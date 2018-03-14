Stephen Hawking: Reaction to his death as it happened

Stephen Hawking's achievements would have been exceptional by any standards - that he suffered for the majority of his life with motor neurone disease make them all the more remarkable.
Professor Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said the physicist's life was "a testament to the power of human creativity and imagination".
Queen to send message to Hawking's family
The Queen will be sending a message of condolence to Stephen Hawking's family, Buckingham Palace has said.
Ex-wife Jane Hawking 'deeply saddened'
Stephen Hawking's ex-wife, Jane Hawking, who was married to the physicist for 30 years, has said she is "deeply saddened by the news of the death".
She added: "I am glad to be able to say that he died peacefully in the comfort of his own home.
"The peace that he has found is well-earned after such an extraordinary and courageous life, but we shall feel his loss keenly for a long time."
Modi: Hawking made our world a better place
India's prime minister Narendra Modi has described Prof Hawking's death as "anguishing" - but added the physicist had left the world a better place than the one he was born into.
Obama's tribute
Barack Obama, who in 2009 awarded Hawking the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honour, has posted a tribute to the late physicist.
Hawking's daughter, Lucy, can be seen standing with the pair.
'Star man' - Evening Standard
London's Evening Standard has printed a "tribute edition" to Stephen Hawking.
The newspaper's editor George Osborne tweeted a picture of the front page.
Gammon, rice and peas at South Mimms services
We've been hearing from people from the world of science, politics, entertainment and beyond about the time they met Professor Hawking.
Tom Arnold, a primary school teacher from Whitstable, Kent, was bowled over to see the great physicist at South Mimms motorway services, where he worked at the time.
"He came in with two carers for a meal in the year 2000. I remember he and his carers had gammon, peas and rice.
"I was thrilled beyond measure but managed to resist the temptation to get carried away and simply nodded with a wide deferential smile."
Brian May pays tribute
Queen guitarist Brian May has posted a tribute to Prof Hawking.
May is himself a passionate physicist and the two appeared at a science festival together in 2016.
Stephen Hawking dies on #PiDay
Waterloo, in Ontario, lowers its flags in honour
Cambridge students on what Hawking meant to them
A condolence book is available for Cambridge students to sign in Hawking's former college, Gonville and Caius.
A few of the students have spoken to the BBC about what the late physicist represented to them.
Cambridge college flag at half mast
Gonville and Caius college, where Prof Hawking was a fellow, has lowered its flag to half mast in tribute to the late physicist.
"The college sends its condolences to Professor Hawking’s family," it said in a statement.
Schoolboy, eight, will 'forever miss' the professor
Alana Neimanis, in London, has posted a video of her eight-year-old son Samuel saying he will "forever miss" the professor.
She tells BBC News Professor Hawking inspired her son to develop a real love for physics.
"Samuel often plays in the kitchen filling the sink with water and washing up to let the foam drain to see how it emulates the force of a black hole," she says.
Samuel has autism spectrum disorder, and sometimes finds it hard to understand why his friends are not as interested as he is in the laws of physics.
Alana also reflects that Samuel has been inspired by the way Prof Hawking overcame the barriers of his disability to lead a "very successful" life.
Listen: The 1966 thesis that crashed a website
Listen here to Professor Hawking reading an extract from his 1966 thesis in which he points out the weaknesses of Einstein's theory of relativity.
Hawking answering BBC listeners' questions
On his 70th birthday, the BBC asked for questions from you, the listeners, to put to Professor Hawking.
The Today programme's science editor, Tom Feilden, was the question master...
The book that made him a star
Simon Mitton
Science historian
Stephen Hawking was the most remarkable author I had the privilege of working with during my career as the director of science publishing at Cambridge University Press.
In 1982, I suggested he write a popular book about the nature of the universe, suitable for the general market.
The book that followed had an impact on the popularisation of science that has been incalculable.
Hawking's death leaves an 'intellectual vacuum'
American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was among the first members of the academic world to pay tribute to the late Stephen Hawking.
His death, Tyson said, has left an "intellectual vacuum".
Hawking's 'immense' legacy
The man may have gone, but his academic contributions live on.
The University of Sheffield's Prof Carsten van de Bruck described the physicist's legacy on gravitational physics and cosmology as "immense".
Prof Paul Hardaker, chief executive of the Institute of Physics, said Hawking had made "fundamental and lasting contributions to cosmology".
Prof David Wands from the University of Portsmouth described him as "one of the great scientists of our time".
Online artists pay tribute
Millions of people across the globe have flooded social media with tributes and illustrations.
Many artworks posted in honour of the professor focus on his iconic mobility chair.
Hawking 'overcame unimaginable challenges'
Stephen Hawking's achievements would have been exceptional by any standards - that he suffered for the majority of his life with motor neurone disease make them all the more remarkable.
Professor Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said the physicist's life was "a testament to the power of human creativity and imagination".
He added: "Stephen Hawking overcame unimaginable challenges to become one of the most influential and renowned scientists of our time.
"He was also exceptional in his ability to connect with and inspire the public the world over.
"That he achieved all of this despite a long battle with motor neurone disease will serve as an inspiration to all. He will be sorely missed."
Want to know what a scientist's taste in music is like? In 2006, Prof Stephen Hawking chose his three favourite classical works to be played at Cambridge Music Festival.
He also recalled the time he created his own stereo to play music on.
“I first became aware of classical music when I was 15. LPs had recently appeared in Britain. I ripped out the mechanism of our old wind-up gramophone and put in a turntable and a three-valve amplifier.”“I made a speaker cabinet from an old book case, with a sheet of chip-board on the front. The whole system looked pretty crude, but it didn’t sound too bad.”
Hawking's life in pictures
Throughout his life, Stephen Hawking did not shy away from public life. He was photographed with fans, other scientific figures and of course his family.
MP recalls being knocked off bike by Hawking
A Canadian MP has tweeted a tale of the professor in Cambridge, who infamously often speeded around the university campus in his electric wheelchair.
Seamus O'Regan says that he was riding his bike when he was "clipped" by Professor Hawking - but fondly remembers the "great story" he had to tell from the incident.
Twitter's take
Twitter, as is par for the course, had its own take on Professor Hawking's death and its meaning.
When Hawking met Mandela
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has joined tributes, with a photo posted on Twitter of the physicist meeting the former South African president, who died in 2013.
The pair met in 2008 as part of a project to find "Africa's answer to Einstein".
His scientific legacy by scientists
Prof Stephen Hawking's colleagues reflect on the brilliance he leaves behind.
What was Hawking's greatest wish?
In 2017, as Prof Stephen Hawking was turning 75, he spoke to the BBC's science editor Pallab Ghosh about what he wanted more than anything for his birthday.
Watch: Five things you may not know
From being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease at 21 to experiencing zero-gravity.
These are just some of the things Professor Hawking's has achieved in his life.
Video: Hawking demonstrates his voice synthesizer
Stephen Hawking demonstrated his voice synthesizer on Tomorrow’s World - a long-running BBC series which reported on advances in science and technology, in 1988.
He explained how it had revolutionised his life.
'He was a fun-loving guy'
Theoretical physicist, professor Jim Al-Khalili, from Surrey University, says Stephen Hawking had a tremendous sense of humour.
"He was a fun-loving guy. You could see those wonderful pictures of him when he went up in the so-called vomit comets - the weightlessness, just floating around, wanting to go out into space.
"Inside that shell, inside that body that was paralysed, was someone who was full of vigour, full of passion for life," he tells BBC Radio Surrey.
PM pays tribute again: Hawking inspired people across world
Opening Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May has praised the scientist's "brilliance and humour".
She told MPs: "Professor Hawking's exceptional contributions to science and our knowledge of the universe speak for themselves.
"As his children have said, his courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world."
Boasting about IQ 'is for losers'
In a New York Times interview in 2004, Prof Stephen Hawking said he did not know what his IQ was and didn't think the assessment of intelligence was something to boast about.
He said: "People who boast about their IQ are losers."
Hawking's school taught him all the maths he needed
Jonathan Gillespie, head at St Albans School, which Prof Hawking went to in the 1950s, said: "Stephen said himself the only mathematics he had ever been taught, he was taught while he was a pupil here and it had served him quite well - which is a wonderful thing.
"He had a very inspirational mathematics teacher here called Dick Tartar who generations of pupils will also remember very fondly.
"I'm sure that those who taught Stephen Hawking in his day knew that they had someone of significant potential in their hands but they had no idea what he would go on to do in furthering humankind's understanding of the universe."
Mr Gillespie said Hawking was "very generous with his time" and regularly visited the school.
"One of the school's four houses is called Hawking House and its science society is called the Stephen Hawking Society. In those two ways, Stephen's name will live on in the daily life of the school."
Richard Dawkins on being mistaken for Stephen Hawking
The evolutionary biologist and famous atheist Richard Dawkins has paid tribute to Stephen Hawking with a line from a Wordsworth poem.
Prof Dawkins hinted a common mistake is for people to mix up Prof Hawking's surname with Hawkins, or even his own.
He tweeted: "Once, after a talk at a Lit Fest, the first question I got was “Why aren’t you in your wheelchair?”
British Science Association chief: 'He inspired us to wonder'
Katherine Mathieson, chief executive of the British Science Association, called Prof Hawking a "true genius who had a great admiration of and connection to the public".
She said: "Most people, when he published A Brief History of Time, would have thought a book about physics would not sell. But Stephen knew people would want to read it - and it turned out they did.
"He simplified and explained, but without gimmicks.
"His assumption that people are curious about the universe and black holes was true. He inspired us all to wonder."
She added: "Importantly, he showed that disability and difference are no barriers to success; he challenged perceptions."
And, adding a personal story, she said: "I remember him - from when I was a student at his university - speeding down the middle of the road to get around, because the pavements were too bumpy.
"It sent out a message that 'it doesn't matter what you look like, you can be a scientist here'."
Assisted dying campaigners join tributes
National campaign group Dignity in Dying said it was "saddened" to hear of Prof Hawking's death.
Prof Hawking had backed the Assisted Dying Bill, and, in an interview with the BBC in 2014, said: "We should not take away the freedom of the individual to choose to die."
'He just loved fireworks'
He urged us to look up at the stars, not down at our feet so maybe this was his way to make sure we did.
Prof Hawking was, it seems, a great fan of fireworks and would have them at every birthday party.
Epic Fireworks, the company tasked to put on some of the birthday displays including his 75th, sent Prof Hawking a huge stash of fireworks to Cambridge University in 2014.
"He just loved fireworks," Paul Singh said.
5 live listeners suggest tributes to Stephen Hawking
BBC Radio 5 live
Listeners have been telling 5 live presenter Anna Foster about the tributes they would like to see to Professor Stephen Hawking.
Darren said: “Having part of The Science Museum called 'The Stephen Hawking Area' where it's an interactive and learning permanent exhibit. Making learning of the universe an easy thing to learn and understand. It's better than a statue.”
Terry in Inverness said: "His ashes to be sent out to space to be among the stars and galaxies he knew so well. He always wanted to take a trip through a black hole and I hope he gets his wish. Remarkable man. RIP."
Other suggestions included having Prof Hawking on the new £20 note, using his voice for the speaking clock, and having a statue of him placed in Greenwich, London.