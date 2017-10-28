BBC Local Live Beds, Herts & Bucks

  1. Updates on Monday, 30 October 2017

Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire both ways

A1(M) Hertfordshire both ways severe accident, between J8 for A602 and J9 for A6141.

A1(M) Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on A1(M) in both directions between J8, A602 (Stevenage) and J9, A6141 (Letchworth), because of an accident.

Stoke need a performance

Watford v Stoke (15:00 BST)

Alistair Mann

MOTD commentator at Vicarage Road

Watford
As the side that finished last season immediately above the relegation zone, Watford can consider themselves as the most improved team in the Premier League.

There was certainly a feeling that they missed an opportunity for another famous win at Chelsea last weekend. It typifies their encouraging progress so far.

Like Watford, Stoke have succumbed to both Manchester City and Chelsea - but they have lost three additional games too.

Their heartening displays against Arsenal and Manchester United have long since been forgotten. A greatly improved performance at Vicarage Road now seems a must.

.
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.

M25 Essex - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident.

Boreham Wood v Bromley

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Boreham Wood and Bromley.

Yeovil Town v Stevenage

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Yeovil Town and Stevenage.

Luton Town v Coventry City

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Luton Town and Coventry City.

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J20 for A41.

M25 Hertfordshire - M25 entry slip road closed and queuing traffic clockwise at J20, A41 (Kings Langley), because of a vehicle fire.

Scheme for dying patients to expand

Holding the hand of an elderly patient in a hospital bed

A team, which provides companionship for dying patients who are on their own, is looking to expand.

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J23 for A1 and J24 for A111.

M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked on M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, at J10 for A1081 Airport Way.

M1 Bedfordshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road, one lane closed and very slow traffic northbound at J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, at J10 for A1081 Airport Way affecting J8 for .

M1 Bedfordshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and queuing traffic northbound at J10, A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road), because of an accident. Congestion to J8, Hemel Hempstead.

Severe accident: A10 Hertfordshire southbound

A10 Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, between A602 Westmill Road and A414.

A10 Hertfordshire - A10 in Ware blocked and stationary traffic southbound between Stevenage and Hertford Turn Off, because of an accident.

