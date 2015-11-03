The trial of a GP accused of 37 indecent assaults and one sexual assault is due to last six weeks.

Dr Robert Lewis, 50, of Larkfield Surgery in Stotfold, Bedfordshire, denies assaulting more than 20 women who allege they were groped or fondled during routine medical examinations.

The prosecution has been outlining its case and the trial at Luton Crown Court is due to hear from multiple witnesses.