- Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
- Mother responsible for four-month-old son's death given suspended prison sentence
- A convicted rapist is detained by police after absconding from the care of a Milton Keynes-based mental health unit more than a week ago
- Bedfordshire Police blocks putting up a memorial plaque for Leon Briggs ahead of a ceremony marking two years since he died in police custody
By Dani Bailey
Weather: Cloudy and showery night ahead
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and lows of around 8-10C (upper 40sF).
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs of around 15C (59F).
The Big Picture: Luton's famous boater hats
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The football club's nickname gives us a clue what Luton was famous for, if you can't guess from the photo at the top of our live page: the Hatters.
Luton has a long association with hats and was a hub of straw hat making from the late 1800s.
Thanks to Tim Burton-Jones from Near Neighbours for sharing this photograph with us. If you'd like to do the same, simply email us here.
Knicker's Model's Own: Year of charity clothes up for grabs
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
This is the scene at Harpenden Public Halls where Caroline Jones, who's been wearing charity clothes for a year in aid of Cancer Research UK, is preparing to sell her entire pre-loved collection tonight.
After a fashion show, about 1,000 items of clothing and accessories from her Knickers Model's Own campaign will be up for grabs.
Looking round the room she told me: "This is a year of my life."
Sharm el-Sheikh flights to UK delayed amid bomb fears
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK are being suspended tonight amid fears that a Russian plane was brought down by a bomb.
There's one flight due to arrive back in Luton this evening.
Luton arts charity and businesses working to 'make Luton a better place'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
An arts charity in Luton says it's working with similar businesses in the area to make the town "a better place".
Michelle Griffin from Luton Culture was speaking following the news that jazz venue, The Bear Club, may face closure over a noise abatement order.
"We've worked very closely with [The Bear Club]. Everyone in that area, which we call the Cultural Quarter, are working together to make Luton a better place," she said.
Cause of the delays on M25 clockwise
Anyone travelling on the M25 clockwise may be interested to know that delays this afternoon have been caused by this metal fixture...
Speed camera revenue would 'undermine relationship between Beds Police and motorists'
The former chairman of the Bedfordshire Police Authority, Peter Coniff, says a suggestion to raise money through speed camera on the M1 would undermine the relationship between police and motorists.
It's one of three suggestions made by police and crime commissioner Olly Martins to reduce the funding gap at Beds Police.
Mr Coniff is more sympathetic to the idea of sponsoring cars and uniforms, but he says the best way to save money is to merge with Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
Latest headlines: Beds Police funding questioned... mother sentenced over baby death
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories:
Karl Robinson: MK Dons victory 'like a scene from Platoon'
BBC Sport
MK Dons boss Karl Robinson says his side's reaction to beating Charlton was like a scene from a war film.
Dean Bowditch scored the only goal as Dons moved four points clear of the bottom three in the Championship.
Man arrested in Leighton Buzzard 'had a firearm'
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
Police have confirmed the man detained at Leighton Buzzard Railway station this morning was arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.
Officers were called to the station at about 06:30.
Milton Keynes woman passed suspended sentence over death of baby son
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
A woman who caused the death of her four-month-old baby while suffering from post-natal depression has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
The judge said it was unfortunate that 33-year-old Eloise Burton Cope's medical condition wasn't recognised at the time but that no one was to blame: "It is very easy to be wise after the event."
The woman from Milton Keynes was told she must engage in medical treatments.
Weather Watchers in Beds, Herts and Bucks
BBC Weather
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of today's slightly damp conditions in Beds, Herts and Bucks.
What’s it like where you are? Create your own weather reports here.
Leon Briggs memorial service to go ahead in Luton
BBC Three Counties Radio
A memorial service will take place outside Luton police station tonight to mark two years since Leon Briggs died in police custody.
Bedfordshire Police has blocked putting up a memorial plaque which was due to be unveiled. But Justice 4 Leon say tonight's gathering will still go ahead.
Travel: M25 queuing clockwise due to collision
BBC Travel
The M25 is queuing clockwise past Potters Bar at J24 due to a collision involving four cars.
Elsewhere, roads are beginning to look busy as we head into rush hour. Check your journeyhere.
Pinewood Studios comes to the rescue of Iver Heath pantomime
Get Bucks
Pinewood Studios has come to the rescue of a drama club which was struggling to raise money to put on its annual pantomime.
Milton Keynes woman shook baby after he cried for four days
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
A court's heard how a woman from Milton Keynes who caused the death of her four-month-old baby was let down by the NHS.
Eloise Burton Cope, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after she shook baby Leon - he'd been crying for four days prior. She was suffering from post natal depression and had a history of mental illness.
Ms Cope had been on anti-depressants but they were stopped three months before Leon's death and she didn't get follow-up help.
Teen arrested over shooting in South Bucks
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Burnham which left two teenagers seriously injured.
The 19-year-old from Slough was arrested and bailed yesterday over the incident in Burnham Park on 25 October.
Both victims are recovering from injuries to their legs and hands.
Cat found dumped in Stevenage wood
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A black and white cat was found dumped in a cat carrier in a wood in Stevenage.
The male cat, named Woody by the RSPCA, was discovered on 29 October by a passer-by near Brighton Close, drenched from the rain and "absolutely terrified".
Driving organisation calls PCC's speed camera funding comments 'obnoxious'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The Alliance of British Drivers has called PCC Olly Martins' suggestion that he would turn on variable speed cameras on the M1 permanently to boost Bedfordshire Police's finances, "utterly obnoxious".
Spokesman Hugh Bladon said: "These cameras are alleged to make roads safer, they are not to make money for the police or government or anyone and to suggest that it is... I'm lost for words.
"It is completely contrary to to anything to do with road safety."
Afternoon headlines: MK mother in court... Leon Briggs memorial service
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories this afternoon:
Luton Culture 'fully supports' jazz club facing closure
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
An independent charity has said it "fully supports" a Luton jazz club at the centre of a row over reasonable noise levels.
Luton Culture, which runs The Hat Factory (pictured), says it's been working closely with The Bear Club, which is to be issued with a noise abatement order.
"We are supporting The Bear and we really hope that the council do see sense and allow [it] to stay open," said Michelle Griffin from Luton Culture.
Senior police chief 'worried about future' of Beds Police
Paul Scoins
BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter
One of the most senior police chiefs in the country says she's worried about the future of Bedfordshire Police.
Changes to the way forces are funded are being proposed by the government, with some police commissioners threatening legal action.
Sara Thornton is head of the National Police Chiefs' Council and says some forces may struggle to exist.
Wet weather walks for police puppy
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
To put a smile on your face on this rainy day... it's our favourite police puppy, Blade.
I'm glad I didn't have to dry him after that wet walk!
Two men arrested after 26 cars damaged in High Wycombe
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
Two men, aged 27 and 28 from High Wycombe, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on police bail after 26 cars were damaged in the town since Sunday.
Thames Valley Police says it will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in High Wycombe to prevent further attacks.
Earlier this month, five men from Wycombe were jailed for their part in damaging cars between December and April.
PCC suggests police funding by speed camera
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Variable speed cameras on the M1 in Bedfordshire could be switched on permanently if the county's police force does not receive more funding, Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has said.
Mr Martins has told the Home Affairs Select Committee the force's "desperate financial plight" left him "no option".
The Alliance of British Drivers has called his comments "utterly outrageous".
Weather: Rain should clear this afternoon
BBC Weather
Rain should slowly clear this afternoon with some bright or sunny intervals developing. Maximum temperature: 13C (55F)
Luton residents defend jazz club facing closure
Ben Nye
BBC Three Counties Radio
Luton residents have sprung to the defence of a local jazz club after its owner announced it could close due to a noise abatement order.
Justin Doherty, who owns The Bear Club, said although the order doesn't tell him to shut down, he wouldn't be able to run a music venue within the new restrictions.
Milton Keynes woman to be sentenced over baby death
Nikki Fox
BBC Look East
A woman from Milton Keynes is due to be sentenced today after admitting responsibility for the death of her baby boy.
Eloise Burton Cope, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her four-month-old son Leon died from head injuries in March last year.
He was taken to Milton Keynes hospital then transferred to a specialist unit in Oxford but died two days later. His mother, who had severe post natal depression, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter in June.
Investigation after teen girl sexually assaulted in Hitchin
Hertfordshire Mercury
Emergency services have confirmed an investigation has been started after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a Hitchin alleyway.
Bedfordshire police officer in court over indecent images
Simon Oxley
BBC Three Counties Radio
A Bedfordshire police officer is due to appear in court today charged with possessing indecent images of children.
The 42-year-old from Lincolnshire is due to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court to face nine charges. He has been suspended from the Bedfordshire force.
Knickers Model's Own: Caroline Jones to sell entire collection
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
A woman raising money for Cancer Research UK by wearing charity shop outfits every day for a year is selling off her entire pre-loved collection tonight.
Harpenden's Caroline Jones, 47, began Knickers Model's Own in memory of her mother Mary Benson, who died of breast cancer last October. To date, she has raised more than £26,000.
The outfits will be showcased in a one-off fashion show at Harpenden Public Halls, after which the tills will open and the whole lot will be sold.
Man with weapon arrested at Leighton Buzzard station
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
Police have made an arrest at Leighton Buzzard railway station, following reports of a man with a weapon.
Officers were called to the station at about 06:30.
Lunchtime headlines: MK woman in court over baby death... Man arrested at train station
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:
Letchworth train station closed
Olly Foster
BBC reporter
Emergency services say Letchworth train station will be closed "for hours" after reports of a person hit by a train.
Two 'seriously injured' in crash with roadworks machinery
Simon Oxley
BBC Three Counties Radio
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and large piece of road mending machinery in a Bedfordshire village.
The emergency services were called to Manor Road in Barton-le-Clay at about 17:30 last night.
The road planer was parked off the main High Street where it is being used for major re-surfacing work this week.
Lost Disney film re-discovered in Hertfordshire
Will Gompertz
BBC Arts Editor
A film featuring Walt Disney's first animated character has been re-discovered in the British Film Institute National Archive in Berkhamsted, having been lost for almost 90 years.
Sleigh Bells was produced in 1928, and features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit - who's said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse.
A restored print of the film will have its world premiere at the BFI in London in next month.
Firefighters tackle major chimney fire at Luton Hoo
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Firefighters tackled a fire in the main lobby chimney of the Luton Hoo hotel last night after 35 guests were evacuated from the building.
Smoked filled the lobby and reception area at about 17:05 and the fire caused burning ash to billow out of the top of the chimney stack.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started accidentally and there were no casualties.
PCC's funding petition tops 10,000 signatures
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner's petition about the force's funding has reached 10,000 signatures.
This means the government must now respond to it.
Olly Martins launched the petition just over two weeks ago, stating: "The government must ensure Bedfordshire Police is adequately funded".
Travel: No trains between Hitchin and Royston
BBC Travel
Great Northern train services are suspended between Hitchin and Royston due to an incident at Letchworth Garden City. Emergency services are on the scene.