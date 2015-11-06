The flight, carrying 179 passengers, left at 12:00. Passengers were only allowed to bring on hand luggage.
McFadzean signs new MK deal
Phil Shepka
BBC Sport
MK Dons defender Kyle McFadzean has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship club until June 2018.
The 28-year-old has made 66 appearances for the Dons since joining from Crawley in the summer of 2014.
Sheringham dismisses reports he's coming out of retirement
Geoff Doyle
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
Stevenage boss and former England, Manchester United and Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham has dismissed reports he might come out of retirement to help his struggling side.
Sheringham, 49, has registered as a player but only out of necessity. "There's no major comeback, don't worry," he said.
"I'm a little bit beyond it! We were just short of bodies for the Herts Senior Cup."
Two more attempted ram raids in Bedfordshire
Police in Bedfordshire have issued a fresh warning to businesses with cash machines after two more attempted ram raids in Upper Caldecote and Bedford.
A 4x4 vehicle was used to damage the post office building in Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote, and attempts made to access a cash machine inside at about 04:00 last Friday, but the offenders made off empty-handed in a blue Audi.
At about 03:00 on Wednesday, Shortstown Post Office in North Drive, Bedford, was targeted by raiders who used crowbars to prise open the shutters, but fled without being able to get the cash machine.
Armed robbery at Luton bookmakers
Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a Luton bookmakers.
Two men threatened staff, demanding they hand over cash from the till, at Coral, in Tavistock Street, at about 21:30 on Wednesday.
One of the men was black and was wearing dark clothing. The other was white and wearing a grey tracksuit.
Dunstable man's painting 'not a Turner'
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
An art critic has told me that she doesn't think a painting brought into our studio by Alwin from Dunstable is by the artist JMW Turner.
Estelle Lovatt said: "I would love to say 'Alwin, you have a £20m Turner on your wall' but, to be honest with you, I don’t think it is."
"I don't think it's subtle enough; I don’t think it has a variety of colours or tones. It's by a good painter but it's not by a great painter, and Turner, of course, was a great painter."
Beaconsfield petition: Undertakers say 'we need footfall, too'
Petition organiser, Jack Lubbat - whose family has owned a clothing store in Station Road for 30 years - told Bucks Free Press he feared he undertakers would discourage shoppers.
NAFD spokesman Jeremy Field said: "We also need visibility in a commercial sense for people to know where we are... it drives footfall for us in the high street in exactly the same way as pretty much any other retailer."
Bedfordshire MP blocks law change on cheap drugs
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
There have been angry scenes in the Commons after the MP for North East Bedfordshire blocked an attempt to change the law to allow doctors to prescribe cheap drugs.
Conservative MP Alistair Burt, a health minister, told MPs the government didn't support the proposed Off Patents Bill.
And by deliberately extending his speech beyond a deadline of 14:30, he prevented a vote from being held on the proposals - meaning it now almost certainly won't become law.
Man charged with Santa Pod raceway rape
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man from Devon has been charged with the rape of a woman during a festival at the Santa Pod raceway in Bedfordshire in April.
The 44-year-old was charged on Wednesday with rape and sexual assault. He was granted conditional bail and will appear before magistrates on 19 November.
Is this Dunstable man's painting a Turner?
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
A man from Dunstable came into the studio this morning with a photograph of a painting he owns.
Watford boss talks about threat of Leicester's Vardy
Geoff Doyle
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
Watford boss Quique Flores has been discussing the threat of the Premier League's top goalscorer Jamie Vardy ahead of the Hornets' trip to Leicester on Saturday.
Watford striker Odion Ighalo is fit to play despite suffering a dead leg last weekend.
The Hornets could be unchanged and Flores is aware of the threat of Vardy: "It's very difficult to think about Leicester if you're not including Vardy but it's not possible to think of Leicester just in Vardy."
Woman attacked in Wixams by group wearing Halloween costumes
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A woman was attacked by four youths in Halloween costumes whilst she was walking her dog in Wixams at the weekend.
The woman was left with facial injuries after one of the group, believed to be teenage boys, wearing a "Scream" mask punched her in the face.
The incident happened at about 23:10 in Brooklands Avenue on Sunday. One boy was wearing a skeleton costume, and the other two described as wearing masks and dark clothing.
'Bird strike' causes hours of train delays
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A bird that flew into the windscreen of a train caused hours of disruption yesterday evening on London Midland trains through Buckinghamshire.
The bird damaged the windscreen of the train in Hanslope, meaning the train could no longer travel.
Easyet said eight of its planes were not being allowed to land to pick up passengers, but two flights had left. Flights from other airlines are scheduled to depart for the UK later.
In total 21 UK-bound flights are expected to take some of the estimated 19,000 British nationals on holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh home.
Situation in Sharm 'difficult and fluid'
The government says it's in contact with the Egyptian authorities to make sure all of the planned UK flights out of Sharm el-Sheikh run today, with David Cameron's spokesperson describing the situation as "difficult and fluid".
Two flights from Luton-based Easyjet have departed but the airline says several of its extra "rescue" planes have been stopped from going to Sharm.
The Egyptian authorities say there are limits to the number of extra flights the airport can cope with.
Lunchtime headlines: Easyjet flight for Luton leaves Egypt... Police warn of ram raids
The airline currently has two planes in Sharm, which will leave with 339 UK passengers later today, arriving at Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport. But the rest of the flights due into Egypt cannot operate.
Easyjet says it is telling passengers to stay in hotels and that it will cover their costs.
'No final decision' on custody suite, police say
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Hertfordshire Police has said no final decision has been made on the future of Watford's custody suite, after it emerged officers were taking prisoners to neighbouring counties when the county's other suites were full.
A spokesman said custody experts were currently "exploring the future options of arrangements" and it would be "inappropriate and misleading" to pre-empt their research.
"This work involves examining travelling times, staffing levels, cell occupancy and operational demand," he said.
Woman 'shocked' over grandmother's ashes urn in skip
BBC Three Counties Radio
The granddaughter of a Hertfordshire woman whose ashes were found in a skip said it was a "massive shock" to find her remains had been treated in this way.
A skip hire firm in Norfolk had found an urn containing the ashes of Gwendoline Harding from Elstree, who'd been cremated in 1996.
Sylvia Bradshaw, 37, from Fakenham (pictured), thanked the skip firm for being "decent human beings". She said her grandmother had lived in a Harrow retirement home when she died, aged 83.
Police issue appeal after Luton car-jacking
Lee Agnew
BBC Three Counties Radio
Police area appealing for witnesses to a car-jacking in Luton yesterday afternoon.
The man was in his silver Vauxhall Vectra on Ely Way at about 13:00 when he was approached by two men who punched him and demanded money.
The victim managed to escape from his car and leave the scene, while the two offenders stole the vehicle and drove off.
Weather: Cloudy with rain tonight
Jim Bacon
BBC Look East weather
Tonight: Cloudy with rainy and clear intervals. More rain will spread in later. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F)
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with some outbreaks of heavy rain, becoming drier later. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F)
BreakingEasyjet flight from Sharm el-Sheikh lands in Luton
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The Easyjet flight bringing British holidaymakers back from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh had landed at London Luton Airport.
The flight, carrying 179 passengers, left at 12:00. Passengers were only allowed to bring on hand luggage.
Two more attempted ram raids in Bedfordshire
Armed robbery at Luton bookmakers
Dunstable man's painting 'not a Turner'
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
Beaconsfield petition: Undertakers say 'we need footfall, too'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) has said "undertakers need footfall, too" in response to a petition against a funeral directors which is set to move into Beaconsfield town centre.
Bedfordshire MP blocks law change on cheap drugs
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
Man charged with Santa Pod raceway rape
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Is this Dunstable man's painting a Turner?
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
He believes this painting is a bit special. He thinks it's a Turner - not Brian Turner, Joseph Mallord William Turner.
I asked Alwin what he would do if it is was a real Turner. "I'd have to sell it and I'd probably donate quite a lot to the charities I've worked for," he said.
Dunstable inquiry office to stay open despite cuts
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
There's been a reprieve for one of the police inquiry offices in Bedfordshire which was due to close.
From next January,Bedfordshire Policewill close the front desks at Houghton Regis, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Flitwick as part of proposals to save £250,000.
The force now says that the Dunstable inquiry office will remain open following consultation.
Travel: Congestion on M1 northbound
BBC Travel
There's queuing traffic on the M1 northbound at J11 due to a two-car collision.
'Gym was his life', partner of bouncer 'killed by single punch' tells court
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The partner of a Hertfordshire bouncer, killed by a single punch outside a club last year, has told a court "the gym was his life".
Dawn Marshall said 54-year-old James Darrah's "was very fit" even though he had a heart condition, and didn't smoke or drink alcohol.
William Wade, 27, of High Road, High Cross, near Ware, pleads not guilty to manslaughter. The case continues.
Beaconsfield trader starts petition against undertakers
A Beaconsfield trader hasstarted a petition against a funeral directors set to move into the town, fearing it will not encourage more shoppers.
Jack Lubbat - whose family has owned a clothing store in Station Road (pictured) for 30 years - told the BBC it was already "a dying town" and undertakers would drive away customers.
"It won't bring footfall to the town... it won't bring any more people in which is what we need to do," he said.
Bouncer 'killed by single punch' outside Hertford bar was 'physically fit'
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The partner of a bouncer killed by a single punch outside a Hertfordshire club has told a jury he was physically fit despite a heart condition.
James Darrah, 54, known as Jim, died after the incident outside the Stone House bar in Hertford on 23 August 2014.
Partner Dawn Marshall said he would go to the gym four or five times a week, and had in the past been on TV for competing in strongman contests.
Afternoon headlines: New QEII hospital opened... Herts woman's ashes reunited with family
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
The stories we're looking at for the three counties:
New QEII hospital officially opened in Welwyn Garden City
BBC Three Counties Radio
The New QEII hospital at Welwyn Garden City is officially opening today.
The old hospital, which has been replaced by housing, has been closed to the public.
The new site has an urgent care centre and ante natal services but the main accident and emergency and maternity units are in the Lister hospital at Stevenage, following the down grading of the QEII.
Russian plane crash: Today's flights from Egypt to the UK
BBC News UK
In total 21 UK-bound flights are expected to take some of the estimated 19,000 British nationals on holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh home.
The festive season has 'officially' started...
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
It's something that's almost become more indicative of the festive season than the Coca-Cola truck - the John Lewis advert has been released.
The £1 million advert featuring the "Man on the Moon" was made mainly at the Warner Bros studio in Hertfordshire.
The Hertfordshire studio helped achieve the "out of this world" feel with CGI and some creative set building. It will be screened on TV for the first time at about 21:15 on Channel 4.
Watford boss talks about threat of Leicester's Vardy
Geoff Doyle
BBC Three Counties Radio sport
Woman attacked in Wixams by group wearing Halloween costumes
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
'Bird strike' causes hours of train delays
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Egypt flight problems: The story so far
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Egypt is restricting the number of rescue flights for Britons stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh, Luton-based Easyjet has said. Here's a recap of the story so far:
Weather: Cloudy and wet weather clearing
BBC Weather
The afternoon will start cloudy and wet. We'll see some drier and brighter intervals later though. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F)
Egypt 'restricts' UK rescue flights
BBC News UK
Egypt is restricting the number of rescue flights for Britons stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Situation in Sharm 'difficult and fluid'
Lunchtime headlines: Easyjet flight for Luton leaves Egypt... Police warn of ram raids
Tony Fisher
BBC Three Counties Radio
The headlines this lunchtime:
Sharm el-Sheikh to Luton flight: 179 passengers on board
Easyjet has tweeted that 179 passengers were on board the flight that has just taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt bound for Luton.
BreakingEasyjet flight leaves Sharm for Luton
The Easyjet flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to Luton has taken off in the last few minutes.
It is due to arrive in Luton at about 16:00.
FA Cup first round: Hayles returns to Bristol Rovers with Chesham
BBC Sport
Barry Hayles is one of football's great characters and on Sunday he will return to the ground where he spent just 474 days, but is still a cult hero.
Hayles, 43,will be part of the Chesham United squadthat faces Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium - a place that holds some very special memories for the veteran striker.
BreakingEasyjet flight from Sharm to Luton on taxiway
The Easyjet flight leaving Sharm el-Sheikh for Luton today is on the taxiway.
One bound for Gatwick is already airborne.
Suspected firework arson attack in Aylesbury
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Fire crews were called to a house in Aylesbury last night after a firework was put through the letterbox in a suspected arson attack.
The incident happened in Humber Drive at about midnight.
Luton-based Easyjet forced to suspend eight flights to Sharm el-Sheikh
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Eight of Easyjet's flights back to the UK will no longer operate today as the Egyptian authorities have suspended UK flights into Sharm el-Sheikh, the airline says.
Two flights are able to depart as the planes are already in Sharm, and they will arrive at Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport later today.
Luton-based Easyjet has apologised to customers and says it is working on a contingency plan so it can operate as soon as permission to fly is granted.
One flight will leave Sharm el-Sheikh for Luton today
The Egyptian authorities have suspended any flights into Sharm el-Sheikh for UK carriers, Easyjet says.
The airline currently has two planes in Sharm, which will leave with 339 UK passengers later today, arriving at Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport. But the rest of the flights due into Egypt cannot operate.
Easyjet says it is telling passengers to stay in hotels and that it will cover their costs.
'No final decision' on custody suite, police say
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to Luton suspended
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Flights due to bring British tourists back from Sharm el-Sheikh today have been suspended by the Egyptian authorities, Luton-based Easyjet has said.
The airline has put a statement on its website explaining that discussions are taking place "at the highest political level" to attempt to resolve the situation.