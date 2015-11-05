We will be providing hotel accommodation to customers in Sharm El Sheikh who were due to fly to Gatwick with us today. We are working closely with the UK Government to find the best possible solution for our customers who are on holiday in the resort and those due to fly out from the UK. We understand the current situation is frustrating, however it is out of our control and the safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority. Following the decision by the UK Government to suspend flights, the British Airways flight (BA 2560) which was due to depart Gatwick this morning has been postponed until Friday. The BA2561 which was due to depart Sharm El Sheikh this evening will also depart one day later on November 6. Customers not wishing to travel on the postponed flights on Friday will be able to claim a full refund or switch to an alternate destination.