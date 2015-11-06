The granddaughter of a Hertfordshire woman whose ashes were found in a skip said it was a "massive shock" to find her remains had been treated in this way.

BBC

A skip hire firm in Norfolk had found an urn containing the ashes of Gwendoline Harding from Elstree, who'd been cremated in 1996.

Sylvia Bradshaw, 37, from Fakenham (pictured), thanked the skip firm for being "decent human beings". She said her grandmother had lived in a Harrow retirement home when she died, aged 83.