BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

A cyclist has been seriously injured after an accident involving a tractor in Buckinghamshire.

The emergency services were called to Main Road South, at Dagnall near Whipsnade, just after 11:00 on Saturday.

Google

Police say the cyclist, a 49-year-old man, received life-changing leg injuries and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

No arrests have been made following the crash and police have asked anyone with information to come forward.