Berkshire live: Friday 5 May

By Toby Wadey
Jack Winstanley
BBC Berkshire Sport Reporter
Andries Ulderink wants to get the win against Burton on Sunday in order to go into the play-offs in a good mood.
Despite having already confirmed a play-off spot with last weekend's win against Wigan, a win against Burton would ensure the Royals' finish in 3rd place.
Jaap Stam is not going to make wholesale changes for the trip, but two or three changes are expected, with winger Garath McCleary a big injury doubt.
Full live commentary of the match is exclusively available on BBC Radio Berkshire on Sunday.
After a dry and bright start to the day, conditions are expected to get cloudier as the afternoon progresses.
Temperatures will be peak at 14C and drop to 9C overnight.
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Unless something goes very wrong for London Irish, they should reach the Championship play-off final.
They defeated Doncaster 35-3 in the first leg of the semi-final last week, ahead of the return leg tomorrow.
London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has called for "no let up" despite the imposing lead.
Full coverage of the game will be live on BBC Radio Berkshire tomorrow afternoon from 13:00 BST.
The Conservatives have held Haymill and Lynch Hill in a by-election for Slough Borough Council.
Paul Kelly received 1,036 votes, beating Jemma Davis of Labour, who received 899 votes.
Flights departing from Heathrow Terminal 3 were grounded due to a "security
issue" this morning.
A police spokesman said officers were at the scene dealing with
reports of a "suspicious package".
An airport spokeswoman said: "We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected.
"The safety
and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount."
A construction site supervisor from Slough will be sentenced later over the death of a woman crushed by window frames weighing more than half a tonne.
Lawyer Amanda Telfer, 43, died when three frames fell on her as she walked past a building site in London.
The frames had been left unprotected and unrestrained against a wall, in Hanover Square, Mayfair, in 2012.
Kelvin Adsett, 64, from Slough, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, following a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The M3 is to be closed again this weekend as workers continue to replace the bridge between Junctions 2 and 3.
The motorway will be shut from 21:00 tonight until 05:30 on Monday.
Beams for Woodlands Bridge will be lifted in to position.
Diversions will be in place.
Toby Wadey
BBC South
A man arriving at Heathrow on a flight from Turkey has been arrested on suspicion
of terrorism offences.
The 30-year-old was detained by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terror squad
as he stepped off the plane from Istanbul on Thursday evening.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said the man had been arrested on suspicion of
preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training.
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for Berkshire.
We will be bringing you all of the county's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
By Toby Wadey
Jack Winstanley
BBC Berkshire Sport Reporter
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Toby Wadey
BBC South
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Toby Wadey
BBC South
