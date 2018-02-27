UK weather: Snow causes disruption

British Airways has cancelled a number of short-haul and domestic flights to and from Heathrow because of the weather.

The airline said it had agreed with the airport to "proactively reduce" its schedule and is urging passengers to check their flight status .

A spokeswoman said the company was "sorry" and was working with passengers to arrange alternative flights.

A spokesman for Heathrow said all runways were open and operational, and "significant disruption" was not expected today or tomorrow.