Latest: Grenfell Tower public inquiry
Summary
- The inquiry will examine the cause and the spread of the fire and the actions of the local authority
- Retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick is leading the investigation
- An interim report is expected by Easter
- At least 80 people were killed in the fire in June
By Marie Jackson and Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Sir Martin rejects call for Grenfell person to be on advisory panel
Sir Martin: The process is not adversarial
All the hearings will be conducted in public, unless the nature of the arguments requires otherwise, he says.
He says he understands lives have been "turned upside down" and there is a "great sense of anger and betrayal".
That is "entirely natural and understandable" but if the inquiry is to get to the truth, we must examine evidence "calmly and rationally".
Lammy: Inquiry is not a trial
Sir Martin outlines the scope of the inquiry
He goes on to outline the scope:
He says they are deliberately cast in broad terms, and were not intended to be exhaustive.
"It's for me to interpret terms of reference," he adds.
Sir Martin to appoint assistants
He goes on to talk about plans to appoint assistants, including some experts, and says he plans to name some of them "within the next week".
Sir Martin: Many have lost everything
Sir Martin opened by saying:
"We are acutely aware that so many people died and that many of those who survived have been severely affected. We are also conscious that many have lost everything.
"The inquiry cannot undo any of that but it can and will provide answers to how a disaster of this kind could happen in 21st century London", he added.
He paid tribute to emergency services, who risked their own lives, and the local community, who have done so much to help and support each other.
Lammy: You have to have faith in inquiry
Victoria Derbyshire
Labour MP David Lammy, who lost a close friend in the fire, says you have to have faith in the inquiry.
He said it needed to be uncompromising and look at people in power who had important roles.
Sir Martin begins with moment's silence
The inquiry is under way. Sir Martin says the fire was "unprecedented in modern times".
"It's fitting we should remember with compassion those who died in the fire," Sir Martin says, as the room falls silent to remember.
Relatives gather to hear proceedings
The BBC's Lucy Manning is watching ...
Many of the bereaved and the survivors have gathered for the start of the inquiry. They are a mix of nervous, optimistic and angry. They are hopeful the chair of this inquiry will find out why their relatives died and most importantly for them who is to blame. In the minutes before the inquiry they are sitting talking to other relatives and survivors. But some are angry the main opening isn't being held in the community and they are sitting under ornate chandeliers in a venue some think is inappropriate.
Sir Martin to make statement shortly
Sir Martin is due to begin making his statement at 10:30 BST from the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London. Nearby, in Notting Hill Methodist Church, survivors and victims' families are gathering to watch proceedings live on a large screen.
Who is Sir Martin?
What happened at Grenfell?
In the weeks and months after the tower fire on 14 June, details of what happened and why the fire spread so quickly emerged.
It started in a fridge freezer and spread quickly through the 24-storey tower block in North Kensington, in the early hours.
The cladding - installed on the outside of the block in a recent renovation - came under scrutiny, with experts saying a more fire-resistant type could have been used.
Forty fire engines and more than 200 firefighters tackled the blaze for 24 hours, but at least 80 people died and 151 homes were destroyed.
What will the inquiry look at?
We know something of the scope of the inquiry already. The terms of reference, which have been accepted by Theresa May, the prime minister, are:
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire. Sir Martin Moore-Bick, head of the inquiry, will open proceedings with a 45 minute statement. There'll be no evidence today, or any questions afterwards, but he is expected to give more detail about the scope of the inquiry. Survivors and victims' families will be watching and hoping the inquiry will bring answers to their questions.