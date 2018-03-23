Southwold-based brewer Adnams has said its annual profits for 2017 were down by almost £1.8m.
It put it down to investing more than £9m in its brewing process and renovating its flagship hotel, The Swan in Southwold.
Chairman Jonathan Adnams said: "2017 was a year of huge investment. We saw some inevitable disruption, but we delivered substantial change.
"We continue to focus on what matters most - to deliver a service and product which allows us to stand out from the crowd."
New look Trimley store's grand unveiling after ram-raid
A convenience store near Felixstowe in Suffolk is unveiling its £80,000 new look following a ram-raid in January.
McColl's in Trimley St Martin was hit by thieves who failed to remove the cash machine.
On Saturday from 10:00, the store is putting on clowns and other promotional activities to celebrate. The front of the shop has been replaced, with more refurbishments within.
Five Bedfordshire police officers assaulted
Two men have been charged following two separate attacks on five Bedfordshire police officers on Wednesday.
One was charged after two officers were assaulted in Marsh Road, Luton.
Another man was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of sending a malicious communication after three officers were attacked in Astwood Drive, Flitwick.
Both men have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance at the end of the month.
Long distance postal service made Bedford woman 'sob'
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
When you go on holiday, the tradition is to post a card to your nearest and dearest (if you are a certain age of course).
But in the Galapagos Islands they do it a little differently, according to Bedford resident, Rachel Endersby.
Instead of sticking a stamp on a postcard, they use a system called "barrel post", where you post a card without a stamp and then visitors to the Island of Florena look through the pile, pick an address close to where they live and hand deliver it.
So on Thursday, she received a knock on the door from Eva and Ian from Letchworth with a card written by a her parents, a month ago.
Rachel said: "It could take years for it to get to you, but this card from my folks got to us in less than a month.
"This lovely couple, brought it back with them from the Galapagos and then drove from Letchworth, about a 40-mile round trip, to get it to me.
"It made my day and made me sob."
Mortar rocket removed from Dunwich beach
Part of a mortar rocket has been removed from the beach at Dunwich in Suffolk for "safe disposal", the Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team has said.
The team was contacted by two members of the public and, after investigation, photos were sent to an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, based at Colchester.
The EOD visited the site and confirmed it was a tail end of a mortar rocket and was "possibly still live".
Parking space detecting cars on trial in Milton Keynes
A trial of "intelligent" cars which have the ability detect parking spaces has taken place in Milton Keynes.
UK Autodrive has been testing the technology on public roads and in car parks.
It involves vehicles using heat maps and live updates from other cars to locate spaces.
At an event today in Milton Keynes, Jaguar Land Rover also demonstrated its latest self-drive technology - a car which can drive itself to an empty space before parking itself.
A spokesman from Milton Keynes Council said: "We're really pleased to be involved in this project. It gives us the opportunity to explore what benefits this can bring to our residents."
Out of the Block: Henry Moore Carvings, explores Moore's changing approach to this element of his art and his influences at different moments in his career.
The displays, at his former home in Perry Green, will bring together nearly 30 major works in stone and wood, made over six decades, from the Henry Moore Foundation's collection and feature previously unseen film footage of the artist at work.
They show the evolution of of his practice from a solitary pursuit to a large-scale operation involving many hands and mechanical assistance.
The film footage also includes Moore working on the largest of his wood sculptures, Reclining Figure 1959-64, which is featured in the exhibition.
It opens to the public on 30 March.
Jump Arena Luton closure remains a mystery
Luton News
Luton residents were not jumping for joy, as The Galaxy’s popular trampoline centre closed suddenly due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
Structural engineers to assess Hemsby cliffs after high tide
Structural engineers are expected to re-assess the safety of cliff-top houses teetering on the edge of the beach at Hemsby after coastal erosion last weekend.
Fifteen people have been left homeless after residents were forced to leave 13 bungalows on The Marrams when they became unsafe.
John Weston, managing agent for landowners Geoffrey Watling Ltd, says any work to secure the other homes on the cliffs would depend on government funding.
"There are currently trials of blocks and gabions in place, which are being assessed for their effectiveness, but at present there's no public funding allocated for what would be a multi-million pound investment," he said.
Woodbridge Town Council said it would “reduce the distinctiveness of Woodbridge, Martlesham and Kesgrave”.
The number of letters sent in is believed to be among the highest ever sent to the district council in support of a planning application.
An Aldi spokesman said it would create 50 jobs and save local people "time and money."
Bedfordshire Police 'improving' at effectiveness
Bedfordshire Police force has gone from "inadequate" to "requires improve" in the latest effecitiveness report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
It found it was "good" at tackling serious and organised crime, but, in areas such as preventing crime and tackling anti-social
behaviour, investigating crime and reducing reoffending and protecting vulnerable people, it "requires improvement".
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: "Bedfordshire Police is a force which is improving all the time and I’m particularly pleased HMICFRS has recognised the work we have done around vulnerability, tackling anti-social behaviour and reducing reoffending.
"Crime is always changing and we will always look for ways to improve and react to new challenges.
"It is encouraging that HMICFRS has made reference to our limited resources which is an on-going issue, but while I will continue to seek a fairer funding deal for Bedfordshire, we are committed to using our existing resources in the best possible way."
'Concern' after drugs stolen from Bedford dentists
A large quantity of prescription-only drugs has been stolen from a dentists in Bedford.
Police say between 19:00 on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday offenders forced their way into the Dental Care Centre, at the Bedford Health Village on Kimbolton Road.
Det Sgt Simon Oldfield, says "We are
extremely concerned that the drugs stolen in this burglary may be offered for
sale.
"Please think very carefully before buying, or using, any medicine that
has not been prescribed to you by a doctor, as it could cause serious effects to health".
CCTV images have been released of a man seen in the area that police would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
Katie Fisher (pictured), who joined the trust in July 2016, will leave her post in June and deputy chief executive Helen Brown will be acting chief executive from then until a new permanent one is appointed.
Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, said: "Under her leadership we came out of special measures, improved upon a wide range of clinical outcome measures for patients and increased our staff satisfaction rates in national surveys.
"Many hospital trusts would be pleased with just one of these three achievements."
Kathryn Magson, chief executive of Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Leading West Herts Hospitals Trust out of special measures is a great achievement and this legacy will have a significant and positive impact on patients."
The West Hertfordshire Hospitals are Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Police's rating has moved from "requires improvement" to "good" in the latest report from the independent police inspector.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its Effectiveness report, which shows the force is "good" at preventing and investigating crime and tackling anti-social behaviour and serious and organised crime.
HMICFRS said the force had "acted decisively" since the last inspection and taken "prompt and effective action" to address the failings identified last year.
Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: "I am pleased the report recognises the improvements that have been made as a result of the hard work and dedication of the constabulary’s officers, staff and volunteers.
"I am determined that this upward trend will continue."
The rating has also been welcomed Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, who said: "There has been significant investment into the Force Control Room and investigation teams this year, and I hope to see even more progress in the next inspection."
A man has been killed after two cars crashed on a Norfolk road early on Wednesday.
The victim, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, died at the scene on the A149 Cromer Road, near the junction with the B1436, in Thorpe Market (pictured).
The female driver of a Hyundai Tuscan suffered serious injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, police said.
The road was closed for more than five hours after police were called to reports of the crash at 07:50.
Any witnesses who saw the collision or saw the cars being driven beforehand have been asked to contact police.
Education bosses in Suffolk criticise 'parental preference' culture
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
A culture of "parental preference" has left more than 82% of the
Suffolk's schools with unfilled places, while the most popular are continually
oversubscribed, according to education bosses.
Figures released by the Department for Education this week revealed that out of
the county’s 251 schools, 208 of those had one or more places available, with
almost 7,000 places available across the county.
But despite the vacancies, 43 schools were considered at capacity or
oversubscribed, with 392 pupils in excess of capacity at those establishments –
an average of nine extra pupils per school.Graham White, Suffolk
representative for the National Education Union, said: “The real issue is that you cannot have a situation where you have a
rising school population and there are schools oversubscribed – you should have
a situation where you go to your nearest local school and that will be a good
school.”
Plans to build homes in Cockfield approved
Jason Noble
Suffolk Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to build 51 homes in Cockfield, west Suffolk,
have been given the go-ahead.
Suffolk County Council lodged an application to develop land it owns off Mackenzie
Place with Babergh District Council, which has approved them.
The development proposals feature a number of different builds,
including 12 affordable renting homes, six affordable shared ownership properties,
five homes for first time buyers, five bungalows for those wanting to downsize
and 14 open market houses, as well as plots for nine self-builds and community
space.
Radio teams take a walk for Sport Relief
Radio Cambridgeshire presenters Dotty McLeod and Andy Lake have just completed the first day of their Sport Relief challenge - walking from Cambridge to Peterborough.
Video: Flower-made in rural Cambridgeshire
Meet the man who is custodian of a national collection of one species of flower.
He looks after some 250 varieties of hyacinth.
Royal opening of new Bletchley Park exhibition
The Duke of Kent has officially opened Bletchley Park's new permanent exhibition, The Bombe Breakthrough.
The exhibition tells the story of how the Bombe helped crack the German Enigma code and is displayed in the restored Hut 11A, which is where the machine was originally housed.
Alan Turing oversaw the development of the Bombe machine at the former Government Code and Cypher School.
Cyclist dies following Hemel Hempstead road crash
A cyclist involved in a crash in Hemel Hempstead earlier this week has died.
The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered serious head injuries in a collision with a blue Ka at the roundabout junction with St Albans Road and White Hart Road, shortly after 09:15 on Wednesday.
She was taken to a London hospital, but died on Thursday.
The driver of the Ka was uninjured.
Hertfordshire Police has called for witnesses and for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Sgt Paul Stanbridge said: "It happened at a busy time of day on a main road through the town, so the incident would have likely been witnessed by many people."
'Disgust' in Suffolk over Brexit fishing deal
People in Bury St Edmunds have said they are "disgusted and disappointed" at the government's deal with the European Union.
The UK will leave the EU in March but agreed to stick to its rules on fishing during a 21-month transitional period.
You can see more from our Brexit panel on Sunday Politics at 11:00 this Sunday on BBC One.
Disgruntled residents hold first birthday party for pothole
Essex
Basildon Echo
Disgruntled residents ironically threw a first birthday party for a pothole which has remained unrepaired for a year.
Bedfordshire Police 'improving' at effectiveness
Bedfordshire Police force has gone from "inadequate" to "requires improve" in the latest effecitiveness report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
It found it was "good" at tackling serious and organised crime, but, in areas such as preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, investigating crime and reducing reoffending and protecting vulnerable people, it "requires improvement".
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: "Bedfordshire Police is a force which is improving all the time and I’m particularly pleased HMICFRS has recognised the work we have done around vulnerability, tackling anti-social behaviour and reducing reoffending.
"Crime is always changing and we will always look for ways to improve and react to new challenges.
"It is encouraging that HMICFRS has made reference to our limited resources which is an on-going issue, but while I will continue to seek a fairer funding deal for Bedfordshire, we are committed to using our existing resources in the best possible way."
'Concern' after drugs stolen from Bedford dentists
A large quantity of prescription-only drugs has been stolen from a dentists in Bedford.
Police say between 19:00 on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday offenders forced their way into the Dental Care Centre, at the Bedford Health Village on Kimbolton Road.
Det Sgt Simon Oldfield, says "We are extremely concerned that the drugs stolen in this burglary may be offered for sale.
"Please think very carefully before buying, or using, any medicine that has not been prescribed to you by a doctor, as it could cause serious effects to health".
CCTV images have been released of a man seen in the area that police would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
'Designated mugging zone' sign appears in Watford
Watford Observer
A bizarre sign advertising a "designated mugging zone" has appeared in Watford town centre.
Driver dies as car hits tree near Thorpe Mandeville
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver died when his car crashed into a tree between Thorpe Mandeville and Banbury.
It happened as the silver Peugeot 107 was travelling eastbound at about 23:15 on Tuesday on the B4525 near the junction of Thorpe Road.
Northamptonshire Police said it crashed for "unknown reasons".
Trust chief executive leaves to join health charity
The chief executive of West Hertfordshire Hospitals has announced she is leaving the NHS Trust to become the head of a healthcare charity.
Katie Fisher (pictured), who joined the trust in July 2016, will leave her post in June and deputy chief executive Helen Brown will be acting chief executive from then until a new permanent one is appointed.
Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, said: "Under her leadership we came out of special measures, improved upon a wide range of clinical outcome measures for patients and increased our staff satisfaction rates in national surveys.
"Many hospital trusts would be pleased with just one of these three achievements."
Kathryn Magson, chief executive of Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Leading West Herts Hospitals Trust out of special measures is a great achievement and this legacy will have a significant and positive impact on patients."
The West Hertfordshire Hospitals are Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Police effectiveness rating improves
Hertfordshire Police's rating has moved from "requires improvement" to "good" in the latest report from the independent police inspector.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its Effectiveness report, which shows the force is "good" at preventing and investigating crime and tackling anti-social behaviour and serious and organised crime.
HMICFRS said the force had "acted decisively" since the last inspection and taken "prompt and effective action" to address the failings identified last year.
Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: "I am pleased the report recognises the improvements that have been made as a result of the hard work and dedication of the constabulary’s officers, staff and volunteers.
"I am determined that this upward trend will continue."
The rating has also been welcomed Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, who said: "There has been significant investment into the Force Control Room and investigation teams this year, and I hope to see even more progress in the next inspection."
Stunning ice formations captured on camera
BBC Essex's Rob completes challenges for Sport Relief
I wonder how many of us could name 15 sports - let alone cram a go at them all into one day?
BBC Essex's Rob Jelly started at 05:00 this morning with a spot of boxing, before heading to Clacton for synchronised swimming.
He's also completed challenges in rugby, athletics, tennis, weightlifting and fencing.
On hand to help - reporter Victoria Polley said the day had been a series of highs - including a surprise appearance by Olympian Max Whitlock during a challenge at South Essex gymnastics club.
"Max was really impressed with Rob," Victoria said.
"However, despite playing football until he was 18, he really struggled with that challenge - he missed a penalty."
Rob's first job on his day off tomorrow will be a decent massage.
You can follow his progress for Sport Relief on the BBC Essex Twitter site.
Man killed in Thorpe Market car crash
A man has been killed after two cars crashed on a Norfolk road early on Wednesday.
The victim, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, died at the scene on the A149 Cromer Road, near the junction with the B1436, in Thorpe Market (pictured).
The female driver of a Hyundai Tuscan suffered serious injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, police said.
The road was closed for more than five hours after police were called to reports of the crash at 07:50.
Any witnesses who saw the collision or saw the cars being driven beforehand have been asked to contact police.
Radio teams take a walk for Sport Relief
Radio Cambridgeshire presenters Dotty McLeod and Andy Lake have just completed the first day of their Sport Relief challenge - walking from Cambridge to Peterborough.
The duo are making the journey on foot over three days, starting with a trek to St Ives today.
They'll move on to Ramsey tomorrow and set off for Peterborough on Friday - covering a total of 36 miles.
Biker taken to hospital after crash closes roundabout
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with head and arm injuries following a crash between his bike and a car in a Norfolk town.
Officers said they were called to Fuller's Hill, Great Yarmouth, just before 12:20 today.
The air ambulance also attended the scene and the roundabout was closed for an hour while it landed, with traffic diverted down Northgate Street.
The biker, in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, by road, said an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman.