BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts and Bucks

Posted at 9:33 Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J4B for M25 and J5 for A4.

M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic on M4 westbound between J4b M25 and J5, A4 (Langley), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Cyclist suffers 'life-changing' injuries in accident with tractor
A cyclist has been seriously injured after an accident involving a tractor in Buckinghamshire.
The emergency services were called to Main Road South, at Dagnall near Whipsnade, just after 11:00 on Saturday.
Police say the cyclist, a 49-year-old man, received life-changing leg injuries and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
No arrests have been made following the crash and police have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning
Kris Holland
BBC News
Welcome to live updates for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire on Monday, 21 August.
We'll be here until 18:00 with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from around the county.
As always, if you want to get in touch you can by email, Facebook or Twitter.