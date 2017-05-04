Berkshire live: Thursday 4 May
By Toby Wadey
Kennedy calls for 'no let up' from Irish
BBC Sport
London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has called for "no let up" from his squad despite being well set for the Championship play-off final.
Irish take a 35-3 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Doncaster Knights on Saturday.
"We can't go in at half-time too happy, so we'll look to put our best game on the park yet again," Kennedy said.
The Exiles, who finished top in the regular season, are aiming for an immediate return to the Premiership.
Performer call for Greenham Common event
The Greenham Common Trust are looking for hundreds of local people of all ages and interests to take part in their anniversary event later this year.
Opportunities to be involved include: Performers Choirs Musicians Artists Actors Youth Groups Community Groups Technicians Singers Dancers Crew Event Volunteers.
Fancy being on Dragon's Den without going on TV?
Atif Rashid
BBC News
A Dragon's Den style event will be hosted by Wokingham Borough Council in partnership with other enterprises.
It is part of a free ten-week training course for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Sessions will provide help, support and advice in setting up a business.
Sonya Thomas, a previous graduate set up her own interior design company, Larkspur Interiors and credited the programme for her success.
Experienced business leaders and experts will be on hand to provide their top tips.
Man suffers 'medical episode' at top of building
A construction worker who suffered a medical episode while on top of a building has been rescued by fire crews.
The 50-year-old was safely removed from the property with a large lifting platform in Shoppenhangers Road, Maidenhead, this morning.
He was taken to hospital and his condition was not believed to be life-threatening, the ambulance service said.
Weather latest: Cloudy afternoon ahead
After a largely cloudy start to the day, more of the same is expected this afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to peak at 13C before dropping to 9C overnight.
Greenham Common anniversary event planned
An event is being planned to mark twenty years since the former Greenham Common airbase was dismantled, the land restored to nature and handed back to the local community.
The free festival at the site in September will be a mixture of performances and artworks, celebrating centuries of local history.
Organisers describe it as being an outdoor spectacle with music, dance and song which will portray 100 years of dramatic moments of war and peace on the Common.
It takes place on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 September 2017, starting from 18:30.
WATCH: Children of prisoners charity expands
A charity which supports children with parents in prison is expanding.
Charity Children Heard and Seen is based in Oxfordshire, and now plans to open in Berkshire.
The play-offs are confirmed, do Reading FC take a break for the last game?
Jack Winstanley
BBC Berkshire Sport Reporter
Reading FC have the play-offs confirmed with one game to spare. It doesn't matter if they lose to Burton on Sunday, the Royals will play an extended season into May.
Of course Jaap Stam and his players will want to win and secure that 3rd place and all the psychological and material advantages that brings.
But on the other hand, after a gruelling 45 games and, by any standard, overachieving on the pitch, the players could be forgiven for taking a slight break this week to revitalise for the push to the Premier League.
Which mentality will it be? We'll be live at the Reading FC training ground for this week's press conference, and you can follow all the updates on BBC Berkshire's Twitter feed.
Expansion for Berkshire brewer
It’s delivery day for the West Berkshire Brewery with £4m of new brewing, bottling, kegging and canning equipment being delivered from Italy on no less than 28 enormous lorries.
Circuit Lane meeting postponed
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The public meeting regarding Circuit Lane Surgery has been postponed.
It had due to be held tonight in response to the news that the surgery had been rated "inadequate" by an inspection in January.
Parents concerned about school's future
Parents of pupils at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common attended a meeting about its future last night.
The secondary school was put into special measures last month after Ofsted rated it inadequate.
It could become an academy, or as a last resort, close.
Speaking outside the meeting, these parents told us how they're feeling.
Bridge yarn-bombed
Atif Rashid
BBC News
Knitted animals have taken over a toll road bridge on the River Thames.
Whitchurch Bridge, which connects Pangbourne in Berkshire and Whitchurch-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, was decorated as part of a community art project.
Hundreds of people contributed to the effort, which includes figurines of famous characters.
Meeting for surgery in special measures
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
A public meeting is being held tonight for patients at a Reading surgery that's been put in to special measures.
Circuit Lane was rated "inadequate" by an inspection in January.
The local Clinical Commissioning Group are attending, along with OneMedical Group, who took over the running of the surgery and Priory Avenue last year.
Weather: Cloudy with a few showers
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Polling stations open across England
Polling stations have opened for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections.
There are nearly 2,400 positions being elected, including the first votes for six new combined authority mayors created under devolution deals.
However, no elections are being held in Berkshire.
Good morning
Toby Wadey
BBC South
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Berkshire.
We will be bringing you all of the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.