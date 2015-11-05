UK-Sharm el-Sheikh flights grounded
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- 20,000 British nationals are in Sharm el-Sheikh, UK government says, after flights grounded
- David Cameron says it could be "some time" before British tourists are home
- Three UK airlines, Easyjet, British Airways and Monarch, are to send planes to Sharm el-Sheikh to repatriate passengers on Friday
- UK security experts are working with local authorities to get holidaymakers back to the UK
- Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has been to Downing Street for a meeting with Mr Cameron
- PM says it is increasingly likely a "terrorist bomb" caused a Russian passenger jet to crash
Live Reporting
By Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Thanks and goodbye
Thank you for following our live coverage of the Sharm el-Sheikh travel situation.
We will continue to update our main news story so you can keep up to date with it here.
Round-up
Now for a brief summary before we wrap up our live page.
The UK has halted all flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt - saying intelligence suggests it is "more likely than not" that a bomb caused a Russian passenger jet to crash on Saturday.
Among today's events:
PM questioned on UK's foreign policy and terrorism
Mr Cameron is also questioned about terrorism.
He says: "I would argue that the problem of extremist Islamism and violence, it's been a growing problem and it's a problem which is effectively a battle that is taking place within Islam."
PM: Holiday routes can be restored 'over time'
Mr Cameron says he thinks the UK and Egypt will be able "over time" to take action to restore the holiday-making route from Britain to Sharm el-Sheikh.
PM: 'I think it's right to act the way I did'
Mr Cameron says there have been "excellent discussions" about further steps that can be taken in Egypt to help ensure British tourists can return home.
Asked why the UK decided to cancel flights when others did not, he says the US and some European countries acted in a similar way. He says he acted on advice he received to keep British citizens "safe and secure".
His experts can not be sure it was a terrorist bomb that brought down the plane. But he adds:
Leaders speak about 'action needed'
Egypt's president says he shares Mr Cameron's concern about safety and his country "responded immediately".
He adds Egypt is "completely ready" to cooperate with all its friends to deliver security improvements.
He says he has spoken with David Cameron about the "actions needed to make sure this will not have any negative ramifications" on tourism in Egypt.
Egypt 'ready to co-operate'
President Sisi is asked about the UK's decision to cancel flights to Sharm el-Sheikh.
He says Egypt was asked 10 months ago by the UK to send teams to check security at the airport.
Egyptian authorities cooperated and the UK was "happy with that", he says.
He adds Egypt is "ready to cooperate, not necessarily on one airport but with all airports".
The PM and him agree there should be more coordination on checking security procedures.
Co-operation between UK and Egypt 'mutually beneficial'
Egypt's president says he is confident the countries' bilateral co-operation will prove "mutually beneficial".
President Sisi says the world needs to unify "against the ideas and rhetoric of bigotry, extremism, hate and denial of the other".
UK and Egypt leaders hold joint press conference
Prime Minister David Cameron and Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have begun a joint press conference discussing the situation in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Mr Cameron said the pair were "committed to work together" to meet security concerns at the airport.
British holidaymakers want to go to Sharm el-Sheikh and Egyptians want to welcome them, Mr Cameron said.
“It’s in our mutual interest to address this and get back to normal,” he added.
The BBC's Mark Lowen reports from Sharm el-Sheikh airport
Monarch to operate flights to UK on Friday
The airline Monarch is to operate three "rescue flights" and two scheduled flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK tomorrow.
The company said it has 3,000 customers in the resort. All Monarch flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh up to November 12 have been cancelled.
Cause of crash "should come from official investigation"
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister David Cameron have discussed the investigation into the crash of a Russian passenger plane over Egypt at the weekend.
The Kremlin said that Mr Putin had told the PM how important it was that assessments of the possible causes of the crash be based on information from the official investigation.
The comments from Russia come after Mr Cameron said it was increasingly likely a "terrorist bomb" caused a Russian passenger jet to crash on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board on Saturday.
UK tourists 'clashing with Sharm hotel staff'
British tourists have clashed with Sharm el-Sheikh hotel staff as tensions rise over delayed flights at the Egyptian resort, the Press Association news agency reports.
It quotes holidaymaker Emma Smyth, who has been staying about 12 miles from the airport in the Aqua Blu hotel, as saying: "One English family, who are obviously upset and concerned, have asked the hotel if they can stay on.
"The hotel have set a charge and the tourists cannot understand why they are being charged.
"They said they should be allowed to stay and with that one man grabbed one of the managers - they ripped his shirt, ripped his name-badge off and everything."
Protesters demonstrate against Egyptian president's visit
Crowds of people have gathered in Westminster in central London to protest against the visit of Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has met Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street.
The demonstrators have been protesting against Egypt's record on human rights.
'I don't think the security is good enough'
One of the people who will no longer be flying to Sharm el-Sheikh is Andy Massey, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, who decided to cancel his holiday to a resort there. He had been due to fly with his wife and child on 28 November, but decided to cancel, "even if I lose my money".
He said:
Lufthansa halts Sharm el-Sheikh flights
Germany's Lufthansa Group has said its Eurowings and Edelweiss carriers have also halted flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, the AFP news agency reports.
Leaders to make statements
We are now hearing that Prime Minister David Cameron and President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi are expected to make short statements later. They are currently meeting inside Number 10.
Airport security concerns
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Norman Shanks, former head of security for the British Airports Authority, tells the BBC Radio 4's World at One it is not unusual for UK experts to carry out checks at foreign airports.
'Several hundred' Scots
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon holds meeting
There are "at least several hundred" Scottish holidaymakers in Sharm el-Sheikh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. She has chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the situation. The SNP leader said her officials were in "close contact with UK Government officials and will continue to be so".
IS involvement 'a possibility'
The Downing Street spokeswoman said the government "can't be categorical about a bomb", but officials are "increasingly concerned" it may have been the cause of the crash. The UK's national security adviser has spoken to his Russian opposite number. BBC correspondent Iain Watson said Number 10 wouldn't be drawn on who might be responsible for an attack, but admitted the involvement of so-called Islamic State was "a possibility".
'No plans to use RAF'
The PM's spokesman has been briefing BBC political correspondent Iain Watson. Our correspondent says there is no guarantee of flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday and says there are no plans at the minute to use to RAF to bring holidaymakers home. Says extra consular staff and "half a dozen" military planners have gone to Egypt help get people home.
President's visit
As events continue to unfold, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has arrived at 10 Downing Street. Here is the moment he shakes hands with UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
There have been protests taking place in London today directed against Mr el-Sisi's visit and Egypt's record on human rights.
Egyptian airports concerns
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Labour MP Chris Matheson asked Mr McLoughlin to confirm whether other Egyptian airports had the security standards expected of them.
Mr Mcloughlin said the UK was "looking at all airports where there were concerns" but he said the warnings issued were specific to Sharm el-Sheikh airport.
Egyptian president at No 10
As Mr McLoughlin continues to take questions about the ongoing situation in Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has arrived at 10 Downing Street to meet UK Prime Minister David Cameron. The BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith tweeted this picture.
Guide for Sharm el-Sheikh travellers
What do Sharm el-Sheikh travellers need to know?
Detailed advice for people travelling to or from the area is provided here.
Insurance fears
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Conservative MP Cheryl Gillan said she knew of many people who were intending to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh once flights resumed, but they were concerned about travel insurance and whether it would be invalidated.
Mr McLoughlin said they should talk to talk to their travel operators.
'Devastating' effect
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Labour MP Keith Vaz said it was the right decision to suspend flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, as it had been to suspend flights to Tunisia following the beach attack on Sousse on 26 June, but he said it would have "devastating" effects on both countries' economies.
Safety talks 'ongoing'
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Mr McLoughlin reiterated comments made by Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond earlier that the government was hopeful British tourists could travel home from Sharm el-Sheikh from Friday.
He said discussions about safety measures were "ongoing".
Transport Secretary speaks
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Patrick McLoughlin says the government is working with Egyptian authorities to put in place short-term measures to allow flights to return to the UK.
Decision 'not taken lightly'
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Transport Secretary Patrick McLaughlin said the decision to suspend flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh has "not been taken lightly".
He said the UK would need to be confident that security standards "meet our expectations and those of the public before we allow services to resume".
He added that UK consular staff and aviation experts were on the ground and arrangements were being carried out to bring passengers home in "due course".
'Right' to take action
Mr Cameron said the UK wanted to see security measures "that are necessary for the long-term" put in place before flights can resume from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh. He said he knew how important the measures were to the Egyptian authorities.
Mr Cameron added: "The links between our countries are strong, the enjoyment British tourists have out of going to Sharm el-Sheikh are very, very positive, but it's not right at the moment to continue those flights, that's why we need to take that action."
Intelligence prompted decision
The prime minister added the reason the UK had grounded flights to Sharm el-Sheikh before the investigation into the plane crash was concluded was because of intelligence the UK received which suggested it was "more likely than not a terrorist bomb".
Mr Cameron added the government would look at "all the implications" of what that meant for air travel.
Commons update
Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin is expected to make a Commons statement at 12:30 GMT on the latest security picture in Sharm el-Sheikh. Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has already said the UK is helping with security in the area and wants to resume flights "as quickly as possible".
'Putting safety first'
Prime Minister Cameron said the decision to suspend flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh was "putting the safety of British people first".
He said he had "every sympathy" with the Egyptians because tourism is "vitally important to their economy", but he said it was "vital" that improvements in security were made at Sharm el-Sheikh airport before Britons were flown back and flights from the UK are resumed.
BreakingPM: 'May take time to bring back tourists'
UK Prime Minister David Cameron has warned it could "take some time" to start flying UK tourists back from Sharm el-Sheikh, but says it is vital to ensure their safety because the Russian jet crash was "more likely than not" caused by a bomb.
UK and Irish travel guidance
Both the British and Irish governments have posted travel advice on their websites for people travelling to and from Sharm el-Sheikh.
The British foreign office has advised against "all but essential travel by air to and from" the Sharm el-Sheikh and lists further advice on travelling to other parts of Egypt.
Ireland's Department for Foreign Affairs advises Irish citizens to avoid "non-essential travel to Egypt".
The Irish Aviation Authority on Wednesday directed all Irish airline operators not to travel to and from Sharm el‐Sheikh airport, Egypt or in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula airspace until further notice.
Thomas Cook statement
The airline Thomas Cook has said it is cancelling all flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh up to and including 12 November.
In a statement on its website it said the health and safety of its customers and staff was its "absolute priority".
BA statement on Sharm flights
British Airways has just issued this statement about its passengers in Sharm el-Sheikh:
Russia mourns crash victims
In Russia, the first funerals for the victims of the plane crash are being held. There were 224 people - mostly Russians - on board the flight, which took off from Sharm el-Sheikh heading to the Russian city of St Petersburg.
Egypt's media on Sisi visit and flights to Sharm
BBC Monitoring
Egyptian TV news bulletins channels are leading with positive coverage of President Sisi's visit to Britain, although morning talk shows are covering Britain's decision to suspend flights.
The tone is either critical of the move or suggesting that the media has blown the incident out of proportion.
Leftwing politician Rifaf al-Said told ON TV that Britain is the "real home for the international Muslim Brotherhood organisation" - the Islamist group ousted by the Egyptian military in 2013.
News website Al-Yawm al-Sabi reports that apart from the UK, no other European flights to Sharm el-Sheikh have been disrupted on Thursday. The airport is expecting 23 flights from Russia, eight from Ukraine, three from Italy and one from Belgium, as well as 22 domestic flights, two from Saudi Arabia and one from Jordan.
The website quotes Aviation Minister Husam Kamal as saying that “all Egyptian airports apply international standards in safety and security”.