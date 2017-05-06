BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

  1. Updates on Monday, 8 May 2017

Severe disruption: A412 Hertfordshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A412 Hertfordshire both ways severe disruption, between Grove Road and Church Lane.

A412 Hertfordshire - A412 Uxbridge Road in Rickmansworth closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Grove Road junction and the Church Lane junction, because of a burst water main.

Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, after J4 for A404.

M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M40 northbound after J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.

Missing man urged to make contact

Missing Bedfordshire man Wayne Jeffs asked to contact police
Bedfordshire man Wayne Jeffs has been urged to contact police one month after he was last seen.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J7 for .

M1 Hertfordshire - M1 lane blocked on entry slip road northbound at J7, / (Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead), because of emergency repairs.

Lawro's predictions v Kasabian

Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on Tom and Serge from indie rock band Kasabian in this week's Premier League predictions.

Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, after J16 for M40.

M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise after J16 M40, because of an accident involving two cars.

Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.

M25 Hertfordshire - Stationary traffic on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident and a rolling road-block.

