Live updates have finished for today. We'll be back with you from 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.
Weather: Bonfire Night will start cloudy and wet
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Bonfire Night will start cloudy, wet and windy. It will dry up later, and we'll see a minimum temperature of 11C (52F).
Friday will be dry at first, but there will be some rain at lunchtime. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Parking charges in Dunstable could rise
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
Central Bedfordshire Council is to discuss a proposal to increase parking charges in its car parks in Dunstable, from 50p to £1 for two hours.
The town is still in a fragile position, so much so that even the queen of shops Mary Portas hasn't been able to turn things around.
But Shanaaz Carroll, from the Association of Town & City Management, said: "It's not just about retail, it's about what other things people can do in the town centre."
Rhythms of the World: Lack of finances means no 'traditional' festival next year
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The organisers of Hertfordshire festival, Rhythms of the World, have said they will not be able to hold a "traditional" ROTW festival next year due to budget shortfalls.
Attendance to this year's festival was much lower than expected, meaning that their current finances don't make them able to run the festival as normal, the charity trustees said.
Next year is the festival's 25th anniversary: "We would like to mark the occasion in some way," said Amy Hopkins, chair of trustees.
Drug dealer and three women jailed for laundering money buried in garden
Lee Agnew
BBC Three Counties Radio
A drug dealer and three women from Bedford who dug up cash buried in his garden have been given jail sentences.
Domenico Masciopinto was jailed for 14 years in 2012 for drug dealing, but once inside prison he instructed his wife Giulia, 37, to dig up the money from the garden. She enlisted her mother Caterina De Filippo, 58, and sister Palma De Filippo, 28, to help launder the cash.
Some of the £270,000 had been paid into bank accounts, but thousands were found at their homes in Redhall Close and Harrowden road.
Latest headlines: Luton-based airlines will fly from Sharm tomorrow... Four jailed for buried cash
Jane Killick
BBC Three Counties Radio
The top stories for the three counties:
Two Luton-based airlines, easyjet and Monarch, say they'll be bringing home British tourists from Sharm el-Sheikh tomorrow in a series of flights
A drug dealer and three women from Bedford who dug up cash that had been buried in his garden have been given jail sentences
Aylesbury crematorium plans: A background
Lee Agnew
BBC Three Counties Radio
Permission to build a crematorium at Bierton was passed last month, after the developers revised their plans to protect Great Crested newts which live on the site.
The original plans had already been contested by the developers of a second crematorium at Watermead, who argued there was no need for another facility just two and a half miles away.
Watermead Parish Council says it's the wrong development, in the wrong place, in full view of homes and public land.
Lard covering M11 slip road to M25
BBC Travel
An "extensive specialist clean-up" is under way on the M11 northbound link road to the M25 clockwise just over the border in Essex after a lorry shed its load of lard.
The incident happened about five hours ago. A diversion is in place via the M25 anticlockwise to J26 to then rejoin clockwise.
Luton-based Easyjet to repatriate Sharm customers tomorrow
I spoke to Easyjet at Luton Airport today and they say that anyone travelling to the destination in the next two weeks is able to request a refund or change their flights to an alternative date or destination free of charge.
They're keeping their flights under review pending further advice from the government.
Hertfordshire gritters 'ready for winter'
Neil Bradford
BBC Look East
I've been at Hertfordshire County Council's gritting depot in Stevenage this morning, as the team prepare for winter.
Father-of-three Craig Hadley, 35, says it's tiring work: "We work during the day, then at 13:00 you'll get told whether you're going out that night to do a three or four hour grit," he said.
"If it's cold, we're out there gritting - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's."
Thames Valley among 'most likely areas to no-crime rapes'
The afternoon we'll see outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times later. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F)
Police remove Leon Briggs memorial plaque to 'explore legal implications'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Bedfordshire Police says it has removed a plaque put up outside Luton Police Station last night during a memorial to Leon Briggs until it has "fully explored the potential legal implications it may have on any future proceedings".
Mr Briggs died in police custody in November 2013.
Supt Mark Upex said: "As a result we have removed the plaque and will be returning it to the family for safekeeping until the matter has been resolved."
Emille Stapleton St Albans death: Man charged with murder due in court
A man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man following a fight in St Albans is to appear before Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.
Paul Crosbie (pictured left), 26, of no fixed address in Camden, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
Emille "Millz" Stapleton died in hospital after trouble broke out on London Road, St Albans, in the early hours of Saturday, 24 October.
Flights were halted yesterday saying there was growing evidence that a Russian plane, which crashed shortly after leaving the resort on Saturday, was brought down by a bomb.
Leon Chlon is an Easyjet passenger in Egypt: "I'm still waiting to hear back on the situation. We're pretty much just waiting," he said.
Woman seriously injured in collision near StadiumMK
Simon Oxley
BBC Three Counties Radio
A woman has been seriously hurt in a two-car collision in Milton Keynes this morning. She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with chest injuries.
The crash happened just after 08:10 close to StadiumMK. Firefighters had to release the woman from her vehicle and an injured man from the other car involved. He's been taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.
BreakingLeon Briggs memorial plaque taken down by police
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Bedfordshire Police has just told me it has taken down the memorial plaque for Leon Briggs, which was installed at Luton police station last night at a service to mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Mr Briggs died in police custody on 4 November 2013.
We'll bring you more on this story as we get it...
Passenger 'disappointed' not to be flying to Sharm el-Sheikh today
Charlie Jones
BBC Local Live
A woman from Ware, who was due to fly on an Easyjet flight from Stansted to Sharm-el-Sheikh has told the BBC she's "quite disappointed" the flight has been cancelled, but believes "security is paramount for us Brits".
Victoria Murphy said she received an email from Easyjet confirming her flight wouldn't go ahead.
She used to live in the resort, which she says is actually really safe, but she often witnessed "how lax the security is" at the airport.
Knickers Model's Own: 'Pre-loved fashion is serious fashion'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Caroline Jones said she is still totting up how much was raised from the sale of her entire pre-loved collection from her year of wearing charity clothes - but the interest in the event "just goes to show that pre-loved fashion is serious fashion".
More than 300 people attended the event at Harpenden Public Halls where she put about 1,000 items from her Knickers Model's Own campaign up for sale.
She said: "It was an amazing moment to watch a packed room of shoppers all reaching for their favourite, must-have pieces."
Residents reminded to take care this Bonfire Night
