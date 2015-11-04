Boater hats saying 'Luton'

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Main headlines for Wednesday, 4 November 2015
  2. Mother responsible for four-month-old son's death given suspended prison sentence
  3. A convicted rapist is detained by police after absconding from the care of a Milton Keynes-based mental health unit more than a week ago
  4. Bedfordshire Police blocks putting up a memorial plaque for Leon Briggs ahead of a ceremony marking two years since he died in police custody
  5. We'll be back with more news, travel, sport and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Dani Bailey

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates have finished for today, but we'll be back again from 08:00 tomorrow to bring you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy and showery night ahead

Chris Bell

BBC Look East weather

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and lows of around 8-10C (upper 40sF).

Weather graphic shows rain overnight
BBC

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs of around 15C (59F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Big Picture: Luton's famous boater hats

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The football club's nickname gives us a clue what Luton was famous for, if you can't guess from the photo at the top of our live page: the Hatters.

Luton has a long association with hats and was a hub of straw hat making from the late 1800s.

Boater hats with Luton sashes
Tim Burton-Jones

Thanks to Tim Burton-Jones from Near Neighbours for sharing this photograph with us. If you'd like to do the same, simply email us here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knicker's Model's Own: Year of charity clothes up for grabs

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

This is the scene at Harpenden Public Halls where Caroline Jones, who's been wearing charity clothes for a year in aid of Cancer Research UK, is preparing to sell her entire pre-loved collection tonight.

Clothes displayed for sale in Harpenden. Caroline Jones, left
BBC

After a fashion show, about 1,000 items of clothing and accessories from her Knickers Model's Own campaign will be up for grabs.

Looking round the room she told me: "This is a year of my life."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sharm el-Sheikh flights to UK delayed amid bomb fears

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK are being suspended tonight amid fears that a Russian plane was brought down by a bomb. 

There's one flight due to arrive back in Luton this evening.

London Luton Airport sign
Fairley's
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton arts charity and businesses working to 'make Luton a better place'

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

An arts charity in Luton says it's working with similar businesses in the area to make the town "a better place". 

CC Smugglers play The Bear Club
BBC

Michelle Griffin from Luton Culture was speaking following the news that jazz venue, The Bear Club, may face closure over a noise abatement order. 

"We've worked very closely with [The Bear Club]. Everyone in that area, which we call the Cultural Quarter, are working together to make Luton a better place," she said. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cause of the delays on M25 clockwise

Anyone travelling on the M25 clockwise may be interested to know that delays this afternoon have been caused by this metal fixture...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Speed camera revenue would 'undermine relationship between Beds Police and motorists'

The former chairman of the Bedfordshire Police Authority, Peter Coniff, says a suggestion to raise money through speed camera on the M1 would undermine the relationship between police and motorists. 

Bedfordshire Police headquarters
BBC

It's one of three suggestions made by police and crime commissioner Olly Martins to reduce the funding gap at Beds Police. 

Mr Coniff is more sympathetic to the idea of sponsoring cars and uniforms, but he says the best way to save money is to merge with Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Beds Police funding questioned... mother sentenced over baby death

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories:

  • Former chairman of the Bedfordshire Police Authority says a suggestion to raise money through speed camera on the M1 would undermine the relationship between police and motorists 
  • Another man has been arrested over a shooting in Burnham in Buckinghamshire 10 days ago 
  • A Milton Keynes woman with mental health problems who killed her baby has been given a suspended jail sentence
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Karl Robinson: MK Dons victory 'like a scene from Platoon'

BBC Sport

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson says his side's reaction to beating Charlton was like a scene from a war film.

Dean Bowditch scored the only goal as Dons moved four points clear of the bottom three in the Championship.

Karl Robinson
Getty Images

When the full-time whistle went... Everyone just hit the ground"

Karl RobinsonMK Dons boss
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man arrested in Leighton Buzzard 'had a firearm'

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

Police have confirmed the man detained at Leighton Buzzard Railway station this morning was arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear. 

Officers were called to the station at about 06:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Milton Keynes woman passed suspended sentence over death of baby son

Nikki Fox

BBC Look East

A woman who caused the death of her four-month-old baby while suffering from post-natal depression has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

The judge said it was unfortunate that 33-year-old Eloise Burton Cope's medical condition wasn't recognised at the time but that no one was to blame: "It is very easy to be wise after the event."

The woman from Milton Keynes was told she must engage in medical treatments.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather Watchers in Beds, Herts and Bucks

BBC Weather

BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of today's slightly damp conditions in Beds, Herts and Bucks. 

What’s it like where you are? Create your own weather reports here.     

A rainy plant in Bedford
BBC/Leafy_Brickhill
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leon Briggs memorial service to go ahead in Luton

BBC Three Counties Radio

A memorial service will take place outside Luton police station tonight to mark two years since Leon Briggs died in police custody. 

Bedfordshire Police has blocked putting up a memorial plaque which was due to be unveiled. But Justice 4 Leon say tonight's gathering will still go ahead.

Leon Briggs
Fairley's
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: M25 queuing clockwise due to collision

BBC Travel

The M25 is queuing clockwise past Potters Bar at J24 due to a collision involving four cars.

Elsewhere, roads are beginning to look busy as we head into rush hour. Check your journeyhere.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pinewood Studios comes to the rescue of Iver Heath pantomime

Get Bucks

Pinewood Studios has come to the rescue of a drama club which was struggling to raise money to put on its annual pantomime.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Milton Keynes woman shook baby after he cried for four days

Nikki Fox

BBC Look East

A court's heard how a woman from Milton Keynes who caused the death of her four-month-old baby was let down by the NHS. 

Eloise Burton Cope, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after she shook baby Leon - he'd been crying for four days prior. She was suffering from post natal depression and had a history of mental illness. 

Ms Cope had been on anti-depressants but they were stopped three months before Leon's death and she didn't get follow-up help. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teen arrested over shooting in South Bucks

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Burnham which left two teenagers seriously injured.

Police at Burnham Park
Kevin Sutton/Home Counties Press Agency

The 19-year-old from Slough was arrested and bailed yesterday over the incident in Burnham Park on 25 October.

Both victims are recovering from injuries to their legs and hands.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cat found dumped in Stevenage wood

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

A black and white cat was found dumped in a cat carrier in a wood in Stevenage.

The male cat, named Woody by the RSPCA, was discovered on 29 October by a passer-by near Brighton Close, drenched from the rain and "absolutely terrified".

Woody the black and white cat
RSPCA
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Driving organisation calls PCC's speed camera funding comments 'obnoxious'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The Alliance of British Drivers has called PCC Olly Martins' suggestion that he would turn on variable speed cameras on the M1 permanently to boost Bedfordshire Police's finances, "utterly obnoxious".

Spokesman Hugh Bladon said: "These cameras are alleged to make roads safer, they are not to make money for the police or government or anyone and to suggest that it is... I'm lost for words.

"It is completely contrary to to anything to do with road safety."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon headlines: MK mother in court... Leon Briggs memorial service

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories this afternoon:

  • A court's heard how a woman from Milton Keynes who caused the death of her own baby was let down by the NHS 
  • A memorial service will take place outside Luton police station tonight to mark two years since Leon Briggs died in police custody
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton Culture 'fully supports' jazz club facing closure

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

An independent charity has said it "fully supports" a Luton jazz club at the centre of a row over reasonable noise levels.

The Hat Factory
Google

Luton Culture, which runs The Hat Factory (pictured), says it's been working closely with The Bear Club, which is to be issued with a noise abatement order.

"We are supporting The Bear and we really hope that the council do see sense and allow [it] to stay open," said Michelle Griffin from Luton Culture.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Senior police chief 'worried about future' of Beds Police

Paul Scoins

BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter

One of the most senior police chiefs in the country says she's worried about the future of Bedfordshire Police.

Sara Thornton
BBC

Changes to the way forces are funded are being proposed by the government, with some police commissioners threatening legal action.

Sara Thornton is head of the National Police Chiefs' Council and says some forces may struggle to exist.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wet weather walks for police puppy

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

To put a smile on your face on this rainy day... it's our favourite police puppy, Blade.

I'm glad I didn't have to dry him after that wet walk!

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two men arrested after 26 cars damaged in High Wycombe

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Two men, aged 27 and 28 from High Wycombe, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on police bail after 26 cars were damaged in the town since Sunday.

Car damaged in High Wycombe
BBC

Thames Valley Police says it will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in High Wycombe to prevent further attacks.  

Earlier this month, five men from Wycombe were jailed for their part in damaging cars between December and April.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PCC suggests police funding by speed camera

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Variable speed cameras on the M1 in Bedfordshire could be switched on permanently if the county's police force does not receive more funding, Police and Crime Commissioner Olly Martins has said. 

Speed camera
Thinkstock

Mr Martins has told the Home Affairs Select Committee the force's "desperate financial plight" left him "no option".

The Alliance of British Drivers has called his comments "utterly outrageous".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain should clear this afternoon

BBC Weather

Rain should slowly clear this afternoon with some bright or sunny intervals developing. Maximum temperature: 13C (55F)

Weather graphic shows rain clearing later
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton residents defend jazz club facing closure

Ben Nye

BBC Three Counties Radio

Luton residents have sprung to the defence of a local jazz club after its owner announced it could close due to a noise abatement order.

Justin Doherty, who owns The Bear Club, said although the order doesn't tell him to shut down, he wouldn't be able to run a music venue within the new restrictions. 

Bedford's CC Smugglers play The Bear Club
BBC

It's very rare to find a place like this in Luton"

Lee SullivanRegular at The Bear Club
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Milton Keynes woman to be sentenced over baby death

Nikki Fox

BBC Look East

A woman from Milton Keynes is due to be sentenced today after admitting responsibility for the death of her baby boy. 

Eloise Burton Cope, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her four-month-old son Leon died from head injuries in March last year.

He was taken to Milton Keynes hospital then transferred to a specialist unit in Oxford but died two days later. His mother, who had severe post natal depression, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter in June.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bedfordshire police officer in court over indecent images

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

A Bedfordshire police officer is due to appear in court today charged with possessing indecent images of children. 

The 42-year-old from Lincolnshire is due to appear at Boston Magistrates' Court to face nine charges. He has been suspended from the Bedfordshire force.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knickers Model's Own: Caroline Jones to sell entire collection

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

A woman raising money for Cancer Research UK by wearing charity shop outfits every day for a year is selling off her entire pre-loved collection tonight.

Caroline Jones
Knickers Model's Own

Harpenden's Caroline Jones, 47, began Knickers Model's Own in memory of her mother Mary Benson, who died of breast cancer last October. To date, she has raised more than £26,000.

The outfits will be showcased in a one-off fashion show at Harpenden Public Halls, after which the tills will open and the whole lot will be sold.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man with weapon arrested at Leighton Buzzard station

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

Police have made an arrest at Leighton Buzzard railway station, following reports of a man with a weapon.

Officers were called to the station at about 06:30.

Leighton Buzzard train station
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lunchtime headlines: MK woman in court over baby death... Man arrested at train station

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The stories we're looking at this lunchtime:

  • A woman from Milton Keynes is due to be sentenced today after admitting responsibility for the death of her baby boy 
  • A Bedfordshire police officer is due to appear in court today charged with possessing indecent images of children 
  • Police have made an arrest at Leighton Buzzard railway station, following reports of a man with a weapon
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Letchworth train station closed

Olly Foster

BBC reporter

Emergency services say Letchworth train station will be closed "for hours" after reports of a person hit by a train.

Emergency services at Letchworth train station
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two 'seriously injured' in crash with roadworks machinery

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and large piece of road mending machinery in a Bedfordshire village.

The emergency services were called to Manor Road in Barton-le-Clay at about 17:30 last night.

The road planer was parked off the main High Street where it is being used for major re-surfacing work this week.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lost Disney film re-discovered in Hertfordshire

Will Gompertz

BBC Arts Editor

A film featuring Walt Disney's first animated character has been re-discovered in the British Film Institute National Archive in Berkhamsted, having been lost for almost 90 years.

Sleigh Bells
BFI/Walt Disney Animation Studios Ltd

Sleigh Bells was produced in 1928, and features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit - who's said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse.

A restored print of the film will have its world premiere at the BFI in London in next month.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Firefighters tackle major chimney fire at Luton Hoo

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Firefighters tackled a fire in the main lobby chimney of the Luton Hoo hotel last night after 35 guests were evacuated from the building.

Luton Hoo
Google

Smoked filled the lobby and reception area at about 17:05 and the fire caused burning ash to billow out of the top of the chimney stack.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started accidentally and there were no casualties.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PCC's funding petition tops 10,000 signatures

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

The Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner's petition about the force's funding has reached 10,000 signatures.

This means the government must now respond to it.

Olly Martins launched the petition just over two weeks ago, stating: "The government must ensure Bedfordshire Police is adequately funded".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: No trains between Hitchin and Royston

BBC Travel

Great Northern train services are suspended between Hitchin and Royston due to an incident at Letchworth Garden City. Emergency services are on the scene.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top