The 24th James Bond movie premieres at The Royal Albert Hall and goes on general release at the same time.
Early reviews have been positive but now it's time for the fans to see for themselves.
Tonight's weather: Cloudy with light winds
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west towards Milton Keynes and Woburn. Winds will be light southeasterly with a minimum temperature of about 6C (43F) in clearer spots.
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty in places, but the cloud will thin a little to give some brighter spells by afternoon.
Winds will remain southeasterly, light increasing moderate with a maximum around 18C (64F). For the latest forecast, visit BBC Weather.
Arson attack on Shefford playground
We mentioned earlier a series of arson attacks in Bedfordshire over the weekend.
One of those was on children's playground equipment in Shefford, as pictured below.
Rosemary Broom, who lives next to the hole, said "it's very worrying" and neighbour Ben Bagshaw said he was "hoping the insurance companies will help us out, but so far there's been no promise that's going to happen".
Rob Smith, of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "We appreciate this is upsetting news and are continuing to work together to determine the next steps."
The Big Fish: Introducing the 'right-angle rod'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A 27-year-old man from Bedfordshire is keeping audiences to BBC Two's new fishing series The Big Fish entertained on Sunday nights.
In the show, hosted by Ben Fogle, we've seen contestants travel to Iceland, Cuba, and last night Laos, which featured Ripon's new "right-angle rod". I think it might catch on...
The Big Picture: Ashridge House in autumn
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The main image on our BBC Local Live page today shows Hertfordshire's Ashridge House at the start of autumn.
If you'd like to share any of your photographs of some of the spectacular autumn scenes we've been seeing, please get in touch via email.
Family tribute to 16-year-old crash victim
The family of 16-year-old Harley Tobias who died after a car crash in St Albans last week say they are "devastated by his untimely death".
In a family statement released by Hertfordshire Police, they wrote: "Harley had a huge impact on all of our lives, already he is sorely missed and will remain in our hearts forever."
Eleven held over St Albans murder released on bail
A neighbour of teenager Shahena Uddin, who was allegedly beaten to death in her Watford home, has told a court she was woken in the night by a noise.
The "severely beaten" body of Miss Uddin, 19, was found at her Leavesden Road home last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
Michelle Crawford told the jury her bedroom was next to Miss Uddin's family home and in the early hours of 11 October she heard what "sounded like they were tenderising meat".
Counterfeit cash warning in Bedfordshire
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Shopkeepers are being urged to remain alert to suspicious activity after a series of incidents in which counterfeit cash was used at a supermarket in Bedfordshire.
Three fake Bank of England £50 notes were used to purchase a small number of items in Aldi in Biggleswade with the fraudsters receiving lots of genuine currency in change.
Police say security pens used did not identify the notes as fake, and it was later discovered the notes each bore the same serial number.
Afternoon headlines: Void 'could be three times larger' than sinkhole... Man charged with drug offences
The 33ft-deep (10m) hole appeared in the former claypit site of Fontmell Close in St Albans on 1 October.
The county council said a survey showed a "significant anomaly" (pictured in blue near point A) next to the original collapse (circled) which was likely to be underneath homes. It said it was talking to residents about carrying out "intrusive" surveys as soon as possible.
Second WW2 unexploded device found in Potters Bar
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A second unexploded World War Two device has been found in the same garden in Potters Bar.
One device was destroyed in a controlled explosion this morning in a nearby field, and the second device is due to be destroyed this afternoon.
It is believed the device is an 18lb (8kg) mortar shell. The one pictured was the first shell found yesterday.
St Albans sinkhole: Investigations 'could take at least six months"
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Hertfordshire County Council says it can't give an exact timescale for further investigations into a "possible void" which has shown up in a survey of Fontmell Close in St Albans.
It says it needs to carry out a "more intrusive investigation" to "determine the full extent of the problem" and it would "be at least six months" before it could be investigated and fixed.
Spokesman Rob Smith said the authority had held discussions with residents but if a cavity was found to extend under houses, householders must speak to their insurers about remedial work as the council was only responsible for the highways.
MK Council 'keen to conclude' Tina Beloveth Powerful case
The authority said a survey (pictured) of the road and footpath in Fontmell Close and Bridle Close by Geotechnology Ltd showed the collapse, which has since been filled, happened within the boundary of a clay pit excavated in the 19th Century.
The investigation appeared to show "a significant amount of missing mass adjacent to the site of the collapse" and the "best interpretation of the data is that there is a void of about 20m (66ft) depth".
Lunchtime headlines: St Albans sinkhole... Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton celebrates win
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells and will generally feel a little warmer than yesterday. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Labour councillor's proposed full ban on sale of fur defeated
BBC Three Counties Radio
St Albans Council has voted to ban the sale of fur unless it's a by-product of the food trade after badger and fox skins were put on sale at a recent medieval market.
Labour councillor Dreda Gordon had proposed a total ban on the sale of fur products, saying that the council should "have some sort of control over the goods that are sold on St Albans market".
Latest headlines: St Albans sinkhole survey results... Teen boys shot in Bucks
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories:
An initial survey of the road in Fontmell Close, St Albans where a sinkhole opened has shown a "significant anomaly" that requires urgent further investigation
Police are carrying out patrols in south Buckinghamshire after two teenage boys received gun injuries last night
Police refuse to say if they are attempting to find Tina Beloveth Powerful
Craig Lewis
BBC News
A bogus business school owner from Milton Keynes who had a warrant out for her arrest has not been arrested.
Thames Valley Police refused to say if any attempt had been made to find Tina Beloveth Powerful, 47, who was approached by Harvard University (pictured, above left) alleging trademark infringement over her school Havard College (right).
The BBC has repeatedly asked if officers were aware of Powerful's whereabouts or if any attempts had been made to find her.
Roads closed in Burnham after teen boys shot
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Roads remain closed today around Burnham Park in south Buckinghamshire following a firearms incident yesterday.
Two teenage boys were left with serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Live Reporting
By Dani Bailey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from Local Live today. Thanks for joining us.
We'll be back with all the news, sport, weather and travel across Beds, Herts and Bucks from 08:00 on Tuesday.
Pinewood-filmed Spectre to open tonight
The new Bond movie, Spectre, filmed at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, opens in the UK tonight.
The 24th James Bond movie premieres at The Royal Albert Hall and goes on general release at the same time.
Early reviews have been positive but now it's time for the fans to see for themselves.
Tonight's weather: Cloudy with light winds
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
It will be a rather cloudy night with just a few clear intervals, especially in the west towards Milton Keynes and Woburn. Winds will be light southeasterly with a minimum temperature of about 6C (43F) in clearer spots.
Tuesday will start rather cloudy and perhaps a bit misty in places, but the cloud will thin a little to give some brighter spells by afternoon.
Winds will remain southeasterly, light increasing moderate with a maximum around 18C (64F). For the latest forecast, visit BBC Weather.
Arson attack on Shefford playground
We mentioned earlier a series of arson attacks in Bedfordshire over the weekend.
One of those was on children's playground equipment in Shefford, as pictured below.
St Albans sinkhole: News of possible new hole 'very worrying'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Residents have been reacting to the news that a "possible void" has been found under Fontmell Close in St Albans which could be three times larger than the existing sinkhole which opened up earlier this month.
Rosemary Broom, who lives next to the hole, said "it's very worrying" and neighbour Ben Bagshaw said he was "hoping the insurance companies will help us out, but so far there's been no promise that's going to happen".
Rob Smith, of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "We appreciate this is upsetting news and are continuing to work together to determine the next steps."
The Big Fish: Introducing the 'right-angle rod'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A 27-year-old man from Bedfordshire is keeping audiences to BBC Two's new fishing series The Big Fish entertained on Sunday nights.
In the show, hosted by Ben Fogle, we've seen contestants travel to Iceland, Cuba, and last night Laos, which featured Ripon's new "right-angle rod". I think it might catch on...
The Big Picture: Ashridge House in autumn
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The main image on our BBC Local Live page today shows Hertfordshire's Ashridge House at the start of autumn.
If you'd like to share any of your photographs of some of the spectacular autumn scenes we've been seeing, please get in touch via email.
Family tribute to 16-year-old crash victim
The family of 16-year-old Harley Tobias who died after a car crash in St Albans last week say they are "devastated by his untimely death".
In a family statement released by Hertfordshire Police, they wrote: "Harley had a huge impact on all of our lives, already he is sorely missed and will remain in our hearts forever."
Eleven held over St Albans murder released on bail
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Eleven people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in St Albans at the weekend have been released on bail.
Emille Stapleton, 20, from St Albans, was injured during an "altercation" in London Road at about 03:20 on Saturday and died later in hospital.
Police said those held in connection with the death were two 17-year-old girls, two women, aged 20 and 26; three 26-year-old men and a further four men, aged 19, 22, 24, and 27, all from the city.
Driver, 16, named after St Albans crash last week
A 16-year-old boy who died in hospital following a car crash in St Albans has been named by police as Harley Tobias.
The teenager was the only occupant of the black Vauxhall Astra when it hit a parked camper van at 02:00 last Tuesday in Marshal's Drive.
Teenager charged with drug offences in Potters Bar
A teenager has been charged with drug offences after a raid in Potters Bar by Hertfordshire Police.
Suspected cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy was found when a warrant was served on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old is charged with possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B drugs.
Armed robbery in Luton: £5,000 reward offered
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A £5,000 reward is being offered for information on a robber who stole money from a casino in Luton, armed with a handgun.
The robbery, described by charity Crimestoppers as "incredibly serious", happened at Genting Casino in Skimpot Road on 25 August at about 18:00.
The suspect (pictured) left on a black motorcycle towards Hatters Way.
Shahena Uddin murder trial: Neighbour heard 'tenderising meat' noise
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A neighbour of teenager Shahena Uddin, who was allegedly beaten to death in her Watford home, has told a court she was woken in the night by a noise.
The "severely beaten" body of Miss Uddin, 19, was found at her Leavesden Road home last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
Michelle Crawford told the jury her bedroom was next to Miss Uddin's family home and in the early hours of 11 October she heard what "sounded like they were tenderising meat".
Counterfeit cash warning in Bedfordshire
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Shopkeepers are being urged to remain alert to suspicious activity after a series of incidents in which counterfeit cash was used at a supermarket in Bedfordshire.
Three fake Bank of England £50 notes were used to purchase a small number of items in Aldi in Biggleswade with the fraudsters receiving lots of genuine currency in change.
Police say security pens used did not identify the notes as fake, and it was later discovered the notes each bore the same serial number.
Afternoon headlines: Void 'could be three times larger' than sinkhole... Man charged with drug offences
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The afternoon headlines for the three counties:
Fire at St Albans estate agents
St Albans Review
Firefighters were called to a fire at an estate agents in St Albans last night.
Void 'could be three times larger' than sinkhole
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A "possible void" up to three times larger than the existing St Albans sinkhole has been found under the road where it opened up.
The 33ft-deep (10m) hole appeared in the former claypit site of Fontmell Close in St Albans on 1 October.
The county council said a survey showed a "significant anomaly" (pictured in blue near point A) next to the original collapse (circled) which was likely to be underneath homes. It said it was talking to residents about carrying out "intrusive" surveys as soon as possible.
Second WW2 unexploded device found in Potters Bar
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A second unexploded World War Two device has been found in the same garden in Potters Bar.
One device was destroyed in a controlled explosion this morning in a nearby field, and the second device is due to be destroyed this afternoon.
It is believed the device is an 18lb (8kg) mortar shell. The one pictured was the first shell found yesterday.
St Albans sinkhole: Investigations 'could take at least six months"
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Hertfordshire County Council says it can't give an exact timescale for further investigations into a "possible void" which has shown up in a survey of Fontmell Close in St Albans.
It says it needs to carry out a "more intrusive investigation" to "determine the full extent of the problem" and it would "be at least six months" before it could be investigated and fixed.
Spokesman Rob Smith said the authority had held discussions with residents but if a cavity was found to extend under houses, householders must speak to their insurers about remedial work as the council was only responsible for the highways.
MK Council 'keen to conclude' Tina Beloveth Powerful case
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Milton Keynes Council, whose trading standards department pursued the case against Tina Belowveth Powerful, has just told me it is "keen to conclude the case" against her.
The bogus business school owner, who offered degrees without the correct accreditation and boasted of facilities she didn't have, has been on the run for more than three months.
St Albans sinkhole: Chalk excavation 'most likely' cause
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The "most likely" explanation for a sinkhole which opened up in Fontmell Close in St Albans was chalk excavation in the bedrock beneath clay, Hertfordshire County Council has said.
The authority said a survey (pictured) of the road and footpath in Fontmell Close and Bridle Close by Geotechnology Ltd showed the collapse, which has since been filled, happened within the boundary of a clay pit excavated in the 19th Century.
The investigation appeared to show "a significant amount of missing mass adjacent to the site of the collapse" and the "best interpretation of the data is that there is a void of about 20m (66ft) depth".
Lunchtime headlines: St Albans sinkhole... Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton celebrates win
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The lunchtime headlines:
Series of arsons in Bedfordshire this weekend
There were three arson attacks in Bedfordshire over the weekend at a children's park, on a skip and a garden shed.
Children's play equipment was set alight in Shefford on Saturday morning, then a large industrial skip full of wood products was set on fire in Pulloxhill in the afternoon.
On Saturday night, firefighters were called to a garden shed in Luton which had been torched and set alight nearby fencing.
Beaconsfield now a 'million pound town'
Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire is in the millionaire's club, where average house prices are more than £1m, according to research by Lloyds Bank.
Beaconsfield and the Surrey towns of Virginia Water and Cobham are the first outside London where prices have hit seven figures.
The research was based on data from the Land Registry for the first half of 2015.
Aylesbury robber stamped on woman's stomach
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A robber is being hunted by police after threatening a woman with a knife and stamping on her stomach several times.
The man stole money from a safe at the Cash and Cheque Express in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury at 17:40 on Saturday.
The man is described as about 5ft 5ins (1.65m), white and slim. He was wearing a black coat, dark tracksuit bottoms, a black facial covering and carried a black Adidas rucksack.
Sandy sweet shop owner now a West End star
Nick Coffer
BBC Three Counties Radio
Barry James owns a sweet shop in Sandy, appropriately called Sweeties, and that profession has led him to a sweet stage in the West End.
He is currently starring as Grandpa Joe in the musical adaptation of Buckinghamshire-author Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Bond car causes stir in Newport Pagnell showroom
Milton Keynes Citizen
There was a spectacular sight to see in Newport Pagnell as the latest James Bond car roared into town.
Police remain in Burnham after shooting
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Roads around Burnham Park in south Buckinghamshire remain closed with police patrols following a shooting yesterday in which two teenagers were injured.
We are awaiting more information from Thames Valley Police which says it should be releasing more details this afternoon.
Weather: Sunny spells this afternoon
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and bright afternoon with occasional sunny spells and will generally feel a little warmer than yesterday. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Labour councillor's proposed full ban on sale of fur defeated
BBC Three Counties Radio
St Albans Council has voted to ban the sale of fur unless it's a by-product of the food trade after badger and fox skins were put on sale at a recent medieval market.
Labour councillor Dreda Gordon had proposed a total ban on the sale of fur products, saying that the council should "have some sort of control over the goods that are sold on St Albans market".
Latest headlines: St Albans sinkhole survey results... Teen boys shot in Bucks
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories:
Police refuse to say if they are attempting to find Tina Beloveth Powerful
Craig Lewis
BBC News
A bogus business school owner from Milton Keynes who had a warrant out for her arrest has not been arrested.
Thames Valley Police refused to say if any attempt had been made to find Tina Beloveth Powerful, 47, who was approached by Harvard University (pictured, above left) alleging trademark infringement over her school Havard College (right).
The BBC has repeatedly asked if officers were aware of Powerful's whereabouts or if any attempts had been made to find her.
Roads closed in Burnham after teen boys shot
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Roads remain closed today around Burnham Park in south Buckinghamshire following a firearms incident yesterday.
Two teenage boys were left with serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Men 'hide in cellar' of Buntingford restaurant after immigration raid
Hertfordshire Mercury
Two Bangladeshi men have been arrested after a Home Office operation at The Viceroy in Buntingford.
Investigation of St Albans sinkhole shows 'significant anomaly'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
An initial survey of the road in Fontmell Close, St Albans, where a sinkhole opened has shown a "significant anomaly" that requires urgent further investigation.
Hertfordshire County Council said the best interpretation of the results was that there was a "void of about 20m depth" that could affect residents in the immediate vicinity of the hole.
It says it's working with residents and insurers on the best way forward. We'll have more on this later.
Tina Beloveth Powerful: Police silent over missing fraudster
Craig Lewis
BBC News
Police have refused to say if they are still pursuing a bogus business school owner who has been on the run for three months.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tina Beloveth Powerful, 47, from Milton Keynes, on 24 July.
She had previously been found guilty of fraud and false advertising but failed to attend her sentencing hearing.
Details of St Albans sinkhole investigation to be released
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
Details are due to be released today of an investigation into a sinkhole that opened up in St Albans more than three weeks ago.
People were forced out of their homes on Fontmell Close after a 20m-wide (66ft) crater opened up on their street.
It's since been filled in with concrete but residents haven't been allowed back into their homes. A geophysical survey of the area has been carried out.
Fur banned from sale on St Albans Council land
BBC Three Counties Radio
St Albans Council has voted to ban the sale of some fur items on its land. The issue was raised after badger and fox skins were put on sale at a recent medieval market.
The new ban will prevent the sale of all fur unless it's a by-product of the food trade but Hertfordshire Animal Rights says this doesn't go far enough.
Controlled explosion of suspected WW2 bomb successful
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A controlled explosion of a suspected World War Two bomb has taken place this morning in Potters Bar.
The explosion took place at about 07:45 in a field near Park Avenue where the device was found yesterday.
A small crater about 1m-wide (3ft) was created.
Travel: M1 slow in Bedfordshire
BBC Travel
The M1 southbound is very slow at J11 due to an earlier accident.
Great Western Railway services are delayed through Buckinghamshire by up to 20 minutes between Reading and London Paddington due to signalling problems.