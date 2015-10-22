A takeaway in Wolverhampton has been stripped of its licence amid allegations two former employees were involved in the sexual exploitation of children.
Project to improve Midlands transport links
Business leaders have met to talk about improving road and rail links across the Midlands.
The Midlands Connect group is looking at ways of improving journey times from east to west and involves 40 organisations.
Former senior staff at 'Trojan Horse' school trust deny allegations
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
Five former senior teachers at Park View Educational Trust deny allegations of "unacceptable professional conduct" by, among other things, agreeing to the inclusion of an undue amount of religious influence in the education of pupils at Park View Academy and/or Nansen Primary.
They are:
- Arshad Hussain, who was an assistant head teacher at Park View, in Alum Rock
- Hardeep Saini, former head teacher of Park View's sister school Golden Hillock
- Lindsey Clark, who was the executive head of Park View
- Monzoor 'Moz' Hussain, the ex-head teacher of Park View
- Razwan Faraz, the former deputy head teacher of Nansen Primary
The hearing in Coventry continues.
'Exclusion, isolation, lies and bullying' at 'Trojan Horse' school
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
A former assistant head teacher at Nansen Primary School in Birmingham has told a disciplinary hearing into the so-called "Trojan Horse" allegations that she resigned in 2013 because of "ongoing exclusion, isolation, lies and bullying".
Several city schools were investigated amid claims of a plot by conservative Muslims to take them over - dubbed Trojan Horse.
In a witness statement to the National College for Teaching and Leadership tribunal, Hilary Thompson says Islamic assemblies were brought in without consultation with parents, or the then-head teacher.
Her resignation in May 2013 followed periods of absence for sickness and came after a "leadership restructure" at Park View Educational Trust, the tribunal panel was told.
Walsall grandfather's drowning was 'misadventure'
A Walsall grandfather drowned while trying to rescue two teenage girls from the sea in Gwynedd, an inquest has heard.
Richard Guest, 74, along with another person, went into the sea in Tywyn on 4 July but had to be recovered by coastguards.
The front page of the Walsall Advertiser features a story about three people being arrested after a raid on a suspected brothel.
Coming up on TV: Tourism booming and an abbatoir closed down
Elizabeth Glinka
BBC Midlands Today
A record 37.2 million people visited Birmingham last year, making it the fastest-growing tourist destination in the country. We will be taking a look inside another of the city's luxury shopping venues which reopened today after a two-year revamp.
And a Birmingham abattoir that was the subject of numerous complaints over many years, has been shut down.
Join us for more on these stories and others on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.
Latest: Custody death evidence referred to CPS, Birmingham tourist appeal and library closures
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here's a look at the main stories the BBC WM newsroom is looking at:
- Police watchdog refers a complaint about three officers evidence at the Kingsley Burrell inquest to the CPS.
- Birmingham is the fastest-growing tourist destination in the UK, according to a new report.
- Seven libraries could close in Walsall as the authority looks to cut £25m from its budget.
Watchdog's previous investigation into officers' evidence over custody death
The IPCC's referral to the CPS follows a complaint on behalf of Kingsley Burrell's family and an earlier IPCC investigation into the death.
In August 2013, that investigation found a case to answer for gross misconduct for three West Midlands Police officers "on grounds of honesty and integrity regarding the accounts they provided under criminal caution to the IPCC investigators".
The ceremony, at Birmingham's Genting Arena, will also feature sets from Hozier, Jess Glynne and OMI, whose single Cheerleader was one of the songs of the summer.
Library closures and council tax rise among Walsall council's £25m savings plans
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
Seven libraries could close in Walsall as a result of £25m cuts to the council budget announced yesterday.
Conservative council leader Mike Bird has also said he will call a referendum on a council tax rise of up to 9% in 2017, blaming government cuts.
Transport provision for children with special educational needs could also be cut by £250,000, opening hours could be reduced at the town's new art gallery and park maintenance could be reduced. Mr Bird said he thought these proposals may be unpopular.
Pakistan v England: Moeen takes first wicket of the second Test
BBC Sport
Birmingham-born Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali struck before lunch in the second Test against Pakistan in Dubai. James Anderson has taken the wicket of Masood since play resumed.
Fire crew threatened by armed man on Erdington callout
Live Reporting
By Alex Homer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
That's it from Birmingham and Black Country Live on Thursday.
Join us from 08:00 on Friday for more news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Clear and dry tonight
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
Clear spells overnight and it will stay dry. Lows of 8C (46F).
Find out more about the weekend ahead.
Theresa May condemns lack of black police officers
The public will not have confidence in the police unless there are more black and ethnic minority officers, Home Secretary Theresa May has said today in a speech in Birmingham.
Addressing the National Black Police Association conference at the Tally Ho police building in Edgbaston, Mrs May said "diversity profiles" showed no force had a black and minority ethnic representation reflecting its local population.
NHS legal challenge leaves paralysed bedsore victim's £3m payout at risk
Express and Star
A paralysed pensioner who suffered horrific pressure sores in hospital may be stripped of most of her £3m payout - because the NHS has launched a legal challenge.
Latest: Baby death, Officers' evidence reviewed and lure of speedway club
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in the BBC WM newsroom:
- A Birmingham couple have beenjailed for their roles in a baby deathin Balsall Heath
- Police watchdog the IPCC has referreda complaint made by the family of a man who died while under restraintto the Crown Prosecution Service
- Cradley Heathens chairman Nigel Pearson is confident that the National League speedway club is "self-sustainable" as it looks for new owners
Travel: Solihull Bypass delays
BBC Travel
The A41 Solihull Bypass is partially blocked because of a crash between the B4025 junction and the B4102 junction at Hampton Lane,drivers are warned.
Birmingham abattoir's licence suspended by watchdog
Andrew Dawkins
BBC News Online
An abattoir has had its licence suspended after firms said they were fed up with a stench they claimed had emanated from the premises.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it had taken action after giving Mr Meats in Birmingham a fortnight to dispose of decaying meat carcasses properly.
A video from August at the entrance to the Digbeth yard showed what appeared to be sheep carcasses and offal. No comment has yet been available from Mr Meats.
Cradley Heathens still a viable project, says chairman Pearson
BBC WM Sport
Cradley Heathens chairman Nigel Pearson says he is confident that the National League speedway club can find new owners as it is still a sustainable business.
Cyclist who died in van collision is named by police
A cyclist who died after he was hit by a Ford Transit van has been named by police as Warren Trotman, 46, of Christchurch Lane, Lichfield.
The collision happened on the Birmingham Road between Lichfield and Wall last Saturday.
Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses.
Deadline today for BBC unsung hero award
BBC Midlands Today
A reminder that today is the last day for you to nominate your BBC Midlands Unsung Sporting Hero.
We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community. They have to be over 18 and unpaid.
You can nominate online on the BBC website and the deadline is midnight.
Cannock man arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children
Cannock Mercury
Police have swooped to arrest a Cannock man at his house on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.
Watch: Mailbox in Birmingham reopens after £50m revamp
The Mailbox shopping complex in Birmingham has reopened, two years after its £50m revamp began.
It is hoped the refurbished centre will create 500 new jobs.
Paul Hanegraaf, "creative navigator" for the developer Milligan, said Birmingham was "becoming an energetic destinational place".
Police sergeant accused of kicking handcuffed man in head 'like football'
Birmingham Mail
A police sergeant has been accused of kicking a handcuffed man in the face “like a football” at a misconduct hearing in Birmingham.
Latest: Baby death couple jailed and prosecutors review police evidence
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here is a recap of the news we've been reporting on Thursday:
- A Birmingham couple have been jailed for their roles in a baby's death whose injuries they initially blamed on ghosts
- The police watchdog the IPCC has referred a complaint about three officers' evidence at the Kingsley Burrell inquest to prosecutors
- Islamic assemblies were held without consultation at a Birmingham school involved in the "Trojan Horse" affair, a misconduct panel has heard
Van on fire in Tamworth after gas canister explodes
Tamworth Herald
A gas canister has exploded in a van, on the A453, in Mile Oak, leaving the road completely blocked.
Wolverhampton takeaway in sex abuse claims loses licence
Express and Star
A takeaway in Wolverhampton has been stripped of its licence amid allegations two former employees were involved in the sexual exploitation of children.
Project to improve Midlands transport links
Business leaders have met to talk about improving road and rail links across the Midlands.
The Midlands Connect group is looking at ways of improving journey times from east to west and involves 40 organisations.
Former senior staff at 'Trojan Horse' school trust deny allegations
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
Five former senior teachers at Park View Educational Trust deny allegations of "unacceptable professional conduct" by, among other things, agreeing to the inclusion of an undue amount of religious influence in the education of pupils at Park View Academy and/or Nansen Primary.
They are:
- Arshad Hussain, who was an assistant head teacher at Park View, in Alum Rock
- Hardeep Saini, former head teacher of Park View's sister school Golden Hillock
- Lindsey Clark, who was the executive head of Park View
- Monzoor 'Moz' Hussain, the ex-head teacher of Park View
- Razwan Faraz, the former deputy head teacher of Nansen Primary
The hearing in Coventry continues.
'Exclusion, isolation, lies and bullying' at 'Trojan Horse' school
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
A former assistant head teacher at Nansen Primary School in Birmingham has told a disciplinary hearing into the so-called "Trojan Horse" allegations that she resigned in 2013 because of "ongoing exclusion, isolation, lies and bullying".
Several city schools were investigated amid claims of a plot by conservative Muslims to take them over - dubbed Trojan Horse.
In a witness statement to the National College for Teaching and Leadership tribunal, Hilary Thompson says Islamic assemblies were brought in without consultation with parents, or the then-head teacher.
Her resignation in May 2013 followed periods of absence for sickness and came after a "leadership restructure" at Park View Educational Trust, the tribunal panel was told.
Walsall grandfather's drowning was 'misadventure'
A Walsall grandfather drowned while trying to rescue two teenage girls from the sea in Gwynedd, an inquest has heard.
Richard Guest, 74, along with another person, went into the sea in Tywyn on 4 July but had to be recovered by coastguards.
Coroner Peter Brunton concluded he died as a result of misadventure.
Latest: Complaint about officers sent to CPS and Birmingham tourism on the rise
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here is a recap of the news we've been reporting on Thursday:
- The police watchdog the IPCC has referred a complaint about three officers' evidence at the Kingsley Burrell inquest to prosecutors
- Birmingham is the fastest-growing tourist destination in the UK, according to a new report
- Walsall council has revealed £25m savings plans including a proposal to close seven libraries
Raid on suspected brothel
Walsall Advertiser
The front page of the Walsall Advertiser features a story about three people being arrested after a raid on a suspected brothel.
Coming up on TV: Tourism booming and an abbatoir closed down
Elizabeth Glinka
BBC Midlands Today
A record 37.2 million people visited Birmingham last year, making it the fastest-growing tourist destination in the country. We will be taking a look inside another of the city's luxury shopping venues which reopened today after a two-year revamp.
And a Birmingham abattoir that was the subject of numerous complaints over many years, has been shut down.
Join us for more on these stories and others on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.
Tipton Tree of Life set to shine again
Express and Star
A tradition that allows loved ones to be remembered will take place in Tipton just in time for the festive season.
BreakingBirmingham baby murderer jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years
A man who admitted murdering a baby has been jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 20 years.
Fourteen-month-old Santino Balaz died on New Year's Day in Balsall Heath, West Midlands.
Marek Holub, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of child neglect at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday and was sentenced today.
Tereza Lackova, 20, who was Santino's half-sister and Holub's partner, pleaded guilty to allowing the death of a child and child neglect and was today jailed for five years, according to police.
Birmingham Mailbox reopens after major work
Birmingham's Mailbox complex has reopened today, two years after its £50m revamp began.
It is the latest stage in a major month for retail in the city, after the opening of Grand Central and the new John Lewis.
Walsall library closures: More detail
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
Walsall borough council says its library closures plan would save £487,912 over the next two financial years.
The seven libraries at risk are Beechdale, Blakenall, New Invention, Pleck, Rushall and South Walsall, with Walsall Wood book exchange relocated to Oak Park Active Living Centre.
The nine to be retained would be Aldridge, Bloxwich. Brownhills, Darlaston, Pelsall, Pheasey, Streetly, Willenhall, Central and the Housebound Library Service.
The council says there would still be a library service point available within two miles of those areas where a library closed.
Furious Labour politicians slam James Morris over Black Country Caparo crisis
Here's the front page of Halesowen News.
The main story is about Caparo and criticism of Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris.
Latest: Custody death evidence referred to CPS, Birmingham tourist appeal and library closures
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here's a look at the main stories the BBC WM newsroom is looking at:
- Police watchdog refers a complaint about three officers evidence at the Kingsley Burrell inquest to the CPS.
- Birmingham is the fastest-growing tourist destination in the UK, according to a new report.
- Seven libraries could close in Walsall as the authority looks to cut £25m from its budget.
Watchdog's previous investigation into officers' evidence over custody death
The IPCC's referral to the CPS follows a complaint on behalf of Kingsley Burrell's family and an earlier IPCC investigation into the death.
In August 2013, that investigation found a case to answer for gross misconduct for three West Midlands Police officers "on grounds of honesty and integrity regarding the accounts they provided under criminal caution to the IPCC investigators".
A misconduct hearing is due to be held for them.
In May 2015, an inquest jury ruled prolonged restraint and a failure to provide basic medical attention contributed to the death of Mr Burrell, a student who was detained under mental health laws after police attended a disturbance in Birmingham.
BreakingWatchdog refers complaint about officers' evidence over custody death to prosecutors
The police watchdog has referred a complaint about three officers' evidence at the inquest of the death of Kingsley Burrell in police custody to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it was "to consider if any criminal offences may have been committed".
Mr Burrell, 29, from Hockley in Birmingham, was detained in March 2011 and died four days later.
1D and Mumford to play BBC Music Awards
One Direction, Ellie Goulding, Little Mix and Mumford and Sons have all been confirmed to play at the second BBC Music Awards in December.
The ceremony, at Birmingham's Genting Arena, will also feature sets from Hozier, Jess Glynne and OMI, whose single Cheerleader was one of the songs of the summer.
Library closures and council tax rise among Walsall council's £25m savings plans
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
Seven libraries could close in Walsall as a result of £25m cuts to the council budget announced yesterday.
Conservative council leader Mike Bird has also said he will call a referendum on a council tax rise of up to 9% in 2017, blaming government cuts.
Transport provision for children with special educational needs could also be cut by £250,000, opening hours could be reduced at the town's new art gallery and park maintenance could be reduced. Mr Bird said he thought these proposals may be unpopular.
Pakistan v England: Moeen takes first wicket of the second Test
BBC Sport
Birmingham-born Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali struck before lunch in the second Test against Pakistan in Dubai. James Anderson has taken the wicket of Masood since play resumed.
Fire crew threatened by armed man on Erdington callout
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
A fire crew was threatened by a man carrying a knife in Erdington while attending an incident last weekend.
Limping conman 'stole £500 from 94-year-old woman'
A conman used the ruse he had been sent by a neighbour to repair fences to make his way into a 94-year-old woman's Bilston home before stealing £500, police said.
West Midlands Police has released CCTV images showing the suspect - said to walk with a distinctive limp - arrive at the woman’s home in a Mercedes A-Class just after 12:00 on 22 September.
Birmingham is UK's fastest-growing tourist destination, new figures show
Last year 37.2 million people visited Birmingham - that's up 9.4% on the previous year, according to new figures.
It makes Birmingham the UK's fastest-growing regional tourist destination, says the STEAM report, produced annually by Global Tourism Solutions to assess the economic impact of visitors to cities.
The top three free visitor attractions in the West Midlands in 2014 were The Library of Birmingham, mac Birmingham and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (pictured left).
Latest: Birmingham's tourist appeal, library closures and would-be leaders
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here are the big stories in the BBC WM newsroom this morning:
- The fastest-growing tourist destination in the UK is Birmingham, according to a new report
- The closures of seven libraries is among proposals by Walsall Council to save £25m
- Labour rivals have begun announcing they are vying to replace Sir Albert Bore as leader of Birmingham City Council
Two injured as car crashes down Walsall railway embankment and smashes into tree
Express and Star
Two people have been injured - one seriously - after the car they were in crashed through a large metal fence, went down a railway embankment and smashed into a tree.
Labour rivals bid to replace Sir Albert as Birmingham City Council leader
The people hoping to become the next leader of Birmingham City Council are starting to put their names forward to fill Sir Albert Bore's shoes.
Sir Albert announced he was stepping down last week after senior members of his team resigned over his leadership.
Labour councillor John Clancy - who has challenged Sir Albert in the past - has confirmed he has begun campaigning, as well as Councillor Ian Ward, the authority's current deputy leader.