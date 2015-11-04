The football club's nickname gives us a clue what Luton was famous for, if you can't guess from the photo at the top of our live page: the Hatters.

Luton has a long association with hats and was a hub of straw hat making from the late 1800s.

Tim Burton-Jones

Thanks to Tim Burton-Jones from Near Neighbours for sharing this photograph with us. If you'd like to do the same, simply email us here.