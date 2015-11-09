Entertainment Live: Kylie and Corden record Christmas duet; 5SOS star hurt in stage fall
Summary
- News and updates for 9 November 2015
- 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist hurt in stage fall
- Kylie Minogue and James Corden unveil Christmas single
- Newsreader George Alagiah says he is clear of cancer
- More vocal problems for Sam Smith
Live Reporting
By Emma Saunders and Ian Youngs
All times stated are UK
Get involved
It's beginning to look a lot like...
Ian Youngs
Entertainment reporter
With the race for Christmas number one officially under way (yes already), we'll wrap up our live coverage for the day.
We'll be back with more entertainment and arts updates at 08:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Until then, scroll down for news about Johnny Depp, Downton Abbey, Anthony Van Dyck, Justin Bieber, Mel B, Warcraft: The Beginning, Dame Judi Dench and much more.
Kylie and James for Christmas number 1?
As we reported earlier, Kylie Minogue has recorded a Christmas single with actor and talk show host James Corden.
We asked whether you thought it could be a Christmas number one.
But Barbara Bunn emailed to say:
And here's Alison Moyet from Yazoo, who had a hit with Only You in 1982 before the Flying Pickets took their cover version to number one the following year.
Short film awards handed out
Some of the most promising film-makers from around the world were showing their work in York this weekend, where Aesthetica magazine's short film festival celebrated its fifth anniversary.
At yesterday's award ceremony, A Confession by Petros Silvestros was named best thriller and overall festival winner. The prizes come after the drama, about a confession a young man makes to a priest, won best short film at this year's Berlin Film Festival.
The Aesthetica Short Film Festival prize for best drama went to Benjamin Cleary's "heartfelt, painful and highly affecting" Stutterer.
And best comedy went to Tommaso Pitta for How I Didn’t Become a Piano Player, about a young boy who's no good at pretty much everything.
The films in the festival's official selection are now eligible to enter next year's Bafta film awards. See the details of all the winners.
Masterpieces head to north-east
It's a good day for art lovers in the north-east of England after the announcement of two major paintings heading to galleries in the region.
A 17th Century portrait by Van Dyck has been acquired by the Bowes Museum in County Durham under a scheme where people can donate valuable artworks in lieu of inheritance tax.
The tax bill covered was for £2.8m but the full value of the painting has not been disclosed.Read the full story.
Meanwhile, 15 miles away in Bishop Auckland, a £2.5m painting by El Greco, which formed part of the "Golden Age" of Spanish art, is to be one of the key attractions at a new gallery.Read all the details.
Branagh's double bill
A double bill of Shakespeare and Terence Rattigan by Sir Kenneth Branagh's new theatre company has impressed critics.
His production of The Winter's Tale, co-starring Dame Judi Dench, played ahead of Rattigan's farce Harlequinade and the monologue All On Her Own.
The Guardian said The Winter's Tale was "unafraid to hint at the darker elements of Shakespeare's fable".
The Stage called Harlequinade "light, slight, but undeniably amiable".Read more of the reviews here.
First listen to Bieber's new album
Mark Savage
Music reporter
I've just been locked in a room and forced to listen to Justin Bieber's new album... Turns out it's pretty good.
Purpose is the singer's shot at redemption, after a couple of years where he made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
It's high on remorse ("I made a few mistakes... I'm the only one to blame") but low on insight, opting to concentrate on his new-found maturity.
Musically, the record wisely adheres to the inventive, catchy house template established by What Do You Mean and Where Are U Now? - his hit collaborations with dance producers Skrillex and Diplo.
But the middle section sags, with an over-reliance on generic R&B tropes.
Read more about the record here.
Cumming to play Carnegie Hall
Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs with Friends will take place on 8 February next year at New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.
Best known in recent years for playing campaign manager Eli Gold in US legal drama The Good Wife, Cumming also has an impressive Broadway CV, including stints in Cabaret, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper, and Noel Coward's Design for Living.
Not sure exactly what sappy songs are, but it sounds like fun.
Mockingjay memories
It's broken box office records and over the last four years has propelled the film's stars - Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson - to new levels of fame.
Now the multi-billion pound science fiction franchise The Hunger Games is coming to an end - with the final instalment, Mockingjay Part 2, out later this month.
The three actors have become close friends during filming. BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin went to meet them and asked what it had been like knowing they would soon be going their separate ways.
Teletubbies are back!
A new series of the much-loved children's TV show Teletubbies aired today, with Jane Horrocks, Jim Broadbent and Fearne Cotton among those voicing the characters. It's the first new series since 2001.
They haven't had a major make-over, with the BBC saying the "loveable, huggable distinctive features" of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been " subtly updated to cater for today’s pre-schoolers".
He may not be the target market, but Telegraph reviewer Jasper Rees is none too impressed.
Eh-oh!
Mel B to host Lip Sync Battle
Former Spice Girl Mel B has been confirmed as the new host of Channel 5's Lip Sync Battle.
The UK version of the hit US show will see two celebrities performing their routine of a hit song each week.
The show will launch on Channel 5 in 2016. Mel B said: "It's great to be asked to present this show. Who doesn't love letting out their inner diva?
"The US version has me in fits of laughter and I can't wait to see the UK show contestants give it their all. I'll be sure to keep everyone in line!"
We're frightened, Scary Spice!
RIP Ernst Fuchs
Austrian painter Ernst Fuchs, co-founder of the Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, has died at the age of 85.
Fuchs' son Tillmann said his father died on Monday but gave no cause of death. Fuchs was renowned for his brightly coloured works that combined allegorical and religious themes.
He was also a talented sculptor, architect, stage designer, composer, poet and singer.Read the full story.
Kylie and James Corden duet
It's not quite Kylie and Jason. For her Christmas single, Kylie Minogue has teamed up with actor and TV host James Corden.
Corden has had a UK number one with his 2010 World Cup single Shout, and has done duets of sorts with various stars in the Carpool Karaoke feature on his Late Late Show.
He has joined Kylie to cover Yazoo's Only You, which the Flying Pickets had a Christmas number one with in 1983. Can Kylie and James make it a festive chart-topper again?
What do you think? Let us know on entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts.
Meanwhile, The Mirror reported over the weekend that Corden has signed a new five-year deal with CBS to continue presenting his late-night talk show.
Modern Life is Rubbish for Hart
Film and TV star Ian Hart has joined the cast of British film Modern Life is Rubbish, which is currently filming in London.
The film centres on a struggling musician who can't let go of his vinyl collection and refuses to adapt to the world of smartphones and downloads.
Hart's film credits include Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Finding Neverland, Backbeat and Michael Collins, and you may recognise him from current BBC Two historical drama The Last Kingdom.Read more on Screen Daily.
'I broke into Paisley Park'
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Crime writer Marlon James was yesterday's guest on BBC 6 Music's Paperback Writers, a sort of Desert Island Discs, where authors choose the songs that most influenced their lives.
Marlon won the Booker Prize last month with A Brief History of Seven Killings - a fictional account of the 1970s assasination attempt on Bob Marley - so, unsurprisingly, his first choice was Marley's The Heathen.
"Bob Marley changed the way I think," he explained. "Bob Marley changed the way I approach language."
Later, Marlon dropped the obscure Prince ballad Joy in Repetition, revealing that the musician had once inspired him to break the law.
Listen to the programme on the 6 Music website.
Behind the scenes at theatres
The BBC is currently in the middle ofits On Stage theatre season, and this evening the spotlight will fall on 11 theatres up and down England, which are the focus of special BBC One documentaries to be broadcast in their BBC TV regions.
They range from the Theatre by the Lake in Keswick, Cumbria, to the Theatre Royal Margate in Kent and the Frinton Summer Theatre in Essex. Actors Richard Wilson, Maureen Lipman, Derek Jacobi and Miriam Margolyes are among the narrators.
The films go out at 19:30 GMT, and four of the 11 will be repeated on BBC Four over the next two weeks (and will all be available on the iPlayer).See more details.
In that spirit, we'd like to know - what's the best thing you've seen at a theatre near you recently? Let us know onentertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts.
Depp to voice Sherlock Gnomes
Variety
Hollywood star Johnny Depp to voice the title character in animation sequel Sherlock Gnomes.
The film, a follow-up to 2011's Gnomeo and Juliet, will see James McAvoy and Emily Blunt reprise their roles as the star-crossed lovers.
The action takes place following a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, when Gnomeo and Juliet look to famous detective Sherlock Gnomes (Depp) to solve the case.
Sadly, you've got a bit of a wait before the film comes out - it's not scheduled for release until 12 January, 2018.Read more.
Star Wars auditions
Can you believe it's two years since the open auditions for The Force Awakens were held? And now we're just over a month away from seeing the finished product.
War games
Tim Masters
Arts and Entertainment correspondent
The long-awaited trailer for Warcraft: The Beginning - based on the massive video game series - was released on Friday, giving a first proper glimpse at the vast realm of Azeroth and the arrival of fearsome Orc warriors fleeing their dying home.
Director Duncan Jones - who made Moon and Source Code - is confident that his $100m fantasy epic movie will buck the trend of disappointing video game adaptations for the big screen.
He says the key is that he comes from a generation of people who are games players.
Read the full interview with Duncan Jones
Sam Smith is poorly again
The Hollywood Reporter
Sam Smith was unable to perform at a glitzy gala event in the US last night after falling ill.
The singer was due to sing at LACMA's (Los Angeles County Museum of Art's) fifth annual Art + Film Gala, which was honouring filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and artist James Turrell.
Smith had to have surgery on his vocal cords earlier this year, so no doubt he will want to be cautious.
"I woke up yesterday and I just couldn't sing," he told journalists on Sunday, adding that after his operation he's become very "scared about damaging things".
Museum spokeswoman Miranda Carrolltold the Hollywood Reporter: "Sam Smith has fallen ill and regretfully was unable to perform tonight at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. He was required to go on vocal rest."
Dame Judi's phone woe
Sunday Times
Dame Judi Dench has added her voice to a string of actors who have bemoaned the increasing problem of mobile phones being used during theatre performances.
In a Sunday Times Culture interview, Dame Judi said: "I can't see well. But what I can see is red lights all over the theatre, and I know that's people taking photographs. It's a kind of oblivion to other people."
Dame Judi is currently playing Paulina in The Winter's Tale, opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes, in London's West End.
So if you go to see her, put your phone away!
Downton drama builds before finale
Last night, Downton Abbey fans saw plenty of drama in the show's penultimate episode. Sunday's instalment was the end of the last series, and the show will conclude with a Christmas special.
In his review, The Guardian's critic Sam Wollaston wrote that this has been "a miserable series". But he added:
The Telegraph's Gerard O'Donovan said:
And in the Radio Times, Ellie Walker-Arnott predicts what might be in store for the finale.
An average of 8.8 million people watched Sunday's episode on ITV, according to overnight ratings.
Before it, The X Factor results show attracted 7.2 million. But Strictly Come Dancing's results show on BBC One won the night's ratings with 10.3 million.
Bond blasts box office rivals
James Bond continues to vanquish all rivals at box offices around the world, with its running total standing at $300m (£199m) after two weeks.
It is the number one film in all 71 countries where it has opened so far -including the US and Canada, where it made $73m (£48.5m) in North America in its opening weekend. But that is $15m less than Bond's last outing Skyfall earned.
Meanwhile, there were reports over the weekend that Daniel Craig was close to signing up to play 007 for a fifth time.According to the Daily Mirror, producer Michael G Wilson said: "We think we've got him but we don't have a contract."Craig recently said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play the spy again. But last week he told NBC's Today show his comments were not as "eloquent" as he would have liked.
He said: "If you're 200 yards from the end of a marathon, and someone comes running up to you and says, 'Are you going to run another marathon?' there's two words you use, and not on a morning show.
"The simple answer at the moment is I don't want to think about it. I just don't want to think about it. I want to think about other things. I want to go home."
Jekyll and Hyde writer hits back at critic
Comedian, actor and writer Charlie Higson has hit back at a review in The Telegraph of his latest drama, ITV's Jekyll and Hyde.
The reviewer wrote that "the humour seemed largely unintentional and was in any case subservient to the ever-present gloom. A camp, fetid mess."
Higson made his name with 1990s sketch show The Fast Show. His response?
Take That to play Hyde Park
Take That have been announced as one of the headline acts for next year's Hyde Park Festival in London.
"If someone would have told us in 1991, 'Hey guys, in 24 years you're going to be playing at one of the most famous parks in the world', we probably wouldn't have believed it," said Gary Barlow.
"The atmosphere will be amazing, we know that between us and the audience, there's going to be an incredible energy."
The concert takes place on 9 July, with more acts set to be announced.
5SOS star falls down a hole
In the most embarrassing pop star moment since Madonna fell down some stairs, 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford fell down a hole at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards at Wembley Arena yesterday.
He wasn't badly hurt - but does need crutches. It comes five months after he was injured when a pyrotechnic set his hair alight at the same venue.
The award winners included One Direction, who picked up best British group and best British single for Drag Me Down.
Read more about the winners and relive the full show on the iPlayer.
Vic paints Bob in hospital
Vic Reeves has sketched a portrait of comedy partner Bob Mortimer in his hospital bed.
The image shows Bob giving a thumbs-up sign while wearing a respirator.
Mortimer had a triple heart bypass last month, which meant the pair had to cancel the first leg of their live tour.
Good effort Vic!
Double trouble - X Factor spoiler alert
There was a double exit on The X Factor this weekend, as Seann Miley Moore and Kiera Weathers were voted off the show.
Weathers was sent home after receiving the lowest number of votes from the public.
Then Mason Noise and Seann Miley Moore went head-to-head in a sing-off for a second eviction. Nick Grimshaw sent the vote to a deadlock as Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini opted to send home Mason Noise, while he and Rita Ora chose Miley Moore.
Miley Moore was sent home after receiving the fewest public votes, and was visibly upset. It's brutal out there on the road to stardom.
George Alagiah clear of cancer
BBC newsreader George Alagiah has said he is clear of cancer and wants to "get back on air".
The BBC Six O'Clock News presenter said chemotherapy treatment for the disease had been a success and he was "feeling really good".
He was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, last April.
He said he "knew it was as bad as it gets" when doctors described his condition as serious, but has tried to stay positive. We look forward to seeing him back on screen soon.Read more on this story.
Justin Bieber sends Wembley into a frenzy
There was a hysterical reaction at Wembley Arena last night when Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.
Apparently dressed as a scarecrow, the former teen star played an energetic version of his the single What Do You Mean, which has single-handedly turned around his career.
One Direction were the big winners, taking best British group and best British single for Drag Me Down; and there were further performances from Little Mix, Nick Jonas and All Time Low.
Strictly Spoiler alert!
Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood as she became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the BBC One hit show.
The 53-year-old and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev were at the bottom of the leader board on Saturday and lost out to EastEnders actress Kellie Bright and her partner Kevin Clifton in the dance-off.
Carol said: "I had the most amazing time on Strictly that I will never, ever forget, and dancing with the gorgeous Pasha Kovalev was a treat and a privilege, so I have very happy memories of it."
All four judges voted to save Bright and Clifton. Craig Revel Horwood even apologised to Kirkwood for being "nasty" to her throughout the competition.
"We get on like a house on fire when we're in the BBC bar," he added.
We'd love to be a fly on the wall in there!
Weekend round-up
We had some sad news over the weekend - Gunnar Hansen, the actor who played the terrifying villain Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, died at the age of 68.The Icelandic-born actor passed away on Saturday of pancreatic cancer at his home in Maine in the US, his agent said.
Hansen's character was "one of the most iconic evil figures in the history of cinema," said agent Mike Eisenstadt. RIP.
In other news you may have missed, data suggestedthe British music industry invested nearly £500m in new music in 2014, with the signing up of new artists by major labels up 30%.
Andcritics have just given a lukewarm reception to Angelina Jolie's By The Sea, in which she stars with husband Brad Pitt, calling it a "vanity project".
The relationship drama, written and directed by Jolie, opened this year's American Film Institute Film Festival in LA.
Adele gives first TV performance of Hello
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Adele and her incredible eyelashes were in Cannes over the weekend, delivering the first televised performance of her hit single Hello.
She was a special guest at the 17th annual NRJ Awards in France - singing with a full live band against a simple backdrop.
You can see the video on Consequence of Sound.
Taylor Swift was the main winner at the ceremony, picking up best international female and best video, for the star-studded Bad Blood.
Ellie Goulding won the "international revelation of the year" prize in honour of her 50 Shades of Grey theme song Love Me Like You Do, while Ed Sheeran was international male of the year and performed Photograph backed - unusually for him - by a full band.
Francophone prizes were given to M Pokora, who was named best male for the fifth time; pop singer Shy'm, who picked up best female; and acoustic folk duo Fréro Delavega, who won best group.
None of them have troubled the charts over here... Take a listen to some of their tracks below.
Get in touch
Ian Youngs
Entertainment reporter
Let us know what you think of today's news, or if there's a story we haven't covered which is big news in your world.
Get in touch onentertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts on Twitter or Instagram.
Good morning
Emma Saunders
Entertainment reporter
Welcome back - we hope you had a lovely weekend. If you've got the Monday blues, we're here to bring you the latest from the world of arts and entertainment.
We'll be catching up on some top stories from the weekend plus find out how the latest Bond film fared at the US box office. Not to mention news on Adele and Prince. So don't go away.