St Albans horizon

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

Live Reporting

By Dani Bailey

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

We're finishing live updates for today but we'll be back with you tomorrow. Join us again from 08:00 for all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.

Weather: Dry tonight with risk of ground frost

Chris Bell

BBC Look East weather presenter

Tonight: Staying dry with patchy cloud, and lows of 3-7C (low 40s F). The risk of ground frost in some spots.

Weather graphic shows highs of 14C tomorrow
BBC

Tomorrow will be ainly dry with some sunny spells, but a lot of cloud at times. Highs between 13-14C (mid 50s F).

Carers in Hertfordshire urged to seek assessment

Roberto Perrone

BBC Three Counties Radio

If you look after a member of your family or a friend in Hertfordshire, you could be entitled to support from the county council

They're urging more people to come forward for an assessment to try to reduce the number of people who reach crisis point or breakdown. 

Today the council has launched an updated strategy to try to get the message across.

Ex-soldier from London housed in Luton

BBC News England

Homeless ex-soldier Tim Alexander has been housed in Luton by a London council.

Mr Alexander, who works for London Underground, was passed an eviction notice because he couldn't afford the rent.

View more on youtube

At least 20 London boroughs have moved families to places such as Luton, Basildon, Thurrock and Milton Keynes.  

Armed robbers strike twice in Bedfordshire

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

There were two armed robberies in Bedfordshire yesterday, in which police believe firearms were used to threaten staff.

Spar in Clapham
Google

A man drew a silver handgun at the Premier Gills store in Foster Hill Road, Bedford, around lunchtime after a staff member refused to give him cash.

The second incident happened at about 21:15 at Spar (pictured) in Clapham High Street where a man pointed a suspected firearm at a worker to obtain cash. Read descriptions of the suspects here.

Murdered man was father-to-be who 'could have turned his life around'

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The judge passing sentence at a murder trial in Luton today said that "all possibilities have been lost" for the victim, Jordan Maguire.

Judge Michael Kay QC said Mr Maguire had "gone off the rails" and become involved in drug-dealing, but that it was possible he could have turned his life around if he had found out he was to be a father.

Jordan Maguire
South Beds News Agency
Jordan Maguire's murderer a 'violent and dangerous man'

A man sentenced to life in jail for a murder in Luton has been described as an "extremely violent and dangerous man" by a judge.

Judge Michael Kay QC said he was satisfied Jason Nelson had taken the knife with him to Jordan Maguire's home and the real motive had not come out in court.

Police in Marsh Farm
South Beds News Agency
Jordan Maguire murder: Police 'glad' they extradited Nelson

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The murder trial of 32-year-old Jason Nelson in Luton has concluded and police have said they're "glad" they were able to extradite him from Trinidad.

“We hope that today’s result will give some closure to those who have been affected by his actions on that day in 2013", said Det Insp Pushpa Guild.

Cordon around Jordan Maguire's home
South Beds News Agency

Nelson had been accused of a "spree of violence" by the prosecution but was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault on a 25-year-old and 60-year-old.  

Jordan Maguire murder: Jason Nelson sentenced to life in prison

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man who stabbed 20-year-old Jordan Maguire to death in his Luton home has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jason Nelson, 32, previously of Marsh Farm, denied murder, saying he acted in self-defence but was found guilty at Luton Crown Court.

He was jailed for a minimum of 27 years minus the days he's spent in custody.

Jason Nelson
Bedfordshire Police
Afternoon headlines: Bucks mum 'pleased' Jihadi son died... Man charged after dog attacks on sheep

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories for the three counties:

Buckinghamshire mother 'didn't realise' son had been radicalised

The mother of a High Wycombe boy who joined a terrorist group in Somalia and died in fighting, is telling her story

Sally Evans says she didn't realise Thomas had been radicalised. He told her and his brother Michael they would burn in hell if they didn't convert.

Sally Evans, left, and son Michael, right
BBC

Sally was followed by a Channel 4 documentary team while Thomas was still phoning home.

Luton Town: Terry Harris says Hatters are a 'work in progress'

BBC Sport

Luton Town are a "work in progress" and can still challenge for promotion, says assistant manager Terry Harris.

The Hatters are 13th, eight points off the League Two promotion places, following Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.

Terry Harris
Empics
Man charged after series of dog attacks on Hertfordshire sheep

A man has been charged by police following a series of dog attacks on sheep in Hertfordshire.

Much Hadham fields
Google

Several sheep were either killed or injured between July and August in Much Hadham. A man in his 50s will appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court next month.

Inquest into police death in Bedfordshire

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

An inquest is being held today into the death of a civilian staff member at Bedfordshire Police who was knocked down at Barton-le-Clay last year.

Mark Stagg, 47, from Meppershall was riding his bike on the A6 last December, when he was hit by a car.

3G pitch worth £400k to open in Luton

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A £400,000 football pitch will be opened in Luton this week.

The 3G all-weather pitch was created following a grant from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund. It will be used by Lea Manor High School during the day and will be available for hire at all other times.

3G football pitch in Luton
Luton Borough Council
Watford mayor taking action on Japanese knotweed

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

The mayor of Watford is promising to take action against an invasion of Japanese knotweed in the town. 

Japanese knotweed in Watford
Watford Borough Council

Several affected areas are to be fenced off so weed-killer can be applied in the spring. 

Mayor Dorothy Thornhill says the treatment programme will ensure they are weed-free for the next 10 to 15 years.

Homeless Londoners sent to Luton: Long school trips for families

Matt Precey

BBC Look East

Hundreds of homeless people have been sent to Luton by London’s Boroughs.

Nicola Chapman and her four children are among dozens sent to there from Walthamstow. They have to walk 40 minutes to school each day due to over-populated classes.

Waltham Forest Council says lack of supply and rocketing rents are pushing up London’s housing costs with the number of homeless families increasing.  

'My son became a Jihadi', says Buckinghamshire mother

Victoria Derbyshire

Thomas Evans was brought up in Buckinghamshire but at the age of 21 he left Britain to join an Islamist terrorist group in Somalia.

In a Channel 4 documentary tonight, his mother Sally and brother Michael explain how Thomas changed from a "happy and funny" boy into a radicalised murderer.

"It's not just a Muslim problem, it's everybody's problem."

Sally Evans
Alleged attackers of pregnant woman remanded in custody

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Two men accused of jumping and kicking on a pregnant woman in south-east London and causing the death of her unborn child have been remanded in custody.

Former University of Bedfordshire student Malorie Bantala, 21, was walking in Talfourd Place, Peckham in June when she was attacked by Kevin Wilson, 22, of Bermondsey and a 17-year-old wearing motorcycle helmets, the court heard.

They pleaded not guilty to causing Ms Bantala grievous bodily harm and to the destruction of her child. They are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 30 November. 

Alleged attackers of pregnant woman plead not guilty

The ex-boyfriend of a heavily pregnant University of Bedfordshire student has appeared in court to deny causing the death of their unborn child. 

Malorie Bantala, 21, was attacked in south-east London when she was eight months pregnant. Kevin Wilson, 22, from Bermondsey, and a 17-year-old pleaded not guilty. 

Talfourd Place in Peckham
Google
Stevenage: Michael Tonge debut delights assistant boss Watson

BBC Sport

Stevenage assistant manager Kevin Watson says he was delighted by new signing Michael Tonge's performance in the 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

The 32-year-old, who was released by Leeds United in May, played a full 90 minutes as Brett Williams' stoppage-time equaliser earned a point for Boro.

Michael Tonge
PA
Bake Off's Nadiya 'honoured' to take part in Luton Christmas lights switch-on

The winner of the Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain, who was raised in Luton says she's honoured to be switching on the town's Christmas lights next month.

Former Challney High School and Luton Sixth Form College student Nadiya will be at the event which starts in the town centre at 17:30 on Saturday 28 November.

Nadiya Hussain in GBBO
BBC/Love Productions

I love coming back to Luton."

Nadiya Hussain
Pinewood-filmed Spectre gets five-star reviews after screening

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The new Bond movie, Spectre, filmed at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, was screened for journalists in London last night, ahead of its official release on Monday.

Daniel Craig in Spectre
MGM/Columbia/Eon

Critics have given it an enthusiastic welcome, with one saluting it as "pure action mayhem".  

Teen death accused 'fainted' at police station

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A woman accused of murdering her teenage sister-in-law fainted while she was waiting to be interviewed at Watford police station, St Albans Crown Court has been told.

Shahena Uddin
Souht Beds News Agency

PCSO Kayleigh Piper told the jury that when Salma Begum, 32, came round she said Shahena Uddin, 19, (pictured) had died because she was sick and because she hit her head on a toilet.

The "severely beaten" body of Miss Uddin, 19, was found at her home in Leavesden Road, Watford, last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Homeless family 'very distressed' over Luton move

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A significant number of homeless families from Waltham Forest in London have been housed in a refurbished former office block in Luton, called Cardiff House.

Nicola Chapman
BBC

They include Nicola Chapman and her four children, who arrived in Luton in June after being evicted from their home in Leyton.

She said: "I have no friends or family around here. I hope I get moved very quickly. The flat is tiny; it is more like a studio flat. It is very distressing for all of us."

Lunchtime headlines: Herts camp director faces more charges... Police death inquest

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:

  • The director of an American-style summer camp in Hertfordshire is facing further police charges
  • An inquest is being held today into the death of a civilian staff member at Bedfordshire Police who was knocked down at Barton-le-Clay last year 
  • Five children are among seven people injured in a two-car collision in Buckinghamshire this morning
Two in court over attack on pregnant woman

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Two people are due to appear in court today, charged with attacking a former University of Bedfordshire student, which resulted in her losing her baby. 

Kevin Wilson, 22, from Bermondsey, and a 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, are accused of attacking heavily pregnant Malorie Bantala, 21, on a south London street in June.

Talfourd Place in Peckham, south London
Google
Weather: Some sunny spells this afternoon

BBC Weather

Winds will ease and we'll see some sunny spells this afternoon when the clouds break. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather graphic shows cloud
BBC
MK Council wants your sporting ideas for the town

Residents in Milton Keynes are being asked to share their ideas for the sporting future of the town.

Milton Keynes Council says that all ideas will be kept and potentially put forward if suitable sites become available.

Stadium MK
Geograph/Richard Humphrey

We want to hear all manner of ideas."

Liz GiffordCabinet member for community services
Luton Council complains to London authority over housing placement

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Labour-run Luton Borough Council's housing portfolio holder, says the council has made a complaint to Waltham Forest about its placements in the town.

Bedsit
BBC

Tom Shaw said: "That negotiation is going on at the moment at top director level and if that doesn't work we will contemplate legal action."

But Waltham Forest Council, which has placed 57 families in Luton, says an affordable housing shortage and increasing numbers of people coming to it in crisis had forced its hand.

Concerns over St Albans sinkhole site raised 40 years ago

Herts Advertiser

Misgivings about building homes above a deep historic clay pit – later the site of St Albans' massive sinkhole – were raised over 40 years ago, a Herts Advertiser investigation has revealed.

Bushey LL Camps: Two founders facing charges

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

LL Camps in Bushey, opened in 2010 and promoted itself as Britain's only US-style summer camp. It was closed by Ofsted in August.

Ben Lewis, left, Tal Landsman, Right
Cascade News Agency/South Beds News Agency

Ben Lewis (pictured left), 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, who faces several charges relating to indecent images of children and perverting the course of justice, was a co-founder of the camp.

The other co-founder Tal Landsman (pictured right), 25, of Stevenage is also accused of child neglect and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. They both appear in court tomorrow.

Bushey LL Camps: Director faces four more charges

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The co-director of US-style children's summer camp, LL Camps in Bushey, is facing further charges of taking indecent photographs of children.

Ben Lewis
Cascade News Agency

Ben Lewis, 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, faces two charges relating to the offence plus a charge of making indecent photographs of a child, and attempting to observe another person doing a private act without consent, for sexual gratification.

In total, Mr Lewis now faces 10 charges. He is due before St Albans Crown Court tomorrow.

BreakingBushey LL Camps director faces more charges

A director of LL Camps in Hertfordshire, Ben Lewis, 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, is facing more charges relating to possessing indecent images of children.

Morning headlines: Luton has 'had enough' of housing London families... Seven injured in crash

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this morning:

  • Luton Borough Council says it's had enough of London boroughs sending their homeless families to the town 
  • Five children are among seven people injured in a two-car collision in Buckinghamshire this morning
Bake Off's Nadiya to turn on Christmas lights

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Great British Bake Off winner, Luton-born Nadiya Hussain, will be in the town next month to switch on the Christmas lights.

Nadiya Hussein
BBC

Nadiya said she's honoured to be coming back for the event on 28 November.

“Lutonians have been so supportive of me and it’s going to be great to see thousands of people come together and enjoy a very special occasion which celebrates Luton and its communities,” she said.

Protesters gather outside Milton Keynes Buszy building

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

Protesters gathered outside Milton Keynes Council last night to hand a 4,000-signature petition to councillors in support of community groups staying at The Buszy, the former bus station building.

The old bus station, Milton Keynes
Google

Make A Difference which runs community services there, said it was being forced to leave after losing income from the adjacent car park.

There were also protests about plans to merge fire stations, and remove funding for the YMCA.

Luton Borough Council has 'had enough' of being sent homeless families by London boroughs

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Luton Borough Council says it's contemplating legal action over rising numbers of homeless families being sent to the town by London boroughs.

Cardiff House
BBC/Laurence Cawley

It says increasing numbers of people are being placed in a local rented sector which is already stretched.

The London borough of Waltham Forest has more than 50 families in a converted office block on Cardiff Road in Luton.

