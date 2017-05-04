Prince Philip to retire from public engagements
- Prince Philip will no longer carry out public engagements from this autumn
- Buckingham Palace says decision was the duke's, with the full support of the Queen
- The duke will carry out previously scheduled appointments between now and August
- He will turn 96 next month
By Martha Buckley, Esther Webber, Bernadette McCague, Alex Therrien and Paul Gribben
Prince Philip's travels in pictures
The Duke of Edinburgh's has traveled all over the globe during his lifetime of royal duties.
Here are some highlights in pictures:
Prince Philip 'acting on own advice'
Peter Hunt
Royal correspondent
This is Prince Philip acting on his own advice, nearly six years later.
When he turned 90 he told the BBC it was "better to get out before you reach your sell-by date".
From the autumn, he will follow a path into retirement which is trod by many non-royals once they are in their sixties.
Today's announcement is a significant moment in the recent history of the British Royal Family.
A prince of Greece - with Danish, German and Russian blood - he has served the ancient institution, very publicly, for seven decades.
As an outsider - who was viewed with suspicion by the aristocracy - he struggled at first.
To his critics, he is a gaffe-prone prince.
His many supporters argue that this nonagenarian senior royal has played a crucial role sustaining the monarchy.
It's little wonder then, that the Queen once called him her strength and stay.
Prince Philip 'very hard to beat' at carriage driving
One of the duke's great passions has been for carriage driving, which he continued to do competitively into his 80s.
John Parker, the Duke of Edinburgh's former carriage driver and vice-president of the British Driving Society, told the BBC News channel he was a "very, very good" driver, who had made a huge contribution to the sport in the UK.
He said: "He was very, very, good, very accurate and very brave. He was hard to beat. It meant everything to drive him, everything."
Duke of Edinburgh's Award thanks prince
Prince Philip is patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations and one of his most successful associations has been with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.
It has become one of the best-known youth self-improvement schemes, with young people across the globe gaining their bronze, silver and gold awards.
Business as usual for Prince Philip this afternoon
Here are the Queen and Prince Philip arriving at a service for members of the Order of Merit at St James's Palace a bit earlier.
Afterwards, the duke seemed on jovial form, sharing smiles and jokes with those present, including television presenter Sir David Attenborough - another high-profile public figure who has continued to work into his 90s.
Outside the palace well-wishers waited to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
Emma Sandvick, 31, from Brisbane in Australia, said: "He deserves to retire from royal duties, he has served his county well. He definitely deserves a break."
Alan Doyle, 47, a guide with London Tailored Tours, added: "He has supported the Queen, he's been her rock."
And Mary Ellen Doyle, a retired hospital administrator from Charleston, South Carolina, said: "I wish him a good number of years as his life continues."
'He is one of us and we are sorry to see him go'
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
President of the Burma Star Association Lord Slim has described Prince Philip as "having the admiration and affection of all our members".
Lord Slim, who is son of field Marshal Bill Slim, leader of the WW2 Burma campaign, says the Prince has been an "outstanding patron" for more than 30 years.
'I can't stand up for much longer'
5 News's royal correspondent tweets...
Prince Philip's pastimes and passions
A few things you might not know about Prince Philip:
Bishop of St Albans tweets...
The Duke's early life
The Greek-born prince's life of service to the UK began when he joined up with the Royal Navy in 1939.
He saw active service in World War Two, from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, being mentioned in despatches for his service on battleship HMS Valiant in 1941.
By that time he had met his distant cousin, Princess Elizabeth. Their friendship blossomed into love and they married in 1947, at which point he renounced his Greek title to become a naturalised British subject, and was made Duke of Edinburgh by King George VI.
Prince Philip's naval career, which saw the newly-married couple stationed in Malta, ended when George VI died in February 1952, and the princess became Queen.
Prince Philip at 90 on a lifetime of speaking his mind
In 2011, the Duke of Edinburgh spoke to Fiona Bruce in a special BBC One programme to mark his 90th birthday.
He told her he had had to work out for himself what his role was "by trial and error".
"There was no precedent. If I asked somebody, 'What do you expect me to do?' they all looked blank. They had no idea, nobody had much idea."
One of Prince Philip's most successful initiatives has been to create The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which has stretched the capabilities of more than seven million young people globally since 1956.
But he said he could not take credit for the highly successful scheme. "I don't run it - I've said it's all fairly secondhand the whole business. I mean, I eventually got landed with the responsibility or the credit for it.
"I've got no reason to be proud of it. It's satisfying that we've set up a formula that works - that's it."
Prince Philip retirement: Your comments
Karen Driscoll, in Australia, says:My son and his air cadet friends received their gold Duke of Edinburgh Award many years ago. The duke spoke to each group and asked them about their achievements. He took an interest in what they had to say and made them all feel at ease which made the award worthwhile. Time for the Duke of Edinburgh to put his feet up and take things easy. Thank you
Owen Traylor, in Tokyo, tells us:As a British diplomat I interpreted for the Duke of Edinburgh both in Berlin during HM the Queen's State Visit in 1992 and in Tokyo when he led a trade mission to encourage Japanese airlines to consider purchasing the BAe 146. As a student I also met him in St Lucia in 1975 when I was on a school cricket tour. On all occasions the duke was courteous, engaged and engaging. His service to the UK over the past 70 years is immeasurable and demands proper recognition.
Sandra Turner, in Doncaster, writes:Well done to Prince Philip for his service and his organisations and for continuing to support the Queen in her roles, despite increasing years.
He presented me with my Gold D of E award in 1969 at Buckingham Palace and two sons went on to get theirs presented at St James's Palace in the early 90s.
Kris, in Coventry, says:A Prince Philip Day to mark the duke's birthday, starting next month would be a very fitting tribute to an amazing man. He has always spoken his mind, occasionally controversially, but very honestly.
Prince Philip 'helped maintain monarchy's popularity'
Professor Richard Toye, a historian from the University of Exeter, said royal engagement with public life and the media had been a crucial way of maintaining popular support for the monarchy in modern times.
“It is hard to imagine that any previous royal consort, had they lived into their nineties, would have been expected to keep up the level of activity that Prince Philip has done until today.
“His marriage to Princess Elizabeth in 1947 was symbolic of a glamorous new era of royal celebrity which, however, came with considerable difficulties and strains.”
Royal correspondents pay tribute
Correspondents from The Sun and the Daily Mirror tweet...
Listen: Prince Philip speaking to Radio 4
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More of Prince Philip's controversial quotes
And here are some more of Prince Philip's most famous - and sometimes controversial - one-liners:
1988: "It looks like a tart's bedroom." On seeing plans for the Duke and Duchess of York's house at Sunninghill Park.
1992: "Oh no, I might catch some ghastly disease." In Australia when asked to stroke a koala bear.
1993: "You can't have been here that long, you haven't got a pot belly". To a Briton he met in Hungary.
1994: "Aren't most of you descended from pirates?" To a wealthy islander in the Cayman Islands.
1995: "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test."To a Scottish driving instructor.
More on London service Prince Philip is attending
The Queen and Prince Philip are attending a service for members of the Order of Merit at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace before hosting a lunch.
Here the Royal Family Twitter feeds explains more about what the Order of Merit is.
Prince 'a wonderful patron'
BBC Radio 5 live
Alison Tweed, director of Book Aid International, praised the support the charity had received from Prince Philip.
"His royal highness has been a wonderful patron for us for over 50 years, giving us a great sense of continuity in the charity as we have changed and developed and grown.
"He has always been there interested in what we are doing, with his very own strong views, and supporting the work that we do."
'Don a regal onesie?' What will he do next?
BBC News presenter tweets...
Gaffes and quips over the years
Prince Philip is renowned for speaking his mind - often explained as his attempt to lighten the mood - which has led to some cringeworthy and often side-splitting public utterances.
Here are some of his most famous remarks.
1966: "British women can't cook".
1969: "What do you gargle with, pebbles?" To Sir Tom Jones after a Royal Variety Performance.
1981: "Everybody was saying we must have more leisure. Now they are complaining they are unemployed." During the 1981 recession.
1984: "You are a woman, aren't you?" In Kenya after accepting a small gift from a local woman.
1986: "If you stay here much longer you'll all be slitty-eyed." To a group of British students during a royal visit to China.
Profile: A duty to Queen and country
Prince Philip was once described by the Queen as "my strength and stay all these years" and his lifetime of public service is testimony to that.
When the Duke of Edinburgh does finally stand down from his royal duties this autumn, it will bring to a close decades of him being at Her Majesty's side at all kinds of events at home and abroad.
And that is not to mention the 22,191 solo engagements he has undertaken in his role as the longest-serving consort in British history.
Royal retirement: A further selection of your emails
Peter Bierwirth, France, writes:The Duke has made a wise decision. He should already have reduced his 'official engagements' to 50% when he reached 'official retirement age'. Her Majesty the Queen should do likewise. There are other members in her family who are qualified to replace her in order to make her life easier. I quit my work at 68 to enjoy the rest of my life without such time-consuming official responsibilities.
Mark Rennie, Newcastle upon Tyne, says:What a wonderful gentleman! Over the years, I don't think that we could have had a finer ambassador for the United Kingdom than H.R.H. Prince Philip. I hope that he will now enjoy his "retirement" in good health and in great happiness; he most assuredly deserves it.
Antonia Luk Turner comments:When I was a child living in Hong Kong back in the 1960s, we were watching Prince Philip's motorcade driving by from my aunt's apartment window. He waved at us! I'll never forget that.
Shaun, West Bromwich, suggests:We should have a coin or note in recognition of such a stalwart and loyal servant of the nation or a national day of remembrance of him.
Prince Philip and Queen arrive at service
And here the royals are pictured arriving at the service in London for members of the Order of Merit.
Prince Philip on duty today
Prince Philip and the Queen are today due at a service for members of the Order of Merit at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace before hosting a lunch for those attending.
Here the duke was photographed today waving from his car.
Decision 'considered since turn of the year'
The BBC's royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, said Prince Philip had been "thinking actively" about the decision since the turn of the year.
Our correspondent said the Prince had wanted to be there publicly for events like the Queen's 90th birthday last year.
He said there were no health considerations involved in the decision, other than the "inevitable health elements" for someone who is 95.
Prince 'will not sit back with sound turned up'
Victoria Derbyshire
Christopher Lee, an historian who wrote the radio documentary series This Sceptred Isle for BBC, said he did not think Prince Philip would be retiring entirely from his public duties. He thinks he will still be making some public appearances.
“He won’t just sit back, as you say, with the sound turned up.
"He will be saying ‘why aren’t you doing this, why aren’t we doing this, why did you do that?’
"It’s an instinct. This is a man who was the first man in the palace to put computers in his office.
“He’s got this sense of waking up every morning, looking around and saying ‘this will do, now what are we going to do?’ The big issues.
"He will want to know about the big issues. He will know every single touch, nuance on Brexit, for example.“
Prince Philip retirement: More of your comments
Ian Whiteway, Reading says:I remember being a marine cadet in the early 80s rehearsing for a Royal parade. The Duke was the Royal for the parade. It went well and he spoke to me. It was a great event to be part of.
Robert Colebrook tells us:I had worked for six months on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during Charles and Diana's tour to Canada, in which the Queen and Prince Phillip were both on board.
Every morning we had to be up at 7am cleaning the parts of the ship before the Royals got up. However, one morning I remember we hadn't quite finished and therefore we had to stay below the side of the ship out of the view of the public. Prince Philip saw me and told me not to worry about it and finish off my duties as if he wasn't there.
Matthew Jones, Telford comments:When I was in school I played in a steel band. We were booked to perform at the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh at a local DoE award event. We expected him to walk straight past but he stopped and took the time to listen, waited for us to finish then said thank you.
Sunny, Singapore writes:As a child, I grew up watching the celebrations of the Queen's Coronation in 1958 in Singapore. The Duke was a familiar face to me all these years and indeed he has contributed much to Britain and to mankind. I wish Prince Philip well in his retirement and may he be blessed with good health, peace and joy.
Sadiq Khan: London grateful for 'lifetime of service'
The London Mayor tweets...
Prince Philip's 22,191 solo engagements
The engagements still on Duke's diary
Buckingham Palace has said Prince Philip will carry out previously scheduled engagements between now and August.
The palace publishes details of official engagements up to eight weeks in advance.
For the Duke of Edinburgh, these include:
Watch: PM offers 'deepest gratitude' to Prince Philip
That unfortunate Sun headline...
Here's how the Sun's website mistakenly reported Prince Philip's death earlier today amid social media speculation about an "emergency meeting" of royal staff.
The story was quickly taken down and Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the duke was in fact planning his retirement.
Cameron: Prince Philip an 'outstanding public servant'
Former prime minister tweets...
Prince Philip in numbers
BBC royal correspondent tweets...
The one-liners that earned Prince Philip a reputation
Over decades of royal engagements, Prince Philip has gained a reputation and sometimes attracted controversy and criticism for his particular sense of humour and outspoken, sometimes non-PC comments.
Among the comments seized on by the media were:
Pictures: Prince Philip and the Queen
Prince Philip retirement: A selection of your emails
Pauline Simpson writes:The Queen and Prince Philip have done a good job for this country. It is time for Prince Charles to take over when Prince Philip retires and help the Queen with her royal duties.
Ryan Ashton, Darlington tells us:What an amazing man. He has worked all his live and is retiring at age 96. Brilliant. Never met anyone in the Royal Family but I have taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. I wish him a happy retirement and hope he enjoys it. Personally I don't think he will enjoy having all the time and I feel he will be back within a year.
Melanie Quinn, Wakefield comments:A well-deserved rest to enjoy doing the things he would like. Most people would have stopped working well before this age. We have to say a big thank you for the service he has provided to the country and the support he has given the Queen over the years.
Paul, Bromsgrove says:Put your feet up your Royal Highness! Wow, still working at 95. What an amazing inspiring example of dedication to us all. Enjoy your retirement sir, you've thoroughly earned it!
World gripped by royal speculation in the early hours
Early this morning rumours began to circulate on social media about a so-called "emergency meeting" which had been called at Buckingham Palace.
Several unverified accounts shared reports that Prince Philip had died, as a screengrab from this Huffington Post reporter shows:
Journalists in the UK and abroad sought to reassure Twitter users:
There was also speculation that the Queen might abdicate or step down from certain responsibilities.
But as the BBC royal editor Nicholas Witchell put it, the early morning flutter showed social media to be "an utterly unreliable source of information".
Duke of Edinburgh Award recollections
Since the Duke of Edinburgh's Award was launched in 1956, millions of young people have taken part in the scheme.
Stanislaw Biber, 21, remembers meeting Prince Philip in 2015 after receiving a gold award.
"The Duke approached us and asked some questions," he told the BBC.
"At some point he asked us whether we all did the walking expedition.
"'No, Sir' I said. 'I did my expedition in the canoes.
"He asked me some questions about that, about where I have been and about the experience.
"He concluded everything, saying: 'Well you see, you have all had blisters on your feet after your expeditions, whereas this young man had blisters on his bottom.'
"That was my only time I met a member of the Royal Family, but how memorable!"
Sun accidentally published report of prince's death
The Sun newspaper seems to have mistakenly published a story online saying that Prince Philip had died earlier today.
The story, headlined: “Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc“, was quickly taken down.
It came as speculation mounted overnight about rumours that senior royal staff had been summoned to an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace.