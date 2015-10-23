From 15:00 our commentary on BBC WM 95.6 FM comes from Norwich, where West Bromwich Albion travel looking for a much better result and performance than their defeat on the same ground in the League Cup a few weeks ago.
PCSO jailed for sex offences against children
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC
A police community support officer from Wolverhampton has been jailed for five years and four months for sex offences against children.
Kieron Pritchard, had already admitted five allegations and was suspended from duty six months ago.
A woman who appeared alongside him, Joanne Heathcote, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
At Worcester Crown Court, both were ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register.
Man found guilty over nuclear bunker cannabis farm
A man has been found guilty of the production of cannabis after more than 400 plants were found at a former nuclear bunker and WW2 factory site.
Jason Whiley, from Brierley Hill, in the Black Country, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Hereford Crown Court - the drugs factory was found at the Drakelow Tunnel near Kidderminster in a police raid in November 2013.
A jury at Hereford Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Wayne Robinson, who will now face a re-trial next year.
Stourbridge aim for FA Cup glory
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM Sport
Stourbridge are aiming to reach the FA Cup first round for the fourth time in seven seasons.
The draw for the final qualifying round threw up a mouthwatering derby at the War Memorial Ground against Kidderminster Harriers.
Just seven miles and two divisions separate the two sides and Glassboys' Gary Hackett told me the intrigue in the tie is massive and says it will be a "great occasion" but they’re hoping for a cup shock.
Union protest outside Caparo factory
A protest has taken place outside the Caparo steelworks in Oldbury this afternoon.
Members of the GMB Union gathered at the Roof End Road site to raise awareness.
The company announced it was going into administration on Monday, putting about 1,500 jobs in the Black Country at risk.
FA Cup: Sporting Khalsa aiming to reach first round for first time
BBC Sport
Sporting Khalsa used to be known locally as the club with a curry house.
But the West Midlands team have come a long way since their formation in 1991 and can make history on Saturday by reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time.
It will not be easy against the relative giants of FC United of Manchester but, whatever happens at the Aspray Arena, it will be another chapter in a remarkable story. Read more on BBC Sport.
He was a bright young IT worker, randomly attacked, probably because of the colour of his skin.
He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. His mother Murna McLean is still seeking justice a decade later.
Lozells riots anniversary: Journalists attacked in the street
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
In 2005 the long-established criminal gangs which had existed in Handsworth and Lozells were under threat.
In an increasingly febrile atmosphere, criminals came out on the Saturday night to settle disputes. Some wannabe gangsters saw it as an opportunity to establish their reputations.
It was frightening. My car was attacked by a group armed with sticks and baseball bats.
The car was dented, but I was physically unharmed. A colleague had a similar experience and another friend was stabbed in the head.
Luckily her wounds were largely superficial. Many people were injured, two young men were killed.
Lozells riots anniversary: No evidence of attack could be found
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
In 2005 West Midlands Police officers questioned everyone that they could, but never found an eyewitness or a victim.
Reporters were sent from London to investigate - only to find what those of us who had been following the story in Birmingham had already discovered; that while hundreds of people said they knew someone who knew the girl, none could give a name, or could say that they had directly spoken to her themselves.
It didn’t matter. The story was widely believed and the details began to coalesce to give it even more apparent credibility.
A business owned by a British Muslim was identified as the place where the attack took place, and despite guarantees the girl herself would not get into trouble, the authorities could not find anyone who could confirm the attack had ever happened and no evidence was found.
Lozells riots anniversary: Attacks conflated with ones that are imagined
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
The rumours about the attack bore a striking resemblance to an age-old urban myth which circulates in all corners of the world.
The common theme involves the sexual assault of a child by an individual or group of men from a different ethnic background, followed by a cover-up by the authorities who are too afraid to investigate.
But this sort of attack plays on people’s fears and that means real attacks are sometimes conflated with ones that are imagined.
Lozells riots anniversary: Rumours and tension sparked riots
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
Ten years ago, there was an air of inevitability on the Saturday when the rioting started.
Ministers argue that with increases to the personal tax allowance, the national living wage and an extension of subsidised childcare, the majority will ultimately be better off.
This morning we want to speak to those will think they'll be affected by the changes - email or tweet @BBCWM.
Combined authority £2m set-up cost defended
BBC WM
The cost of setting up the West Midlands Combined Authority is being defended by council leaders.
More than £2m is going to be spent on consultants and today the leaders of Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Tamworth will discuss the next steps in requesting funding and powers from central government.
There's been an interesting debate on BBC WM this morning about the creation of a West Midlands Combined authority.
There was lots of verbal jousting and differences of opinion between UKIP's Paul Brothwood and the Conservative leader of Walsall Council Mike Bird.
The leader of Walsall Council Mike Bird says: "If you don't enter the beauty contest you don't know whether you're going to win.
"The prize at the end of the day, and the money offered by the government, certainly is something we should consider very carefully and that's what the combined authority is doing."
Sandwell Council 'not a in a position' to help refugees
Elizabeth Glinka
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
The leader of Sandwell Council says his borough won't be able to take in any refugees from the current crisis in southern europe because there isn't enough room.
Darren Cooper (pictured) says Sandwell has 6,000 people on its housing waiting list and there aren't enough school places.
Meanwhile; Birmingham, Dudley and Coventry councils have agreed to help resettle Syrian migrants.
Monk move to Villa 'farcical' says Swansea boss
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM Sport
Swansea boss Garry Monk (pictured) has labelled reports linking him with Aston Villa as "farcical".
It's a big weekend for Tim Sherwood, with his job reportedly at risk going into tomorrow's game at home to the Welsh side.
There's been speculation this week around Monk's position, and he says: "It's comical really. Tim is doing an excellent job. You have to let managers get on with the job and concentrate on what they have."
Future of Good Hope Hospital - new interim chairman
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Catch up on Friday's top stories
We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from BBC WM.
Weekend weather: Showers overnight and into Saturday
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today Weather
It will be cloudy overnight with a freshening breeze. Outbreaks of rain which may be locally heavy will move eastwards into the area towards the end of the night, with lows of 8C (46F).
On Saturday, heavy and persistent rain will affect the area through the morning, clearing eastwards during the afternoon.
Video: CCTV appeal after woman raped near railway station
More on the police appeal which we featured this morning astwo men are wanted following the rape of a 34-year-old womanon parkland at the back of a Birmingham railway station.
Two men believed to have carried out the attack then got on the 97a bus to Bordesley Green at Park Street and got off at Bordesley Green at the junction with Third Avenue.
The men were described as black, between 20 and 25 years old. One had short Afro hair and was wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black shoes with distinctive white soles, police said.
Weekend match previews: Blues, Wolves, Walsall and two FA Cup ties
Mike Taylor
BBC WM Sport
Listeners on DAB digital radio in the Birmingham area will hearBlues continue their challenge in the Championship away to likely promotion rivals Hull City, while on DAB in the Black Country – and Freeview channel 722.
Wolves hope to put their two defeats in recent days behind them when they face another of theChampionship’s stronger sides, Middlesbrough, at Molineux. Will Kenny Jackett (pictured) raise a smile?
We’ll also have updates on Walsall – unbeaten away from home in League One so far – as they visit Colchester.
And let's not forget about the two local FA Cup ties - hear updates throughout the day on BBC WM.
Rare disease found in three-year-old Walsall boy's eye
Walsall Advertiser
A rare disease was discovered in the eye of a Walsall youngster after a visit to a local opticians.
'Sandwell people have to come first,' says council leader over refugee crisis
"We have to, at some point, say that Sandwell people have to come first." The leader of Sandwell Council says Syrian refugees will not be offered accommodation, saying local residents' needs must come first.
Darren Cooper said 6,000 people were already on the housing waiting list, meaning the authority could not find space for families fleeing war.
The council leader said his council had no provisions to support more arrivals.
Weekend match preview: Villa and Baggies
Mike Taylor
BBC WM Sport
Paul Franks presents BBC WM Sport from Villa Park tomorrow from 14:00 – Villa are at home to Swansea seeking their first Premier League win since the opening day of the season, amid speculation about the future of the manager Tim Sherwood.
From 15:00 our commentary on BBC WM 95.6 FM comes from Norwich, where West Bromwich Albion travel looking for a much better result and performance than their defeat on the same ground in the League Cup a few weeks ago.
PCSO jailed for sex offences against children
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC
A police community support officer from Wolverhampton has been jailed for five years and four months for sex offences against children.
Kieron Pritchard, had already admitted five allegations and was suspended from duty six months ago.
A woman who appeared alongside him, Joanne Heathcote, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
At Worcester Crown Court, both were ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register.
Man found guilty over nuclear bunker cannabis farm
A man has been found guilty of the production of cannabis after more than 400 plants were found at a former nuclear bunker and WW2 factory site.
Jason Whiley, from Brierley Hill, in the Black Country, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Hereford Crown Court - the drugs factory was found at the Drakelow Tunnel near Kidderminster in a police raid in November 2013.
A jury at Hereford Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Wayne Robinson, who will now face a re-trial next year.
Stourbridge aim for FA Cup glory
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM Sport
Stourbridge are aiming to reach the FA Cup first round for the fourth time in seven seasons.
The draw for the final qualifying round threw up a mouthwatering derby at the War Memorial Ground against Kidderminster Harriers.
Just seven miles and two divisions separate the two sides and Glassboys' Gary Hackett told me the intrigue in the tie is massive and says it will be a "great occasion" but they’re hoping for a cup shock.
Union protest outside Caparo factory
A protest has taken place outside the Caparo steelworks in Oldbury this afternoon.
Members of the GMB Union gathered at the Roof End Road site to raise awareness.
The company announced it was going into administration on Monday, putting about 1,500 jobs in the Black Country at risk.
FA Cup: Sporting Khalsa aiming to reach first round for first time
BBC Sport
Sporting Khalsa used to be known locally as the club with a curry house.
But the West Midlands team have come a long way since their formation in 1991 and can make history on Saturday by reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time.
It will not be easy against the relative giants of FC United of Manchester but, whatever happens at the Aspray Arena, it will be another chapter in a remarkable story. Read more on BBC Sport.
Turning back time in Cannock Chase
Cannock Mercury
Changing the clocks as British Summer Time ends may be a pain for most of us, but spare a thought for the folk at Staffordshire's Shugborough Estate, with an alarming 100 timepieces to alter.
Lozells riots anniversary: Mother continues to seek justice for Isiah
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
The people responsible for the murder of Isiah Young-Sam (pictured) have never been brought to justice.
He was a bright young IT worker, randomly attacked, probably because of the colour of his skin.
He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. His mother Murna McLean is still seeking justice a decade later.
Lozells riots anniversary: Journalists attacked in the street
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
In 2005 the long-established criminal gangs which had existed in Handsworth and Lozells were under threat.
In an increasingly febrile atmosphere, criminals came out on the Saturday night to settle disputes. Some wannabe gangsters saw it as an opportunity to establish their reputations.
It was frightening. My car was attacked by a group armed with sticks and baseball bats.
The car was dented, but I was physically unharmed. A colleague had a similar experience and another friend was stabbed in the head.
Luckily her wounds were largely superficial. Many people were injured, two young men were killed.
Lozells riots anniversary: No evidence of attack could be found
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
In 2005 West Midlands Police officers questioned everyone that they could, but never found an eyewitness or a victim.
Reporters were sent from London to investigate - only to find what those of us who had been following the story in Birmingham had already discovered; that while hundreds of people said they knew someone who knew the girl, none could give a name, or could say that they had directly spoken to her themselves.
It didn’t matter. The story was widely believed and the details began to coalesce to give it even more apparent credibility.
A business owned by a British Muslim was identified as the place where the attack took place, and despite guarantees the girl herself would not get into trouble, the authorities could not find anyone who could confirm the attack had ever happened and no evidence was found.
Lozells riots anniversary: Attacks conflated with ones that are imagined
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
The rumours about the attack bore a striking resemblance to an age-old urban myth which circulates in all corners of the world.
The common theme involves the sexual assault of a child by an individual or group of men from a different ethnic background, followed by a cover-up by the authorities who are too afraid to investigate.
But this sort of attack plays on people’s fears and that means real attacks are sometimes conflated with ones that are imagined.
Lozells riots anniversary: Rumours and tension sparked riots
Phil Mackie
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
Ten years ago, there was an air of inevitability on the Saturday when the rioting started.
Tension had been mounting for a week as a rumour about the assault on an Afro Caribbean girl by a man, or a group of men, of Pakistani origin.
Despite repeated assurances and attempts to calm the situation by the local police commander, Ch Supt Tom Coughlan, as well as various community leaders, everyone knew there was likely to be trouble.
The flashpoint happened as another meeting to appeal for calm came to an end.
Watch: Sporting Khalsa need to know facts
BBC Midlands Today
Did you know that in 2005 Sporting Khalsa become the first Asian semi-professional club in England to own their own ground?
That fact and more in our one-minute fact busting montage.
Christmas is coming: 21 days to the Christmas market
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
I've just had a quick look at the calendar and realised it's 21 days until the Frankfurt Christmas Market opens in Birmingham city centre.
Birmingham City Council says there will be more than 180 stalls selling bratwursts, gluhwein, hot chocolates and Christmasy knick-knacks (I made that up!).
If like me you've not even thought about Christmas then get your thinking caps on... It's 62 days to go!
Will you be affected by cuts to tax credits? Get in touch
Chris Blakemore
BBC WM
Opponents say three million working families on low incomes face losing an average of £1,000 when the changes to tax credits come into effect in April.
Ministers argue that with increases to the personal tax allowance, the national living wage and an extension of subsidised childcare, the majority will ultimately be better off.
This morning we want to speak to those will think they'll be affected by the changes - email or tweet @BBCWM.
Combined authority £2m set-up cost defended
BBC WM
The cost of setting up the West Midlands Combined Authority is being defended by council leaders.
More than £2m is going to be spent on consultants and today the leaders of Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Tamworth will discuss the next steps in requesting funding and powers from central government.
Weather: Afternoon looking dull and cloudy
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be mainly dry throughout the day today, but there's quite a lot of cloud around and it will be quite dull.
And it will feel milder compared to yesterday.
Sport Khalsa in the FA Cup: 'A dream come true'
Nick Clitheroe
BBC Midlands Today
It’s the tie which sums up the joy of the FA Cup. Sporting Khalsa were only formed in 1991 and normally get less than 100 fans for home games in the Midland League Premier Division.
On Saturday they’re expecting about 2,000 for the visit of FC United, the team founded 10 years ago by Manchester United supporters disillusioned with the club after the takeover by the Glazer family.
Khalsa have already won six games to get this far in the competition, they’re three divisions below FC United and will start the match as heavy underdogs.
But ask anyone at the club this week and the phrase they keep using is “dream come true”.
Co-op Travel nominate Our Place Community Hub as their charity of the year
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
When the head office of Midcounties Co-operative opened up their charity partnership scheme for local branches to nominate their own organisation, Sutton Coldfield’s Co-op Travel didn’t hesitate when choosing Our Place Community Hub.
Latest headlines
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom at BBC Birmingham at the moment include:
- The cost of setting up the West Midlands Combined Authority is being defended by council leaders
- Business leaders will meet in Birmingham later to set up a taskforce aimed at protecting jobs and supporting manufacturers dependent on the steel industry
- The smallest club still left in the FA Cup, Sporting Khalsa, prepare to face FC United of Manchester tomorrow
TalkTalk cyber-attack: Are you affected?
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Police are investigating a "significant and sustained cyber-attack" on the TalkTalk website after banking details and personal information of its four million UK customers could have been accessed.
What should you do if you think you're at risk? BBC Technology says:
Council customer service team on Twitter
Birmingham City Council has launched a customer services Twitter account to help with queries.
The account was launched a couple of weeks ago.
Fire breaks out at Walsall builders yard
Walsall Advertiser
A builders yard in Walsall was threatened by a large fire last night.
Combined authority debate: 'Verbal jousting'
Chris Blakemore
BBC WM
There's been an interesting debate on BBC WM this morning about the creation of a West Midlands Combined authority.
There was lots of verbal jousting and differences of opinion between UKIP's Paul Brothwood and the Conservative leader of Walsall Council Mike Bird.
The leader of Walsall Council Mike Bird says: "If you don't enter the beauty contest you don't know whether you're going to win.
"The prize at the end of the day, and the money offered by the government, certainly is something we should consider very carefully and that's what the combined authority is doing."
Sandwell Council 'not a in a position' to help refugees
Elizabeth Glinka
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
The leader of Sandwell Council says his borough won't be able to take in any refugees from the current crisis in southern europe because there isn't enough room.
Darren Cooper (pictured) says Sandwell has 6,000 people on its housing waiting list and there aren't enough school places.
Meanwhile; Birmingham, Dudley and Coventry councils have agreed to help resettle Syrian migrants.
Monk move to Villa 'farcical' says Swansea boss
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM Sport
Swansea boss Garry Monk (pictured) has labelled reports linking him with Aston Villa as "farcical".
It's a big weekend for Tim Sherwood, with his job reportedly at risk going into tomorrow's game at home to the Welsh side.
There's been speculation this week around Monk's position, and he says: "It's comical really. Tim is doing an excellent job. You have to let managers get on with the job and concentrate on what they have."
Future of Good Hope Hospital - new interim chairman
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
Following the decision of Les Lawrence to step down as chairman of the Heart of England Foundation Trust at the end of November, the health services regulator Monitor is to use its powers to appoint Jacqui Smith to the role on an interim basis.
Men wanted after Moor Street sex attack
Police have released video footage of two men they want to trace after a 34-year-old woman was sexually attacked near Moor Street railway station in Birmingham.
The woman, from Wolverhampton, asked a man for directions to the station after leaving a bar on Hill Street and a man offered to help her.
She walked across an area of Birmingham with the man, with another man following behind them. Police believe both men were involved in the attack, which took place in July.
Thieves target Tamworth shoppers
Tamworth Herald
An elderly woman left shaken after thieves snatched her purse has urged other shoppers to be vigilant.
Is a combined authority for the West Midlands a good idea?
Danny Kelly
Presenter, BBC WM
What do you think about a "super council" for the region?
This week the final council out of seven voted to join a West Midlands Combined Authority - which means it's full steam ahead!
The new body will be the way that the West Midlands gets a devolution deal meaning control over things like transport and housing.
Joining us in the studio on BBC WM are the leaders of Sandwell and Walsall Council, Mike Bird and Darren Cooper
As well as Dudley UKIP councillor Paul Brothwood and Jame Burn from the Green Party in Solihull.
Latest headlines in the BBC Birmingham newsroom
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories for Birmingham and the Black Country this morning include:
- Business leaders are meeting in Birmingham later to set up a "Steel Taskforce", aimed at supporting manufacturers which are dependent on the steel industry
- The leader of Sandwell Council says his borough won't be able to take any refugees from the current crisis in southern europe because there isn't enough room
- Swansea boss Garry Monk has labelled reports linking him with Aston Villa as "farcical"
Travel: Delays on M6 southbound
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Weather: Cloudy day ahead
BBC Weather
A cloudier day than yesterday but it will be staying mostly dry with just the odd spot of light rain especially in the southwest.
Some bright spells developing into the afternoon but it will feel cooler than yesterday with a high of 14C (57F).
BBC Travel: Slow traffic in Willenhall
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on A454 Black Country Route eastbound in Willenhall between Keyway Junction and the M6 J10 island junction because of congestion on the M6.