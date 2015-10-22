There were two armed robberies in Bedfordshire yesterday, in which police believe firearms were used to threaten staff.
A man drew a silver handgun at the Premier Gills store in Foster Hill Road, Bedford, around lunchtime after a staff member refused to give him cash.
The second incident happened at about 21:15 at Spar (pictured) in Clapham High Street where a man pointed a suspected firearm at a worker to obtain cash. Read descriptions of the suspects here.
Murdered man was father-to-be who 'could have turned his life around'
The judge passing sentence at a murder trial in Luton today said that "all possibilities have been lost" for the victim, Jordan Maguire.
Judge Michael Kay QC said Mr Maguire had "gone off the rails" and become involved in drug-dealing, but that it was possible he could have turned his life around if he had found out he was to be a father.
Jordan Maguire's murderer a 'violent and dangerous man'
A man sentenced to life in jail for a murder in Luton has been described as an "extremely violent and dangerous man" by a judge.
Judge Michael Kay QC said he was satisfied Jason Nelson had taken the knife with him to Jordan Maguire's home and the real motive had not come out in court.
Jordan Maguire murder: Police 'glad' they extradited Nelson
Man charged after series of dog attacks on Hertfordshire sheep
A man has been charged by police following a series of dog attacks on sheep in Hertfordshire.
Several sheep were either killed or injured between July and August in Much Hadham. A man in his 50s will appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court next month.
Inquest into police death in Bedfordshire
An inquest is being held today into the death of a civilian staff member at Bedfordshire Police who was knocked down at Barton-le-Clay last year.
Mark Stagg, 47, from Meppershall was riding his bike on the A6 last December, when he was hit by a car.
3G pitch worth £400k to open in Luton
A £400,000 football pitch will be opened in Luton this week.
The 3G all-weather pitch was created following a grant from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund. It will be used by Lea Manor High School during the day and will be available for hire at all other times.
Nicola Chapman and her four children are among dozens sent to there from Walthamstow. They have to walk 40 minutes to school each day due to over-populated classes.
Waltham Forest Council says lack of supply and rocketing rents are pushing up London’s housing costs with the number of homeless families increasing.
'My son became a Jihadi', says Buckinghamshire mother
Victoria Derbyshire
Thomas Evans was brought up in Buckinghamshire but at the age of 21 he left Britain to join an Islamist terrorist group in Somalia.
In a Channel 4 documentary tonight, his mother Sally and brother Michael explain how Thomas changed from a "happy and funny" boy into a radicalised murderer.
"It's not just a Muslim problem, it's everybody's problem."
Alleged attackers of pregnant woman remanded in custody
Two men accused of jumping and kicking on a pregnant woman in south-east London and causing the death of her unborn child have been remanded in custody.
Former University of Bedfordshire student Malorie Bantala, 21, was walking in Talfourd Place, Peckham in June when she was attacked by Kevin Wilson, 22, of Bermondsey and a 17-year-old wearing motorcycle helmets, the court heard.
They pleaded not guilty to causing Ms Bantala grievous bodily harm and to the destruction of her child. They are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 30 November.
Alleged attackers of pregnant woman plead not guilty
The ex-boyfriend of a heavily pregnant University of Bedfordshire student has appeared in court to deny causing the death of their unborn child.
Malorie Bantala, 21, was attacked in south-east London when she was eight months pregnant. Kevin Wilson, 22, from Bermondsey, and a 17-year-old pleaded not guilty.
Stevenage: Michael Tonge debut delights assistant boss Watson
A woman accused of murdering her teenage sister-in-law fainted while she was waiting to be interviewed at Watford police station, St Albans Crown Court has been told.
PCSO Kayleigh Piper told the jury that when Salma Begum, 32, came round she said Shahena Uddin, 19, (pictured) had died because she was sick and because she hit her head on a toilet.
The "severely beaten" body of Miss Uddin, 19, was found at her home in Leavesden Road, Watford, last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
Tom Shaw said: "That negotiation is going on at the moment at top director level and if that doesn't work we will contemplate legal action."
But Waltham Forest Council, which has placed 57 families in Luton, says an affordable housing shortage and increasing numbers of people coming to it in crisis had forced its hand.
Concerns over St Albans sinkhole site raised 40 years ago
Herts Advertiser
Misgivings about building homes above a deep historic clay pit – later the site of St Albans' massive sinkhole – were raised over 40 years ago, a Herts Advertiser investigation has revealed.
Bushey LL Camps: Two founders facing charges
LL Camps in Bushey, opened in 2010 and promoted itself as Britain's only US-style summer camp. It was closed by Ofsted in August.
Ben Lewis (pictured left), 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, who faces several charges relating to indecent images of children and perverting the course of justice, was a co-founder of the camp.
The other co-founder Tal Landsman (pictured right), 25, of Stevenage is also accused of child neglect and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. They both appear in court tomorrow.
Bushey LL Camps: Director faces four more charges
The co-director of US-style children's summer camp, LL Camps in Bushey, is facing further charges of taking indecent photographs of children.
Ben Lewis, 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, faces two charges relating to the offence plus a charge of making indecent photographs of a child, and attempting to observe another person doing a private act without consent, for sexual gratification.
In total, Mr Lewis now faces 10 charges. He is due before St Albans Crown Court tomorrow.
BreakingBushey LL Camps director faces more charges
A director of LL Camps in Hertfordshire, Ben Lewis, 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, is facing more charges relating to possessing indecent images of children.
Morning headlines: Luton has 'had enough' of housing London families... Seven injured in crash
By Dani Bailey
Weather: Dry tonight with risk of ground frost
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather presenter
Tonight: Staying dry with patchy cloud, and lows of 3-7C (low 40s F). The risk of ground frost in some spots.
Tomorrow will be ainly dry with some sunny spells, but a lot of cloud at times. Highs between 13-14C (mid 50s F).
Carers in Hertfordshire urged to seek assessment
If you look after a member of your family or a friend in Hertfordshire, you could be entitled to support from the county council.
They're urging more people to come forward for an assessment to try to reduce the number of people who reach crisis point or breakdown.
Today the council has launched an updated strategy to try to get the message across.
Ex-soldier from London housed in Luton
BBC News England
Homeless ex-soldier Tim Alexander has been housed in Luton by a London council.
Mr Alexander, who works for London Underground, was passed an eviction notice because he couldn't afford the rent.
At least 20 London boroughs have moved families to places such as Luton, Basildon, Thurrock and Milton Keynes.
Jordan Maguire murder: Police 'glad' they extradited Nelson
The murder trial of 32-year-old Jason Nelson in Luton has concluded and police have said they're "glad" they were able to extradite him from Trinidad.
“We hope that today’s result will give some closure to those who have been affected by his actions on that day in 2013", said Det Insp Pushpa Guild.
Nelson had been accused of a "spree of violence" by the prosecution but was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault on a 25-year-old and 60-year-old.
Jordan Maguire murder: Jason Nelson sentenced to life in prison
A man who stabbed 20-year-old Jordan Maguire to death in his Luton home has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Jason Nelson, 32, previously of Marsh Farm, denied murder, saying he acted in self-defence but was found guilty at Luton Crown Court.
He was jailed for a minimum of 27 years minus the days he's spent in custody.
Afternoon headlines: Bucks mum 'pleased' Jihadi son died... Man charged after dog attacks on sheep
The top stories for the three counties:
Buckinghamshire mother 'didn't realise' son had been radicalised
The mother of a High Wycombe boy who joined a terrorist group in Somalia and died in fighting, is telling her story.
Sally Evans says she didn't realise Thomas had been radicalised. He told her and his brother Michael they would burn in hell if they didn't convert.
Sally was followed by a Channel 4 documentary team while Thomas was still phoning home.
Luton Town: Terry Harris says Hatters are a 'work in progress'
BBC Sport
Luton Town are a "work in progress" and can still challenge for promotion, says assistant manager Terry Harris.
The Hatters are 13th, eight points off the League Two promotion places, following Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.
Bushey Heath speeding campaign
Watford Observer
A group of residents in Bushey Heath are campaigning for new speed limits.
‘Secret’ plan to double the size of MK
Milton Keynes Citizen
A secret document containing plans to almost double the size of Milton Keynes has been leaked to the Citizen.
Watford mayor taking action on Japanese knotweed
The mayor of Watford is promising to take action against an invasion of Japanese knotweed in the town.
Several affected areas are to be fenced off so weed-killer can be applied in the spring.
Mayor Dorothy Thornhill says the treatment programme will ensure they are weed-free for the next 10 to 15 years.
Homeless Londoners sent to Luton: Long school trips for families
Hundreds of homeless people have been sent to Luton by London’s Boroughs.
Stevenage: Michael Tonge debut delights assistant boss Watson
BBC Sport
Stevenage assistant manager Kevin Watson says he was delighted by new signing Michael Tonge's performance in the 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.
The 32-year-old, who was released by Leeds United in May, played a full 90 minutes as Brett Williams' stoppage-time equaliser earned a point for Boro.
Bake Off's Nadiya 'honoured' to take part in Luton Christmas lights switch-on
The winner of the Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain, who was raised in Luton says she's honoured to be switching on the town's Christmas lights next month.
Former Challney High School and Luton Sixth Form College student Nadiya will be at the event which starts in the town centre at 17:30 on Saturday 28 November.
Pinewood-filmed Spectre gets five-star reviews after screening
The new Bond movie, Spectre, filmed at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, was screened for journalists in London last night, ahead of its official release on Monday.
Critics have given it an enthusiastic welcome, with one saluting it as "pure action mayhem".
Teen death accused 'fainted' at police station
Homeless family 'very distressed' over Luton move
A significant number of homeless families from Waltham Forest in London have been housed in a refurbished former office block in Luton, called Cardiff House.
They include Nicola Chapman and her four children, who arrived in Luton in June after being evicted from their home in Leyton.
She said: "I have no friends or family around here. I hope I get moved very quickly. The flat is tiny; it is more like a studio flat. It is very distressing for all of us."
Lunchtime headlines: Herts camp director faces more charges... Police death inquest
The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
Two in court over attack on pregnant woman
Two people are due to appear in court today, charged with attacking a former University of Bedfordshire student, which resulted in her losing her baby.
Kevin Wilson, 22, from Bermondsey, and a 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, are accused of attacking heavily pregnant Malorie Bantala, 21, on a south London street in June.
Weather: Some sunny spells this afternoon
BBC Weather
Winds will ease and we'll see some sunny spells this afternoon when the clouds break. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
MK Council wants your sporting ideas for the town
Residents in Milton Keynes are being asked to share their ideas for the sporting future of the town.
Milton Keynes Council says that all ideas will be kept and potentially put forward if suitable sites become available.
Luton Council complains to London authority over housing placement
Labour-run Luton Borough Council's housing portfolio holder, says the council has made a complaint to Waltham Forest about its placements in the town.
Morning headlines: Luton has 'had enough' of housing London families... Seven injured in crash
The top stories this morning:
Bake Off's Nadiya to turn on Christmas lights
Great British Bake Off winner, Luton-born Nadiya Hussain, will be in the town next month to switch on the Christmas lights.
Nadiya said she's honoured to be coming back for the event on 28 November.
“Lutonians have been so supportive of me and it’s going to be great to see thousands of people come together and enjoy a very special occasion which celebrates Luton and its communities,” she said.
Protesters gather outside Milton Keynes Buszy building
Protesters gathered outside Milton Keynes Council last night to hand a 4,000-signature petition to councillors in support of community groups staying at The Buszy, the former bus station building.
Make A Difference which runs community services there, said it was being forced to leave after losing income from the adjacent car park.
There were also protests about plans to merge fire stations, and remove funding for the YMCA.
Luton Borough Council has 'had enough' of being sent homeless families by London boroughs
Luton Borough Council says it's contemplating legal action over rising numbers of homeless families being sent to the town by London boroughs.
It says increasing numbers of people are being placed in a local rented sector which is already stretched.
The London borough of Waltham Forest has more than 50 families in a converted office block on Cardiff Road in Luton.