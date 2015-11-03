Leighton Buzzard canal

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

  1. Updates for Tuesday, 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Wednesday

By Dani Bailey

Our live coverage across the day

That's all from Local Live today. Thanks for joining us.

We'll be back with all the news, sport, weather and travel across Beds, Herts and Bucks from 08:00 tomorrow.

GP's indecent assault trial expected to run into December

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

The trial of a GP accused of 37 indecent assaults and one sexual assault is due to last six weeks.

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, Bedfordshire, denies assaulting more than 20 women who allege they were groped or fondled during routine medical examinations.

The prosecution has been outlining its case and the trial at Luton Crown Court is due to hear from multiple witnesses.

Accused GP 'like 14-year-old boy', trial hears

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

The trial of a GP accused of indecent assaults has heard one alleged victim say he was "like a 14-year-old boy grabbing his first pair of boobs".

Dr Robert Lewis, of Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, Bedfordshire, denies 38 charges in total.

The jury at Luton Crown Court heard the prosecution outline its case that he targeted paramedic and fire service recruits during their medical examinations.

Petition to save Luton jazz club nears target in under 24 hours

Luton on Sunday

A petition to save The Bear Club in Luton has received almost 1,500 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Pedestrian killed on A509 named by police

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

A pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a lorry on the A509 near Milton Keynes has been named by police as 53-year-old Howard Jeffrey from Olney. 

The accident happened last Tuesday morning between Chicheley and Olney. 

A509 near Chicheley
Google
Police believe two violent shop robberies in Milton Keynes are linked

One MK

Thames Valley Police believe two shop robberies which saw workers stabbed and slashed are linked, and are appealing for witnesses as they continue their investigation.

Could easyJet sponsor Bedfordshire Police?

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has told the Home Affairs Committee he would welcome sponsorship of uniforms and police cars, to help boost finances.

Olly Martins at the Home Affairs Committee
BBC

Having failed in a referendum to raise an extra £4.5m, Mr Martins told the select committee alternative funding was needed and that he was "looking at sponsorship opportunities".

Asked whether easyJet could sponsor the county's "panda cars", Mr Martins said: "I'd welcome it because that's an alternative to reducing our police numbers below a level that I think is already putting our force in a position of not being viable."

BreakingBedfordshire Police 'considering sponsored uniforms and cars'

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has told the Home Affairs Committee he would consider having police cars and uniforms sponsored by businesses.

Overnight weather: Cloudy with some rain

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

The weather pattern is changing and tonight, although fog free, will be cloudy with some occasional rain. Very mild though, with lows around 11C (51F).

Weather map showing a low of 13C
BBC

A more unsettled day tomorrow, with spells of rain that will tend to ease off through the afternoon when we could see a few spells of sunshine.

Highs tomorrow of 14C (57C).

Amersham baroness introduced to House of Lords

Baroness Emma Pidding of Amersham has been introduced to the House of Lords.

Baroness Pidding of Amersham
BBC

The former vice president of the Conservative Party national convention has lived in Buckinghamshire since 1977 and was appointed a CBE a year ago for voluntary political service.

Beds Police could raise revenue from M1 speed cameras

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

I'm told that Bedfordshire Police is considering using speed cameras to enforce the 70mph speed limit on the M1 to raise revenue if a solution isn't found to funding problems.

M1 in Bedfordshire
Google
Paul Crosbie charged with St Albans murder

Richard Haugh

BBC News

A 26-year-old man from Camden has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.

Emile Stapleton
Hertfordshire Police

Mr Stapleton (pictured) died after a fight broke out in London Road in the early hours of 24 October.

Paul Crosbie, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court tomorrow.

BreakingMan charged with St Albans murder

Richard Haugh

BBC News

Paul Crosbie, 26, of no fixed address in Camden, has been charged with the murder of Emille 'Millz' Stapleton in St Albans.

Prison chaplain quoted 'well-known' Bible verse about homosexuals

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

A prison chaplain says he had read from a "well-known" Bible verse which lead to complaints he had been homophobic.

Bible
Jupiter Images

Barry Trayhorn, of Sandy, has told an employment tribunal that although he resigned, he was actually constructively unfairly dismissed from HMP Littlehey near St Neots.

The Bible verse, from 1 Conrinthians Chapter 6 Verses 9-11, was quoted at the hearing: "Neither fornicators, nor idolators... nor homosexuals, nor sodomites... will inherit the Kingdom of God."

Gun fired into High Wycombe home: CCTV released

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

CCTV images have been released after a gun was fired through the window of a home in High Wycombe on Sunday.

CCTV of High Wycombe shooting
Thames Valley Police

Three people were inside the house in Jubilee Road at the time of the incident, about 22:45, but no-one was injured.

A witness saw a person, possibly a man, in dark clothing running away from the scene. Police are appealing for any information.

GP 'fondled breasts during exams'

Andrew Woodger

BBC News

The trial of a Bedfordshire GP accused of indecent assaults allegedly fondled women's breasts while they were having medical examinations for the local fire or ambulance services.

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of the Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, denies 37 indecent assault charges.

The prosecution said one victim told investigators: "Polishing headlights springs to mind rather than a normal breast exam."

Hertfordshire police officer pleads guilty to contacting 15-year-old girl

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

A police officer from Hertfordshire has pleaded guilty to contacting a 15-year-old girl with the intention of having sex with her. 

PC Leigh Brightman (pictured right) also pleaded guilty to two other counts of paying women he met through his police duties for sex and viewing indecent images of children on his computer.

PC Leigh Brightman arrives at court with his face covered
BBC
Bedfordshire GP 'deliberately targeted' new female recruits

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A GP from Bedfordshire, accused of assaulting 23 women during medical examinations, took "advantage of young women who were desperate to pass the medical", Luton Crown Court has heard.

Luton Crown Court
South Beds News Agency

The prosecution told the court how Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Shefford, "deliberately targeted" new recruits for the fire and ambulance services in Beds and Herts.

Sr Lewis has entered a not guilty plea. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Strictly Operating at Milton Keynes Hospital

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing you may have heard about a new campaign to "Do The Strictly" - where fans learn a dance sequence to put online and win tickets to see a show.

Well, who would've known that operating theatre staff at Milton Keynes Hospital are huge fans - and last night, when they'd clocked off, they slipped on their dancing shoes...

The group practised for a few days before Carmen Reynolds played director and young Melissa got her acting stripes as "the patient".

Teddy Sheringham: Registering as a player 'not uncommon'

BBC Sport

Stevenage said that manager Teddy Sheringham registering himself as a player was "not an uncommon occurrence at the club".

Teddy Sheringham
Getty Images

The 49-year-old could play in tomorrow's Hertfordshire Senior Cup tie at Welwyn Garden City.

A statement added that members of previous management teams had played in the county cup competition. 

Bedfordshire minister dismissed for 'making homophobic comments'

BBC Three Counties Radio

A passage from the Bible has been read out at the tribunal of a prison chapel minister from Bedfordshire who was sacked after allegedly making homophobic comments to inmates.

Barry Trayhorn
South Beds News Agency

Barry Trayhorn claims he was unfairly dismissed from Littlehey Jail in Cambridgeshire. 

The 51-year-old from Sandy told the hearing he doesn't believe it is right to alter the Christian faith to tailor it to any modern view of sexual ethics.

Afternoon headlines: GP 'groped recruits'... Man bottles woman in St Albans club

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this afternoon:

  • A court's heard how a doctor in Hertfordshire groped more than 20 female ambulance and fire brigade recruits during breast and hernia examinations 
  • Hertfordshire Police is searching for a man who assaulted a woman at a nightclub in St Albans in the early hours of Sunday 
  • A passage from the Bible has been read out at the tribunal of a prison chapel minister from Bedfordshire who was sacked for allegedly making homophobic comments to inmates
Bedfordshire GP denies indecently assaulting more than 20 women

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A court has been told a GP from Bedfordshire groped more than 20 women during medical examinations for paramedic and fire services.

Dr Robert Lewis
South Beds News Agency

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street, Shefford, pleads not guilty to 37 charges against 23 alleged victims.

Mark Fenhalls QC, prosecuting, told Luton Crown Court: "The assaults were subtle and carefully designed by the defendant to appear as part of the examinations."

Beds PCC to give evidence on force's funding

Tom Barton

BBC Look East political reporter

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Olly Martins, is due to give evidence to an influential committee of MPs – and he may well be quite frank about the force’s financial position.

Olly Martins
BBC

In evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, Mr Martins, Labour, said "demand is already outstripping resources available on a daily basis", adding that in Bedfordshire people are exposed "to risks that they would not face in other Force areas".

Trial begins of GP charged with assaulting women

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The trial has begun of a doctor who's accused of groping women when he worked at Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold in Bedfordshire. 

Larksfield Surgery
BBC

Opening the case at Luton Crown Court, the prosecution said the alleged victims were all staff, or prospective employees, of the ambulance or fire service who were sent for medical examinations. 

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Northbridge Street in Shefford, denies 36 charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault.

England's Greatest Places: Will Letchworth get your vote?

Letchworth Garden City has made the top 10 of the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI) list of England's Great Places. Now it's down to you to choose your favourite...

North Herts Council

NorthHertsDC

There's still time to vote for #Letchworth as England's Greatest Place! ow.ly/TPTNc #RTPIgreatplaces

The RTPI say it's a new competition designed to celebrate some of our most attractive and inspiring places.

Woman attacked by man with bottle in St Albans club

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A woman was taken to hospital after a man hit her over the head with a bottle in a St Albans nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Batchwood Hall
Google

The 20-year-old woman had pushed the man away after he touched her inappropriately, police said.

At about 01:30 he returned to the club in Batchwood Hall and struck her with a bottle, which caused a deep cut on her head.

Weather: Rain forecast for later today

BBC Weather

This afternoon remains cloudy and grey, with showers spreading in later. Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

Weather graphic shows rain later
BBC
The Big Picture: Grand Union in Leighton Buzzard

The main image across the top of our live page today shows canal boats along the Grand Union Canal in Leighton Buzzard.

Canal boat
John O'Reilly

If you'd like to share your photos of Beds, Herts and Bucks, please email us here.

Lunchtime headlines: Beds PCC makes case to MPs... St Albans murder arrest

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this lunchtime:

  • The Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner will make his case for more funds for policing in the county to MPs this afternoon 
  • Police investigating a murder in St Albans have arrested a man who was questioned earlier in the inquiry
Bedfordshire PCC to make police funding case to MPs

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner will make his case for more funds for policing in the county to MPs this afternoon. 

Olly Martins will give evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee. 

Olly Martins
BBC
Stevenage confirm Teddy Sheringham has registered as player

Geoff Doyle

BBC Three Counties Radio sport

Stevenage have confirmed that manager Teddy Sheringham has registered himself as a player, at the age of 49, ahead of tomorrow's Hertfordshire Senior Cup tie at Welwyn Garden City.

Teddy Sheringham
Getty Images

The former England, Manchester United and Tottenham striker retired in 2008 and became manager of Stevenage in the summer.

His team are currently 20th in League Two.

Watford town centre project begins

Work has begun on a multi-million pound investment plan for Watford town centre this week.

Watford Council

WatfordCouncil

The project to transform Charter Place has started! #Watford #thefuture #CharterPlace watford.gov.uk/ccm/content/st…

The plan sees part of the shopping centre demolished in order to create one main "retail and leisure hub". 

Work is expected to last for four months.

The Big Fish: Ripon goes crazy for roosters…

Bedfordshire's Ripon certainly was a character on BBC Two fishing show The Big Fish... He will be missed with antics like these!

Teens threatened with knife in MK play park

Three teenagers have been threatened with a kitchen knife in a play area in Milton Keynes.

Play area in Oaken Head
Google

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were approached in Oaken Head, which backs on to Emerson Valley School, on Friday at about 21:10 by a teenage boy who opened his jacket to show the knife before threatening them.

The victims ran away from the boy, who is thought to be 17 or 18-year-old. Read more details here.

Bedfordshire man voted out of The Big Fish

BBC Three Counties Radio

A man from Bedfordshire competing in a new BBC Two fishing show has reached the end of his journey.

Ripon fishing
BBC

Ripon made it through to episode four of The Big Fish, where the anglers fished the waters of Costa Rica.

The 27-year-old described his experience on the show as "absolutely amazing".

Bucks villagers show MP around planned nature park

Get Bucks

Chesham and Amersham MP Cheryl Gillan was taken on a tour of the nature park, off Cokes Lane in Little Chalfont, on Saturday.

Bedford consults residents on £25m cuts to budget

Gail Sanderson

BBC Three Counties Radio

People in Bedford are being asked for their ideas on how to save £25m from the borough council's budget over the next five years.

River Ouse in Bedford
Google

The council is planning to save money by stopping funding for any changes in speed limits on the roads, and proposing the removal of the dog warden.

It also suggests stopping sports events and summer play schemes, and making changes to school transport. People have until mid-December to say what they think.

World's largest airship takes first 'flight'

The world's largest aircraft took its first "flight" on Saturday.

The Airlander 10, a revolutionary type of airship designed to stay airborne for three weeks at a time, was filled with helium and floated for the first time inside Cardington Shed One.

Airlander inside Cardington shed
Hybrid Air Vehicles

It was then moved to the other end of the hangar in what technical director Mike Durham described as a "key moment".

Watford students pack boxes for children in Africa

Watford Observer

Students and staff at Kingswood Nursery School in Watford have been hard at work packing hundreds of gift boxes for children in Swaziland.  

