In 2005 West Midlands Police officers questioned everyone that they could, but never found an eyewitness or a victim.

Reporters were sent from London to investigate - only to find what those of us who had been following the story in Birmingham had already discovered; that while hundreds of people said they knew someone who knew the girl, none could give a name, or could say that they had directly spoken to her themselves.

It didn’t matter. The story was widely believed and the details began to coalesce to give it even more apparent credibility.

A business owned by a British Muslim was identified as the place where the attack took place, and despite guarantees the girl herself would not get into trouble, the authorities could not find anyone who could confirm the attack had ever happened and no evidence was found.