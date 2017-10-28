BBC Local Live Beds, Herts & Bucks

Getty

As the side that finished last season immediately above the relegation zone, Watford can consider themselves as the most improved team in the Premier League.

There was certainly a feeling that they missed an opportunity for another famous win at Chelsea last weekend. It typifies their encouraging progress so far.

Like Watford, Stoke have succumbed to both Manchester City and Chelsea - but they have lost three additional games too.

Their heartening displays against Arsenal and Manchester United have long since been forgotten. A greatly improved performance at Vicarage Road now seems a must.