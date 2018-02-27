South of England

South Live: Tuesday 27 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 27 February
  2. Portsmouth baby murder: 'Poor information sharing' before death
  3. Temperatures plummet to -5C in patches of the South overnight

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

South sport headlines

  • Reading take on Sheffield United at The Madejski Stadium tonight and on-loan striker Chris Martin is set to be back in the squad after missing Saturdays game against his former team, Derby.
  • New Oxford United owner Sumrith “Tiger” Thanakarnjanasuth says he has his sights set on the Premier League. The Thai businessman hopes to appoint a new manager by tomorrow night.
  • Snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan carried the Great Britain flag at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony. The 28-year-old won bronze in the men's big air.

New Oaksey House pool speeds Cheltenham festival jockey's recovery

Jump jockey Ian Popham is using new rehabilitation facilities at Oaksey House in Berkshire to get back in the saddle ahead of Cheltenham Festival.

Jockey races against time to make Cheltenham festival

Severe congestion: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe congestion, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Whiteley affecting J5 for A335 Wide Lane.

M27 Hampshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Whiteley). Congestion to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport).

'If we all looked the same it would be weird'

A teenager from Fareham is trying to raise awareness about her rare eye condition.

Holly was born with Blepharophimosis Ptosis Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome (BPES) which means she had no muscles in her eyelids.

Severe accident: A303 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A303 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between Monxton Road and A343 Salisbury Road affecting Sarson Lane.

A303 Hampshire - A303 in Andover closed, severe delays and queuing traffic eastbound between Andover West turn off and Middle Wallop turn off, because of an accident involving one vehicle. Congestion to the Sarson Lane junction.

Portsmouth baby murder: 'Poor information sharing' before death

Nicola Brown
BBC
Nicola Brown was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 and a half years

Poor information sharing between agencies meant warning signs were missed in the lead up to the murder of a 19-day-old baby by his mother, a serious case review has found.

Nicola Brown, 43, from Portsmouth, was found guilty of the murder of her son Jake following a trial in 2016.

She was ordered to serve life with a minimum of 14 years, six months..

The report said information between professionals, including hospital staff and GPs, was "left wanting".

Snow forecast for Thursday

We haven't managed to avoid the so-called beast from the east just yet.

Brace yourselves.

Weather map
BBC
Weather forecast

South headlines

  • A report into the murder of a newborn baby by his mother has found poor information-sharing between agencies meant warning signs were missed. Nicola Brown from Portsmouth was sentenced to more than 14 years jail last year after she killed her son Jake four years ago.
  • 4,000 homes will be built on green belt land in Cherwell, Oxfordshire, despite 1,500 objections. Cherwell District Council approved plans for a 530-home development and almost 2,000 homes on a site between Yarnton and Begbroke.
  • Parking chaos is expected in Reading as 10 weeks of maintenance work is carried out at the train station's multi-storey car park.
  • Flights and rail services have been cancelled in parts of England as heavy snow is causing travel disruption.

Weather: Bitterly cold, bright and dry

The so-called "beast from the east" is what everyone has been talking about, but it seems our lands have narrowly avoided the snow showers - for the time being.

Weather 27 February

Good morning!

Michael Race

BBC South

Temperatures have plummeted to -5 in patches of the South overnight, but here is a warm welcome to South Live.

Pop the kettle on and strap yourself in for all the latest news, travel and weather updates on this fine winter's day.

If you spot something newsworthy, you can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

