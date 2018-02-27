South Live: Tuesday 27 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 27 February
- Portsmouth baby murder: 'Poor information sharing' before death
- Temperatures plummet to -5C in patches of the South overnight
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
South sport headlines
New Oaksey House pool speeds Cheltenham festival jockey's recovery
Jump jockey Ian Popham is using new rehabilitation facilities at Oaksey House in Berkshire to get back in the saddle ahead of Cheltenham Festival.
Severe congestion: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe congestion, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Whiteley affecting J5 for A335 Wide Lane.
M27 Hampshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Whiteley). Congestion to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'If we all looked the same it would be weird'
A teenager from Fareham is trying to raise awareness about her rare eye condition.
Holly was born with Blepharophimosis Ptosis Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome (BPES) which means she had no muscles in her eyelids.
Severe accident: A303 Hampshire eastbound
A303 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between Monxton Road and A343 Salisbury Road affecting Sarson Lane.
A303 Hampshire - A303 in Andover closed, severe delays and queuing traffic eastbound between Andover West turn off and Middle Wallop turn off, because of an accident involving one vehicle. Congestion to the Sarson Lane junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Baby murder 'warning signs missed'
Jake Brown suffered 17 broken ribs and severe head injuries during his 19-day life.Read more
Portsmouth baby murder: 'Poor information sharing' before death
Poor information sharing between agencies meant warning signs were missed in the lead up to the murder of a 19-day-old baby by his mother, a serious case review has found.
Nicola Brown, 43, from Portsmouth, was found guilty of the murder of her son Jake following a trial in 2016.
She was ordered to serve life with a minimum of 14 years, six months..
The report said information between professionals, including hospital staff and GPs, was "left wanting".
Snow forecast for Thursday
We haven't managed to avoid the so-called beast from the east just yet.
Brace yourselves.
South headlines
Weather: Bitterly cold, bright and dry
The so-called "beast from the east" is what everyone has been talking about, but it seems our lands have narrowly avoided the snow showers - for the time being.
Good morning!
Michael Race
BBC South
Temperatures have plummeted to -5 in patches of the South overnight, but here is a warm welcome to South Live.
Pop the kettle on and strap yourself in for all the latest news, travel and weather updates on this fine winter's day.
If you spot something newsworthy, you can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.