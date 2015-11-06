Entertainment Live: Who rumours rubbished; new Star Wars trailer; Crazy Eyes and Lady Edith team up on London stage

So that's it from today's live page - but the fun's not over yet...

Across the weekend, if you're Christmas shopping in Westfield shopping centre in London's Shepherd's Bush, you can raise money for Children in Need by recreating the famous Bohemian Rhapsody head-banging scene from Wayne’s World.

Fans will be able to film their own version of the famous scene in a replica of the 1978 AME Pacer "Mirth Mobile" used in the 1992 movie, complete with wigs, glasses and the liquorice dispenser!

To mark their 40th anniversary of Bohemian Rhapsody, the videos will be posted on the official Queen Youtube channel and shared on the Queen Facebook page .

Check out this mum and daughter showing how it's done.

And here's the original.

May your weekend be this much fun! See you on Monday.