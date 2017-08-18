Tributes paid to Sir Bruce Forsyth

Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth had a career spanning eight decades, in which he went from struggling variety performer to Saturday night TV stardom.
On the way, he became one of the most recognisable entertainers in the business, driven by what appeared to be inexhaustible energy.
He became synonymous with the plethora of game shows that seemed to dominate television light entertainment in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, although he often felt he had become typecast as the genial quizmaster.
I've grown up with Bruce, he and I have been friends and we’ve worked together over the years. I spent a morning with him at his house two weeks ago. He had a wonderful twinkle in his eye and he was battling, battling.
We've grown up together. My business partner years ago was the agent who discovered him and persuaded him to go on Sunday Night at the Palladium.
He was a very smart picker of knowing what the right formats were for him. He was very canny - we only know about the shows he said yes to, what we don't know are the hundreds of ideas he said 'That's not for me.'
He had the smart, that's the sign of a great star. Bruce was a master of that. Absolute master and a lovely man to boot. He was loyal he was a very special, special man.
'A gentleman and a true legend'
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has paid tribute to Sir Bruce.
There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news, that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.
He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor, but most importantly as a friend, and I'm extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday night entertainment for so many decades. He was a gentleman and a true legend and I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie, his wife, and his beautiful family at this sad time.
'One of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known'
The BBC's director-general pays tribute
Today we’ve lost one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known. Bruce was a friend to many of our teams. He’s been part of our lives for years – and we’ll miss him dearly. He invented, and then re-invented, Saturday night entertainment across the decades with shows from The Generation Game to Strictly. And, of course, his catchphrases were part of the national conversation.
I saw him perform and marvelled at the chemistry between him and his audience right from the moment he took to the stage – and, by the way, that was always well before any cameras were rolling. Bruce was such a special part of the BBC. There’ll be time to celebrate his amazing contribution later, but for now I just wanted to mark his extraordinary life.
'We'll miss him so much'
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Sir Bruce:
Live Reporting
By Steven McIntosh and Laura Lea
All times stated are UK
'Nobody did it better'
Obituary: Sir Bruce Forsyth
Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth had a career spanning eight decades, in which he went from struggling variety performer to Saturday night TV stardom.
On the way, he became one of the most recognisable entertainers in the business, driven by what appeared to be inexhaustible energy.
He became synonymous with the plethora of game shows that seemed to dominate television light entertainment in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, although he often felt he had become typecast as the genial quizmaster.
Obituary: Sir Bruce Forsyth
'An absolute showbiz legend'
Sir Michael Grade pays tribute
The former BBC chairman said...
'A gentleman and a true legend'
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has paid tribute to Sir Bruce.
'Thank you for the laughter'
'The whole country will miss him'
'Brilliant entertainer'
'One of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known'
The BBC's director-general pays tribute
'We'll miss him so much'
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Sir Bruce:
'I thought he would go on forever'
'True British legend'
'A consummate entertainer'
Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89
Sir Bruce Forsyth has died at the age of 89.
Tributes are being paid to the veteran entertainer, whose long career in showbusiness began when he was aged just 14.
We’ll be bringing you live tributes from his colleagues, friends and fans over the next couple of hours.
Read more: Sir Bruce Forsyth dies aged 89