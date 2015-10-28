Two women found guilty of causing the death of a seven-month-old baby in Luton will be sentenced next month.

South Beds News Agency

The jury heard how Jessica Price, 24, and Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, had continually neglected Baby Imran by failing to provide him with enough food, drink, or medical aid.

The baby had lost 17% of his weight in just nine days and had what doctors described as one of the worst cases of nappy rash they had seen.