Sandy town sign

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 29 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

By Dani Bailey

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates have finished for today - we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.

'Lack of air' stopped Hertfordshire train, MP tells House of Commons

The Transport Secretary has promised to investigate urgently after a train apparently stopped between Sawbridgeworth and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire because of a "lack of air".

Alan Haselhurst
Conservative Party

Conservative MP Sir Alan Haselhurst raised the matter in the House of Commons this morning saying that franchises that "can bring forward the most solid assurances for new rolling stock" should be considered more important.

Students anger at plans to close The Buszy in Milton Keynes

Citi Blog

UCMK students have expressed their rage over plans to effectively shut down local youth centre ‘The Buszy’.

Rugby World Cup: Medals made by Hertfordshire company

BBC Look East

The medals for the Rugby World Cup 2015 have been designed and manufactured by a small Hertfordshire company called A Touch of Ginger.

The firm has worked on several high profile projects in the past such as the London Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.  

Weather: Heavy rain overnight

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

It will be a cloudy evening with rain turning heavier overnight. Temperatures falling to 12C (54F).

Weather graphic shows heavy rain overnight
BBC

Tomorrow: There will be heavy outbreaks of rain to start, but becoming drier in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).

HS2: Bucks MP describes bill as 'painful'

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The MP for Chesham and Amersham has described the government bill paving the way for HS2 as "painful".

Speaking in the Commons, Cheryl Gillan also said the government was wrong to start the project in London, and should instead begin work in the north.

Cheryl Gillan
Conservative Party
Latest headlines: Beds PCC to appoint deputy... Herts train stopped due to 'lack of air'

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories for the three counties:

  • The family of a 20-year-old killed in a street fight in St Albans are appealing for calm
  • The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is to appoint a deputy
  • Plans for the expansion of Milton Keynes have been given a mixed reception by local people
St Albans murder: Victim's family plea to public for calm

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The family of a young man killed in St Albans on Saturday have appealed to the public to "remain calm" in his memory, following a number of incidents of disorder believed to be linked to his death.

Emille ‘Millz’ Stapleton
Hertfordshire Police

Emille "Millz" Stapleton, 20, from St Albans, was stabbed during an "altercation" at about 03:20 on Saturday and died later in hospital.

Archaeologists concern over roadworks near '6,000 year old eco-home'

Archaeologists are concerned roadworks close to a 6,000-year-old will damage the site.

David Jacques, a senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham, will meet experts later to ask for the planned 2.9km A303 tunnel to be moved closer to Salisbury and for hydrological assessments to be made.

Drone image of Blick Mead by the A303 in Wiltshire
QinetiQ
Beds PCC to appoint deputy: A background

Olly Martins hasn't had a deputy since the resignation of Tafheen Sharif in August 2014. 

That came over allegations she intervened in a criminal trial, but she was later cleared by the independent police complaints authority.

The new deputy will be paid £30,000 for a three day week, which is the full time equivalent of £50,000 a year.

Buckingham MP speaks of 'anger and frustration' at Iraq Inquiry

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Commons Speaker, and MP for Buckingham, John Bercow has told Parliament it's not good enough the report into the Iraq War won't be published until next summer - seven years after Sir John Chilcot's inquiry started.

Sir John Chilcot began his inquiry in 2009
PA

The delay is partly because those criticised have to be given "the right to reply," but Mr Bercow said "there is a very real sense of anger and frustration" across the House of Commons.

Bedfordshire PCC to appoint deputy

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is to appoint a deputy. 

Saqhib Ali, who stood for Labour in the parliamentary election, in North East Bedfordshire is set to be confirmed at a meeting next month.  

PCC Olly Martins
BBC
Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton getting into Mexican spirit

BBC Sport

We saw earlier how Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton was learning how to wrestle in Mexico. 

It looks like he's really getting into the spirit ahead of Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton

LewisHamilton

Mexico, it's on!! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #MexicoGP #TeamLH SNAPCHAT: lewishamilton

Children's centres in Luton could be cut

Tony Fisher

BBC Three Counties Radio

The number of children's centres in Luton could be cut in a bid to save money.

The council is starting a consultation, but it insists no decision has been made. There are currently seven centres in the town, but this number could be reduced to just four or even one.

Experts find '6,000 year old eco-home' near Stonehenge

A 6,000-year-old "eco-home" has been discovered close to Stonehenge, archaeologists with the University of Buckinghamshire have revealed.

Blick Mead tree stump 'eco-home'
University of Buckingham/PA

The shelter - in a hollow left behind by a fallen tree - at Blick Mead was used over a 90-year period from 4,336 BC, it is believed.

David Jacques, a senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham, said the three metre high tree stump was used as a wall.

Police patrols in South Buckinghamshire after shooting

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Earlier this afternoon, Thames Valley Police tweeted that police patrols continue in Burnham, around the park where two teenage boys were left seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday.

Four males and two females have been arrested, but nobody has been charged.

Hi vis reassurance patrols are being carried out in Burnham Park today #C6737 #C9791
Hi vis reassurance patrols are being carried out in Burnham Park today #C6737 #C9791

TVP South Bucks

TVP_SouthBucks

Hi vis reassurance patrols are being carried out in Burnham Park today #C6737 #C9791

Police recover items from scene of St Albans murder

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

Police searching for a murder weapon in the case of a teenager who was stabbed to death in St Albans say they have recovered a number of items from the scene.

St Albans murder scene
South Beds News Agency

Emille Stapleton, 20, died in hospital following a fight in London Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Eleven people who were arrested, including two seventeen year old girls, have been released on police bail.

Afternoon headlines: St Albans murder investigation... Two girls arrested over Burnham shooting

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at:

  • Police searching for a murder weapon in the case of a teenager who was stabbed to death in St Albans have recovered a number of items from the scene
  • Two teenage girls have been arrested by detectives investigating the shooting of two teenagers in Burnham in Buckinghamshire on Sunday
Knife reportedly discovered in St Albans following fatal stabbing

St Albans Review

A knife has reportedly been recovered from guttering near the site of last week’s fatal stabbing in St Albans.

Two girls arrested over south Buckinghamshire shooting

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burnham on Sunday, which left two teenage boys seriously injured.

Police at Burnham Park on Sunday
Kevin Sutton/Home Counties Press Agency

The two teenagers from Slough, aged 15 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Four males remain in police custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Weather: Rain clearing this afternoon

BBC Weather

The rain will clear this afternoon and cloud should break to leave some sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather graphic shows some rain this afternoon
BBC
Pedestrian knocked down in Luton

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Bedfordshire Police says it's at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Dallow Road, Luton.

The force said it was called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at about 11:15. The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Shoreham air disaster: Anger at Herts pilot interview delay

BBC News England

The families of 11 men who died in the Shoreham air disaster have asked why the pilot involved is "walking around" without having been interviewed by police.

Andy Hill
PA

Andy Hill, 51, from Sandon, near Buntingford in Hertfordshire, was in a critical condition after being thrown clear of the aircraft during the disaster on 22 August, but was discharged from hospital last month.

Sussex Police said the pilot's fitness for interview had not been confirmed.

Thames Valley Police office flood causes gun delays

BBC News England

Gun owners are experiencing long delays getting a licence following a flood at Thames Valley Police's central office.

Man with gun
PA

The force said paperwork was damaged by a burst water pipe during "peak renewal period" and the problems were exacerbated by staff reductions and "technical difficulties".

Tom Cackett, from the National Farmers' Union, said guns were required for pest control and the delays were "beyond what we believe to be reasonable".

Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police funding will affect nearby forces... Two injured in Bucks crash

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this lunchtime:

  • Bedfordshire's chief constable says the county's police funding issues, will impact on Hertfordshire and Thames Valley, as well as London
  • Two people have been injured in a Buckinghamshire collision
Travel: M1 blocked southbound in Herts

BBC Travel

Traffic is being held on the M1 southbound between J7-J6 due to a collision.

Highways England

HighwaysEAST

#Hertfordshire  On the #M1 s/bound, J7 - J6a, we've temporarily halted the traffic at the accident scene.  #Delays.

Dallow Road in Luton has been closed following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The A355 in Coleshill is closed due to a three car collision.

Two injured in Buckinghamshire collision

Two people have been injured in a three car collision on the Amersham Road in Coleshill this morning.

Emergency services were called at 11:10 to the incident near High Wycombe.

Scene of collision
Adam Pollard
Milton Keynes man 'annoyed' by police rejection over tattoos

Iain Lee

BBC Three Counties Radio

A Milton Keynes man rejected from Thames Valley Police as a volunteer Special Constable told me he feels "annoyed" that the town is "very short of police" while volunteers are turned down.

Keith Rush found out yesterday that he would not be allowed to volunteer due to the "prominence" of his skull tattoo on his neck.

The last policy change was in 2010. I think views on tattoos have come a long way since."

Keith Rush
Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion wrestles in Mexico

BBC Sport

Newly crowned 2015 world champion, Hertfordshire's Lewis Hamilton, has swapped an F1 car for the wrestling ring before Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.

Hamilton takes part in a tag-team match, even performing a running crossbody on his masked opponent. Watch here.

Hamilton in the wrestling ring in Mexico
BBC
World Gymnastics Championships: GB men take team silver in Glasgow

BBC Sport

Watch Great Britain's men win the silver medal in the team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow.

Max Whitlock on the mat at World Gymnastics Championships
BBC

The final floor routine of Hertfordshire's Max Whitlock put Britain in with a chance of the gold medal, but they were beaten narrowly by Japan, with China coming third.

Bedfordshire Police's funding issues will impact neighbouring forces

Bedfordshire's chief constable says the county's police funding issues, will impact on Hertfordshire and Thames Valley, as well as London.

Jon Boutcher was speaking after a meeting last night between Bedfordshire MPs and policing minister Mike Penning: "This affects our neighbouring forces because of our complex crime problems with gang crime, gun crime and, of course, national security."

Jon Boutcher
Bedfordshire Police
Preventing fly-tipping in Hertfordshire

A Hertfordshire council is taking action to try and prevent fly-tipping in the county.

Three Rivers Council have been stopping vehicles to check they've obtained the appropriate documents to carry waste.

Working with @rickmanspolice stopping vehicles to check they have proper documents to carry waste #stopflytipping
Working with @rickmanspolice stopping vehicles to check they have proper documents to carry waste #stopflytipping

Three Rivers Council

ThreeRiversDC

Working with @rickmanspolice stopping vehicles to check they have proper documents to carry waste #stopflytipping

Local politicians tweet about 'tampon tax'

Female politicians locally have been speaking out about the the so-called "tampon tax" on sanitary products, which MPs voted against this week, but will now be raised with the European Commission.

Sanitary products in supermarket
Alamy
SharonStevenage

Hilarious responses to #tampontax on Twitter. Good job we can laugh at this 'luxury' nonsense but honestly MPs, have a word with yourselves

NadineDorriesMP

The only action needed to scrap the Tampon tax is for EU member states to stop charging it. #jobdone

Travel: Lane closed on A1M

BBC Travel

There is a lane closed on the exit slip road of the A1M northbound at J7 for Stevenage due to a broken down vehicle.

The M25 is queuing clockwise after J25 due to an earlier collision.

Milton Keynes man rejected as police volunteer due to tattoos calls force 'very old fashioned'

Ben Nye

BBC Three Counties Radio

A man from Milton Keynes has said it feels "very old fashioned" to have been rejected as a volunteer Special Constable due to his tattoos.

Keith Rush received a letter from Thames Valley Police yesterday.

Letter from Thames Valley Police to Keith Rush explains that his application has been unsuccessful due to the prominence of his tattoos
Keith Rush

The force make clear during their recruitment process that some tattoos, whether visible or not, might be unacceptable. We await their response in this case.

Beds MP hopes rhetoric won't overshadow police funding debate

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt says he hopes "over the top" claims by the county's police and crime commissioner, Olly Martins. about Bedfordshire Police not being able to cope with any terrorist threat linked to Luton, won't overshadow the debate about increased police funding.

Alistair Burt
BBC

Mr Burt said: "The most important thing is not the rhetoric... the most important thing is the figures and the concern we have about the funding."

Milton Keynes man rejected as police volunteer due to tattoos

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man from Milton Keynes has been rejected from volunteering as a Special Constable with Thames Valley Police because of his tattoo.

Keith Rush's neck tattoo
Keith Rush

Keith Rush was turned down for the role due to the "appearance and prominence" of his skull tattoo on the back of his neck.

