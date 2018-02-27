South Live: Tuesday 27 February

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe congestion, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J9 for A27 Whiteley affecting J5 for A335 Wide Lane.

M27 Hampshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M27 eastbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J9, A27 (Whiteley). Congestion to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time