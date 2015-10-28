BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks
- An inquest into the death of an Aylesbury man who was murdered in South Africa has concluded he was "unlawfully killed"
- A meeting is due to take place today between Bedfordshire's MPs and policing minister Mike Penning over funding for the county's police force
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday
By Dani Bailey
Weather: Dry but cloudy tonight
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
Tonight: Mostly dry with clear spells, but turning cloudier later. Temperatures falling to 9C (48F).
Tomorrow: A dry and perhaps bright start, but thickening cloud will bring patchy outbreaks of rain. Temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
Investigations continue after dead body found in High Wycombe
Bucks Free Press
Detectives say the dead body of a man in High Wycombe is yet to be formally identified with investigations continuing as officers look to confirm a cause of death.
Re-appeal to find missing woman from Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police are re-appealing for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Aylesbury.
It's more than a month since Janet Foan, 48, went missing from the Stocklake area. She has links to Aylesbury, Wendover, Amersham, Chesham, Reading and Sussex and police say they want to check on her welfare.
Latest headlines: Two women guilty of causing baby death... Better funding needed for Beds Police
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at this evening:
Baby Imran death: Women failed to provide child with food, drink or aid
Two women found guilty of causing the death of a seven-month-old baby in Luton will be sentenced next month.
The jury heard how Jessica Price, 24, and Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, had continually neglected Baby Imran by failing to provide him with enough food, drink, or medical aid.
The baby had lost 17% of his weight in just nine days and had what doctors described as one of the worst cases of nappy rash they had seen.
Beds PCC 'encouraged' by public support
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins says he's encouraged by the number of people signing a petition calling for extra funding for the force.
Mr Martins is gathering support in Luton town centre today, along with senior members of Beds Police. He is hoping the strength of feeling of local people will help their cause.
Bedfordshire MPs defend their votes against abolition of 'tampon tax'
Bedfordshire on Sunday
Two Bedfordshire MP's who voted against the abolition of the "tampon tax" have insisted they are in favour of the abolition and will rely on the promised actions of the treasury minister.
Artist Jimmy Cauty to unveil 'New Bedford' model
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Anyone who went to Banksy's Dismaland over the summer will have encountered artist Jimmy Cauty's model village, which showed a dystopian vision of life in Bedfordshire.
The huge model portrays a "devastating mass riot or civil catastrophe that has taken place somewhere in Bedfordshire, set in the near future".
It is going on show in London from November and will feature an additional section called New Bedford Rising, "a paradise where policemen can roam free, living idyllic lives and raising their young in a crime free epoch of law and order, peace, and eternal bliss".
Police patrols continue in Burnham after Sunday shooting
Police patrols continue to take place in Burnham today after a shooting on Sunday, which left two teenagers seriously injured. Four men have been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.
Better funding 'only way' to protect Bedfordshire policing
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
A senior Bedfordshire police officer says better funding is the only way to protect local policing in the county.
Assistant chief constable Mark Collins is in Luton today, backing a petition organised by the county's police and crime commissioner, Olly Matins.
If they receive enough signatures it will lead to a debate on the issue in Westminster. He says extra funding is the essential for the "changing landscape of policing".
Baby Imran death: Mother and grandmother told they face jail
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The mother and grandmother of a baby boy who died of severe dehydration aged just seven-months-old have been found guilty of allowing his death.
Jessica Price, 24, and Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, Luton, were convicted by a jury at Luton Crown Court after a four week trial.
Both women were granted bail, but told to "prepare themselves for the inevitable custodial sentence" by a judge. There will be a serious case review.
Herts police officer's bravery award: The story
After a 100 miles-per-hour chase down the M1 to Edgware, PC Christopher Kouwenberg chased after one of the occupants of a car, which failed to stop in Hertfordshire, as he ran off carrying two guns.
The man fired backwards at least five times. The PC moved an elderly by-stander out of the line of fire. When the officers returned to the car they found a man tied up in the back with blood on his jacket.
Two men were eventually jailed for kidnap, firearm and drugs offences.
The moment a WW2 bomb found in Potters Bar was detonated
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Hertfordshire Police have released a video of the moment a World War Two shell found in a Potters Bar garden was detonated.
Two devices were found in the same garden in Park Avenue; one on Sunday and another on Monday.
Hertfordshire police officer receives bravery award
Carol Abercrombie
BBC Three Counties Radio
A Hertfordshire policeman who chased a criminal while being shot at has received a Police Bravery Award.
In November 2013, PC Christopher Kouwenberg and his colleague sped down the M1 after a car which failed to stop in Bricketwood after they found it had an out-of-date MOT.
Working together at Love Luton half marathon
Luton News
Signposts, the charity that supports the homeless, led a team of volunteers at the third annual Love Luton half marathon on Sunday.
High Wycombe MP speaks about Britain and the EU
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Conservative MP for High Wycombe, Steve Baker, has said he doesn't support a looser relationship with the European Union like some northern European countries have.
"I believe Britain is capable of regaining it's influence and power in world affairs by leaving the EU", said the prominent Euro-sceptic.
PM David Cameron is heading to Iceland to argue against Britain adopting such an arrangement.
Afternoon headlines: Beds PCC encouraged by public... Watford woman's letters read to court
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The headlines this afternoon:
Lost something on the bus? Tweet about it
A local bus company is asking passengers who may have lost items during their journey to take to social media first rather than picking up the phone.
Arriva Shires says that this year they've already received over 35,000 calls about lost property, ranging from live ferrets and false teeth to prosthetic limbs.
'More than meets the eye' to Robert Mandley case, coroner rules
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The coroner at an inquest into the death of Robert Mandley, who is subject to a murder investigation in South Africa, said "there is more to the case than meets the eye".
Richard Hulett said: "This is very plainly unlawful killing. In this case, that is the equivalent of murder."
Robert Mandley 'unlwfully killed', coroner rules
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A coroner has ruled a Buckinghamshire man who is the subject of a murder investigation in South Africa was unlawfully killed.
Beaconsfield Coroners Court heard Robert Mandley was attacked on 19 April and died a day later in hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries. It's thought he was killed by two men helping him to move house.
Bedfordshire Police 'unique' says assistant chief constable
The assistant chief constable of Bedfordshire Police says the force wants the government to recognise that it is "unique".
"It's a shire force, it's a county force but it has Luton, and Luton for me is an outer-London borough," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Collins.
Shahena Uddin murder trial: Letters described assaults and force-feeding
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Letters written by a woman who was allegedly beaten to death in her Watford home describe her being force fed and assaulted.
The letters were read to a jury, with one note from Shahena Uddin, 19, begging for help and writing of her "suffering".
Miss Uddin's "severely beaten" body was found at her Leavesden Road home last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
Fuel thefts on the rise in Tring
Residents in Tring are being warned by police of an increase in fuel thefts from Minis.
Missing 82-year-old may be in Hertfordshire
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man with vascular dementia who's been missing from his Essex home since Sunday may be in Hertfordshire, police say.
Gordon Wilson, 82, from Leaden Roding was supposed to meet his daughter for Sunday lunch but was not at home when she went to pick him up.
It's believed Mr Wilson took some cash and medication with him and may be trying to travel to Glasgow.
Beds Police 'making best of bad job' for years, says PCC
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
The police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire has said the force "has for years been making the best of a bad job" due to low resources.
Olly Martins is speaking to Luton residents today at the town's Arndale centre about his petition to the government over police funding.
"If [resources are] cut further, that is the point at which the force will start to become unsustainable and that's a point that I don't want to reach", Mr Martins said.
Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police funding meeting... Man absconds from secure unit in MK
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
How many WW2 bombs never went off?
Jessica Cooper
BBC Three Counties Radio
Life is returning to normal in Potters Bar after two suspected World War Two shells were found in a garden.
Two devices were discovered in Park Avenue on Sunday, but how many bombs left over from the war are still yet to be found?
"The Germans dropped 75,000-tonnes of bombs on the UK in World War Two and of that between five and 15% never went off," says writer and military historian, Dr Mark Felton.
Busy morning for Beds PCC in Luton Mall
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
It's been a busy morning at The Mall in Luton today for Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins.
The commissioner is in the shopping centre to encourage members of the public to sign a petition to the government about a review of the county's police funding.
Weather: This afternoon will be much drier
BBC Weather
After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking much drier, with some brightness developing by the end of the day. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Police use cup of tea comparison to explain consent
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Thames Valley Police is trying to get the message across that sex without consent is rape by using the comparison of a cup of tea.
It says if someone says no to a cup of tea you shouldn't force them to drink it - and it's the same with sex.
Det Chief Insp Justin Fletcher, said the tea video is "a really, really simple explanation" of why people need to get consent.
Men posed as police officers to rob pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City
Two men posed as police officers before robbing two other men in Welwyn Garden City.
The victims were walking along Ravensfield Road at 12:30 on 10 October when a blue Peugeot people carrier pulled up. Two of the three men inside said they were police before demanding to search the victims.
The men, who were smartly dressed and spoke with Irish accents, stole cash before driving away. Read descriptions of the men here.
Herts Fire puts Halloween costumes to the test
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
It's something we keep seeing warnings about as Halloween approaches - the safety of fancy-dress costumes.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue have released a video showing what might happen were a costume to brush past a candle flame...
Excavation unearths rare Saxon finds near Leighton Buzzard
Leighton Buzzard Observer
Pagan burials containing rare pieces of jewellery and other graves goods have been found in a small Saxon Cemetery near Leighton Buzzard.
'Peace Garden' under way in Luton
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Photographs of a "Peace Garden" being created in Luton as a symbol of collaboration between Christians and Muslims in the town, have been released.
One area of the garden at All Saints Church has already been completed, but an overgrown section is still to be converted into an allotment.
The rain continues: Blade the police puppy is enjoying himself
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
To state the obvious, it is very wet outside today. While we may not be particularly enjoying it, Blade the police puppy certainly is.
When do we stop calling him a puppy by the way? We've followed Blade's journey with Beds, Herts and Cambs Police Dog Unit since he was tiny but now... He's looking like a fully-grown dog!
Appeal after fatal collision near Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident near Milton Keynes yesterday.
A pedestrian died after being hit by a lorry at Chicheley on the A509 at 08:50. He was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital but later died.
Heavy rain causes Radlett line to flood
Watford Observer
Following heavy rain the Radlett train line between Elstree and West Hampstead is causing delays for services due to flooding.
Brother of man 'murdered' in South Africa hopes inquest will bring closure
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The brother of a Buckinghamshire man murdered in South Africa has said he hopes an inquest, due to be heard today, will bring the family some closure.
Robert Mandley, 66, (pictured far right) died in April. It's thought he was killed by men who were helping him move house.
Chris Mandley, 59, from Aylesbury, (second left) said: "The police are too busy and the officer in charge of the case won't take my calls. It is very upsetting."
Four held over South Buckinghamshire shooting
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Four males are being held by police in connection with a shooting in Burnham on Sunday, which left two teenage boys injured.
A 24-year-old, 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Burnham have been arrested along with an 18-year-old from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder.
Both victims are now recovering from leg and hand injuries sustained in the incident in Burnham Park.