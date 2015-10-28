Ashridge in autumn

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  1. An inquest into the death of an Aylesbury man who was murdered in South Africa has concluded he was "unlawfully killed"
  2. A meeting is due to take place today between Bedfordshire's MPs and policing minister Mike Penning over funding for the county's police force
  3. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

By Dani Bailey

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Beds, Herts and Bucks have finished for today.

Join us again tomorrow from 08:00 for all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the three counties.

Weather: Dry but cloudy tonight

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

Tonight: Mostly dry with clear spells, but turning cloudier later. Temperatures falling to 9C (48F).

Weather graphic shows highs of 10C early tomorrow morning
BBC

Tomorrow: A dry and perhaps bright start, but thickening cloud will bring patchy outbreaks of rain. Temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).

Investigations continue after dead body found in High Wycombe

Bucks Free Press

Detectives say the dead body of a man in High Wycombe is yet to be formally identified with investigations continuing as officers look to confirm a cause of death.

Re-appeal to find missing woman from Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police are re-appealing for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Aylesbury.

It's more than a month since Janet Foan, 48, went missing from the Stocklake area. She has links to Aylesbury, Wendover, Amersham, Chesham, Reading and Sussex and police say they want to check on her welfare.

Janet Foan
Thames valley Police
Latest headlines: Two women guilty of causing baby death... Better funding needed for Beds Police

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at this evening:

  • Two women from Luton have been found guilty of causing the death of a seven-month-old baby
  • A senior Bedfordshire police officer says better funding is the only way to protect local policing
  • Thames Valley Police are re-appealing for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Aylesbury
Baby Imran death: Women failed to provide child with food, drink or aid

Two women found guilty of causing the death of a seven-month-old baby in Luton will be sentenced next month.

Luton Crown Court
South Beds News Agency

The jury heard how Jessica Price, 24, and Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, had continually neglected Baby Imran by failing to provide him with enough food, drink, or medical aid.

The baby had lost 17% of his weight in just nine days and had what doctors described as one of the worst cases of nappy rash they had seen.

Beds PCC 'encouraged' by public support

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins says he's encouraged by the number of people signing a petition calling for extra funding for the force.

Olly Martins, left, with assistant chief constable Mark Collins, right
BBC

Mr Martins is gathering support in Luton town centre today, along with senior members of Beds Police. He is hoping the strength of feeling of local people will help their cause.

Artist Jimmy Cauty to unveil 'New Bedford' model

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Anyone who went to Banksy's Dismaland over the summer will have encountered artist Jimmy Cauty's model village, which showed a dystopian vision of life in Bedfordshire.

Police models in Jimmy Cauty's ADP model
Thomas Mayer

The huge model portrays a "devastating mass riot or civil catastrophe that has taken place somewhere in Bedfordshire, set in the near future".

It is going on show in London from November and will feature an additional section called New Bedford Rising, "a paradise where policemen can roam free, living idyllic lives and raising their young in a crime free epoch of law and order, peace, and eternal bliss".

Police patrols continue in Burnham after Sunday shooting

Police patrols continue to take place in Burnham today after a shooting on Sunday, which left two teenagers seriously injured. Four men have been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

TVP South Bucks

TVP_SouthBucks

#BURNHAMNHPT reassurance patrols at Burnham Park today. #staysafe #allswell #C9257 #C2367

Better funding 'only way' to protect Bedfordshire policing

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

A senior Bedfordshire police officer says better funding is the only way to protect local policing in the county.

Assistant chief constable Mark Collins is in Luton today, backing a petition organised by the county's police and crime commissioner, Olly Matins.

If they receive enough signatures it will lead to a debate on the issue in Westminster. He says extra funding is the essential for the "changing landscape of policing".

Baby Imran death: Mother and grandmother told they face jail

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The mother and grandmother of a baby boy who died of severe dehydration aged just seven-months-old have been found guilty of allowing his death.

Jessica Price, left, Angela Price, right
South Beds News Agency

Jessica Price, 24, and Angela Price, 62, of Morris Close, Luton, were convicted by a jury at Luton Crown Court after a four week trial.

Both women were granted bail, but told to "prepare themselves for the inevitable custodial sentence" by a judge. There will be a serious case review.

Herts police officer's bravery award: The story

After a 100 miles-per-hour chase down the M1 to Edgware, PC Christopher Kouwenberg chased after one of the occupants of a car, which failed to stop in Hertfordshire, as he ran off carrying two guns.

The man fired backwards at least five times. The PC moved an elderly by-stander out of the line of fire. When the officers returned to the car they found a man tied up in the back with blood on his jacket.

Two men were eventually jailed for kidnap, firearm and drugs offences.

The moment a WW2 bomb found in Potters Bar was detonated

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Hertfordshire Police have released a video of the moment a World War Two shell found in a Potters Bar garden was detonated.

Two devices were found in the same garden in Park Avenue; one on Sunday and another on Monday.

View more on youtube
Hertfordshire police officer receives bravery award

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

A Hertfordshire policeman who chased a criminal while being shot at has received a Police Bravery Award.

In November 2013, PC Christopher Kouwenberg and his colleague sped down the M1 after a car which failed to stop in Bricketwood after they found it had an out-of-date MOT.

M1 near Edgeware
Google
Working together at Love Luton half marathon

Luton News

Signposts, the charity that supports the homeless, led a team of volunteers at the third annual Love Luton half marathon on Sunday.

High Wycombe MP speaks about Britain and the EU

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Conservative MP for High Wycombe, Steve Baker, has said he doesn't support a looser relationship with the European Union like some northern European countries have.

"I believe Britain is capable of regaining it's influence and power in world affairs by leaving the EU", said the prominent Euro-sceptic.

Steve Baker MP
Steve Baker MP

PM David Cameron is heading to Iceland to argue against Britain adopting such an arrangement.

Afternoon headlines: Beds PCC encouraged by public... Watford woman's letters read to court

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The headlines this afternoon:

  • The Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, Olly Martins, says he's encouraged by the number of people signing a petition calling for extra funding for the force
  • Letters begging for help, written by a 19-year-old Watford woman, have been read at the trial of members of her family accused of murdering her
Lost something on the bus? Tweet about it

A local bus company is asking passengers who may have lost items during their journey to take to social media first rather than picking up the phone.

Arriva Shires says that this year they've already received over 35,000 calls about lost property, ranging from live ferrets and false teeth to prosthetic limbs.

Woman sits at the back of a bus with a 'lost property' tag around her neck
Arriva
'More than meets the eye' to Robert Mandley case, coroner rules

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The coroner at an inquest into the death of Robert Mandley, who is subject to a murder investigation in South Africa, said "there is more to the case than meets the eye".

Richard Hulett said: "This is very plainly unlawful killing. In this case, that is the equivalent of murder."

Robert Mandley 'unlwfully killed', coroner rules

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A coroner has ruled a Buckinghamshire man who is the subject of a murder investigation in South Africa was unlawfully killed.

Robert Mandley
Robert Mandley

Beaconsfield Coroners Court heard Robert Mandley was attacked on 19 April and died a day later in hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries. It's thought he was killed by two men helping him to move house.

Bedfordshire Police 'unique' says assistant chief constable

The assistant chief constable of Bedfordshire Police says the force wants the government to recognise that it is "unique".

"It's a shire force, it's a county force but it has Luton, and Luton for me is an outer-London borough," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Collins.

Asst Ch Con Mark Collins
BBC

"We do need some additional funding to sustain what we're doing"

Mark CollinsAssistant Chief Constable, Bedfordshire Police
Shahena Uddin murder trial: Letters described assaults and force-feeding

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Letters written by a woman who was allegedly beaten to death in her Watford home describe her being force fed and assaulted.

The letters were read to a jury, with one note from Shahena Uddin, 19, begging for help and writing of her "suffering".

Shahena Uddin
Shahena Uddin

Miss Uddin's "severely beaten" body was found at her Leavesden Road home last October. Seven of her family members deny charges, including murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Fuel thefts on the rise in Tring

Residents in Tring are being warned by police of an increase in fuel thefts from Minis.

Attention all Mini owners. Theft of fuel from Mini's is on the increase in Tring. Please report any sus activity asap!

Berko & Tring Police

BerkoPolice

Attention all Mini owners. Theft of fuel from Mini's is on the increase in Tring. Please report any sus activity asap!

Missing 82-year-old may be in Hertfordshire

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man with vascular dementia who's been missing from his Essex home since Sunday may be in Hertfordshire, police say.

Gordon Wilson
Gordon Wilson

Gordon Wilson, 82, from Leaden Roding was supposed to meet his daughter for Sunday lunch but was not at home when she went to pick him up.

It's believed Mr Wilson took some cash and medication with him and may be trying to travel to Glasgow.

Beds Police 'making best of bad job' for years, says PCC

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

The police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire has said the force "has for years been making the best of a bad job" due to low resources.

Olly Martins is speaking to Luton residents today at the town's Arndale centre about his petition to the government over police funding.

Olly Martins in Luton today
BBC

"If [resources are] cut further, that is the point at which the force will start to become unsustainable and that's a point that I don't want to reach", Mr Martins said.

Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police funding meeting... Man absconds from secure unit in MK

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:

  • A meeting is taking place between Bedfordshire's MPs and the Policing Minister Mike Penning to call for more money for Beds Police
  • Police are hunting a man who absconded from a day out from a secure unit in Milton Keynes
How many WW2 bombs never went off?

Jessica Cooper

BBC Three Counties Radio

Life is returning to normal in Potters Bar after two suspected World War Two shells were found in a garden.

WW2 shell
WW2 shell

Two devices were discovered in Park Avenue on Sunday, but how many bombs left over from the war are still yet to be found?

"The Germans dropped 75,000-tonnes of bombs on the UK in World War Two and of that between five and 15% never went off," says writer and military historian, Dr Mark Felton.

Busy morning for Beds PCC in Luton Mall

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

It's been a busy morning at The Mall in Luton today for Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins.

The commissioner is in the shopping centre to encourage members of the public to sign a petition to the government about a review of the county's police funding.

Olly Martins in Luton shopping centre speaking to people signing the petition
BBC
Weather: This afternoon will be much drier

BBC Weather

After a cloudy and wet morning, this afternoon is looking much drier, with some brightness developing by the end of the day. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

Weather graphic shows highs of 13C today
BBC
Police use cup of tea comparison to explain consent

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Thames Valley Police is trying to get the message across that sex without consent is rape by using the comparison of a cup of tea.

Consent is everything campaign
Consent is everything campaign

It says if someone says no to a cup of tea you shouldn't force them to drink it - and it's the same with sex.

Det Chief Insp Justin Fletcher, said the tea video is "a really, really simple explanation" of why people need to get consent.

Men posed as police officers to rob pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men posed as police officers before robbing two other men in Welwyn Garden City.

The victims were walking along Ravensfield Road at 12:30 on 10 October when a blue Peugeot people carrier pulled up. Two of the three men inside said they were police before demanding to search the victims.

The men, who were smartly dressed and spoke with Irish accents, stole cash before driving away. Read descriptions of the men here.

Herts Fire puts Halloween costumes to the test

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

It's something we keep seeing warnings about as Halloween approaches - the safety of fancy-dress costumes.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue have released a video showing what might happen were a costume to brush past a candle flame...

View more on youtube
'Peace Garden' under way in Luton

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Photographs of a "Peace Garden" being created in Luton as a symbol of collaboration between Christians and Muslims in the town, have been released.

One area of the garden at All Saints Church has already been completed, but an overgrown section is still to be converted into an allotment.

Completed garden, above, and overgrown garden, below, which become an allotment
Tim Burton-Jones
The rain continues: Blade the police puppy is enjoying himself

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

To state the obvious, it is very wet outside today. While we may not be particularly enjoying it, Blade the police puppy certainly is.

When do we stop calling him a puppy by the way? We've followed Blade's journey with Beds, Herts and Cambs Police Dog Unit since he was tiny but now... He's looking like a fully-grown dog!

BCH Police Dogs

dogpoliceBCH

Yay, puddles! Dad has got his waterproofs on, wimp.

Appeal after fatal collision near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident near Milton Keynes yesterday.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a lorry at Chicheley on the A509 at 08:50. He was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital but later died.

A509 in Buckinghamshire
Google
Brother of man 'murdered' in South Africa hopes inquest will bring closure

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The brother of a Buckinghamshire man murdered in South Africa has said he hopes an inquest, due to be heard today, will bring the family some closure.

Don Mandley, Chris Mandley, their late father Ronald and their late brother Robert
Chris Mandley

Robert Mandley, 66, (pictured far right) died in April. It's thought he was killed by men who were helping him move house.

Chris Mandley, 59, from Aylesbury, (second left) said: "The police are too busy and the officer in charge of the case won't take my calls. It is very upsetting."

Four held over South Buckinghamshire shooting

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Four males are being held by police in connection with a shooting in Burnham on Sunday, which left two teenage boys injured.

A 24-year-old, 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Burnham have been arrested along with an 18-year-old from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police at Burnham Park on Sunday
Police at Burnham Park on Sunday

Both victims are now recovering from leg and hand injuries sustained in the incident in Burnham Park.

