That's it from Local Live today, thanks for joining us. We'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with all the news, sport, weather and travel across Northamptonshire.
Don't forget, the clocks go back an hour this weekend.
Elderly woman robbed of treasured necklace
Dani Bailey
An elderly woman has had a treasured necklace stolen from around her neck while walking in the Buckinghamshire village of Wing.
The incident happened on Monday when the 79-year-old was approached by a woman on Rothchilds Road. She placed a chain around the victim's neck and stole a silver necklace in the process. It was the last present from the woman's late husband.
Missing Charlie the parrot will say 'Hello Charlie' if you ignore him
Dani Bailey
Charlie the cockatoo has been missing from his home in High Wycombe for almost two weeks after escaping through the kitchen.
His owner Pete Cusick says Charlie, who says "Hello" and "Hello Charlie" if you ignore him, needs to be found by Wednesday for a trip to the vets to obtain special travel documents. Email us if you spot Charlie.
Travel: M1 southbound slow in Bedfordshire
Traffic is very slow on the M1 southbound between J12-J11 due to an earlier collision.
All lanes have been reopened, but congestion is back to J13.
Hemel Police station open despite being fenced off
Lee Agnew
Hertfordshire Police say Hemel Hempstead Police station is still open for business, despite the front being fenced off.
A cordon has been put into place as a precaution, after a lump of masonry fell from the building.
Men jailed after jewellery shop attack thanks to vigilant shopper
Dani Bailey
Two men have been jailed after attacking a jeweller's shop with a sledge hammer in Watford thanks to the vigilance of a shopper.
Mihai-Alexandru Codreanu, 20, of Lea Road, Birmingham, and Alexandru Zanoaga, 25, of no fixed address, both jailed for seven years, were part of a team planning the attack in July.
Lisalee Duggan called police after spotting the "suspicious" group in an underpass with their hoods up and "a pensioner's shopping trolley with an assortment of bats poking out."
Two car collision in Bucks village
Two cars have been involved in a collision in the Buckinghamshire village of Thornborough this afternoon.
The incident happened just after 14:00 along Padbury Road. A man and woman from one car were injured but two men from the second were not.
Matt Robinson: Woking sign Luton Town midfielder on loan
Each run costs about £1000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.
Rare diseases discussed on Shrink Wrapped
Toby Friedner
Georgina Davies, from Hertfordshire, suffers from a rare disease that causes her skin to burn and swell on contact with light.
She's been telling Dr Chetna Kang and Louisa Peacock her story on Shrink Wrapped: “When I went to college, I wanted to be like everyone else and sit in the sun with my friends. So that night, my face swelled up so I had slits for eyes and that lasted four days.”
Gang had targeted millionaire Milton Papadopoulos
The Old Bailey has heard how a gang of robbers targeted a Hertfordshire millionaire who was addicted to gambling.
The gang had ransacked his home looking for cash, but were only able to find his £20,000 Rolex watch. Sebastian Kimel (pictured), 40, was jailed for life for murder. Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, were both jailed for 13 years for manslaughter.
Lewis Hamilton not feeling 'any added pressure' for US Grand Prix
Lee Agnew
Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who's been demoted ten places down the grid.
"I don't come here with any added pressure, my goal honestly is just to win the race," said Hamilton.
Mum pays tribute to Stevenage-born backpacker who died in Australia
Great escape: Have you seen Charlie the cockatoo in High Wycombe
Dani Bailey
Charlie the cockatoo has been missing from his High Wycombe home in Totteridge Avenue since 10 October after he flew out of the conservatory.
Owner Pete Cusick said he had let Charlie out of his cage for 10 minutes longer than normal when he made a break through the kitchen and out of the conservatory. If you've seen him, please get in touch viaemail.
"I've never seen him fly so well."
Ken Block: The best name for the best driver you’ve never heard of
BBC Look East sport
I'm at Santa Pod to see one the best drivers in the world Ken Block, and here's a taste of what to expect...
Fire in engine compartment of train at High Wycombe Railway Station. Train evacuated. Four fire engines at scene
My Son the Jihadi: 'I miss my son Thomas desperately'
Dani Bailey
A mother from Buckinghamshire whose son died after going to fight in Somalia with a terrorist organisation has said she misses him "desperately". Thomas Evans converted to Islam when he was 19 before being radicalised and travelling to Africa.
"I miss my son Thomas desperately but 'Hakim', no. I have to be honest, I think it's best that he's no longer with us", mum Sally Evans said.
Radicalisation a 'problem for all,' says East of England MEP
The MEP for the East of England, Richard Howitt, says radicalisation is not just an issue for communities in towns like High Wycombe and Luton.
"Politicians have got a role to play, religious and community leaders like the friends of Bury Park that I'm meeting up with today have their role to play. But all of us do" Mr Howitt said.
He will be visiting a mosque in Luton today to discuss how to stop young people being radicalised.
Car abandoned in Bishop's Stortford for seven months
Read a description of the offender here.
Teen dies after St Albans crash earlier this week
Carol Abercrombie
A 16-year-old boy who was injured in St Albans when a car he was driving crashed, has died in hospital.
The teenager hit a parked camper van at 02:00 on Tuesday in Marshal's Drive. He was the only occupant of the black Vauxhall Astra.
Two Dunstable men remanded in custody over historic child sex offences
Two men from Dunstable charged with historic child sex offences have been remanded in custody.
The men appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court today. A 76-year-old faces nine charges, and a 49-year-old faces fifteen charges.
They will appear in court again in November.
Grandmother 'didn't notice' grandson 'wasting away'
Dani Bailey
A woman's told a court she didn't notice her grandson "wasting away" before he died aged just seven-months.
Baby Imran died of severe dehydration on 17 January 2014. Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, Luton, is on trial along with her daughter Jessica, 23, at Luton Crown Court accused of child neglect.
Watford: Midfielder Ben Watson says Flores 'a pleasure' to work with
Geoff Doyle
So just what qualities does Watford head coach Quique Flores possess?
Quite a lot according to midfielder Ben Watson, who gave me a fantastic, exclusive insight into Flores' training ground expertise.
"Tactically I've probably learnt more this year than I ever have done throughout my career. Managers like this - they are a pleasure to work under," Ben told me.
Cranfield University plane predicts the weather
Neil Bradford
A plane at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire captures atmospheric data so scientists can improve weather forecasts.
The information collected by the Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements is shared all over the world.
Teen dies after St Albans crash... Two jailed for Watford sledgehammer attack
Lee Agnew
The top stories for the three counties:
Watford man tops list of UK's most influential YouTube creators
The UK's most influential YouTube creators have been named in a top 10 list produced for the BBC - and a 22-year-old college drop-out from Watford tops the list.
Olajide "JJ" Olatunji has more than 10 million subscribers on his KSI YouTube channel and has made $4.5m (£2.9m) in the past year, according to a Forbes list of the world's highest-paid YouTube stars.
Missing Charlie the parrot will say 'Hello Charlie' if you ignore him
Dani Bailey
Charlie the cockatoo has been missing from his home in High Wycombe for almost two weeks after escaping through the kitchen.
His owner Pete Cusick says Charlie, who says "Hello" and "Hello Charlie" if you ignore him, needs to be found by Wednesday for a trip to the vets to obtain special travel documents. Email us if you spot Charlie.
Travel: M1 southbound slow in Bedfordshire
Traffic is very slow on the M1 southbound between J12-J11 due to an earlier collision.
All lanes have been reopened, but congestion is back to J13.
Hemel Police station open despite being fenced off
Lee Agnew
Hertfordshire Police say Hemel Hempstead Police station is still open for business, despite the front being fenced off.
A cordon has been put into place as a precaution, after a lump of masonry fell from the building.
Men jailed after jewellery shop attack thanks to vigilant shopper
Dani Bailey
Two men have been jailed after attacking a jeweller's shop with a sledge hammer in Watford thanks to the vigilance of a shopper.
Mihai-Alexandru Codreanu, 20, of Lea Road, Birmingham, and Alexandru Zanoaga, 25, of no fixed address, both jailed for seven years, were part of a team planning the attack in July.
Lisalee Duggan called police after spotting the "suspicious" group in an underpass with their hoods up and "a pensioner's shopping trolley with an assortment of bats poking out."
Two car collision in Bucks village
Two cars have been involved in a collision in the Buckinghamshire village of Thornborough this afternoon.
The incident happened just after 14:00 along Padbury Road. A man and woman from one car were injured but two men from the second were not.
Matt Robinson: Woking sign Luton Town midfielder on loan
Woking have signed Luton Town midfielder Matt Robinson on a one-month loan deal.
Earlier this season, the 21-year-old had a loan spell with National League rivals Grimsby, making seven appearances and scoring once.
Knickers Model's Own: Entire 'pre-loved' collection to be sold
Katy Lewis
Harpenden's Caroline Jones, the woman raising money for cancer research by wearing charity shop outfits every day for a year, is selling off her entire collection of about 700 items at a one-off fashion show.
The initial target for her Knickers Model's Own campaign was £1,000, but she has raised more than £25,000 in ten months.
The show takes place at Harpenden Public Halls on 4 November.
Challenging Extremism: East of England MEP visits Luton school
MEP for the East of England, Richard Howitt, has been visiting Bury Park in Luton today to discuss how to stop young people being radicalised.
LL Camps director in court... Millionaire's killers jailed
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at for the three counties:
MP says it is inconceivable how mother of dead Jihadi must feel
Jonathan Vernon-Smith
The East of England MEP has spoken about the story of a Buckinghamshire mother whose son travelled to fight for a terror group.
Hearing Sally Evans describe in the Channel 4 documentary that she was relieved her radicalised son Thomas had died, Richard Howitt MEP said it was inconceivable "how bad" it must be for her and her family.
Tyres smoke and squeal as Ken Block takes to Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
I've never seen so much smoke as when Ken Block tore around obstacles on his first practice run of the Gymkhana Grid European Gauntlet Final at Santa Pod.
Each run costs about £1000 in tyres. The car is a Ford Mustang but there's nothing ordinary about this one - it has 850 horsepower, more than an F1 car.
Rare diseases discussed on Shrink Wrapped
Toby Friedner
Georgina Davies, from Hertfordshire, suffers from a rare disease that causes her skin to burn and swell on contact with light.
She's been telling Dr Chetna Kang and Louisa Peacock her story on Shrink Wrapped: “When I went to college, I wanted to be like everyone else and sit in the sun with my friends. So that night, my face swelled up so I had slits for eyes and that lasted four days.”
Gang had targeted millionaire Milton Papadopoulos
The Old Bailey has heard how a gang of robbers targeted a Hertfordshire millionaire who was addicted to gambling.
Forty-one-year-old Milton Papadopoulos' body was found last year. He'd been smothered to death.
The gang had ransacked his home looking for cash, but were only able to find his £20,000 Rolex watch. Sebastian Kimel (pictured), 40, was jailed for life for murder. Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, were both jailed for 13 years for manslaughter.
Lewis Hamilton not feeling 'any added pressure' for US Grand Prix
Lee Agnew
Lewis Hamilton's chances of securing the world title at Sunday's US Grand Prix have been boosted by an engine penalty for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who's been demoted ten places down the grid.
"I don't come here with any added pressure, my goal honestly is just to win the race," said Hamilton.
Mum pays tribute to Stevenage-born backpacker who died in Australia
The mum of a 23-year-old woman who grew up in Stevenage has paid tribute to her daughter following an inquest which confirmed that she fell to her death while backpacking in Australia.
The Big Picture: Hemel Water Gardens sculpture
Dani Bailey
The main image on our live page today shows the sculpture of couple dancing at The Water Gardens in Hemel Hempstead, called "Rock'n'Roll".
I'd love to see more of your photographs of things and places in Beds, Herts and Bucks, so do feel free to email me here.
Stunt driver in action at Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
I'm waiting to see one of the world's best drivers you've probably never heard of, Ken Block, who is famous for his Gymkhana Grid displays.
Think skidding around an obstacle course against the clock. He will be doing some practice runs shortly at Santa Pod.
Gang jailed over Potters Bar killing... LL Camps co-director in court
Lee Agnew
The top stories this lunchtime:
Stunt driver part of bill of famous drivers 'drifting' round Santa Pod
Jonathan Park
Ken Block, who has had 150 million YouTube hits for his stunt driving videos, is at Santa Pod.
Also on the bill this weekend are Nicholas Hamilton - Lewis' brother - and Boyzone's Shane Lynch.
They will all be Drifting around this famous race track in on the Northamptonshire/Bedfordshire border.
Bushey LL Camps: Child porn charged director appears in court
The co-director of US-style children's summer camp has appeared at St Albans Crown Court over charges relating to possessing indecent images of children.
Ben Lewis, 25, of Lullington Garth, Borehamwood, faces a total of 10 charges.
He did not enter a plea to the charges.
Milton Papadopoulos killing: Gang jailed over millionaire's death
BBC Local Live
Three men have been jailed for killing a millionaire businessman in his Potters Bar home.
Miltiades Papadopoulos, 41, was found dead at his luxury house in Hertfordshire on 22 October last year.
Sebastian Kimel, 40, from Streatham, was jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years. Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, from Essex, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, from north London, were each jailed for 13 years.
Weather: Dry but cloudy afternoon
It will be a dry afternoon for most but there will be a lot of cloud around. Maximum temperature: 13C (55F)
Great escape: Have you seen Charlie the cockatoo in High Wycombe
Dani Bailey
Charlie the cockatoo has been missing from his High Wycombe home in Totteridge Avenue since 10 October after he flew out of the conservatory.
Owner Pete Cusick said he had let Charlie out of his cage for 10 minutes longer than normal when he made a break through the kitchen and out of the conservatory. If you've seen him, please get in touch viaemail.
Ken Block: The best name for the best driver you’ve never heard of
Jonathan Park
I'm at Santa Pod to see one the best drivers in the world Ken Block, and here's a taste of what to expect...
Fire on High Wycombe train extinguished
Dani Bailey
Fire crews have extinguished a fire in the engine compartment of a train at High Wycombe train station.
Chiltern Railway services are at a stand-still on the Chiltern line northbound due to the incident. Engineers are on their way.
Train evacuated in High Wycombe: Picture of the scene
A train has been evacuated at High Wycombe Railway Station on the Chiltern Main Line because of a fire in the engine compartment.
It started at 11:15 on the London to Birmingham train and delays are expected on the line for at least the next hour.
Train evacuated in High Wycombe due to fire
A train has been evacuated in High Wycombe due to a fire in the engine compartment.
We'll bring you more news as we get it.
My Son the Jihadi: 'I miss my son Thomas desperately'
Dani Bailey
A mother from Buckinghamshire whose son died after going to fight in Somalia with a terrorist organisation has said she misses him "desperately". Thomas Evans converted to Islam when he was 19 before being radicalised and travelling to Africa.
"I miss my son Thomas desperately but 'Hakim', no. I have to be honest, I think it's best that he's no longer with us", mum Sally Evans said.
Radicalisation a 'problem for all,' says East of England MEP
The MEP for the East of England, Richard Howitt, says radicalisation is not just an issue for communities in towns like High Wycombe and Luton.
"Politicians have got a role to play, religious and community leaders like the friends of Bury Park that I'm meeting up with today have their role to play. But all of us do" Mr Howitt said.
He will be visiting a mosque in Luton today to discuss how to stop young people being radicalised.
Car abandoned in Bishop's Stortford for seven months
A frustrated resident sees no way out in efforts to remove a car which has been left abandoned outside his home in Bishop's Stortford for seven months.
Luton Town Hall clock sent for refurbishment
The clock at Luton Town Hall has been sent to Derby for specialist refurbishment and new gilding.
It's expected to return before the new year when, Luton Borough Council say, the chimes should be working again.