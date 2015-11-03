Asked whether easyJet could sponsor the county's "panda cars", Mr Martins said: "I'd welcome it because that's an alternative to reducing our police numbers below a level that I think is already putting our force in a position of not being viable."
BreakingBedfordshire Police 'considering sponsored uniforms and cars'
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has told the Home Affairs Committee he would consider having police cars and uniforms sponsored by businesses.
Overnight weather: Cloudy with some rain
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
The weather pattern is changing and tonight, although fog free, will be cloudy with some occasional rain. Very mild though, with lows around 11C (51F).
A more unsettled day tomorrow, with spells of rain that will tend to ease off through the afternoon when we could see a few spells of sunshine.
Highs tomorrow of 14C (57C).
Amersham baroness introduced to House of Lords
Baroness Emma Pidding of Amersham has been introduced to the House of Lords.
The former vice president of the Conservative Party national convention has lived in Buckinghamshire since 1977 and was appointed a CBE a year ago for voluntary political service.
Beds Police could raise revenue from M1 speed cameras
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
I'm told that Bedfordshire Police is considering using speed cameras to enforce the 70mph speed limit on the M1 to raise revenue if a solution isn't found to funding problems.
Paul Crosbie charged with St Albans murder
Richard Haugh
BBC News
A 26-year-old man from Camden has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.
Mr Stapleton (pictured) died after a fight broke out in London Road in the early hours of 24 October.
Paul Crosbie, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court tomorrow.
BreakingMan charged with St Albans murder
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Paul Crosbie, 26, of no fixed address in Camden, has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.
Prison chaplain quoted 'well-known' Bible verse about homosexuals
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
A prison chaplain says he had read from a "well-known" Bible verse which lead to complaints he had been homophobic.
Barry Trayhorn, of Sandy, has told an employment tribunal that although he resigned, he was actually constructively unfairly dismissed from HMP Littlehey near St Neots.
The Bible verse, from 1 Conrinthians Chapter 6 Verses 9-11, was quoted at the hearing: "Neither fornicators, nor idolators... nor homosexuals, nor sodomites... will inherit the Kingdom of God."
Gun fired into High Wycombe home: CCTV released
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
CCTV images have been released after a gun was fired through the window of a home in High Wycombe on Sunday.
Three people were inside the house in Jubilee Road at the time of the incident, about 22:45, but no-one was injured.
A witness saw a person, possibly a man, in dark clothing running away from the scene. Police are appealing for any information.
GP 'fondled breasts during exams'
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The trial of a Bedfordshire GP accused of indecent assaults allegedly fondled women's breasts while they were having medical examinations for the local fire or ambulance services.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of the Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, denies 37 indecent assault charges.
The prosecution said one victim told investigators: "Polishing headlights springs to mind rather than a normal breast exam."
Hertfordshire police officer pleads guilty to contacting 15-year-old girl
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
A police officer from Hertfordshire has pleaded guilty to contacting a 15-year-old girl with the intention of having sex with her.
PC Leigh Brightman (pictured right) also pleaded guilty to two other counts of paying women he met through his police duties for sex and viewing indecent images of children on his computer.
Bedfordshire GP 'deliberately targeted' new female recruits
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A GP from Bedfordshire, accused of assaulting 23 women during medical examinations, took "advantage of young women who were desperate to pass the medical", Luton Crown Court has heard.
The prosecution told the court how Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Shefford, "deliberately targeted" new recruits for the fire and ambulance services in Beds and Herts.
Sr Lewis has entered a not guilty plea. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
Strictly Operating at Milton Keynes Hospital
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing you may have heard about a new campaign to "Do The Strictly" - where fans learn a dance sequence to put online and win tickets to see a show.
Well, who would've known that operating theatre staff at Milton Keynes Hospital are huge fans - and last night, when they'd clocked off, they slipped on their dancing shoes...
The group practised for a few days before Carmen Reynolds played director and young Melissa got her acting stripes as "the patient".
Teddy Sheringham: Registering as a player 'not uncommon'
The 49-year-old could play in tomorrow's Hertfordshire Senior Cup tie at Welwyn Garden City.
A statement added that members of previous management teams had played in the county cup competition.
Bedfordshire minister dismissed for 'making homophobic comments'
BBC Three Counties Radio
A passage from the Bible has been read out at the tribunal of a prison chapel minister from Bedfordshire who was sacked after allegedly making homophobic comments to inmates.
Barry Trayhorn claims he was unfairly dismissed from Littlehey Jail in Cambridgeshire.
The 51-year-old from Sandy told the hearing he doesn't believe it is right to alter the Christian faith to tailor it to any modern view of sexual ethics.
Afternoon headlines: GP 'groped recruits'... Man bottles woman in St Albans club
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories this afternoon:
A court's heard how a doctor in Hertfordshire groped more than 20 female ambulance and fire brigade recruits during breast and hernia examinations
Hertfordshire Police is searching for a man who assaulted a woman at a nightclub in St Albans in the early hours of Sunday
A passage from the Bible has been read out at the tribunal of a prison chapel minister from Bedfordshire who was sacked for allegedly making homophobic comments to inmates
Bedfordshire GP denies indecently assaulting more than 20 women
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A court has been told a GP from Bedfordshire groped more than 20 women during medical examinations for paramedic and fire services.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street, Shefford, pleads not guilty to 37 charges against 23 alleged victims.
Mark Fenhalls QC, prosecuting, told Luton Crown Court: "The assaults were subtle and carefully designed by the defendant to appear as part of the examinations."
Beds PCC to give evidence on force's funding
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is due to give evidence to an influential committee of MPs – and he may well be quite frank about the force’s financial position.
In evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, Mr Martins, Labour, said "demand is already outstripping resources available on a daily basis", adding that in Bedfordshire people are exposed "to risks that they would not face in other Force areas".
Trial begins of GP charged with assaulting women
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The trial has begun of a doctor who's accused of groping women when he worked at Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold in Bedfordshire.
Opening the case at Luton Crown Court, the prosecution said the alleged victims were all staff, or prospective employees, of the ambulance or fire service who were sent for medical examinations.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street in Shefford, denies 36 charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault.
England's Greatest Places: Will Letchworth get your vote?
Letchworth Garden City has made the top 10 of the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) list of England's Great Places. Now it's down to you to choose your favourite...
The plan sees part of the shopping centre demolished in order to create one main "retail and leisure hub".
Work is expected to last for four months.
The Big Fish: Ripon goes crazy for roosters…
Bedfordshire's Ripon certainly was a character on BBC Two fishing show The Big Fish... He will be missed with antics like these!
Teens threatened with knife in MK play park
Three teenagers have been threatened with a kitchen knife in a play area in Milton Keynes.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were approached in Oaken Head, which backs on to Emerson Valley School, on Friday at about 21:10 by a teenage boy who opened his jacket to show the knife before threatening them.
The victims ran away from the boy, who is thought to be 17 or 18-year-old. Read more details here.
Bedfordshire man voted out of The Big Fish
BBC Three Counties Radio
A man from Bedfordshire competing in a new BBC Two fishing show has reached the end of his journey.
Ripon made it through to episode four of The Big Fish, where the anglers fished the waters of Costa Rica.
The 27-year-old described his experience on the show as "absolutely amazing".
Bucks villagers show MP around planned nature park
Live Reporting
By Dani Bailey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from Local Live today. Thanks for joining us.
We'll be back with all the news, sport, weather and travel across Beds, Herts and Bucks from 08:00 tomorrow.
GP's indecent assault trial expected to run into December
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The trial of a GP accused of 37 indecent assaults and one sexual assault is due to last six weeks.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, Bedfordshire, denies assaulting more than 20 women who allege they were groped or fondled during routine medical examinations.
The prosecution has been outlining its case and the trial at Luton Crown Court is due to hear from multiple witnesses.
Accused GP 'like 14-year-old boy', trial hears
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The trial of a GP accused of indecent assaults has heard one alleged victim say he was "like a 14-year-old boy grabbing his first pair of boobs".
Dr Robert Lewis, of Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, Bedfordshire, denies 38 charges in total.
The jury at Luton Crown Court heard the prosecution outline its case that he targeted paramedic and fire service recruits during their medical examinations.
Petition to save Luton jazz club nears target in under 24 hours
Luton on Sunday
A petition to save The Bear Club in Luton has received almost 1,500 signatures in less than 24 hours.
Pedestrian killed on A509 named by police
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
A pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a lorry on the A509 near Milton Keynes has been named by police as 53-year-old Howard Jeffrey from Olney.
The accident happened last Tuesday morning between Chicheley and Olney.
Police believe two violent shop robberies in Milton Keynes are linked
One MK
Thames Valley Police believe two shop robberies which saw workers stabbed and slashed are linked, and are appealing for witnesses as they continue their investigation.
Could easyJet sponsor Bedfordshire Police?
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has told the Home Affairs Committee he would welcome sponsorship of uniforms and police cars, to help boost finances.
Having failed in a referendum to raise an extra £4.5m, Mr Martins told the select committee alternative funding was needed and that he was "looking at sponsorship opportunities".
Asked whether easyJet could sponsor the county's "panda cars", Mr Martins said: "I'd welcome it because that's an alternative to reducing our police numbers below a level that I think is already putting our force in a position of not being viable."
BreakingBedfordshire Police 'considering sponsored uniforms and cars'
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has told the Home Affairs Committee he would consider having police cars and uniforms sponsored by businesses.
Overnight weather: Cloudy with some rain
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
The weather pattern is changing and tonight, although fog free, will be cloudy with some occasional rain. Very mild though, with lows around 11C (51F).
A more unsettled day tomorrow, with spells of rain that will tend to ease off through the afternoon when we could see a few spells of sunshine.
Highs tomorrow of 14C (57C).
Amersham baroness introduced to House of Lords
Baroness Emma Pidding of Amersham has been introduced to the House of Lords.
The former vice president of the Conservative Party national convention has lived in Buckinghamshire since 1977 and was appointed a CBE a year ago for voluntary political service.
Beds Police could raise revenue from M1 speed cameras
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
I'm told that Bedfordshire Police is considering using speed cameras to enforce the 70mph speed limit on the M1 to raise revenue if a solution isn't found to funding problems.
Paul Crosbie charged with St Albans murder
Richard Haugh
BBC News
A 26-year-old man from Camden has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.
Mr Stapleton (pictured) died after a fight broke out in London Road in the early hours of 24 October.
Paul Crosbie, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court tomorrow.
BreakingMan charged with St Albans murder
Richard Haugh
BBC News
Paul Crosbie, 26, of no fixed address in Camden, has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.
Prison chaplain quoted 'well-known' Bible verse about homosexuals
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
A prison chaplain says he had read from a "well-known" Bible verse which lead to complaints he had been homophobic.
Barry Trayhorn, of Sandy, has told an employment tribunal that although he resigned, he was actually constructively unfairly dismissed from HMP Littlehey near St Neots.
The Bible verse, from 1 Conrinthians Chapter 6 Verses 9-11, was quoted at the hearing: "Neither fornicators, nor idolators... nor homosexuals, nor sodomites... will inherit the Kingdom of God."
Gun fired into High Wycombe home: CCTV released
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
CCTV images have been released after a gun was fired through the window of a home in High Wycombe on Sunday.
Three people were inside the house in Jubilee Road at the time of the incident, about 22:45, but no-one was injured.
A witness saw a person, possibly a man, in dark clothing running away from the scene. Police are appealing for any information.
GP 'fondled breasts during exams'
Andrew Woodger
BBC News
The trial of a Bedfordshire GP accused of indecent assaults allegedly fondled women's breasts while they were having medical examinations for the local fire or ambulance services.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of the Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, denies 37 indecent assault charges.
The prosecution said one victim told investigators: "Polishing headlights springs to mind rather than a normal breast exam."
Hertfordshire police officer pleads guilty to contacting 15-year-old girl
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
A police officer from Hertfordshire has pleaded guilty to contacting a 15-year-old girl with the intention of having sex with her.
PC Leigh Brightman (pictured right) also pleaded guilty to two other counts of paying women he met through his police duties for sex and viewing indecent images of children on his computer.
Bedfordshire GP 'deliberately targeted' new female recruits
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A GP from Bedfordshire, accused of assaulting 23 women during medical examinations, took "advantage of young women who were desperate to pass the medical", Luton Crown Court has heard.
The prosecution told the court how Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Shefford, "deliberately targeted" new recruits for the fire and ambulance services in Beds and Herts.
Sr Lewis has entered a not guilty plea. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
Strictly Operating at Milton Keynes Hospital
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing you may have heard about a new campaign to "Do The Strictly" - where fans learn a dance sequence to put online and win tickets to see a show.
Well, who would've known that operating theatre staff at Milton Keynes Hospital are huge fans - and last night, when they'd clocked off, they slipped on their dancing shoes...
The group practised for a few days before Carmen Reynolds played director and young Melissa got her acting stripes as "the patient".
Teddy Sheringham: Registering as a player 'not uncommon'
BBC Sport
Stevenage said that manager Teddy Sheringham registering himself as a player was "not an uncommon occurrence at the club".
The 49-year-old could play in tomorrow's Hertfordshire Senior Cup tie at Welwyn Garden City.
A statement added that members of previous management teams had played in the county cup competition.
Bedfordshire minister dismissed for 'making homophobic comments'
BBC Three Counties Radio
A passage from the Bible has been read out at the tribunal of a prison chapel minister from Bedfordshire who was sacked after allegedly making homophobic comments to inmates.
Barry Trayhorn claims he was unfairly dismissed from Littlehey Jail in Cambridgeshire.
The 51-year-old from Sandy told the hearing he doesn't believe it is right to alter the Christian faith to tailor it to any modern view of sexual ethics.
Afternoon headlines: GP 'groped recruits'... Man bottles woman in St Albans club
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories this afternoon:
Bedfordshire GP denies indecently assaulting more than 20 women
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A court has been told a GP from Bedfordshire groped more than 20 women during medical examinations for paramedic and fire services.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street, Shefford, pleads not guilty to 37 charges against 23 alleged victims.
Mark Fenhalls QC, prosecuting, told Luton Crown Court: "The assaults were subtle and carefully designed by the defendant to appear as part of the examinations."
Beds PCC to give evidence on force's funding
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is due to give evidence to an influential committee of MPs – and he may well be quite frank about the force’s financial position.
In evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, Mr Martins, Labour, said "demand is already outstripping resources available on a daily basis", adding that in Bedfordshire people are exposed "to risks that they would not face in other Force areas".
Trial begins of GP charged with assaulting women
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The trial has begun of a doctor who's accused of groping women when he worked at Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold in Bedfordshire.
Opening the case at Luton Crown Court, the prosecution said the alleged victims were all staff, or prospective employees, of the ambulance or fire service who were sent for medical examinations.
Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street in Shefford, denies 36 charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault.
England's Greatest Places: Will Letchworth get your vote?
Letchworth Garden City has made the top 10 of the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) list of England's Great Places. Now it's down to you to choose your favourite...
The RTPI say it's a new competition designed to celebrate some of our most attractive and inspiring places.
Woman attacked by man with bottle in St Albans club
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A woman was taken to hospital after a man hit her over the head with a bottle in a St Albans nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old woman had pushed the man away after he touched her inappropriately, police said.
At about 01:30 he returned to the club in Batchwood Hall and struck her with a bottle, which caused a deep cut on her head.
Weather: Rain forecast for later today
BBC Weather
This afternoon remains cloudy and grey, with showers spreading in later. Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
The Big Picture: Grand Union in Leighton Buzzard
The main image across the top of our live page today shows canal boats along the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.
If you'd like to share your photos of Beds, Herts and Bucks, please email us here.
Lunchtime headlines: Beds PCC makes case to MPs... St Albans murder arrest
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories this lunchtime:
Bedfordshire PCC to make police funding case to MPs
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner will make his case for more funds for policing in the county to MPs this afternoon.
Olly Martins will give evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee.
Stevenage confirm Teddy Sheringham has registered as player
Geoff Doyle
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
Stevenage have confirmed that manager Teddy Sheringham has registered himself as a player, at the age of 49, ahead of tomorrow's Hertfordshire Senior Cup tie at Welwyn Garden City.
The former England, Manchester United and Tottenham striker retired in 2008 and became manager of Stevenage in the summer.
His team are currently 20th in League Two.
Watford town centre project begins
Work has begun on a multi-million pound investment plan for Watford town centre this week.
The plan sees part of the shopping centre demolished in order to create one main "retail and leisure hub".
Work is expected to last for four months.
The Big Fish: Ripon goes crazy for roosters…
Bedfordshire's Ripon certainly was a character on BBC Two fishing show The Big Fish... He will be missed with antics like these!
Teens threatened with knife in MK play park
Three teenagers have been threatened with a kitchen knife in a play area in Milton Keynes.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were approached in Oaken Head, which backs on to Emerson Valley School, on Friday at about 21:10 by a teenage boy who opened his jacket to show the knife before threatening them.
The victims ran away from the boy, who is thought to be 17 or 18-year-old. Read more details here.
Bedfordshire man voted out of The Big Fish
BBC Three Counties Radio
A man from Bedfordshire competing in a new BBC Two fishing show has reached the end of his journey.
Ripon made it through to episode four of The Big Fish, where the anglers fished the waters of Costa Rica.
The 27-year-old described his experience on the show as "absolutely amazing".
Bucks villagers show MP around planned nature park
Get Bucks
Chesham and Amersham MP Cheryl Gillan was taken on a tour of the nature park, off Cokes Lane in Little Chalfont, on Saturday.
Bedford consults residents on £25m cuts to budget
Gail Sanderson
BBC Three Counties Radio
People in Bedford are being asked for their ideas on how to save £25m from the borough council's budget over the next five years.
The council is planning to save money by stopping funding for any changes in speed limits on the roads, and proposing the removal of the dog warden.
It also suggests stopping sports events and summer play schemes, and making changes to school transport. People have until mid-December to say what they think.
World's largest airship takes first 'flight'
The world's largest aircraft took its first "flight" on Saturday.
The Airlander 10, a revolutionary type of airship designed to stay airborne for three weeks at a time, was filled with helium and floated for the first time inside Cardington Shed One.
It was then moved to the other end of the hangar in what technical director Mike Durham described as a "key moment".
Watford students pack boxes for children in Africa
Watford Observer
Students and staff at Kingswood Nursery School in Watford have been hard at work packing hundreds of gift boxes for children in Swaziland.