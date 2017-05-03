Berkshire live: Wednesday 3 May

According to Thames Valley Police, 138,710 crimes were reported across the region between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017, a 7.2% increase on the previous year's 129,449.

But Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said changes in crime recording were partly the reason for the higher numbers .

"The increase of domestic incidents, hate crime and some sexual offences further demonstrates the growing confidence of victims to report offences," he said.

"These areas of crime have been underreported for years and I trust these figures show that, as a force, we have been successful in giving victims the trust to come forward, knowing they will be treated with compassion and sensitivity.

"Certain increases also reflect how proactive and successful our teams have been in targeting offending. Drugs and possession of weapons offences are cases in point."