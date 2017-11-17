Updates: 'Mid-air crash' in Buckinghamshire

Summary

  1. Live updates following reports an aircraft and helicopter have crashed mid-air over Buckinghamshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

What we know so far

  • An aircraft and a helicopter are understood to have crashed in mid-air over Buckinghamshire.
  • Emergency services were called to the site, near Waddesdon Manor, at 12:06 GMT.
  • The number of casualties is not known, but police have said their priority was being placed on "saving lives".
  • Police, the ambulance service and fire crews from Aylesbury, Haddenham, Oxfordshire and Berkshire are at the scene.
  • The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was "sending a team to investigate a mid-air collision involving an aircraft and a helicopter near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire".

Air ambulance called to scene

Where is crash site?

An aircraft and a helicopter are believed to have crashed in mid-air over Waddesdon, which is six miles north-west of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and 12 miles south-east of Bicester in Oxfordshire.

'Preservation of life is first priority', say police

Fire service on scene after 'mid-air crash'

Aircraft and helicopter in 'mid-air crash' near Aylesbury

We've received reports that an aircraft and a helicopter have crashed in mid-air over Buckinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to the site near Waddesdon Hall, close to Aylesbury, just after midday.

Stay posted for live updates.

