Serving police officers who inadvertently left a foul-mouthed and abusive voicemail on the phone of an alleged crime victim have accepted their actions amounted to misconduct, a disciplinary panel has heard.

Experienced constables Christopher Guest and Cavan O'Connell have been appearing before a West Midlands Police misconduct panel over allegations PC Guest left an expletive-strewn voicemail on Alex Faragher's mobile, including referring to her as a "slag" and a "bitch".

Birmingham Mail

Both men are alleged to have breached the force's professional standards - PC Guest for making the comments - a private conversation while the pair sat in a police car - and PC O'Connell for failure to pull him up for doing so.

Lawyers for both men said that while it was accepted they had been in breach of their duties, it only amounted to misconduct, rather than the more serious accusation of gross misconduct.