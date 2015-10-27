Toddington field

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday
  Updates for Tuesday, 27 October 2015

By Mariam Issimdar

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

That's it for today. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday.

Don't forget you can get in touch any time by email, Twitter or Facebook.

Weather: Cloudy night with patchy rain overnight

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

It will be a mainly cloudy overnight with patchy rain spreading in from the west and lows of around 9C (48F).

Weather map
BBC

Wednesday will start cloudy with patchy rain, but it will slowly become brighter and drier. 

Temperatures reaching 14C (57F).

MP's receive apology for report delay into death of Leon Briggs

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Luton MPs Gavin Shuker and Kelvin Hopkins have received a letter from the Independant Police Complaints Comissioner apologising for delays in publishing a report into the death of Leon Briggs.

Tributes to Leon Briggs were left outside Luton police station
BBC

The 39-year-old died in hospital after being taken from a custody suite at Luton Police station two years ago.

The IPCC, which is carrying out both a criminal investigation and looking at officer conduct, acknowledged concerns over the delay.

Bedfordshire boy would be 'over the moon' to see his birthday club idea realised

Jodie Smith

BBC News

A family from Bedfordshire eventually want to be able to deliver presents to every paediatric oncology ward in England, Wales and Scotland after their 11-year-old son came up with an idea to send birthday balloons to patients.

Julie Tipler said her son Jamie, 11, would be "over the moon" if he could see his idea had become a reality.

Jamie's parents, Julie and Kevin Tipler, hope to take their son's idea to every hospital in the country
BBC
Travel: Severe congestion on M1 northbound

BBC Travel

There are severe delays and one lane is closed northbound between J12 at Flitwick and J13 Brogborough because of an accident.

BBC Travel has more local travel updates.

Armed robbery at Luton betting office

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

There's been another armed robbery at a bookies in Bedfordshire.

Two men wearing scarves threatened staff at Ladbrokes in Chapel Street, Luton on Sunday night with what are thought to be imitation guns.

A member of staff handed over money from the tills and the men ran off in the direction of Matalan.

Travel: Brickhill Road closed in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has just tweeted about a road closure in Brickhill Road, Milton Keynes...

Headlines: IPCC apologises for delays in report into Luton custody death... A body has been recovered from water in High Wycombe

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The main news stories this afternoon:

  • The Independent Police Complaints Commissioner has apologised for the delay in publishing a report into the death of Leon Briggs
  • A man's body has been recovered from water at the Rye in High Wycombe
  • The trial of a new one way system in Watford is to stop early, after complaints 
Police appeal after criminal damage to Hertfordshire pub

Mariam Issimdar

BBC Norfolk Live

Police investigating criminal damage to a St Albans pub have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Image of Hertfordshire man police wish to talk to
Hertfordshire Police

The incident occurred at the Farmers Boy on London Road, on Friday, October 2.

Hertfordshire 'prepper' says 'it's not just about the end of the world'

Victoria Derbyshire

In the forests of Hertfordshire, Michael Sanderson - known as Roach - has a self-modified four-by-four vehicle, featuring a tent big enough for him, his wife and his two children.

Ex-military man Roach, who worked as a forces' paramedic, says he has seen things many of us would never wish to experience - and believes this set him on course to becoming a prepper.

'Roach' with his modified vehicle
BBC

It's not just about the end of the world, we prepare for everything"

"Roach"Prepper
Gerrards Cross residents say they should've been consulted on town change

Get Bucks

People in Gerrards Cross have hit out at plans to change the status of the area from a village to a town.

Birthday club set up by Leighton Buzzard boy 'keeps him alive'

Jodie Smith

BBC News

The mother of a young cancer patient from Bedfordshire has said his idea to start a birthday club in hospital "keeps him alive" for her and his father.

Jamie's parents
The Tipler Family

Jamie Tipler, 11, from Leighton Buzzard, died in January after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2013.

He underwent treatment at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and told his parents he wanted to help families to make children's birthdays special by giving patients a "balloon in a box" and a Lego toy to "brighten their day".

Leon Briggs: IPCC apology for delay in publishing report into death

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The Independent Police Complaints Commissioner has apologised for the delay in publishing a report into the death of a man at Luton Police Station. 

Leon Briggs died in November 2013 and his family say they're still no closer to knowing what happened.

Photo of Leon Briggs who died after becoming ill in police custody
BBC
Body found in water in Buckinghamshire park

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

The body of a man has been recovered from water in a Buckinghamshire park. 

He was spotted in The Rye in High Wycombe shortly after 12:30. Thames Valley Police are investigating the cause of death and the man's identity.

The Rye in High Wycombe
Google
Young cancer patient's charity idea makes parents 'forever proud'

Jodie Smith

BBC News

A young cancer patient's idea to send birthday balloons and presents to children undergoing treatment makes his parents "forever proud".

Jamie Tipler
The Tipler Family

Jamie Tipler, 11, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, said he wanted to "brighten the day" of patients on the ward where he was treated.

His mother Julie said enough money had been raised to supply a year's worth of birthday balloons and toys.

Crossbows and handcuffs in 'preppers' shop

BBC News England

Lincoln Miles is the owner of Europe's only shop for "preppers" - people who are fixated on surviving the end of the world - and it's in Bedfordshire.

The shop sells everything from crossbows to clothes designed to help people survive in the case of nuclear disaster. Take a tour with reporter Benjamin Zand here.

Crossbows in Lincoln Miles' shop
BBC
Afternoon headlines: Pedestrian dies after Bucks collision... Watford one-way system to stop early

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories for the three counties:

  • A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a crash with a lorry north of Milton Keynes this morning has died
  • A bogus window cleaner who conned an elderly woman with dementia out of more than £1,000 in Hertfordshire has been jailed for three years 
  • The trial of a new one way system in Vicarage Road in Watford is to stop early
'Europe's only prepping shop' in Bedfordshire

Victoria Derbyshire

In a farm in Bedfordshire, prepper Lincoln Miles shows off what he says is Europe's only prepping shop, selling everything from crossbows to clothes designed to help people survive in a nuclear disaster.

Miles's shop is littered with knives, most of which are illegal to carry without good reason and which would be difficult for preppers to claim they possess.

Inside Lincoln Miles' shop
BBC
BBC Introducing track of the week: Hannah Scott

BBC Introducing... in Beds, Herts and Bucks

Our BBC Introducing track of the week is by a BBC Radio 2 favourite. Hannah Scott’s track The Space InBetween will be played on BBC Three Counties every day this week. 

Have a listen to see why Dermot O’Leary is a fan. She first uploaded her tracks to us 12 months ago. If you're a musician, upload your tracks here.

Hannah Scott
Hannah Scott
Man who posed as window cleaner jailed for stealing from elderly woman

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man who posed as a window cleaner and stole £1,000 from an elderly dementia-sufferer has been jailed.

St Albans Crown Court
South Beds News Agency

St Albans Crown Court heard how Kevin Presland, 34, of Cromwell Road, Ware befriended the woman before escorting her to a cash point to withdraw the money.

Presland was jailed for three years, and banned from cold calling at homes for five years.

PCC for Bedfordshire continues work on police funding petition

Gail Sanderson

BBC Three Counties Radio

Nearly 7,000 people have signed a petition, started by Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins and Ch Con Jon Boutcher, calling for more government funding for Bedfordshire Police. 

Mr Martins was in Luton's main shopping centre yesterday and is due to be there again tomorrow to encourage people to sign. He says he is not prepared to see the force become unsustainable due to a lack of funding.

Watford one-way system to stop early after complaints

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The trial of a new one-way system in Vicarage Road, Watford is to stop early following complaints it was causing traffic chaos.

The scheme started three weeks ago on 5 October and was due to run until February next year.

Vicarage Road in Watford
Google
Pedestrian killed in collision in Buckinghamshire

A man has died after a collision on the A509 near Chicheley in Buckinghamshire this morning.

The collision involving an HGV and a male pedestrian happened at about 08:50. The pedestrian was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital where he later died.

The A509 near Chicheley
Google
Bedfordshire survivalist practices for 'apocalyptic situation'

Victoria Derbyshire

A survivalist from Bedfordshire has been practicing how he might escape during an "apocalyptic situation".

Peter Stanford in his canoe at nighttime
BBC

Peter Stanford has invested in a two canoes so that his son and former partner can join him.

"We do have strategies and a location in place where certain family members could actually meet up," he said, keen to stress he would never force his son to partake in his long-term interest.

Birthday Club charity started by Bedfordshire boy

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

The family of an 11-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard, who died from a brain tumour, is continuing the work of the charity he set up.

Jamie Tipler, left, his parents, right
The Tipler Family

Jamie Tipler had an idea for a birthday club, where patients are sent a balloon on their birthday to brighten their day, when he was being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police petition government for more money... Two men arrested over shooting

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at:

  • More than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for extra government funding for Bedfordshire Police
  • Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burnham in Buckinghamshire
  • The Royal British Legion has reversed its controversial decision to stop children marching at the remembrance day parade in Biggleswade
Weather: Dry afternoon but rain later

BBC Weather

It should stay dry this afternoon, with some warm sunshine but rain spreading across this evening. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F)

Weather graphic shows rain later this afternoon
BBC
'Peace Garden' to be created in Luton

Gail Sanderson

BBC Three Counties Radio

A "Peace Garden" is being created in Luton as a symbol of collaboration between Christians and Muslims in the town.

An event will take place today at All Saints Church, culminating in a tour of the new garden.

All Saints Church in Luton
Google

A grant from the Near Neighbours programme has been awarded to get the idea off the ground.

Bedfordshire Police petition almost at 7k signatures

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A petition started by Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins over police funding for the county has passed its halfway point.

Olly Martins
BBC

The petition has reached nearly 7,000 of the 10,000 signatures it needs before the government will respond, and 100,000 before it's considered for debate in Parliament. 

Van break-ins in Letchworth

Police in Letchworth are warning of more van break-ins in the town.

Two men arrested over shooting in South Bucks

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Burnham on Sunday.

Aerial view of Burnham Park
Google

The men, one from Slough and one from Burnham, are currently being held in custody.  

Travel: Lane blocked on M1 southbound and A509 in Bucks blocked

BBC Travel

There is one lane blocked on the M1 southbound between J12-J11, due to a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The A509 in Sherington is partially blocked with delays, due to a serious accident in which a car and a pedestrian were involved.

Decision to stop children marching at Remembrance Day parade reversed in Biggleswade

Jonathan Vernon-Smith

BBC Three Counties Radio

The Royal British Legion has reversed its controversial decision to stop children marching at the remembrance day parade in Biggleswade.

Remembrance Day poppies
Getty Images

The legion originally banned them amid security concerns because the Royal Artillery is taking part.

Ken Lynch, from Sand,y who is a lifelong member of the Legion said it would have been wrong to ban the youngsters.

'Preppers' - ready for catastrophe?

Victoria Derbyshire

British survivalists - known as "preppers" - are fixated on the need to survive in the event of a catastrophe.

They want to be ready for any "apocalyptic situation" - viewed as anything from a financial crash to a repeat of the London riots.

Bedfordshire police officer confronted man who was armed with iron bar

In January, PC Tracey Litchfield was passing Sena Jewellers in Bedford when she saw a man attacking the shopkeeper with an iron bar.

She put herself between the attacker and shop owner Henry Sena, then grabbed the man and stopped him escaping. She and a neighbouring newsagent restrained him until officers arrived and he was arrested.

The offender pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an offence weapon and was jailed for 32 months.

Bedfordshire police officer up for bravery award

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

A Bedfordshire police constable who helped a shopkeeper to disarm a dangerous man is up for a national bravery award tonight.

Tracey Litchfield was off duty in Bedford when she intervened in a shop robbery in Bedford.

Church Arcade in Bedford
Google
Three non-league teams make it into FA Cup

BBC Sport

Three non-league teams from our area have made it through to the first round of the FA Cup.

Aerial view of St Albans football club
Google

Chesham United, who are in the Southern League, will play League Two's Bristol Rovers; St Albans City, who play in the National League South, are up against Grimsby Town; and Boreham Wood are away to Northwich Victoria or Chorley.

The British people preparing for the end of the world

Victoria Derbyshire

British survivalists - known as "preppers" - are fixated on the need to survive in the event of a catastrophe. What motivates them?

Besides a stream in the middle of the Bedfordshire countryside, Peter Stanford - who describes himself as a motivational life coach - is pumping up his inflatable canoe by hand.

Peter Stanford pumps up his canoe
BBC

This is his chosen method of transport for escaping an "apocalyptic situation", which he views as anything from a financial crash to a repeat of the London riots.

