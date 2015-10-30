Quarter moon over Bedfordshire

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  1. A man has been found guilty of murdering a Bedfordshire father at a Cambridgeshire travellers' site on News Years Day
  2. Man dead after Aylesbury flat fire in early hours
  3. The family of St Albans murder victim appeal for calm following his death
  4. Updates for Friday, 30 October 2015

Live Reporting

By Dani Bailey

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates have finished for BBC Local Live in Beds, Herts and Bucks today. 

Join us again on Monday from 08:00 for all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Have a good weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing: Behind the scenes at Elstree Studios

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

You see all the sparkle and glamour on a Saturday night, but if you've ever wondered how it all comes together, take a look behind the scenes at the Hertfordshire Studios on Friday and show day.

Weather: Mainly dry tonight and tomorrow

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Mainly dry and cloudy tonight with some patchy fog by dawn. Minimum temperatures about 8C (46F).

Weather graphic shows highs of 11C early tomorrow morning
BBC

Saturday will be misty at first but brighter throughout the day. Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).

Evening headlines: Man guilty of New Year's Day shooting... Rapist still 'on the loose'

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories for the three counties:

Travel: Heavy Friday night traffic on M25

BBC Travel

There's heavy traffic on the M25 anticlockwise at J20 due to an earlier broken down vehicle.

The M1 is slow northbound at J9 due to an accident earlier.

London Midland trains are running replacement buses between Watford and St Albans.

Knickers Model's Own shows collection at St Albans Cathedral

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A women who's wearing charity clothes for a year to raise money for Cancer Research, curated a collection which was shown in the Cathedral Catwalk Show at St Albans Abbey last night - and even modelled some of the clothes herself.

Caroline Jones on the catwalk
BBC

The Knickers Model's Own campaigner, Caroline Jones, from Harpenden, said: "I am proud to put pre-loved [clothes] on the catwalk - it was an amazing experience and I didn't fall over!"  

The nave of the cathedral was transformed into the longest catwalk in the country, the organisers said, for the culmination of St Albans Fashion Week which continues tonight.

Your pictures: A menacing moon for a haunting Halloween

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The main image on our live page today shows the moon in it's third quarter, which I thought was an apt haunting image ahead of Halloween tomorrow.

Third quarter moon
Aprill Harper

Thanks to Aprill Harper from Bedfordshire Astrophotography & Photography for sharing this image with us.

If you'd like to feature any of your images of Beds, Herts and Bucks email us here.

WW1 At Home: Waddesdon Manor's flower gardens to allotments

The owner of Waddesdon Manor, Alice De Rothschild, had a reputation for loving her gardens and the ornate flower beds on the estate. 

By 1918, as food became scarce, she decided to play her part in growing fruit and vegetables for the war effort. Her beloved flower beds were replaced with potatoes.

She detailed her decisions and feelings about the conflict in a fascinating collection of letters as part of the BBC's World War One At Home season.  

Once upon a time: Three-year-old freed from Henry's nose

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A three-year-old boy from Hazlemere has had his left arm freed from the nose of a Henry vacuum-cleaner this afternoon.

Story book
Thinkstock

Firefighters were called to Ashfield Road at about 14:50 where they had to dismantle the device - the little boy unhurt and quite content while one of the crews read him a story.  

Christmas parcel sorting centre to open in Bletchley

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

Royal Mail is taking on more than 300 temporary staff in Milton Keynes to cope with the expected Christmas rush.

Woman posts a letter
BBC

The temporary parcel sort centre will be opened in Bletchley, employing 337 seasonal workers.  

Moustached planes to take to the skies this November

Roberto Perrone

BBC Three Counties Radio

You may have heard of Movember, the campaign to get men to grow a moustache during the month of November to raise awareness for men's health.

Monarch plane with a moustache sticker on the front
Monarch

This year, Luton-based airline Monarch is taking part with staff are being encouraged to wear facial hair, the company's logo will sport a moustache and even the planes will too!

'Hungry' Henry: Buckinghamshire boy gets arm stuck in vacuum cleaner

A young boy who got his arm stuck in a vacuum cleaner this afternoon has been rescued by firefighters in Buckinghamshire.

The child was not injured and had his mind taken off his predicament by a firefighter reading him a story. 

Protecting purple butterflies in Buckinghamshire

Conservationists in Buckinghamshire are trying to help protect purple butterflies the county.

Purple Hairstreek butterflies
Butterly Conservation

Purple Hairstreek butterflies need oak trees to survive as they breed in them, so Butterfly Conservation is asking for volunteers to help them plant trees at the Holtspur Bottom Reserve.  

Jess Smith murder: Widow thanks those who helped family

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The widow of a man killed on New Year's Day after being shot during a bare-knuckle fight has thanked those who helped her family.

Jess Smith, 36, from Potton in Bedfordshire, was killed at a travellers site at Burwell, Cambridgeshire with a shotgun.

Man jailed for Luton Airport bomb threat

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man who claimed to have a bomb inside him that he would detonate at Luton Airport has been jailed for 13 months.

Luton Airport
South Beds News Agency

Vasilica Stanescu, 28, who'd been living in Dirkhill Road, Bradford, made the threat during his sixth call to the ambulance service on 8 October while suffering from a panic attack.

Luton Crown Court heard how Stanescu had drunk six bottles of beer and taken cocaine while waiting for a friend at the airport. He was jailed for 12 months for the bomb hoax and an additional 28 days for assaulting a police officer.

Jessie Smith death: Murderer 'broke traveller rules' police say

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Police has said Mark Mosley, the man convicted of murdering Potton man Jessie Smith, "broke traveller rules".

Mark Mosley/Police investigation at murder scene
Cambridgeshire Police/BBC

Det Insp Al Page said: "This has been a very difficult trial as Mosley broke every rule of traveller culture, in which disputes are resolved by a fair fight between individuals, without resorting to the use of weapons."

The officer said it was "extremely lucky" Mosley's actions did not lead to more deaths because he had fired a sawn-off shotgun "indiscriminately" at the Smith group.

'Batman of Gotham City' jailed for burglary

A burglar who appeared via video link from Norwich Prison has told a court his name was "Batman of Gotham CIty".  

Norwich Prison
Geograph/Evelyn Simak

Terry Fryatt, 27, was handcuffed to a prison officer when he appeared on screen, having damaged property in his cell at the jail.

Fryatt, of Horns Close, Hertford, was sentenced to 29 months by St Albans Crown Court for burglary offences in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire studio carves Star Wars pumpkins

A tribute from Elstree Studios to the Star Wars films made there over the years.

World War One At Home: Ebook released today

The BBC's World War One At Home ebook is released today - a collection of stories about the home front brought to life in film, recordings and photographs.

You can download the ebook here.

Travel: Replacement buses on trains between Watford and St Albans

BBC Travel

London Midland trains are running replacement buses between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey due to a broken down train.

Roads are generally looking very busy - check your journey here.

Shahena Uddin murder trial: Friend tells court teen wasn't allowed mobile phone

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The friend of a Watford teenager allegedly beaten to death in her home last year, has been giving evidence in court.

Shahena Uddin's friend Rebecca Ross told a jury that the teenager had not been allowed to socialise outside of school and that her eldest brother told her she wasn't allowed a mobile phone.

Shahena Uddin
South Beds News Agency
Widow of Bedfordshire man killed on New Year's Day thanks police

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The widow of a Bedfordshire man killed on New Year's Day on a travellers' site in Cambridgeshire has released a statement thanking the police.

A cordon was put in place at First Drove where the body was found
BBC

"In particular I want to thank my Family Liaison Officers for their support since Jessie was murdered", Jessie Smith's widow said.

"To my four girls, Heidi, Ruby, Crystal and Grace, I love you with all my heart and daddy will always watch over us.” 

Jet stream to blame for current spell of wet and windy weather

Dan Holley

BBC Look East weather

The current run of wet and windy weather across the three counties at the moment is all down to a jet stream sitting just off the west coast of the UK.

But what's a jet stream? Settle down - I've got a quick meteorological lesson for you.

Cyclist taken to hospital after St Albans crash

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A cyclist in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a crash with a Honda Civic in St Albans this morning. 

It happened in Batchwood Gardens at the junction with Harpenden Road at about 05:30.

No-one else was injured.

Football: Watford have won Premier League's respect

BBC Sport

Watford have earned the respect of the Premier League since their promotion, manager Quique Sanchez Flores says.

The Hornets are currently 13th after last weekend's 2-0 win at Stoke.

Quique Flores
Getty Images

"We're playing like a confident team."

Quique Flores
Shahena Uddin murder trial: School friend saw bruises

A school friend of Watford teenager Shahena Uddin was shown bruises on her back and arms which she said had been caused by her brother, in year nine.

Forensics at Uddin's Watford home
South Beds News Agency

The friend told a jury at St Albans Crown Court that Shahena, who was allegedly beaten to death at her home, confided in her that "her eldest brother and sister-in-law used to hit her if she didn't do things".  

Weather: Heavy rain will ease but staying cloudy

BBC Weather

Heavy rain early this afternoon will ease but it will stay cloudy with light rain at times. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather graphic shows rain throughout the afternoon
BBC
Lunchtime headlines: Man guilty of murder... Aylesbury fire leaves man dead

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this lunchtime:

  • A man's been found guilty of the murder of a Bedfordshire man found shot dead in a car on New Year's Day 
  • A man has died after a flat fire in Aylesbury in the early hours of this morning
Jessie Smith murder: Police hope verdict will bring 'comfort'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Cambridgeshire Police has said it hopes the conviction of Mark Mosley for the murder of Potton man Jessie Smith (pictured below) will bring the victim's family "some comfort".   

Det Insp Al Page, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "The actions of Mark Mosley mean that four children will now have to grow up without their father and nothing can bring him back.

"However, I hope the result today provides Jessie’s family with some comfort and allows them to continue re-building their lives."

Jessie Smith murder: Man found guilty after eight-week trial in Cambridge

Hannah Olsson

BBC News

Mark Mosley, 43, has been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Jessie Smith at a travellers' site in First Drove, Burwell, following an eight-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Mark Mosley
Cambridgeshire Police

Mosley, who lived at the site, was also found guilty of attempting to murder Jessie’s nephew Paul Smith, causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith and possession of a firearm - all relating to the same incident.

Jessie Smith murder: Man guilty of killing Potton father

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Bedfordshire father at a Cambridgeshire travellers' site on News Years Day.

Mark Mosley, 43, denied shooting Jessie Smith (pictured), 36, from Potton who was found dead in a car in the Cambridgeshire village of Burwell. 

Jessie Smith
Cambridgeshire Police
BreakingMan guilty of murdering Bedfordshire man

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Bedfordshire father in the early hours of New Year's Day.

More on the story shortly...

Shahena Uddin murder trial: School friend said she became 'withdrawn'

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The schools friends of a Watford teenager allegedly beaten to death at home have told a jury that she was never allowed to socialise.

Forensics at Uddin's home
South Beds news Agency

A friend from Queens School told St Albans Crown Court that Shahena Uddin had been "quite bubbly", but from year nine to year 11 became "withdrawn" and said "she did not get on with her sister-in-law".  

Shahena Uddin, 19, died in October last year after choking on her own vomit, a pathologist concluded.

'Don't be a Road Monster' children tell school run drivers

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A road safety film aimed at motorists driving and parking outside schools has been produced by parents and students at Berkhamsted schools.

Supported by Hertfordshire County Council, children from Ashlyns, Greenway, Westfield, Bridgewater, St Mary’s Northchurch and Victoria Church of England Infants schools took part.

View more on youtube

  It's rather catchy... apologies now if you end up humming this all day.  

Halloween: How long would you last in a horror film?

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

With Halloween tomorrow, I'm sure a fair few of us will be getting into the spooky spirit by baking some scary snacks, taking children trick or treating, or simply watching a horror film.

If you're a fan of a horror film, you might be interested in this short quiz: How long would you last in a horror film?

I survived, just. They said I was "seriously maimed" but "relatively sensible"...

A lit pumpkin in the dark
BBC
Football: Watford's Jurado could return after injury

Geoff Doyle

BBC Three Counties Radio sport

Watford are likely to be unchanged for the visit of West Ham tomorrow following the spirited display at Stoke last weekend. Midfielder Jose Jurado could return to the squad after a hamstring injury. 

Midfielder Jose Jurado
Getty Images

Watford head coach Quique Flores has plenty of respect for Hammers boss Slaven Bilic: "I think we are similar. He's a good tactical coach. 

"His team are well organised and very difficult to play against. They have a lot of good players. I respect his work."

Man found dead in High Wycombe park named

Get Bucks

The man found dead in a High Wycombe park earlier this week has been named.  

Neighbours raised alarm on Aylesbury flat fire

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

An investigation is under way after a man died in a flat fire in Aylesbury in the early hours.

Fire crews were called to Ellen Road about 01:20 after neighbours saw smoke coming from the property.

Ellen Road in Aylesbury
Google

The fire had started in the bedroom and caused the whole flat to fill with smoke. Despite removing the man in his forties or fifties into the garden and delivering CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.  

  • Share this post
