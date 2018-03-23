When you go on holiday, the tradition is to post a card to your nearest and dearest (if you are a certain age of course).

But in the Galapagos Islands they do it a little differently, according to Bedford resident, Rachel Endersby.

Instead of sticking a stamp on a postcard, they use a system called "barrel post", where you post a card without a stamp and then visitors to the Island of Florena look through the pile, pick an address close to where they live and hand deliver it.

So on Thursday, she received a knock on the door from Eva and Ian from Letchworth with a card written by a her parents, a month ago.

Rachel Endersby

Rachel said: "It could take years for it to get to you, but this card from my folks got to us in less than a month.

"This lovely couple, brought it back with them from the Galapagos and then drove from Letchworth, about a 40-mile round trip, to get it to me.

"It made my day and made me sob."