Residents have been reacting to the news that a "possible void" has been found under Fontmell Close in St Albans which could be three times larger than the existing sinkhole which opened up earlier this month.

BBC

Rosemary Broom, who lives next to the hole, said "it's very worrying" and neighbour Ben Bagshaw said he was "hoping the insurance companies will help us out, but so far there's been no promise that's going to happen".

Rob Smith, of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "We appreciate this is upsetting news and are continuing to work together to determine the next steps."