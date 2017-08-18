Sir Bruce Forsyth

Tributes paid to Sir Bruce Forsyth

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89
  2. Presented some of the BBC's biggest shows during 60-year career
  3. BBC director general Tony Hall: "We’ll miss him dearly"

Live Reporting

By Steven McIntosh and Laura Lea

All times stated are UK

'Nobody did it better'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Obituary: Sir Bruce Forsyth

Sir Bruce Forsyth
BBC

Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth had a career spanning eight decades, in which he went from struggling variety performer to Saturday night TV stardom.

On the way, he became one of the most recognisable entertainers in the business, driven by what appeared to be inexhaustible energy.

He became synonymous with the plethora of game shows that seemed to dominate television light entertainment in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, although he often felt he had become typecast as the genial quizmaster.

Obituary: Sir Bruce Forsyth

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sir Michael Grade pays tribute

The former BBC chairman said...

I've grown up with Bruce, he and I have been friends and we’ve worked together over the years. I spent a morning with him at his house two weeks ago. He had a wonderful twinkle in his eye and he was battling, battling.

We've grown up together. My business partner years ago was the agent who discovered him and persuaded him to go on Sunday Night at the Palladium.

Sir Michael Grade
BBC

He was a very smart picker of knowing what the right formats were for him. He was very canny - we only know about the shows he said yes to, what we don't know are the hundreds of ideas he said 'That's not for me.'

He had the smart, that's the sign of a great star. Bruce was a master of that. Absolute master and a lovely man to boot. He was loyal he was a very special, special man.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'A gentleman and a true legend'

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has paid tribute to Sir Bruce.

There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news, that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.

Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly
PA

He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor, but most importantly as a friend, and I'm extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday night entertainment for so many decades. He was a gentleman and a true legend and I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie, his wife, and his beautiful family at this sad time.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Thank you for the laughter'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'One of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known'

The BBC's director-general pays tribute

Today we’ve lost one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known. Bruce was a friend to many of our teams. He’s been part of our lives for years – and we’ll miss him dearly. He invented, and then re-invented, Saturday night entertainment across the decades with shows from The Generation Game to Strictly. And, of course, his catchphrases were part of the national conversation.

Sir Bruce Forsyth with his OBE
PA

I saw him perform and marvelled at the chemistry between him and his audience right from the moment he took to the stage – and, by the way, that was always well before any cameras were rolling. Bruce was such a special part of the BBC. There’ll be time to celebrate his amazing contribution later, but for now I just wanted to mark his extraordinary life.

Tony HallDirector-General, BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We'll miss him so much'

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Sir Bruce:

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'True British legend'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

Sir Bruce Forsyth
BBC

Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89.

Tributes are being paid to the veteran entertainer, whose long career in showbusiness began when he was aged just 14.

We’ll be bringing you live tributes from his colleagues, friends and fans over the next couple of hours.

Read more: Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top