal group of the year.
The Alabama four-piece won additional prizes at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for their hit track Girl Crush, which was crowned single and song of the year.
See a full list of winners.
Eagles postpone Kennedy Center honour
Rock band The Eagles have pulled out of a ceremony in Washington DC next month at which they were due to be honoured alongside George Lucas, Carole King and three others.
Co-founder Glenn Frey (second from right) is expected to have surgery soon for long-standing intestinal problems, prompting the group to withdraw from the Kennedy Center tribute on 6 December.
The band will now be recognised in 2016 at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Here's how the Kennedy Center announced the news on Twitter:
Who could fill 007's tux?
As the new James Bond film Spectre continues to open up at cinemas around the world, Daniel Craig is generally receiving high praise for his performance from critics.
But how much longer will Craig remain as the globetrotting 007? He’s given the impression in some recent press interviews he’s not necessarily that interested in continuing in the role.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook takes a look at who might possibly replace him.
Morrissey hits back at book's critics
Singer Morrissey has responded in kind to the critics who slammed his debut novel List of the Lost, claiming they were only after "a bit of attention".
"I strongly believe in freedom of expression," he told Chile's Cooperativa websitein an interview originally published in Spanish. "But often the criticisms are an attack against me as a human being and have nothing to do with what they're reading."
List of the Lost - about an American relay team who kill a demon - drew withering reviews when it was published in September, withThe Observer suggesting his publishers "should be ashamed of themselves".
Addressing his critics directly, though, Morrissey said the book "wasn't written for you. You cannot try to work out what you think the author should have written instead of what he actually wrote".
Rather like his characters, this one could run and run.
Sir Elton John: Putin was 'very apologetic'
Sir Elton John says he is currently arranging to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss gay rights.
The pop star said he wants to talk to Mr Putin about his "ridiculous" attitude to the issue - but previously fell victim to prank callers pretending to be the Russian leader.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the star said he had now received a genuine call from the president.
"He was very affable, he was very apologetic, he was very sincere," he said.
Read more on this story.
Daily Show host has emergency op
Fans of The Daily Show who tuned in last night were greeted with a repeat episode after its host Trevor Noah took the night off.
The South African comedian had a good excuse though, having undergone an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday morning.
"We're happy to report the procedure went well and he is currently recuperating from the surgery," Comedy Central said.
Noah, who took over from Jon Stewart in September, is expected to be back at his desk for this evening's show but will probably hold off on the gymnastics for the time being.
Mobo awards descend on Leeds
BBC Newsbeat
Radio 1 and 1Xtra
Last night saw stars gather in Leeds for the Mobo awards.
Krept and Konan (above) collected two awards for best album and best hip hop act, as did Stormzy who was named best male and best grime act.
Other winners included Ella Eyre (below), who won best female act.
FKA Twigs also won best video for Pendulum, a video she directed herself.Read more and see the full list of winners.
'Grim' Hunger Games film reviewed
Jennifer Lawrence will be on the red carpet later at the UK premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, the final instalment in the futuristic fantasy series based on Suzanne Collins's best-selling novels.
She will be joined by a host of co-stars at the London event, among them Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson.
The fourth Hunger Games film had its world premiere in Berlin last night (above) and has now been reviewed by many publications, one of which called it "the most satisfying, gripping and emotional film in the franchise".
The film,continued Screen Daily's critic, "moves along with grim, propulsive confidence, once again leaning on Jennifer Lawrence's steel-jawed performance".
"Mockingjay - Part 2 is no mere sequel, but the finale of an ambitious narrative,"writes Variety's Peter Debruge, who praised director Francis Lawrence - no relation to Jennifer - for "working at a classical pace that's become increasingly rare among breakneck modern blockbusters".The Hollywood Reporter was less enthusiastic, suggesting there would not be "too many people - Jennifer Lawrence included - who will be sorry to see this overdrawn series end".
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 opens in the UK and Ireland on 19 November.
Door open for Peep Show return
Kev Geoghegan
Arts and entertainment reporter
The ninth season of Channel 4's Peep Show is being billed as the last, but at a screening of the first two episodes in London last night the show's stars and creators said it might not be the end of the line for Jeremy and Mark.
"We've got a document that says Peep Show series 10 and it has one line about a lawnmower," revealed writer Sam Bain.
"The whole thing is a prequel to Last of the Summer Wine," joked David Mitchell, who plays uptight Mark Corrigan opposite Robert Webb's Jeremy. "Super-Hans is Compo, [while] Clegg is definitely Mark."
"I don't think it will be back any time soon," admitted co-writer Jesse Armstrong. "But we've all said that we love working on it and love writing the jokes.
"It feels like now is the time to stop it, but I would like to find out what [the characters] do later in their lives an appropriately long period of time from now."
The new series sees former flatmates Mark and "Jez" living apart following Jez'a declaration of love for Mark's girlfriend Dobbie in the last series.
Mark is now working in a bank and has a straight-laced new flatmate, while Jez is sleeping in Super Hans and his fiancee's bathtub. The pair meet up on the now clean-living Super Hans' stag night.
Fans of the show will be pleased to learn the writing is still as funny after nearly 13 years, while the inner monologues of the self-serving, bitter and petty characters remain undiminished.
Peep Show starts on Channel 4 next Wednesday at 22:00 GMT.
Melissa Mathison RIP
We'll start with the sad news that Melissa Mathison, a long-time collaborator of director Steven Spielberg who was Oscar-nominated for writing the screenplay for ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, has died at the age of 65.
Mathison, who was married to Harrison Ford from 1983 to 2004 and who also wrote films including The Black Stallion and The Indian in the Cupboard, died of cancer at a Los Angeles hospital.
One of her last assignments was writing the screenplay for The BFG, Spielberg's upcoming film version of the Roald Dahl novel about a "big friendly giant".
Spielberg paid tribute, saying she "had a heart that shined with generosity and love and burned as bright as the heart she gave ET".
Get involved
Genevieve Hassan
Entertainment reporter
Got something to say on today's news, or think there's something we should be covering?
Get in touch and let us know by tweeting@BBCNewsEnts or emailing entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.
Morning all
Neil Smith
Arts reporter
Another day, another dollar - and another live page as well, bringing you everything you need to know from the world of entertainment, arts, media and culture.
Today we'll be looking back at last night's Mobo awards, checking out reviews for the final Hunger Games film and discovering why "binge-watch" has been chosen by one dictionary as its word (or should that be words?) of the year.
We'll also be paying tribute to ET screenwriter Melissa Mathison, who has sadly died.
No need to phone home - we'll be right here.