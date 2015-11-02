EPA

Simon Williams from the RAC says drivers must be very careful in foggy conditions.

"We must make sure we leave plenty of room behind the car and in front. Don't be tempted to follow their rear lights in the fog, that could be an accident waiting to happen.

"Also, off the motorway network, if you come to a junction and you really can't see what's going on, turn off the radio, turn off the music, and open the windows and listen as well. And obviously, if it's that bad, and you're off the motorway network, stop somewhere safe."