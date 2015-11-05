Central Bedfordshire Council is to discuss a proposal to increase parking charges in its car parks in Dunstable, from 50p to £1 for two hours.

The town is still in a fragile position, so much so that even the queen of shops Mary Portas hasn't been able to turn things around.

But Shanaaz Carroll, from the Association of Town & City Management, said: "It's not just about retail, it's about what other things people can do in the town centre."