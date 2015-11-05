Caroline Jones models charity clothes

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday, 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live updates across the day

Live updates have finished for today. We'll be back with you from 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Bonfire Night will start cloudy and wet

Jim Bacon

BBC Look East weather

Bonfire Night will start cloudy, wet and windy. It will dry up later, and we'll see a minimum temperature of 11C (52F).

Weather graphic says tonight will be rainy at first, drier later
BBC

Friday will be dry at first, but there will be some rain at lunchtime. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parking charges in Dunstable could rise

Roberto Perrone

BBC Three Counties Radio

Central Bedfordshire Council is to discuss a proposal to increase parking charges in its car parks in Dunstable, from 50p to £1 for two hours. 

The town is still in a fragile position, so much so that even the queen of shops Mary Portas hasn't been able to turn things around.

But Shanaaz Carroll, from the Association of Town & City Management, said: "It's not just about retail, it's about what other things people can do in the town centre."

Car park in Court Drive, Dunstable
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rhythms of the World: Lack of finances means no 'traditional' festival next year

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The organisers of Hertfordshire festival, Rhythms of the World, have said they will not be able to hold a "traditional" ROTW festival next year due to budget shortfalls.

Rhythms of the World in 2014
BBC

Attendance to this year's festival was much lower than expected, meaning that their current finances don't make them able to run the festival as normal, the charity trustees said.

Next year is the festival's 25th anniversary: "We would like to mark the occasion in some way," said Amy Hopkins, chair of trustees.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drug dealer and three women jailed for laundering money buried in garden

Lee Agnew

BBC Three Counties Radio

A drug dealer and three women from Bedford who dug up cash buried in his garden have been given jail sentences. 

Domenico Masciopinto was jailed for 14 years in 2012 for drug dealing, but once inside prison he instructed his wife Giulia, 37, to dig up the money from the garden. She enlisted her mother Caterina De Filippo, 58, and sister Palma De Filippo, 28, to help launder the cash. 

Some of the £270,000 had been paid into bank accounts, but thousands were found at their homes in Redhall Close and Harrowden road. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Luton-based airlines will fly from Sharm tomorrow... Four jailed for buried cash

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories for the three counties:

  • Two Luton-based airlines, easyjet and Monarch, say they'll be bringing home British tourists from Sharm el-Sheikh tomorrow in a series of flights 
  • A drug dealer and three women from Bedford who dug up cash that had been buried in his garden have been given jail sentences
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aylesbury crematorium plans: A background

Lee Agnew

BBC Three Counties Radio

Permission to build a crematorium at Bierton was passed last month, after the developers revised their plans to protect Great Crested newts which live on the site. 

Great crested newt
Science Photo Library

The original plans had already been contested by the developers of a second crematorium at Watermead, who argued there was no need for another facility just two and a half miles away.

Watermead Parish Council ​says it's the wrong development, in the wrong place, in full view of homes and public land. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lard covering M11 slip road to M25

BBC Travel

An "extensive specialist clean-up" is under way on the M11 northbound link road to the M25 clockwise just over the border in Essex after a lorry shed its load of lard.

The incident happened about five hours ago. A diversion is in place via the M25 anticlockwise to J26 to then rejoin clockwise.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton-based Easyjet to repatriate Sharm customers tomorrow

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Luton-based Easyjet has confirmed that it will resume its scheduled flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to bring customers home.

The airline also plans to operate six additional flights tomorrow in order to bring home all the customers affected by the suspension of flying yesterday and today.

Easyjet plane
PA

Two flights delayed from yesterday will also operate tomorrow.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Family upset Ware memorial bench has been damaged

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The family of a man from Ware, Hertfordshire, who drowned in a river four years ago are said to be extremely upset that his memorial bench has been vandalised. 

Priory Park in Ware
Google

The bench in Priory Park, in an area by the bandstand known as "the island", was covered in love hearts and writing in black marker pen on 25 October. 

Police say the black ink is not removable and the bench has been completely ruined. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shot after police worker added 'informant' to his mugshot

Daily Mirror

A Bedfordshire police worker who wrote on a drug dealer’s mugshot that he was an “informant” has been jailed after the man was gunned down.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

M11 link to M25 closed due to lard on carriageway

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

For those travelling further afield from Beds, Herts and Bucks this afternoon - just over the border in Essex the M11 northbound link to the M25 clockwise is closed. 

A load of lard has been shed over the carriageway.

Newsreader Jane wins for the best pun: "Is it on the slip road?"

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sixteen racing bikes stolen in Aylesbury

Sixteen racing bikes have been stolen from a business park in Aylesbury along with clothing and accessories.

The equipment was taken from Space Business Park between 22:00 and 23:15 on 17 October.

Police say two men forced the carp park barrier up, allowing a white Ford Transit van into the site and an hour later the van was reversed into the door of Spirit Bikes. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plaque removal an 'insult to the Briggs family'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Campaigners have said the police's removal of a memorial plaque at Luton police station for Leon Briggs  - who died in custody - was an "insult to the family" and the "community is angry".

Leon Briggs plaque
Justice 4 Leon

The plaque was installed last night on the second anniversary of Mr Briggs' death despite Bedfordshire Police asking for the ceremony to be postponed while it sought legal advice.

Liberty Louise from Justice 4 Leon said: "The police talk about trust in the community and this just erodes it further and further."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Open University vote to strike over job losses

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

Staff at the Open University have voted to strike over job losses and the closure of regional offices. 

Open University in Milton Keynes
Google

The University and College Union says more than 500 jobs are at risk across the country. 

Seven regional centres would close, though the office in Milton Keynes, would be expanded.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Afternoon headlines: Police return memorial plaque to family... Open University vote to strike

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The top stories we're looking at:

  • Bedfordshire Police say aplaque put up last night at Luton Police Stationin memory of a man who died in custody two years ago will be returned to the family 
  • Staff at the Open University have voted to strike over job losses and the closure of regional offices
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Speed camera enforcement 'may not hit Bedfordshire residents'

Jonathan Vernon-Smith

BBC Three Counties Radio

Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner has said plans to consider using M1 speed cameras to strictly enforce the 70mph limit to raise more money may not hit too many local people.

M1 speed cameras in Bedfordshire
South Beds News Agency

"The advantage of the M1 is that a lot of the people travelling through that stretch of motorway aren't actually from Bedfordshire," Olly Martins told me.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MK Hospital 'Do The Strictly' on It Takes Two

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

The video of operating staff in Milton Keynes Hospital "Doing The Strictly" is proving very popular over on our Facebook page.

MK Hospital staff dance routine
Carmen Reynolds

It was even featured on Strictly's It Takes Two programme last night - skip to about 20 minutes in and you can watch them in all their national TV glory.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knickers Model's Own: 'Pre-loved fashion' sale raises more than £2,600

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Caroline Jones has confirmed this lunchtime the sale of her entire pre-loved collection from her year of wearing charity clothes has raised an "amazing" £2693.25.

Caroline Jones
Pennybird and Camera

Ms Jones, 47, from Harpenden said the event at Harpenden Public Halls - where she also modelled her clothes on the catwalk - was "an incredible night".

"The tills didn't stop ringing and at one point the queue was snaking out of the room... It just goes to show that pre-loved fashion is serious fashion," she said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aylesbury crematorium plans in judicial review

Lee Agnew

BBC Three Counties Radio

Plans to build a new crematorium at Watermead in Aylesbury are being taken to a judicial review. 

It's the latest in an ongoing row to build two crematoria within a few miles of each other. 

Watermead in Aylesbury
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton-based Monarch to operate rescue flights to Egypt

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Luton-based Monarch will be operating three rescue flights in addition to two scheduled flights to Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday for customers due to fly home today and tomorrow.

Monarch plane takes off
Monarch

The airline have cancelled all flights to and from Egypt until Thursday next week, following government advice. Monarch say they currently have about 3,000 customers in resort.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flights to Egypt from Luton 'likely to be affected for some time'

Nikki Fox

BBC Look East

Flights to Egypt from London Luton Airport are likely to be affected for some time despite some flights expected to resume tomorrow.

Luton Airport sign
South Beds News Agency

I spoke to Easyjet at Luton Airport today and they say that anyone travelling to the destination in the next two weeks is able to request a refund or change their flights to an alternative date or destination free of charge.

They're keeping their flights under review pending further advice from the government.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hertfordshire gritters 'ready for winter'

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

I've been at Hertfordshire County Council's gritting depot in Stevenage this morning, as the team prepare for winter.

Craig Hadley
BBC

Father-of-three Craig Hadley, 35, says it's tiring work: "We work during the day, then at 13:00 you'll get told whether you're going out that night to do a three or four hour grit," he said.

"If it's cold, we're out there gritting - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thames Valley among 'most likely areas to no-crime rapes'

Get Bucks

According to latest set of figures from Rape Monitoring group, 11% of recorded adult rapes were 'no crimed' in 2014-15. Thames Valley was among the areas most likely to no-crime rapes last year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lunchtime headlines: Luton to Egypt flights affected 'for some time'... Leon Briggs memorial removed from police station

Jane Killick

BBC Three Counties Radio

The headlines this lunchtime:

  • Flights to Egypt from London Luton Airport are likely to be affected for some time 
  • Police in Luton have removed a memorial plaque for Leon Briggs which was put up outside the town's police station last night
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Outbreaks of rain this afternoon

BBC Weather

The afternoon we'll see outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times later. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F)

Weather graphic shows rain this afternoon
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police remove Leon Briggs memorial plaque to 'explore legal implications'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Bedfordshire Police says it has removed a plaque put up outside Luton Police Station last night during a memorial to Leon Briggs until it has "fully explored the potential legal implications it may have on any future proceedings".

Mr Briggs died in police custody in November 2013.  

Supt Mark Upex said: "As a result we have removed the plaque and will be returning it to the family for safekeeping until the matter has been resolved." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Emille Stapleton St Albans death: Man charged with murder due in court

A man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man following a fight in St Albans is to appear before Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.

Paul Crosbie, left, Emille Stapleton, right
Herts Police/South Beds news Agency

Paul Crosbie (pictured left), 26, of no fixed address in Camden, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Emille "Millz" Stapleton died in hospital after trouble broke out on London Road, St Albans, in the early hours of Saturday, 24 October.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Images helping to remember fallen soldiers

Dunstable Gazette

The power of the people has created something special in Toddington, just in time for theRemembrance Parade on Sunday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Beds PCC continues to defend speed camera comments

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner Olly Martins is continuing to defend his comments about using speed cameras on the M1 in the county to raise more funds.

Olly Martins
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

He says he is being "faced with some really quite unpalatable choices".

"It is a choice between doing things like this or reducing the size of the police force that I'm responsible for," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Luton-based Thomson won't resume Sharm flights for a week

BBC Three Counties Radio

The government says they hope British tourists can start flying back from Sharm el-Sheikh tomorrow, but Thomas Cook, Luton-based Thomson and First Choice say they won't fly to or from the resort for a week. 

People outside Sharm el-Sheikh airport
BBC

Flights were halted yesterday saying there was growing evidence that a Russian plane, which crashed shortly after leaving the resort on Saturday, was brought down by a bomb.

Leon Chlon is an Easyjet passenger in Egypt: "I'm still waiting to hear back on the situation. We're pretty much just waiting," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman seriously injured in collision near StadiumMK

Simon Oxley

BBC Three Counties Radio

A woman has been seriously hurt in a two-car collision in Milton Keynes this morning. She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with chest injuries. 

Stadium MK
Google

The crash happened just after 08:10 close to StadiumMK. Firefighters had to release the woman from her vehicle and an injured man from the other car involved. He's been taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.

The road was closed for more than two hours.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingLeon Briggs memorial plaque taken down by police

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Bedfordshire Police has just told me it has taken down the memorial plaque for Leon Briggs, which was installed at Luton police station last night at a service to mark the two-year anniversary of his death.

Mr Briggs died in police custody on 4 November 2013.

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Passenger 'disappointed' not to be flying to Sharm el-Sheikh today

Charlie Jones

BBC Local Live

A woman from Ware, who was due to fly on an Easyjet flight from Stansted to Sharm-el-Sheikh has told the BBC she's "quite disappointed" the flight has been cancelled, but believes "security is paramount for us Brits".  

Victoria Murphy
Victoria Murphy

Victoria Murphy said she received an email from Easyjet confirming her flight wouldn't go ahead.

She used to live in the resort, which she says is actually really safe, but she often witnessed "how lax the security is" at the airport.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knickers Model's Own: 'Pre-loved fashion is serious fashion'

Katy Lewis

BBC Local Live

Caroline Jones said she is still totting up how much was raised from the sale of her entire pre-loved collection from her year of wearing charity clothes - but the interest in the event "just goes to show that pre-loved fashion is serious fashion". 

Knickers Model's Own sale
Pennybird and Camera

More than 300 people attended the event at Harpenden Public Halls where she put about 1,000 items from her Knickers Model's Own campaign up for sale.

She said: "It was an amazing moment to watch a packed room of shoppers all reaching for their favourite, must-have pieces."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents reminded to take care this Bonfire Night

Bedfordshire on Sunday

Bedfordshire residents are being urged to take extra care if hosting their own Guy Fawkes parties tonight.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Further hearing in Milton Keynes domestic slavery case

Carol Abercrombie

BBC Three Counties Radio

A hearing to decide whether a woman who was held as a domestic slave in Milton Keynes should be awarded further compensation is taking place later.

Permila Tirkey, 39 won a discrimination case last month and was granted more than £180,000 in unpaid wages after an employment tribunal heard she was paid 11p an hour by Pooja and Ajay Chandhok.

Today's hearing will decide whether she should be compensated for unfair dismissal, discrimination and failure to provide holiday pay.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Remembrance in Toddington: Cuckoo Pub marks the fallen

Neil Bradford

BBC Look East

Making my way through Toddington this morning I noticed something a bit different on the front of The Cuckoo pub.

The Cuckoo Pub in Toddington with poppies and soldiers on the front
BBC

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, the pub have put up poppies and silhouettes of soldiers on their front wall.  

If you've seen other buildings in the three counties marking Remembrance Sunday email or tweet us your photos.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leon Briggs mother 'will not speak to police again'

Matt Lockwood

BBC Three Counties Radio

The mother of Leon Briggs has said the police "can't get back her trust" after they asked the family to postpone putting up a memorial plaque for her son at Luton police station.

Leon Briggs
South Beds News Agency

Mr Briggs (pictured) died in police custody in November 2013. The plaque was installed on the second anniversary of his death last night - against police advice.

Margaret Briggs said: "They told me the other night they were going to let us put the plaque up, we just will not speak to them again."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Road closed at StadiumMK due to 'serious' crash

Two people have been released from their cars in what police called a "serious collision".

The man and woman involved in the crash which happened at about 08:10 are injured, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue say.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top