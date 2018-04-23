New baby prince is born

The new prince has arrived just in time for his uncle's wedding - although he is unlikely to be among the 800 guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to tie the knot in Windsor in 26 days - on 19 May. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to be attending but, with her baby son only a few weeks old, she is not likely to stay for the entire celebration which will stretch into the evening and probably the early hours.

Her attendance is likely to depend on how she is feeling and how the baby is feeding.

The new prince's brother George and sister Charlotte are tipped to have roles in the wedding.

It is likely if Catherine does attend, the baby will stay with the Cambridges' nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.