Berkshire live: Friday 5 May

Andries Ulderink wants to get the win against Burton on Sunday in order to go into the play-offs in a good mood.

Despite having already confirmed a play-off spot with last weekend's win against Wigan, a win against Burton would ensure the Royals' finish in 3rd place.

Getty Images Yann Kermorgant is the sixth highest scorer in the Championship this season with 17 goals.

Jaap Stam is not going to make wholesale changes for the trip, but two or three changes are expected, with winger Garath McCleary a big injury doubt.

Full live commentary of the match is exclusively available on BBC Radio Berkshire on Sunday.