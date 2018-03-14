Stephen Hawking: Reaction to his death as it happened

Katherine Mathieson, chief executive of the British Science Association, called Prof Hawking a "true genius who had a great admiration of and connection to the public".

She said: "Most people, when he published A Brief History of Time, would have thought a book about physics would not sell. But Stephen knew people would want to read it - and it turned out they did.

"He simplified and explained, but without gimmicks.

"His assumption that people are curious about the universe and black holes was true. He inspired us all to wonder."

She added: "Importantly, he showed that disability and difference are no barriers to success; he challenged perceptions."

And, adding a personal story, she said: "I remember him - from when I was a student at his university - speeding down the middle of the road to get around, because the pavements were too bumpy.

"It sent out a message that 'it doesn't matter what you look like, you can be a scientist here'."