Royal wedding final preparations

At Flakefleet Primary in Fleetwood, Lancashire this morning, pupils are staging their own 'wedding'.

The school has organised guests to arrive by helicopter, horse-drawn carriages, a police escort and a local couple playing Prince Philip and the Queen.

Charlie, 10, is playing the groom and said he’s “a bit nervous”.

Josh is an usher. He said he’s proud Harry is getting married to Meghan.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin said: “We’ve got really carried away … but it’s dead exciting.”