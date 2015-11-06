Entertainment Live: Who rumours rubbished; new Star Wars trailer; Crazy Eyes and Lady Edith team up on London stage
News and updates for 6 November 2015
- Reaction to John Lewis Christmas ad
- Crazy Eyes and Lady Edith team up on London stage
- Original Batmobile creator dies
By Victoria Lindrea and Keily Smith
Farewell... it's party-time!
Victoria Lindrea
BBC Entertainment and Arts reporter
So that's it from today's live page
Across the weekend, if you're Christmas shopping in Westfield shopping centre in London's Shepherd's Bush, you can raise money for Children in Need by recreating the famous Bohemian Rhapsody head-banging scene from Wayne’s World.
Fans will be able to film their own version of the famous scene in a replica of the 1978 AME Pacer "Mirth Mobile" used in the 1992 movie, complete with wigs, glasses and the liquorice dispenser!
To mark their 40th anniversary of Bohemian Rhapsody, the videos will be posted on the official Queen Youtube channel and shared on the Queen Facebook page.
Check out this mum and daughter showing how it's done.
And here's the original.
May your weekend be this much fun! See you on Monday.
Will the real Taylor Swift please stand up
This man has the same name as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. He's called Taylor Swift.
It's been a few years since he found out about a rising female star of country music who shared his name.
"I was like, 'Okay, she does country music, that's great. She writes her own music, that's awesome!'"
But pretty much every day since then, he has been asked about his name. "Wait...You mean you're name is actually Taylor Swift?"
Read more on his plight.
Also spare a though for John Lewis from Virginia. This time every year he gets bombarded by people tweeting him about the department store's Christmas advert.
But he takes it all in good humour...
Who not halved
Peter Capaldi denies reports the BBC is cutting back on Doctor Who episodes.
Elf warning for pockets
With top tickets priced at £230, you should expect great things from the newly-opened Elf Musical.
But some critics have been left underwhelmed.The Stage's Mark Shenton said the show was an "amiable, good-natured seasonal show", but was an "overpriced Christmas spectacle".
TheDaily Mail's Quentin Letts described the show as "reasonably entertaining", but "left me a little cold".The Arts Desk wrote: "It's both too simplistic and too long (a stodgy two and a half hours) to demand the attention of younger viewers, and, aside from a bluesy number featuring disillusioned store Santas and an animal rights gag, there's precious little for parents."
ButTelegraph critic Dominic Cavendish said: "This is bound to make a lot of kids very happy, even if leaves a lot of parents very broke."
Dru stays with the undead
The Independent
One of the ultimate vampires from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is crowd-funding to make a documentary - about vampires.
Juliet Landau played Drusilla, the disturbed companion to Spike, and it seems she hasn't gotten over it.
She is bidding to film A Place Among the Dead, described as the definitive vampire documentary, and has already got the likes of Joss Whedon, Tim Burton, Anne Rice and Nathan Fillion on board.
"When I was working on Buffy, director Joss (Whedon) created such a brilliant world. Getting him to work with him on that project and since then, hanging out with creatives - actors, directors, writers - I've had the best conversations," Landau told The Independent.
"That's where my real fascination with vampires began."
She's well on her way to her $60,000 total.
Official trailer for Tarantino's Hateful Eight
The official trailer for The Hateful Eight is released today.
The highly anticipated Quentin Tarantino film has come under the spotlight recently after some police in the US vowed to boycott the film following Tarantino's public appearance at a rally against police brutality last month.
The film, which stars Samuel L Jackson as a Bounty hunter brought together with a random group of people (Kurt Russell, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Jason Leigh) during a snowstorm in rural Wyoming, is considered to be an awards contender.
It will have a limited release in the US on Christmas Day and is released across the UK on 8 January.
Tarantino - whose films often divide the crowd - has described the premise as "a bunch of guys in a room who can’t trust each other".
See for yourself. But be warned - in case you hadn't guessed - it contains violence.
New Star Wars trailer
Disney have released a new Star Wars trailer, aimed at the Japanese market, featuring extra footage than has previously been seen.
Swedish star to play Amy?
Screen Daily
Swedish actress Noomi Rapace is apparently in talks to play Amy Winehouse in a forthcoming biopic, written and directed by Kirsten Sheridan - daughter of My Left Foot director Jim Sheridan.
Rapace, 35, remains best known for her role in the original Girl With A Dragon Tattoo film. She is soon to reprise her role as Elizabeth Shaw in Ridley Scott's Prometheus sequel, Alien: Paradise Lost, and is reportedly set to play opposite Christian Bale in Michael Mann's Enzo Ferrari biopic.
The biopic follows hot on the heels of this year' acclaimed documentary from Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia, which attracted controversy for its less-than-favourable portryal of Winehouse's father, Mitch.
Mr Winehouse is understood to be lining up a separate project dedicated to his daughter.
The singer died in 2011 at the age of 27, following an oft-publicised battle with drink and drugs.
Gangnam statue
Psy did so much to put South Korean pop music on the map that he's having a statue erected in his honour in the Seoul district he made famous.
The installation, due to be unveiled next month, will be modelled on the horse-riding hands of his famous Gangnam Style dance, the global hit of 2012.
"Thanks to the music video, Gangnam became known throughout the world. We hope this will become a landmark for our district", said Gangnam tourism director Park Hee-Soo.
"Tourists can take pictures under the statue and the song will play automatically when you stand there," Park told AFP.
Star Wars fan granted dying wish
A terminally ill Star Wars fan has been given the opportunity to see an early cut of the new film The Force Awakens, six weeks before it is due to open in cinemas around the world.
In a post on Facebook, Daniel Fleetwood's wife, Ashley, said her 31-year-old husband's "final dream was just granted".
It followed a social media campaign with the hashtag #ForceForDaniel, which saw members of the public joined by stars of the film in a push to allow Daniel - who is suffering from an aggressive form of cancer - to see the film ahead of its official opening in December.
Disney said on Thursday that the screening for Fleetwood had taken place and that “all involved were happy to be able to make it happen”.
Mark Hamill, who joined the campaign, tweeted he was "elated".
"If I got to see the movie, I might actually die from happiness," Daniel told People magazine earlier this week.
007 rents a car in TV spoof
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a little fun last night with guest Daniel Craig, with a sketch which sees James Bond trying to rent a car.
Even the sometimes curmudgeonly Craig couldn't keep a straight face...
Cliff Richard re-interviewed by police
Singer Sir Cliff Richard has been re-interviewed by police investigating alleged sexual assaults, his spokesman has said.
The entertainer, 75, was interviewed under caution last year by detectives investigating a claim of a sex crime involving a young boy in the 1980s.
He has never been arrested or charged.
The allegations are "completely false", and the star co-operated fully when he voluntarily met South Yorkshire Police this week, his spokesman said.Read the full story.
Newspapers verdict on John Lewis ad
This year's John Lewis Christmas advert has received a mixed reaction in Friday's newspapers.The Telegraph's Harry Wallop said: "Putting aside the huge liberties taken with the laws of astrophysics, it is a beautifully-shot and touching two-minute film."
Andthe Express's Becca Longmire said the ad "certainly didn't disappoint".
Butthe Independent's Christopher Hooton wasn't as impressed: "John Lewis, however, have got themselves into the tricky position where their advert needs to be more expensive, overwrought and, crucially, tearjerking every year.
"It's a nicely put together ad, if a little nonsensical and shameless cribbing from Pixar's Up…but where can the department store go from here? Will next year's advert see a puppy stranded in the snow at Christmas, howling as he looks longingly in on a family's Christmas dinner, while Sam Smith murdering Johnny Cash's cover of 'Hurt' plays in the background?"
And, focusing on the music,the Guardian's Harriet Gibsone wrote: "While the track itself is a lot more palatable than recent John Lewis soundtracks - her voice is more subtle and delicate than the saccharine warbling of past - there are no vast surprises here. Paired down instrumentation, twinkly bits. No gabber remixes or death metal interludes. There's always hope for next year.
MeanwhileCity AM's Catherine Neilan said: "The main reason I struggle to get completely on board with the Man on the Moon is that even at its denouement the video remains just a little bit miserable."
Kaiser Chiefs to play charity gig
The Kaiser Chiefs are to play a one-off charity concert in their home city of Leeds.
The gig at the 02 Academy on 10 December will be raising money for CLIC Sargent and Leeds Children's Charity.
Bassist Simon Rix said the band was supporting CLIC Sargent as it had seen the great work it had done for children with cancer.
"I have seen first hand the great benefits that this charity's work can have for the young people it works with.
"I've taken part in music workshops and it's been a fantastic experience to see the positive effect on young people who have been through so much."
Tickets go on sale today.
Who is the singer in the John Lewis ad?
Clangers celebrated
The Clangers and Bagpuss will be among the cult children's TV shows explored in a new exhibition opening at the V&A Museum of Childhood in London next spring.
The exhibition will celebrate the work of Smallfilms production company, bringing together original puppets alongside archive footage, sets and storyboards from shows including Pogles Wood, Noggin the Nog and Ivor the Engine.
Curator Alice Sage said the shows had "stood the test of time".
"Beyond marvellous, captivating stories, Peter Firmin and Oliver Postgate's work encouraged children to look at the world with curiosity," said Sage.
"Oliver's distinctive voice as narrator never spoke down to their young audience, and they weren't afraid of dealing with complex ideas in a magical way."
Oasis fans angry at John Lewis advert
Oasis fans aren't happy with the use of the band's song Half the World Away in the Christmas ad, and they're venting on Twitter.
Batmobile designer dies
The designer of the original Batmobile, George Barris, has died at the age of 89.
Barris created custom vehicles for TV and films, as well as for celebrities and car fans willing to pay for his highly creative overhauls.
He worked together, first with his brother, Sam, and then his wife, Shirley, building custom-made cars for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Burt Reynolds and Sylvester Stallone.
The Batmobile, built from a 1955 Lincoln Futura, sold at auction in 2013 for $4.2 million.
Apprentice catfights 'undermining women'
Two contestants from this year's The Apprentice say the negative reports about catfights between the females "is undermining women in business".
The comments come after newspaper reports that there had been physical fights behind the scenes on the BBC One show.
"They just want to portray us as catty creatures that argue with one another. We're actually so much more than that," said Selina Waterman-Smith.
Aisha Kasim added: "We actually all got on really well, it's just a shame that that didn't come through more on the show,"
Read the full story.
Trevor Noah's one-day sick leave
Trevor Noah returned to his Daily Show hosting duties last night, just one day after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.
He thanked fans for their support and joked about having to deal with the US healthcare system, having gone to the emergency room in great pain.
Star for Sir Ridley
Ridley Scott was joined by a host of celebrity friends as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Salma Hayek, Russell Crowe and Kristin Wiig were among those who joined the British director in Los Angeles.
"The images that he's created over the course of his career and the adventures that he's given us as a cinema audience have just been amazing," said Crowe, who became a global star after he was cast in Scott's 2000 film Gladiator.
"I consider it a great privilege to work with him and I have often said it's like being the guy who gets to hold the paints for Titian."
Sir Ridley dedicated his star to his late brother, fellow director Tony Scott: "I dedicate this star to my brother Tony. Always my buddy and my partner, I share this star with him because I know he's watching."
Crazy Eyes in London
Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba is heading to the London stage next year, in a contemporary version of The Maids.
Aduba, who won the Emmy this year for playing Crazy Eyes in the Netflix show, will be joined by Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) and Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton (Vod).
Jamie Lloyd will direct the psychological thriller which examines gender, sexuality and the class system.
The play runs at the Trafalgar Studios from 20 February.
The Fly in your living room
Following in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood celebrities Kevin Bacon and Nicole Kidman, Jeff Goldblum is fronting a five-part Christmas ad campaign for Currys PC World.
The hook appears to be Goldblum giving acting lessons to us ordinary folk on how to pretend a duff gift is actually the one we really, really want...
Hey, at least he's not dating a meerkat.
The Currys campaign joins a slew of festive adverts making their debut this weekend, including Cadburys' purportedly £10m freight truck campaign and Argos' high energy ad featuring minions, a flying Darth Vader and Canadian snowboarder Justin Lamoureux.
J-Law honoured to be a tribute
Our correspondent Lizo Mzimba managed to grab a brief chat with the woman of the moment, Jennifer Lawrence, at last night's London premiere of the final Hunger Games instalment.
Did you grab for a tissue after seeing the John Lewis advert, or reach for a bucket? Excited about a new Coldplay album?
Share with us your thoughts on today's entertainment news.
Coldplay reveal new album
Coldplay stopped by for a chat with Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show this morning.
A Head Full of Dreams will be released on 4 December, with the band hinting it could be their last.
It's here, and not a penguin in sight...
The latest John Lewis Christmas ad was released online this morning, and it's as shamelessly sentimental as ever.
Little known Norwegian singer Aurora (yes, really) sings the Oasis' track Half the World Away to a heartwarming tale of a little girl delivering a present to an elderly man living on the moon.
See for yourself. Life on Mars, it ain't...
Dreams toys
Star Wars, Frozen, Thunderbirds and Paw Patrol are among the films and TV shows getting toy shops and manufacturers excited in the run-up to Christmas.
Branded toys are among the must-have Xmas gifts that retailers are expecting harangued parents to be fighting over to bag the last one on the shelf - or the virtual shelf, if purchasing online.See the 12 "dream toys" selected this year.
Good morning
It's Friday, it's the first week of November - and no sooner are the fireworks out and we're in Christmas freefall.
John Lewis - the daddy of British Christmas ads - has just launched its latest online, with M&S and Boots to follow later today. And which Hollywood celebrity is heading up the festive campaign for Currys PC World?
Stay tuned to find out this, and much more, as we bring all the latest from the world of arts and entertainment. The weekend is almost here.