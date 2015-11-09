Entertainment live

Entertainment Live: Kylie and Corden record Christmas duet; 5SOS star hurt in stage fall

Summary

  1. News and updates for 9 November 2015
  2. 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist hurt in stage fall
  3. Kylie Minogue and James Corden unveil Christmas single
  4. Newsreader George Alagiah says he is clear of cancer
  5. More vocal problems for Sam Smith

Live Reporting

By Emma Saunders and Ian Youngs

All times stated are UK

It's beginning to look a lot like...

Ian Youngs

Entertainment reporter

With the race for Christmas number one officially under way (yes already), we'll wrap up our live coverage for the day.

We'll be back with more entertainment and arts updates at 08:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Until then, scroll down for news about Johnny Depp, Downton Abbey, Anthony Van Dyck, Justin Bieber, Mel B, Warcraft: The Beginning, Dame Judi Dench and much more.

Kylie and James for Christmas number 1?

As we reported earlier, Kylie Minogue has recorded a Christmas single with actor and talk show host James Corden.

We asked whether you thought it could be a Christmas number one.

But Barbara Bunn emailed to say:

The Kylie and James Corden song is lovely... very appropriate for Xmas.

And here's Alison Moyet from Yazoo, who had a hit with Only You in 1982 before the Flying Pickets took their cover version to number one the following year.

It's all very nice, Ms Minogue &amp; Mr Corden recording 'Only You', but now pop kids will say I'm covering Kylie as well as The Flying Pickets

Alison Moyet

AlisonMoyet

It's all very nice, Ms Minogue & Mr Corden recording 'Only You', but now pop kids will say I'm covering Kylie as well as The Flying Pickets

Short film awards handed out

Some of the most promising film-makers from around the world were showing their work in York this weekend, where Aesthetica magazine's short film festival celebrated its fifth anniversary.

At yesterday's award ceremony, A Confession by Petros Silvestros was named best thriller and overall festival winner. The prizes come after the drama, about a confession a young man makes to a priest, won best short film at this year's Berlin Film Festival.

The Aesthetica Short Film Festival prize for best drama went to Benjamin Cleary's "heartfelt, painful and highly affecting" Stutterer.

View more on youtube

And best comedy went to Tommaso Pitta for How I Didn’t Become a Piano Player, about a young boy who's no good at pretty much everything.

View more on youtube

The films in the festival's official selection are now eligible to enter next year's Bafta film awards. See the details of all the winners.

Masterpieces head to north-east

Portrait of Olivia Mrs. Endymion Porter by Van Dyck
Bowes Museum/Arts Council England

It's a good day for art lovers in the north-east of England after the announcement of two major paintings heading to galleries in the region.

A 17th Century portrait by Van Dyck has been acquired by the Bowes Museum in County Durham under a scheme where people can donate valuable artworks in lieu of inheritance tax.

The tax bill covered was for £2.8m but the full value of the painting has not been disclosed.

Read the full story.

Auckland Castle's El Greco "Christ on the cross"
Todd-White Art Photography

Meanwhile, 15 miles away in Bishop Auckland, a £2.5m painting by El Greco, which formed part of the "Golden Age" of Spanish art, is to be one of the key attractions at a new gallery.

Read all the details.

Branagh's double bill

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Winter's Tale
JOHAN PERSSON

A double bill of Shakespeare and Terence Rattigan by Sir Kenneth Branagh's new theatre company has impressed critics.

His production of The Winter's Tale, co-starring Dame Judi Dench, played ahead of Rattigan's farce Harlequinade and the monologue All On Her Own.

The Guardian said The Winter's Tale was "unafraid to hint at the darker elements of Shakespeare's fable".

The Stage called Harlequinade "light, slight, but undeniably amiable".

Read more of the reviews here.

First listen to Bieber's new album

Mark Savage

Music reporter

Justin Bieber at the MTV EMA Awards
Getty Images

I've just been locked in a room and forced to listen to Justin Bieber's new album... Turns out it's pretty good.

Purpose is the singer's shot at redemption, after a couple of years where he made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It's high on remorse ("I made a few mistakes... I'm the only one to blame") but low on insight, opting to concentrate on his new-found maturity.

Musically, the record wisely adheres to the inventive, catchy house template established by What Do You Mean and Where Are U Now? - his hit collaborations with dance producers Skrillex and Diplo.

But the middle section sags, with an over-reliance on generic R&B tropes.

Read more about the record here.

Cumming to play Carnegie Hall

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs with Friends will take place on 8 February next year at New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.

Best known in recent years for playing campaign manager Eli Gold in US legal drama The Good Wife, Cumming also has an impressive Broadway CV, including stints in Cabaret, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper, and Noel Coward's Design for Living.

Not sure exactly what sappy songs are, but it sounds like fun.

Alan Cumming

Alancumming

Ok, big news!! I'm playing Carnegie Hall on Monday February 8th! Tix on sale today at 11am:tinyurl.com/p9dfclq

Mockingjay memories

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson
Getty Images

It's broken box office records and over the last four years has propelled the film's stars - Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson - to new levels of fame.

Now the multi-billion pound science fiction franchise The Hunger Games is coming to an end - with the final instalment, Mockingjay Part 2, out later this month.

The three actors have become close friends during filming. BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin went to meet them and asked what it had been like knowing they would soon be going their separate ways.

Teletubbies are back!

A new series of the much-loved children's TV show Teletubbies aired today, with Jane Horrocks, Jim Broadbent and Fearne Cotton among those voicing the characters. It's the first new series since 2001.

The Teletubbies say 'eh-oh', while the children in Tummy Tales make a friendship circle.

They haven't had a major make-over, with the BBC saying the "loveable, huggable distinctive features" of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been " subtly updated to cater for today’s pre-schoolers".

Watching new #teletubbies and the only real change I can see is that the aspect ratio of their stomach monitors has changed from 4:3 to 16:9

Mrs Gembles

missgembles

Watching new #teletubbies and the only real change I can see is that the aspect ratio of their stomach monitors has changed from 4:3 to 16:9

He may not be the target market, but Telegraph reviewer Jasper Rees is none too impressed.

It's as surreal as before, and sinister. Three-year-olds will love the repetitive behaviour reminiscent of traumatised mammals in captivity. Permit me to resist welcoming it back with a big hug.

Teletubbies has returned thanks to a prevailing TV reality: there are no new ideas, just cobwebbed formats ripped from the schedules by controllers wielding new brooms and now desperately revived by their successors. Teletubbies is back because no one's had a better idea.

  Eh-oh!

Mel B to host Lip Sync Battle

Mel B
PA

Former Spice Girl Mel B has been confirmed as the new host of Channel 5's Lip Sync Battle.

The UK version of the hit US show will see two celebrities performing their routine of a hit song each week.

The show will launch on Channel 5 in 2016. Mel B said: "It's great to be asked to present this show. Who doesn't love letting out their inner diva?

"The US version has me in fits of laughter and I can't wait to see the UK show contestants give it their all. I'll be sure to keep everyone in line!"

We're frightened, Scary Spice!

RIP Ernst Fuchs

Ernst Fuchs
Getty Images

Austrian painter Ernst Fuchs, co-founder of the Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, has died at the age of 85.

Fuchs' son Tillmann said his father died on Monday but gave no cause of death. Fuchs was renowned for his brightly coloured works that combined allegorical and religious themes.

He was also a talented sculptor, architect, stage designer, composer, poet and singer.

Read the full story.

Kylie and James Corden duet

It's not quite Kylie and Jason. For her Christmas single, Kylie Minogue has teamed up with actor and TV host James Corden.

Corden has had a UK number one with his 2010 World Cup single Shout, and has done duets of sorts with various stars in the Carpool Karaoke feature on his Late Late Show.

He has joined Kylie to cover Yazoo's Only You, which the Flying Pickets had a Christmas number one with in 1983. Can Kylie and James make it a festive chart-topper again?

What do you think? Let us know on entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts.

View more on youtube
Jkcorden

JKCorden

I'm so nervous/excited for you all to hear this!!!! X

Meanwhile, The Mirror reported over the weekend that Corden has signed a new five-year deal with CBS to continue presenting his late-night talk show.

Modern Life is Rubbish for Hart

Ian Hart
Getty Images

Film and TV star Ian Hart has joined the cast of British film Modern Life is Rubbish, which is currently filming in London.

The film centres on a struggling musician who can't let go of his vinyl collection and refuses to adapt to the world of smartphones and downloads.

Hart's film credits include Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Finding Neverland, Backbeat and Michael Collins, and you may recognise him from current BBC Two historical drama The Last Kingdom.

Read more on Screen Daily.

'I broke into Paisley Park'

Mark Savage

Music reporter

Marlon James and Prince
Reuters / Getty Images

Crime writer Marlon James was yesterday's guest on BBC 6 Music's Paperback Writers, a sort of Desert Island Discs, where authors choose the songs that most influenced their lives.

Marlon won the Booker Prize last month with A Brief History of Seven Killings - a fictional account of the 1970s assasination attempt on Bob Marley - so, unsurprisingly, his first choice was Marley's The Heathen.

"Bob Marley changed the way I think," he explained. "Bob Marley changed the way I approach language."

Later, Marlon dropped the obscure Prince ballad Joy in Repetition, revealing that the musician had once inspired him to break the law.

‘I have been the biggest devotee of him [Prince] and his music ever since I could remember. My high school year book says that my ambition in life is to work for him. The closest I ever came to a felony is to break into his house and, yes, the police did catch me so I’m probably on his restraining order list!

Listen to the programme on the 6 Music website.

Behind the scenes at theatres

Theatre seats
BBC

The BBC is currently in the middle of

its On Stage theatre season, and this evening the spotlight will fall on 11 theatres up and down England, which are the focus of special BBC One documentaries to be broadcast in their BBC TV regions.

They range from the Theatre by the Lake in Keswick, Cumbria, to the Theatre Royal Margate in Kent and the Frinton Summer Theatre in Essex. Actors Richard Wilson, Maureen Lipman, Derek Jacobi and Miriam Margolyes are among the narrators.

The films go out at 19:30 GMT, and four of the 11 will be repeated on BBC Four over the next two weeks (and will all be available on the iPlayer).

See more details.

In that spirit, we'd like to know - what's the best thing you've seen at a theatre near you recently? Let us know on entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts.

entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or
@BBCNewsEnts.

Depp to voice Sherlock Gnomes

Variety

Johnny Depp
Getty Images

Hollywood star Johnny Depp to voice the title character in animation sequel Sherlock Gnomes.

The film, a follow-up to 2011's Gnomeo and Juliet, will see James McAvoy and Emily Blunt reprise their roles as the star-crossed lovers.

The action takes place following a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, when Gnomeo and Juliet look to famous detective Sherlock Gnomes (Depp) to solve the case.

Sadly, you've got a bit of a wait before the film comes out - it's not scheduled for release until 12 January, 2018.

Read more.

Star Wars auditions

Can you believe it's two years since the open auditions for The Force Awakens were held? And now we're just over a month away from seeing the finished product.

lizo mzimba

lizo_mzimba

How time flies! @StarWars open castings began two years ago today! 1000s turned up in Bristol. #StarWarsAuditions

War games

Tim Masters

Arts and Entertainment correspondent

View more on youtube

The long-awaited trailer for Warcraft: The Beginning - based on the massive video game series - was released on Friday, giving a first proper glimpse at the vast realm of Azeroth and the arrival of fearsome Orc warriors fleeing their dying home. 

Director Duncan Jones - who made Moon and Source Code - is confident that his $100m fantasy epic movie will buck the trend of disappointing video game adaptations for the big screen.

He says the key is that he comes from a generation of people who are games players.

I'm a film-maker who started on the Atari and then went onto the Commodore 64 and the Amiga. So I possibly have a different sensibility to people who didn't play games growing up. I'm looking at what makes it appeal to me on a story level and who are the characters I can empathise with.

Read the full interview with Duncan Jones

Sam Smith is poorly again

The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Smith
AP

Sam Smith was unable to perform at a glitzy gala event in the US last night after falling ill.

The singer was due to sing at LACMA's (Los Angeles County Museum of Art's) fifth annual Art + Film Gala, which was honouring filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and artist James Turrell.

Smith had to have surgery on his vocal cords earlier this year, so no doubt he will want to be cautious.

"I woke up yesterday and I just couldn't sing," he told journalists on Sunday, adding that after his operation he's become very "scared about damaging things".

Museum spokeswoman Miranda Carroll

told the Hollywood Reporter: "Sam Smith has fallen ill and regretfully was unable to perform tonight at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. He was required to go on vocal rest."

Dame Judi's phone woe

Sunday Times

Dame Judi Dench
BBC

Dame Judi Dench has added her voice to a string of actors who have bemoaned the increasing problem of mobile phones being used during theatre performances.

In a Sunday Times Culture interview, Dame Judi said: "I can't see well. But what I can see is red lights all over the theatre, and I know that's people taking photographs. It's a kind of oblivion to other people."

Dame Judi is currently playing Paulina in The Winter's Tale, opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes, in London's West End.

So if you go to see her, put your phone away!

Downton drama builds before finale

Downton Abbey
ITV

Last night, Downton Abbey fans saw plenty of drama in the show's penultimate episode. Sunday's instalment was the end of the last series, and the show will conclude with a Christmas special.

In his review, The Guardian's critic Sam Wollaston wrote that this has been "a miserable series". But he added:

All – well, most – is forgiven though, because this one is rammed to the ramparts with excitement and (melo)drama.

The Telegraph's Gerard O'Donovan said:

Downton creator Julian Fellowes certainly packed the final episode of the final series full to the brim with drama... but we also got a hint that there’s at least one major surprise still left to come.

And in the Radio Times, Ellie Walker-Arnott predicts what might be in store for the finale.

An average of 8.8 million people watched Sunday's episode on ITV, according to overnight ratings.

Before it, The X Factor results show attracted 7.2 million. But Strictly Come Dancing's results show on BBC One won the night's ratings with 10.3 million.

Bond blasts box office rivals

Daniel Craig
AFP

James Bond continues to vanquish all rivals at box offices around the world, with its running total standing at $300m (£199m) after two weeks.

It is the number one film in all 71 countries where it has opened so far -

including the US and Canada, where it made $73m (£48.5m) in North America in its opening weekend. But that is $15m less than Bond's last outing Skyfall earned.

Meanwhile, there were reports over the weekend that Daniel Craig was close to signing up to play 007 for a fifth time.

According to the Daily Mirror, producer Michael G Wilson said: "We think we've got him but we don't have a contract."

Craig recently said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play the spy again. But last week
he told NBC's Today show his comments were not as "eloquent" as he would have liked.

He said: "If you're 200 yards from the end of a marathon, and someone comes running up to you and says, 'Are you going to run another marathon?' there's two words you use, and not on a morning show.

"The simple answer at the moment is I don't want to think about it. I just don't want to think about it. I want to think about other things. I want to go home."

Jekyll and Hyde writer hits back at critic

Comedian, actor and writer Charlie Higson has hit back at a review in The Telegraph of his latest drama, ITV's Jekyll and Hyde.

The reviewer wrote that "the humour seemed largely unintentional and was in any case subservient to the ever-present gloom. A camp, fetid mess."

Higson made his name with 1990s sketch show The Fast Show. His response?

Yes, all my life I’ve been trying to write like Strindberg and unintentionally writing comedy. What am I to do?

charlie higson

monstroso

Yes, all my life I’ve been trying to write like Strindberg and unintentionally writing comedy. What am I to do?

The Fast Show was meant to be a deadly serious and searing indictment of modern Britain in the style of Ken Loach.

charlie higson

monstroso

The Fast Show was meant to be a deadly serious and searing indictment of modern Britain in the style of Ken Loach.

How did I get it so wrong on The fast Show? Putting all those unintentional jokes in there?

charlie higson

monstroso

How did I get it so wrong on The fast Show? Putting all those unintentional jokes in there?

Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, it certainly didn’t mean to, it was entirely unintentional. Maybe it had things on its mind.

charlie higson

monstroso

Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, it certainly didn’t mean to, it was entirely unintentional. Maybe it had things on its mind.

Take That to play Hyde Park

Take That have been announced as one of the headline acts for next year's Hyde Park Festival in London.

"If someone would have told us in 1991, 'Hey guys, in 24 years you're going to be playing at one of the most famous parks in the world', we probably wouldn't have believed it," said Gary Barlow.

"The atmosphere will be amazing, we know that between us and the audience, there's going to be an incredible energy."

The concert takes place on 9 July, with more acts set to be announced.

View more on youtube
5SOS star falls down a hole

View more on youtube

In the most embarrassing pop star moment since Madonna fell down some stairs, 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford fell down a hole at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards at Wembley Arena yesterday.

He wasn't badly hurt - but does need crutches. It comes five months after he was injured when a pyrotechnic set his hair alight at the same venue.

Closing an EPIC #R1TeenAwards, it’s @5sos! Watch &gt;&gt;&gt; bbc.in/1WEgrg1 snpy.tv/1iLCFPB

BBC Radio 1

BBCR1

Closing an EPIC #R1TeenAwards, it’s @5sos! Watch >>> bbc.in/1WEgrg1snpy.tv/1iLCFPB

WHY DO I ALWAYS HURT MYSELF

Michael Clifford

Michael5SOS

WHY DO I ALWAYS HURT MYSELF

all good geezers. On crutches for the next few days. don't look at me funny pls lolz. Thanks radio 1 for having us!

Michael Clifford

Michael5SOS

all good geezers. On crutches for the next few days. don't look at me funny pls lolz. Thanks radio 1 for having us!

Wembley arena doesn't like me much

Michael Clifford

Michael5SOS

Wembley arena doesn't like me much

The award winners included One Direction, who picked up best British group and best British single for Drag Me Down.

Read more about the winners and relive the full show on the iPlayer.

Vic paints Bob in hospital

Vic Reeves has sketched a portrait of comedy partner Bob Mortimer in his hospital bed.

The image shows Bob giving a thumbs-up sign while wearing a respirator.

Mortimer had a triple heart bypass last month, which meant the pair had to cancel the first leg of their live tour.

Good effort Vic!

Double trouble - X Factor spoiler alert

X Factor judges
SYCO/THAMES TV

There was a double exit on The X Factor this weekend, as Seann Miley Moore and Kiera Weathers were voted off the show.

Weathers was sent home after receiving the lowest number of votes from the public.

Then Mason Noise and Seann Miley Moore went head-to-head in a sing-off for a second eviction. Nick Grimshaw sent the vote to a deadlock as Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini opted to send home Mason Noise, while he and Rita Ora chose Miley Moore.

Miley Moore was sent home after receiving the fewest public votes, and was visibly upset. It's brutal out there on the road to stardom.

George Alagiah clear of cancer

George Alagiah
BBC

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has said he is clear of cancer and wants to "get back on air".

The BBC Six O'Clock News presenter said chemotherapy treatment for the disease had been a success and he was "feeling really good".

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, last April.

He said he "knew it was as bad as it gets" when doctors described his condition as serious, but has tried to stay positive. We look forward to seeing him back on screen soon.

Read more on this story.

Justin Bieber sends Wembley into a frenzy

Justin Bieber at the Teen Awards
BBC

There was a hysterical reaction at Wembley Arena last night when Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Apparently dressed as a scarecrow, the former teen star played an energetic version of his the single What Do You Mean, which has single-handedly turned around his career.

View more on youtube

One Direction were the big winners, taking best British group and best British single for Drag Me Down; and there were further performances from Little Mix, Nick Jonas and All Time Low.

View more on youtube
Strictly Spoiler alert!

Strictly Come Dancing
Guy Levy/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood as she became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the BBC One hit show.

The 53-year-old and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev were at the bottom of the leader board on Saturday and lost out to EastEnders actress Kellie Bright and her partner Kevin Clifton in the dance-off.

Carol said: "I had the most amazing time on Strictly that I will never, ever forget, and dancing with the gorgeous Pasha Kovalev was a treat and a privilege, so I have very happy memories of it."

All four judges voted to save Bright and Clifton. Craig Revel Horwood even apologised to Kirkwood for being "nasty" to her throughout the competition.

"We get on like a house on fire when we're in the BBC bar," he added.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall in there!

Weekend round-up

Gunnar Hansen
AP

We had some sad news over the weekend - Gunnar Hansen, the actor who played the terrifying villain Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, died at the age of 68.

The Icelandic-born actor passed away on Saturday of pancreatic cancer at his home in Maine in the US, his agent said.

Hansen's character was "one of the most iconic evil figures in the history of cinema," said agent Mike Eisenstadt. RIP.

In other news you may have missed, data suggested

the British music industry invested nearly £500m in new music in 2014, with the signing up of new artists by major labels up 30%.

And

critics have just given a lukewarm reception to Angelina Jolie's By The Sea, in which she stars with husband Brad Pitt, calling it a "vanity project".

The relationship drama, written and directed by Jolie, opened this year's American Film Institute Film Festival in LA.

Adele gives first TV performance of Hello

Mark Savage

Music reporter

Adele
NRJ

Adele and her incredible eyelashes were in Cannes over the weekend, delivering the first televised performance of her hit single Hello.

She was a special guest at the 17th annual NRJ Awards in France - singing with a full live band against a simple backdrop.

You can see the video on Consequence of Sound.

Taylor Swift was the main winner at the ceremony, picking up best international female and best video, for the star-studded Bad Blood.

Ellie Goulding won the "international revelation of the year" prize in honour of her 50 Shades of Grey theme song Love Me Like You Do, while Ed Sheeran was international male of the year and performed Photograph backed - unusually for him - by a full band.

Ed Sheeran
NRJ

Francophone prizes were given to M Pokora, who was named best male for the fifth time; pop singer Shy'm, who picked up best female; and acoustic folk duo Fréro Delavega, who won best group.

None of them have troubled the charts over here... Take a listen to some of their tracks below.

View more on youtube
View more on youtube
View more on youtube
Get in touch

Ian Youngs

Entertainment reporter

Let us know what you think of today's news, or if there's a story we haven't covered which is big news in your world.

Get in touch on

entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or @BBCNewsEnts
on Twitter or
Instagram.

Good morning

Emma Saunders

Entertainment reporter

Welcome back - we hope you had a lovely weekend. If you've got the Monday blues, we're here to bring you the latest from the world of arts and entertainment.

We'll be catching up on some top stories from the weekend plus find out how the latest Bond film fared at the US box office. Not to mention news on Adele and Prince. So don't go away.

Back to top