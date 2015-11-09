Community groups and religious leaders in High Wycombe have signed a statement urging the council to accept a number of Syrian refugees.
It calls on the council to "play its part in accepting an appropriate number of refugees as soon as practically possible".
Among others, the statement has been backed by Rev Hugh Ellis of the All Saints Church and the chair of Wycombe Islamic Society, Refi Shafi.
Police searches in Milton Keynes for missing man
Searches of gardens and outbuildings are being carried out in areas of Milton Keynes where a missing man was last seen six months ago.
Stephen Keogh, 38, went missing from Broadfields in Netherfield on 11 May, police say.
They will be searching Netherfield and Granby Court from today. Read a description of him here.
Thameslink rail delays due to track repairs
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
East Midlands trains and Govia Thameslink have said rail services are being disrupted between Luton and London St Pancras Internationaldue to urgent repairs to the trackbeing carried out between Elstree and Borehamwood Station and Elstree Tunnel.
Network Rail staff are on site and working on the repair.
Trains on the route will be delayed up to 30 mins, and normal train service is expected to resume at about 1500.
Two more Easyjet flights from Sharm to Luton today
Luton-based Easyjet says it will be operating two flights from Sharm el-Sheikh today to bring another 445 passengers home.
Mark Mosley, 43, who lived at the site, was also sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 10 years for attempting to murder Jessie's nephew Paul Smith, 10 years for possession of a firearm and three years for causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith, all to run concurrently.
BreakingShotgun murder 'fellow traveller' jailed for life
Traveller Mark Mosley, 43, convicted of shooting another man from his community while a bare-knuckle fight was taking place, has been jailed for life.
The judge at Cambridge Crown Court ordered Mosley will serve a minimum of 30 years before parole is considered.
Hertford roads closed following altercation
Roads in Hertford remain closed this lunchtime following an altercation in the early hours at the Corn Exchange.
Three men are in hospital but their injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.
Licences were created for 16 casinos - eight large and eight small - and of the larger casinos, only three have opened - including The Casino MK in the Xscape Centre in Milton Keynes in 2013 - which nets the local authority £675,000 a year.
Milton Keynes Council was also given a £1m upfront payment from Global Gaming Venture and said it will use the cash to mitigate any "potential harmful effects" of the casino.
Man tries to rob 16-year-old girl crossing road
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man attempted to rob a 16-year-old girl of her bag as she crossed a road in Hatfield.
The girl was walking near the Galleria on Comet Way at about 16:50 on Wednesday when the man, described as an Asian man in his late 20s to early 30s about 6ft tall and stocky, tried to take her bag from behind.
A cyclist knocked into the offender during the incident, making him fall to ground. He then left the scene.
Luton bar ‘kicks out customers for wearing poppies’
Luton News
A Luton bar ejected a number of people on Remembrance Sunday because they were wearing poppies, it has been claimed.
Roads remain closed in Hertford following early hours fight
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Roads in Hertford remain closed this morning after a fight outside the Corn Exchange in the early hours.
Three people were injured and five have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and public order offences.
The Big Picture: Marston Reservoir in Tring
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
The main image on our BBC Local Live page today shows Marston Reservoir in Tring.
If you'd like to share your images of places in Beds, Herts and Bucks, simply send us an email here and we'll feature the best ones.
Stevenage-based pharmacy company celebrate 300 years
Roberto Perrone
BBC Three Counties Radio
There are not many companies that can claim a 300 year anniversary, but today marks just that for the pharmacy business which eventually became Stevenage-based GlaxoSmithKline.
One of the scientists working today in Stevenage is Graham Simpson, the seven times great-nephew of the founder, Silvanus Bevan.
FA Cup: Wycombe's Matt Bloomfield on how to avoid being an upset
BBC Sport
Every year the only thing guaranteed in the first round of the FA Cup is upsets, writes Wycombe Wanderer's Matt Bloomfield in his latest article.
This year Wycombe were one of those teams - travelling away to non-league opposition when we made the long trip north to FC Halifax Town.
We might not have been live on TV but having been moved to the Sunday fixtures for the BBC's special coverage, we must have been seen as a potential upset. Read more here.
Bushey summer camp director granted bail
Watford Observer
The director of a children's summer camp in Bushey who is facing charges of making indecent images of a child has been granted bail.
Police funding formula changes delayed due to 'statistical error'
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
The government is to delay planned changes to the police funding formula in England and Wales after a "statistical error".
Policing Minister and MP for Hemel Hempstead, Mike Penning, "apologised" for the "embarrassing" mistake, which emerged on Friday.
He said the 2016-17 police funding will be based on existing formula and will be announced in December.
Thameslink's £6m station plan for St Albans
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Govia Thameslink has applied for £5m from the Department for Transport and £1m from the government’s Growth Deal Fund to revamp St Albans City station.
Plans include more ticket gates and machines, a new cycle hub with a repair shop and shower facilities, a sit-down café and replacing the Ridgmont Road entrance.
If the finance is obtained, and after public consultation, work is due to begin in December 2016 and completed in May 2018.
Man in court on Bletchley arson charge
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man has appeared before magistrates in Milton Keynes today charged with arson after a fire broke out in the porch of a home in Bletchley on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was remanded in custody to next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 December.
Firefighters rescued a woman, boy and a girl from the property in Kennet Drive.
Flights from UK to Sharm-el-Sheikh delayed until late November
A number of airlines have delayed the resumption of flights from the UK to Sharm-el-Sheikh due to continued concerns about security at the resort's airport.
Luton-based EasyJet and Monarch, plus Thomson, Thomas Cook and British Airways all say they are cancelling outbound flights until late November.
Travel: M1 sliproads closed for repairs
BBC Travel
On the M1 southbound, the sliproads are closed in Watford at J6 because of emergency repairs.
Thameslink trains are also delayed by up to 20 minutes between Bedford and Brighton due to track repairs at Radlett.
FA Cup round-up: Wycombe, Luton and Stevange join Chesham Utd in second round
BBC Sport
Chesham United may have grabbed the FA Cup headlines this weekend, but elsewhere it was a comfortable 4-0 victory for League Two Wycombe Wanderers away at Halifax.
Both Luton Town and Stevenage are also in tonight's second round draw, with the Hatters winning 2-1 at Crawley and Boro beating Gillingham 3-0 at the Lamex.
Watch the latest FA Cup catch-up below.
Man charged with arson after Bletchley fire
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a fire broke out at a house in Bletchley on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was arrested and charged yesterday following the fire in the porch of a house in Kennet Drive.
Firefighters rescued a woman, a boy and a girl who were suffering from smoke inhalation. The man will appear before magistrates today.
Weather: Dry but mostly cloudy with brisk winds
BBC Weather
This afternoon will remain dry and mild but mostly cloudy. Winds will remain brisk. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Weather Watchers: Bedsheets billow in the breeze
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
In case you haven't noticed, it's rather windy out there today - as this photo from one of our Weather Watchers in Dunstable shows.
User BusyB writes alongside this very illustrative photograph of bedsheets billowing in the wind that it's "bright but very breezy".
Bucks 10-year-old wins national award for campaigning
Bucks Free Press
A 10-year-old from Chalfont St.Peter will receive an award for his “tireless” campaigning on youth issues at a House of Commons ceremony this evening.
Two more Easyjet flights from Sharm to Luton today
Luton-based Easyjet says it will be operating two flights from Sharm el-Sheikh today to bring another 445 passengers home.
The flights will leave the Egyptian resort this evening and fly into London Luton Airport.
MK Dons manager talking to match officials about video technology
Jonathan Park
BBC Look East sport
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson will be talking to Professional Game Match Officials today about his suggestion for video technology to help referees.
It comes after a string of poor decisions against the Dons, he told me.
Thousands of free trees for Bedfordshire
Bedfordshire on Sunday
Thousands of trees are being given away to green-fingered community groups and school children across Bedfordshire to honour those who fought in the First World War.
Police still at scene of Hertford fight
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Police are still at the scene of an altercation at the Corn Exchange in Hertford which took place in the early hours of this morning.
Three men are in hospital but their injuries aren't thought to be life threatening. Five people have been arrested in suspicion of GBH and public order offences.
Bletchley mannequin removed over mistaken identity concerns
Two fire crews were called toremove a mannequinon Friday over fears it might be mistaken "for a person in difficulty".
The figure dressed in high-visibility clothing and holding what appeared to be a gun was in residence at Mount Farm Lake in Bletchley.
Man jailed for killing 'fellow traveller' with shotgun on New Year's Day
A traveller who shot another man from his community during a bare-knuckle fight has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 30 years.
Father-of-four Jessie Smith, 36 (pictured), from Bedfordshire, died after the shotgun attack at the travellers' site in Burwell on New Year's Day.
Mark Mosley, 43, who lived at the site, was also sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 10 years for attempting to murder Jessie's nephew Paul Smith, 10 years for possession of a firearm and three years for causing actual bodily harm to Albert Smith, all to run concurrently.
Travel: Train delays through Luton
BBC Travel
Trains between London St Pancras and Bedford are delayed due to safety checks near Radlett.
East Midlands Train services are delayed by up to 15 minutes through Luton.
Weather watchers: Pink skies this morning
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
There have been some amazing photos of bright purple and pink skies over Beds, Herts and Bucks this morning from our BBC Weather Watchers.
Thanks to user Aston House for this photograph of the sunrise in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire.
If you'd like to get involved to share what the weather is like where you are, here's a guide to taking part.
Gritting Facts: Preparing for winter in the three counties
Last week, reporter Neil Bradford was at Hertfordshire's gritting depot in Stevenage as the council prepares for winter in the county.
Well it seems that Central Bedfordshire Council have their mind on the same thing...
Ten bikes stolen from train stations in Herts and Bucks
CCTV images of two men have been released in connection with a number of bike thefts from train stations in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
The thefts of 10 high-spec bikes have taken place since June in Kings Langley, Amersham, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead, Watford and Croxley.
FA Cup: Chesham United anticipate second round 'pay day'
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Chesham United's manager has said the team's shock1-0 victory against League Two Bristol Roversin the first round of the FA Cup means a big pay day in the second round.
Ryan Blake scored for the Southern League Premier Division side, who are 75 places below Rovers in the League.
Andy Leese said: "Financially it probably sets us fair for this season and part of next I would think with the prize money and everything that flows from it."
What happened to the super casinos?
Daniel Wainwright
Data unit - English regions
It was billed as a massive expansion of Britain's casino industry by the Blair government, but what happened to Labour's plans to create a new generation of gambling venues across the UK?
Licences were created for 16 casinos - eight large and eight small - and of the larger casinos, only three have opened - including The Casino MK in the Xscape Centre in Milton Keynes in 2013 - which nets the local authority £675,000 a year.
Milton Keynes Council was also given a £1m upfront payment from Global Gaming Venture and said it will use the cash to mitigate any "potential harmful effects" of the casino.
Man tries to rob 16-year-old girl crossing road
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
A man attempted to rob a 16-year-old girl of her bag as she crossed a road in Hatfield.
The girl was walking near the Galleria on Comet Way at about 16:50 on Wednesday when the man, described as an Asian man in his late 20s to early 30s about 6ft tall and stocky, tried to take her bag from behind.
A cyclist knocked into the offender during the incident, making him fall to ground. He then left the scene.
Luton bar ‘kicks out customers for wearing poppies’
Luton News
A Luton bar ejected a number of people on Remembrance Sunday because they were wearing poppies, it has been claimed.
Police investigate sexual assault in Aylesbury
Katy Lewis
BBC Local Live
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 18-year-old woman in Aylesbury over the weekend.
The attack took place in Buckingham Street at about 03:00 on Saturday.
The man police want to speak to is white, in his late-twenties to early-thirties, with short curly light-brown hair. He was wearing a dark top with the sleeves rolled up.