Entertainment Live: Kylie and Corden record Christmas duet; 5SOS star hurt in stage fall

Guy Levy/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood as she became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the BBC One hit show.

The 53-year-old and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev were at the bottom of the leader board on Saturday and lost out to EastEnders actress Kellie Bright and her partner Kevin Clifton in the dance-off.

Carol said: "I had the most amazing time on Strictly that I will never, ever forget, and dancing with the gorgeous Pasha Kovalev was a treat and a privilege, so I have very happy memories of it."

All four judges voted to save Bright and Clifton. Craig Revel Horwood even apologised to Kirkwood for being "nasty" to her throughout the competition.

"We get on like a house on fire when we're in the BBC bar," he added.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall in there!