A women who's wearing charity clothes for a year to raise money for Cancer Research, curated a collection which was shown in the Cathedral Catwalk Show at St Albans Abbey last night - and even modelled some of the clothes herself.

BBC

The Knickers Model's Own campaigner, Caroline Jones, from Harpenden, said: "I am proud to put pre-loved [clothes] on the catwalk - it was an amazing experience and I didn't fall over!"

The nave of the cathedral was transformed into the longest catwalk in the country, the organisers said, for the culmination of St Albans Fashion Week which continues tonight.