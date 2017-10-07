Latest on London museum crash

Photographs are beginning to come through of the police presence in Exhibition Road and the surrounding area.
Downing Street statement
Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May is being kept up to date on events.
Watch: 'The car looked like it had hit a boulder'
BBC reporter Chloe Hayward describes what she saw at the scene after the incident.
London Ambulance at the scene
'Thought we heard gunshots' - witness
A witness, who did not want to be named, said: "We heard what I thought was gunshots and saw a car drive over the pavement.
"We just ran. My friend dived on the floor and cut her hands."
Museum tweets on 'serious' incident
The Natural History Museum tweets:
Police close roads
Police closed Exhibition Road after the incident, which took place at 2.20pm.
People injured in crash near London museum
A car has been involved in a collision near the Natural History Museum leaving a "number" of pedestrians injured.
The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident in Exhibition Road, South Kensington.
It added the man was with officers but had not been formally arrested.
Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.
We'll keep you informed here with the latest updates.