'Lack of air' stopped Hertfordshire train, MP tells House of Commons
The Transport Secretary has promised to investigate urgently after a train apparently stopped between Sawbridgeworth and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire because of a "lack of air".
Conservative MP Sir Alan Haselhurst raised the matter in the House of Commons this morning saying that franchises that "can bring forward the most solid assurances for new rolling stock" should be considered more important.
Students anger at plans to close The Buszy in Milton Keynes
The firm has worked on several high profile projects in the past such as the London Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Weather: Heavy rain overnight
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
It will be a cloudy evening with rain turning heavier overnight. Temperatures falling to 12C (54F).
Tomorrow: There will be heavy outbreaks of rain to start, but becoming drier in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching up to 15C (59F).
HS2: Bucks MP describes bill as 'painful'
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The MP for Chesham and Amersham has described the government bill paving the way for HS2 as "painful".
Speaking in the Commons, Cheryl Gillan also said the government was wrong to start the project in London, and should instead begin work in the north.
Latest headlines: Beds PCC to appoint deputy... Herts train stopped due to 'lack of air'
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories for the three counties:
The family of a 20-year-old killed in a street fight in St Albans are appealing for calm
The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is to appoint a deputy
Plans for the expansion of Milton Keynes have been given a mixed reception by local people
St Albans murder: Victim's family plea to public for calm
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The family of a young man killed in St Albans on Saturday have appealed to the public to "remain calm" in his memory, following a number of incidents of disorder believed to be linked to his death.
Emille "Millz" Stapleton, 20, from St Albans, was stabbed during an "altercation" at about 03:20 on Saturday and died later in hospital.
Archaeologists concern over roadworks near '6,000 year old eco-home'
Archaeologists are concerned roadworks close to a 6,000-year-old will damage the site.
David Jacques, a senior research fellow at the University of Buckingham, will meet experts later to ask for the planned 2.9km A303 tunnel to be moved closer to Salisbury and for hydrological assessments to be made.
Beds PCC to appoint deputy: A background
Olly Martins hasn't had a deputy since the resignation of Tafheen Sharif in August 2014.
Bedfordshire Police's funding issues will impact neighbouring forces
Bedfordshire's chief constable says the county's police funding issues, will impact on Hertfordshire and Thames Valley, as well as London.
Jon Boutcher was speaking after a meeting last night between Bedfordshire MPs and policing minister Mike Penning: "This affects our neighbouring forces because of our complex crime problems with gang crime, gun crime and, of course, national security."
Preventing fly-tipping in Hertfordshire
A Hertfordshire council is taking action to try and prevent fly-tipping in the county.
Three Rivers Council have been stopping vehicles to check they've obtained the appropriate documents to carry waste.
North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt says he hopes "over the top" claims by the county's police and crime commissioner, Olly Martins. about Bedfordshire Police not being able to cope with any terrorist threat linked to Luton, won't overshadow the debate about increased police funding.
Mr Burt said: "The most important thing is not the rhetoric... the most important thing is the figures and the concern we have about the funding."
Citi Blog
UCMK students have expressed their rage over plans to effectively shut down local youth centre ‘The Buszy’.
Rugby World Cup: Medals made by Hertfordshire company
BBC Look East
The medals for the Rugby World Cup 2015 have been designed and manufactured by a small Hertfordshire company called A Touch of Ginger.
The firm has worked on several high profile projects in the past such as the London Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
That came over allegations she intervened in a criminal trial, but she was later cleared by the independent police complaints authority.
The new deputy will be paid £30,000 for a three day week, which is the full time equivalent of £50,000 a year.
Buckingham MP speaks of 'anger and frustration' at Iraq Inquiry
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Commons Speaker, and MP for Buckingham, John Bercow has told Parliament it's not good enough the report into the Iraq War won't be published until next summer - seven years after Sir John Chilcot's inquiry started.
The delay is partly because those criticised have to be given "the right to reply," but Mr Bercow said "there is a very real sense of anger and frustration" across the House of Commons.
Biggleswade reality TV star is reeling in the viewers
Biggleswade Chronicle
A Biggleswade angler is helpingBBC Two reality show The Big Fish reel in viewers.
