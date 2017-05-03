Berkshire live: Wednesday 3 May
Summary
- Updates for Wednesday 3 May
- Parliament has been dissolved ahead of the General Election next month.
- Police have launched a fresh appeal to catch the killer of a seven year old girl from Reading who was murdered twenty years ago.
- A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car in Reading.
- As roadworks on previous projects come to an end in Newbury, West Berkshire Council has told us its considering creating a new one-way system in the town.
Live Reporting
By Emma Midgley
All times stated are UK
Thames Valley Police statistics show increase in reported crimes
Dave Gilyeat
BBC South
According to Thames Valley Police, 138,710 crimes were reported across the region between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017, a 7.2% increase on the previous year's 129,449.
But Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said changes in crime recording were partly the reason for the higher numbers.
"The increase of domestic incidents, hate crime and some sexual offences further demonstrates the growing confidence of victims to report offences," he said.
"These areas of crime have been underreported for years and I trust these figures show that, as a force, we have been successful in giving victims the trust to come forward, knowing they will be treated with compassion and sensitivity.
"Certain increases also reflect how proactive and successful our teams have been in targeting offending. Drugs and possession of weapons offences are cases in point."
Football pitches set for makeover
Katie Newmarch
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Football pitches at Prospect Park in Reading are set to get a makeover.
The council has given the go ahead to refurbish the current 3G pitches.
They haven't been renovated since they were opened in 2007.
It is hoped that the new artificial turf pitches will not need to be closed for maintenance in future.
WATCH: Bridge yarn-bombed by hundreds
Atif Rashid
BBC News
Knitted animals have taken over a toll road bridge on the River Thames.
Whitchurch Bridge, which connects Pangbourne in Berkshire and Whitchurch-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, was decorated as part of a community art project.
Hundreds of people, mostly children, contributed to the effort which includes figurines of famous characters.
New £5 coins for Windsor centenary
Toby Wadey
BBC South
The Royal Mint has issued new £5 coins to commemorate the House of Windsor's 100th anniversary.
They feature Windsor Castle's round tower flying the Royal Standard and surrounded by sprigs of oak.
Among the coins available are a 22-carat gold proof piece priced at £1,945, a silver coin for £82.50 and a Brilliant Uncirculated coin for £13.
The Royal name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was changed in 1917 due to anti-German feeling during the First World War.
South covered in blanket of cloud
Toby Wadey
BBC South
Some parts of the UK have been enjoying sunshine and highs of 19C but, as you can see from this striking satellite image, the south has not.
Email scam costs football club £28,000
A youth football club has lost £28,000 after being targeted by an email fraud.
Laurel Park FC, based in Reading, said its savings had been sent to scammers posing as legitimate contractors.
The club is now warning others to avoid becoming victims of similar confidence tricks.
Police car involved in crash
A two-car collision involving a police car resulted in Oxford Road in Reading being closed earlier.
The road has since been reopened, but traffic remains heavy in the area.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was called to the scene shortly after 13:30.
This is what caused those A34 problems earlier ...
A car fell off a trailer, overturned and had to be removed from the A34 near Donnington, blocking one lane of the road.
Increase in crime reported by Thames Valley Police
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The latest figures show that there were just under 139,000 crimes in the Thames Valley (Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire) over the last year.
Crime has risen 7% since last year.
The force says the increase is down to improvements in recording incidents.
Weather latest: Gloomy afternoon ahead
After an overcast start, conditions will remain gloomy for the remainder of the day.
Temperatures will peak at 11C and there is a chance of some light rain.
Cute ducklings in Reading town centre!
Bracknell Road closed overnight for four nights from Monday
Bid to find Caversham arsonist 20 years after girl died
Twenty years ago, mother-of-two Katie Salvini went to bed after staying up late to watch TV news analysis of Tony Blair's landslide general election victory.
Her children, three-year-old Zach and seven-year-old Emily, were already asleep.
That night someone cut phone lines, then poured petrol through the letterbox and started a fire which roared through the house.
It killed her daughter and left Mrs Salvini and her son with burns and traumatised.
The severed phone lines delayed rescue by the emergency services.
A34: All lanes now reopened
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
A34 UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on Southbound A34 following earlier overturned car transporter. Delays starting to ease.
BreakingUPDATE: A34 closed again
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
UPDATE: A34 Southbound
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
One southbound lane now closed, queues back to the M4.
Today's travel: Delays on A33
Mandy O'Neale
BBC Berkshire travel presenter
Today's headlines: General Election, arson appeal, attempted murder arrest and Newbury roadworks
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Watch: Today's weather, cloudy and some showers
