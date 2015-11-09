Every year the only thing guaranteed in the first round of the FA Cup is upsets, writes Wycombe Wanderer's Matt Bloomfield in his latest article.

Getty Images

This year Wycombe were one of those teams - travelling away to non-league opposition when we made the long trip north to FC Halifax Town.

We might not have been live on TV but having been moved to the Sunday fixtures for the BBC's special coverage, we must have been seen as a potential upset. Read more here.