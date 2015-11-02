This image shows Millman at Leeds railway station on 25 October. The last previous sighting of him was at Manchester Airport railway station the following day.
Police say he poses a risk specifically to women and girls, and that he could be violent. Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
Gun fired through house window in High Wycombe
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A gun was fired through the window of a home in High Wycombe last night.
Three people were inside the house in Jubilee Road at the time of the incident, about 22:45, but no-one was injured.
A witness saw a person, possibly a man, in dark clothing running away from the scene. Police are appealing for any other information.
Hertfordshire doorman trial: Accused became 'loud and angry'
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Hertfordshire doorman James Darrah, who died last year after being punched in the face by a reveller, was dealing with a girl who had drunk too much, a jury has been told.
Mr Darrah, 54, had told her she could stay with her friends at Hertford's Stone House bar as long as she didn't drink any more, but William Wade, 27, of Ware, intervened becoming "loud and angry", the court heard.
When Mr Darrah took him outside, Mr Wade punched the doorman, who had a heart condition, and he died shortly after, the jury was told.
Man accused of killing Hertford doorman 'was not acting in self-defence'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man accused of the manslaughter of a Hertford doorman, who died last year, "unlawfully punched" him and "was not acting in self-defence", according to the prosecution.
Outlining the case at St Albans Crown Court, the prosecution said that William Wade, 27, of High Cross, Ware, had not meant to kill James Darrah (pictured) but delivered "a powerful punch" and Mr Darrah died shortly afterwards.
Hertford doorman killed 'by single punch'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A doorman with a heart condition was killed by a single punch outside a bar in Hertfordshire, a court has heard today.
James Darrah, 54, was allegedly assaulted by a man he had escorted out of the Stone House Bar in Hertford on 23 August last year.
William Wade, 27, of High Cross, near Ware, denies a charge of manslaughter.
St Albans sinkhole: Further investigations under way
The airport is operational but experiencing some delays due to fog in the UK and throughout Europe.
Lewis Hamilton's pit call stand-off in Mexico could haunt Mercedes
BBC Sport
Lewis Hamilton's argument with his Mercedes team during the Mexican Grand Prix made it clear that claiming a third world title has changed nothing in his motivation and determination to continue winning.
Clinching the championship in Austin, Texas, a week ago meant Hamilton achieved a lifetime's ambition in matching the achievements of his childhood hero Ayrton Senna. Read more here.
Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police deal with fog collisions... Councillor resigns over prayers
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
Bedfordshire Police says it's dealt with 10 accidents in the fog this morning, including three on the M1
A councillor has resigned because East Hertfordshire council has refused to remove Christian prayers from the start of their meetings
Have a go at being a plane spotter...
There's a plane taking off from Luton Airport in this video. Can you see it?
Live Reporting
By Dani Bailey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates have finished for today for Beds, Herts and Bucks but we'll be back with you from 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Have a good evening.
Beds, Herts and Bucks on this foggy Monday
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
There are some spectacularly haunting photos of places in Beds, Herts and Bucks shrouded in fog being shared over on our Facebook page.
This one comes to us from Haileybury in Hertford, and shows the school's chapel hiding in the distance...
Head over to Facebook to share your photos with us, or send us an email.
Golf: Woburn's Ian Poulter set for Ryder Cup eligibility
BBC Sport
Ian Poulter is set to be eligible for next year's Ryder Cup after being added to the field for this week's WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.
Woburn's Ian Poulter had been sixth reserve, knowing he must play the European Tour event to enable him to complete the 13 required to keep his Tour card and be available to play in the Ryder Cup.
Weather: Yellow warning of fog from the Met Office
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
Further visibility problems tonight with some dense patches of fog in places. A yellow warning of fog from the Met Office. Lows of 7 or 8C (44 to 46F) with a light south-easterly wind.
Mist and fog lingering tomorrow morning making for some tricky travelling conditions. Becoming brighter by the afternoon. Highs of 14C (57F).
Clouds rolling across Dunstable Downs
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
I've been on fog-watch today across Bedfordshire - first stop was Luton Airport, then a look across the M1 and on to Dunstable Downs.
Here's a quick video showing clouds rolling across the Downs.
Jazz club in Luton threatened with closure
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Twitter has erupted today after a jazz club in Luton announced that it may have to close due to an excessive noise notice.
The Bear Club sent out an email to its members, and then a tweet to its followers, explaining that Luton Borough Council had been in touch with the owner about the music venue.
Justin Doherty writes that "it is essentially a gagging order" and details gigs that will continue and those that have to be cancelled.
Sinai plane crash: Cranfield University expert on possible cause
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The head of the Accident Investigation Centre at Cranfield University has spoken about the Russian plane which crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Saturday.
Dr Matt Greaves says it's too early for Metrojet to know for sure whether an "external influence" caused the crash in which 224 people were killed.
"Some of the wreckage spread is leading more towards a mid-air break-up than a single impact point but even that will only be guiding the investigators a little bit," Dr Greaves said.
St Albans murder: Man wanted by police
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
An appeal to trace a man wanted in connection with the murder of Emille Stapleton in St Albans last Saturday has been made by Hertfordshire Police.
Paul Crosbie, 26, (pictured), from Camden, was one of 11 people arrested and bailed over the incident but now police are trying to speak to him again, they can't find him.
Lottery scam: £25k stolen from Chesham couple
An elderly couple from Buckinghamshire have had more than £25,000 stolen in a lottery scam.
The couple, aged 76 and 77, from Chesham were called and written to by people claiming they'd won an international lottery and needed to pay a fee for their winnings to be released.
Thames Valley Police has released their story as a warning to others.
Latest headlines: Shots fired at High Wycombe house... £25k stolen in lottery scam
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The headlines this evening:
Travel: M1 slow due to collision
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the M1 northbound at J7 due to a collision between a car and a lorry.
Traffic is queuing on the M25 in both directions at J25 for the M1.
Virgin Trains East Coast are delayed by up to an hour through Stevenage.
The bigger picture: Fog over Redbourn
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
There have been some weird and wonderful photos of the fog across the three counties today.
Here's another taken in Redbourn. It almost looks like a painting.
How long will the fog last for?
BBC Weather
Why is heavy fog so widespread at the moment and when will it clear?
BBC Weather’s Pete Gibbs has the explanation.
Convicted rapist on-the-run from Milton Keynes: New CCTV image
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Thames Valley Police has released another CCTV image of convicted rapist Malcolm Millman, who absconded from Chadwick Lodge in Milton Keynes while on a day trip on 24 October.
This image shows Millman at Leeds railway station on 25 October. The last previous sighting of him was at Manchester Airport railway station the following day.
Police say he poses a risk specifically to women and girls, and that he could be violent. Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
Gun fired through house window in High Wycombe
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A gun was fired through the window of a home in High Wycombe last night.
Three people were inside the house in Jubilee Road at the time of the incident, about 22:45, but no-one was injured.
A witness saw a person, possibly a man, in dark clothing running away from the scene. Police are appealing for any other information.
Hertfordshire doorman trial: Accused became 'loud and angry'
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Hertfordshire doorman James Darrah, who died last year after being punched in the face by a reveller, was dealing with a girl who had drunk too much, a jury has been told.
Mr Darrah, 54, had told her she could stay with her friends at Hertford's Stone House bar as long as she didn't drink any more, but William Wade, 27, of Ware, intervened becoming "loud and angry", the court heard.
When Mr Darrah took him outside, Mr Wade punched the doorman, who had a heart condition, and he died shortly after, the jury was told.
Man accused of killing Hertford doorman 'was not acting in self-defence'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man accused of the manslaughter of a Hertford doorman, who died last year, "unlawfully punched" him and "was not acting in self-defence", according to the prosecution.
Outlining the case at St Albans Crown Court, the prosecution said that William Wade, 27, of High Cross, Ware, had not meant to kill James Darrah (pictured) but delivered "a powerful punch" and Mr Darrah died shortly afterwards.
Hertford doorman killed 'by single punch'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A doorman with a heart condition was killed by a single punch outside a bar in Hertfordshire, a court has heard today.
James Darrah, 54, was allegedly assaulted by a man he had escorted out of the Stone House Bar in Hertford on 23 August last year.
William Wade, 27, of High Cross, near Ware, denies a charge of manslaughter.
St Albans sinkhole: Further investigations under way
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Following last week's news thata further "possible void" had been found next to where a sinkhole opened up in St. Albans - which could be three times larger than the existing hole - the county council has told me that further survey works are currently being carried out.
A council spokesman said: "Once these are complete, we hope to collate the results with existing survey data to enable us to have a full picture of the land.”
The 33ft (10m) deep hole appeared in the former claypit site in Fontmell Close on 1 October.
Fire station merger consultation enters final week
A consultation of proposals to merge Bletchley and Great Holm Fire Stations in Milton Keynes has entered its final week.
Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority launched the consultation in September, which suggests creating a "blue-light hub" in West Ashland for police and fire crews.
Weather: Fog and low cloud likely to persist
BBC Weather
Any remaining patches of fog and low cloud are likely to persist this afternoon. Where it does clear there will be some warm sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Watch: Plane emerging from fog at Luton Airport
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
This photograph shows a plane emerging from the fog at London Luton Airport - you can watch a short video here.
There are no cancellations but delays of 20 to 30 minutes.
For the latest on the fog situation across the UK, click here.
Fox entangled in football net in Sandy
Biggleswade Chronicle
A fox had a lucky escape after it becameentangled in a goalkeepers netleft on a school playing field.
Some delays at Luton Airport due to fog
We've seen a photo of the fog from reporter Neil Bradford at Luton Airport this morning, and the airport has confirmed that it is affecting some of its services.
Lewis Hamilton's pit call stand-off in Mexico could haunt Mercedes
BBC Sport
Lewis Hamilton's argument with his Mercedes team during the Mexican Grand Prix made it clear that claiming a third world title has changed nothing in his motivation and determination to continue winning.
Clinching the championship in Austin, Texas, a week ago meant Hamilton achieved a lifetime's ambition in matching the achievements of his childhood hero Ayrton Senna. Read more here.
Lunchtime headlines: Beds Police deal with fog collisions... Councillor resigns over prayers
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
Have a go at being a plane spotter...
There's a plane taking off from Luton Airport in this video. Can you see it?
PCC Olly Martins says deputy needed in case he gets called up
Leighton Buzzard Observer
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins said he needs a deputy in case he is called up as an Army reservist.
On-the-run rapist: Police ask chemists to be alert
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
I've just contacted Thames Valley Police to find out the latest in the search for convicted rapist Malcolm Millman, who absconded from the care of Chadwick Lodge in Milton Keynes while on a day trip to a monastery in Hemel Hempstead.
He has not yet been found and police believe he will now need medication for his medical conditions which include diabetes and a heart condition.
The force is asking people to be alert in chemists and pharmacies and if they see him, they should not make an approach but call 999 or, if they have any information, call 101.
Dangerous sex offender still on the run
Police are still appealing for help to trace a convicted rapist who has absconded from a secure mental health unit in Milton Keynes.
Malcolm Millman, 58, was under the care of Chadwick Lodge, but was visiting a monastery near Hemel Hempstead on 24 October when he absconded.
How does fog form?
BBC Weather
It's swept the nation this morning and it's particularly common at this time of year, but do you know how fog is formed?
BBC Weather's Louise Lear explains in this video.
Man charged after nightclub stabbing leaves two injured
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man has been charged following a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Saturday which left two people injured.
The incident happened in the early hours at Wonder World night club in the Xscape centre.
The 25-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court today.
Luton Airport in the fog
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
The control tower atLondon Luton Airportis barely visible in the fog this morning.
It's quite an eerie feeling hearing planes take off but not being able to see them!
For the latest on the fog situation across the UK, clickhere.
Lewis Hamilton disagrees with Mercedes' Mexican GP pit call
BBC Sport
Lewis Hamilton said he had faith in his Mercedes team, despite admitting that he did not agree with their strategy in the Mexican Grand Prix.
The world champion was second to team mate Nico Rosberg after disputing a decision to stop for fresh tyres, feeling it denied him a chance to win.
Hamilton said: "I didn't agree with the decision but the team make decisions and I abide by them most of the time.
Ten incidents in Bedfordshire this morning due to fog
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
Bedfordshire Police says it has dealt with 10 accidents between 06:00 and 10:00 in this morning's thick fog.
Three were on the M1, while the others occurred all over the county.
London Luton Airport says flights are operating but are subject to delays of 20 to 30 minutes.
East Herts councillor resigns due to Christian prayers at meetings
BBC Three Counties Radio
A councillor has resigned because East Hertfordshire council refuses to remove Christian prayers from the start of their meetings.
"I view this country as a secular country", said Conservative Adrian McNeece, who was outvoted by 42 votes to five.
"I think it would have been a much better outcome if my motion last Wednesday was actually won and not defeated, as it would have recognised a sense of equality."
Travel: A602 northbound open at Watton-at-Stone
BBC Travel
The A602 has reopened northbound following a serious collision this morning on Ware Road in Watton-at-Stone.
St Albans morris dancers appeal for new members
St Albans Review
A morris dancing group from St Albans is appealing for new members to help keep alive a decades-old tradition.
Morning headlines: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash... Misconduct hearing delayed
Lee Agnew
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories we're looking at:
Bedfordshire doctor due to stand trial for sexual assaults
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A Bedfordshire doctor accused of a series of indecent assaults is due to stand trial today.
Robert Lewis, 49, from Northbridge Street, Shefford, has denied nearly 40 indecent assaults against 24 female patients.
Some of the allegations relate to pre-employment medicals he carried out between 1999 and 2003.