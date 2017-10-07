Latest on London museum crash

Summary

  1. Police say one man has been detained
  2. A car hit people on Exhibition Road in South Kensington
  3. Armed officers are at the scene

Live Reporting

By Mario Cacciottolo, Megan Fisher and Danielle Dwyer

All times stated are UK

Images from the scene

Photographs are beginning to come through of the police presence in Exhibition Road and the surrounding area.

Police cars in the street
Police officers and the public sitting on a bench
Emergency services in the street
Downing Street statement

Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May is being kept up to date on events.

Watch: 'The car looked like it had hit a boulder'

BBC reporter Chloe Hayward describes what she saw at the scene after the incident.

Natural History Museum: 'The car looked like it hit a boulder'

London Ambulance at the scene

'Thought we heard gunshots' - witness

A witness, who did not want to be named, said: "We heard what I thought was gunshots and saw a car drive over the pavement.

"We just ran. My friend dived on the floor and cut her hands."

Museum tweets on 'serious' incident

The Natural History Museum tweets:

There’s been a serious incident outside the Museum. We are working w/ @metpoliceuk and will provide an update when we have more information

There’s been a serious incident outside the Museum. We are working w/ @metpoliceuk and will provide an update when we have more information

Police close roads

Police closed Exhibition Road after the incident, which took place at 2.20pm.

Police cars in the road
People injured in crash near London museum

A car has been involved in a collision near the Natural History Museum leaving a "number" of pedestrians injured.

The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident in Exhibition Road, South Kensington.

It added the man was with officers but had not been formally arrested.

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.

We'll keep you informed here with the latest updates.

