Officers who left foul-mouthed voicemail by accident accept 'misconduct'
Serving police officers who inadvertently left a foul-mouthed and abusive voicemail on the phone of an alleged crime victim have accepted their actions amounted to misconduct, a disciplinary panel has heard.
Experienced constables Christopher Guest and Cavan O'Connell have been appearing before a West Midlands Police misconduct panel over allegations PC Guest left an expletive-strewn voicemail on Alex Faragher's mobile, including referring to her as a "slag" and a "bitch".
Both men are alleged to have breached the force's professional standards - PC Guest for making the comments - a private conversation while the pair sat in a police car - and PC O'Connell for failure to pull him up for doing so.
Lawyers for both men said that while it was accepted they had been in breach of their duties, it only amounted to misconduct, rather than the more serious accusation of gross misconduct.
Help for migrants and the search to find a new Villa boss
Mary Rhodes
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
A father whose son was killed in riots in Birmingham four years ago, is helping migrants seeking refuge from the war in Syria.
And the search is on for yet another Aston Villa manager, after Tim Sherwood was sacked.
He took over the job earlier this year on 14 February, but after only 252 days in charge - he was told to leave, making his tenure the shortest ever among Villa's non-caretaking managers.
We will have all the latest on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Travel: Severe delays near Oldbury on the M5
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the M5 northbound at J2 for Oldbury because of an earlier crash, even though all lanes have been re-opened, drivers are warned.
Sherwood: 'Players gave everything during my time at Villa'
Tim Sherwood added in his statement: "I'd like to thank my coaching staff and the staff throughout the club for their dedication, the Villa fans for their passionate support and the players, who gave everything during my time at theclub.
"I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and indeed for the future."
Sherwood 'disappointed' to leave Villa but remembers high of his term
Tim Sherwood has released a statement on his departure from Aston Villa through the League Managers Association.
He said: "I am very disappointed that I will not be able to carry on in my role as manager of Aston Villa.
"I knew when I took on the role that it would be a big challenge, but it proved to be one I greatly enjoyed and I know I have learned a lot from this experience.
"Obviously, the initial priority was to stay in the Premier League, but beating Liverpool in the FA Cup semi at Wembley and then leading the team out for the final was an achievement and experience that I will treasure for the rest of my career."
Major roadworks begin in Lichfield to replace old sewer pipes in £800k project
Steam mill demolition for railway station's car park extension
The demolition of a grade II-listed steam mill over safety concerns, is under way, paving the way for a larger and refurbished multi-storey car park for Wolverhampton railway station.
Knocking down the former JN Miller Ltd building in Corn Hill, Wolverhampton will allow the railway station car park to double in size to cater for 900 vehicles.
The council said the medium-term ambition was to build a new hotel on land between Railway Drive and the car park which would create a new view and a "modern-looking gateway to the new railway station".
Before tragically passing away at the age of 29, the battling and defiant Chris Thomson launched a fund-raising campaign and tirelessly sought about increasing funds and awareness – all while fighting a brain tumour.
Balsall Heath Carlton Cinema bombing marked 75 years on
Major roadworks begin in Lichfield to replace old sewer pipes in £800k project
Work to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield got under way today, with temporary traffic lights controlling roadworks lasting up to 26 weeks.
Latest: 'Arson' pub to be cleared, Sherwood breaks silence and posters to tackle dog mess
Former pub at the centre of a fire recommended to be cleared
A former Birmingham pub that went up in flames has been recommended for demolition.
More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, just after 19:00 on Sunday.
A structural engineer today said it should be demolished, while the fire service said it was thought to have been a "deliberate" fire.
New dog fouling crackdown in Wolverhampton
Glow-in-the-dark posters are being placed on lampposts in dog fouling hotspots around Wolverhampton under a new city council crackdown.
The message on the posters is "we're watching you".
The authority said it had timed its campaign launch now because winter traditionally saw an increase in reports of dog mess.
Councillor Steve Evans, the council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: "Presumably because when the clocks go back people think they won’t be seen under the cover of darkness."
Tamworth v Rotherham and Altrincham in Great British High Street contest
Tamworth Herald
With Tamworth up against Rotherham and Altrincham in the race to be crowned the best town centre in Britian, Rotherham-born Herald reporter Sam Jones gives his insight into the competition.
Sedgley salon owner defies vandals
A devastated Sedgley beautician has defied the thugs who smashed her salon windows by adopting a business as usual attitude.
In the City day celebrates best of Wolverhampton
Entertainment, music and an autograph session with Wolves stars were all be part of a brand new day to celebrate the best of what Wolverhampton has to offer today.
Father calls on former PM to apologise for Iraq dead
The father of a soldier from Solihull killed in Iraq says former Prime Minister Tony Blair should apologise for the thousands of lives lost in the conflict
In an interview with CNN, the former Prime Minister has apologised for mistakes in the intelligence and post invasion planning.
Reg Keys lost his son L/Cpl Thomas Keys when he was killed in Iraq in 2003.
Cannock brought to a standstill after crash
Cannock town centre was brought to a standstill this afternoon after a crash between two cars, which left one woman requiring hospital treatment.
A45 coach crash: Man dies in collision with car near Meriden
A man has died in a collision between a National Express coach and a car.
Emergency crews were called to the A45 in Meriden, in the West Midlands, at about 11:15 on Sunday.
The man, a rear seat passenger in the car, was one of five people in the vehicle at the time and was confirmed dead at the scene, paramedics said.
Watch: Fire engulfs former pub Ruskin Hall in north Birmingham
Dramatic video released by West Midlands Fire Service shows firefighters tackling a large blaze which engulfed a former pub in north Birmingham.
Two firefighters can be seen preparing a water hose as the flames spread through Ruskin Hall in Victoria Road, Aston.
Rugeley man jailed for driving death
Lichfield Mercury
A 32-year-old man has been jailed for causing the death of another driver in a collision on the A513 at Kings Bromley.
Weather: Mild and bright afternoon
Bright and sunny spells this afternoon with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
Remaining mostly dry and cloudy this evening, with the odd spot of rain possible in the west.
Watch: Tim Sherwood's time at Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has left the club after the board announced results on the pitch were not good enough and a change was necessary.
We have taken a look back at his eight months in charge.
Brierley Hill man guilty for his role in Drakelow Tunnels cannabis factory
A Brierley Hill man has been found guilty for his part in growing cannabis at an historic Second World War nuclear bunker near Kinver.
Tim Sherwood's stock among Aston Villa fans fell quickly
Aston Villa are searching for their sixth manager in five years after sacking Tim Sherwood.
He took them to the FA Cup Final last year but this season in the Premier League the club has lost eight out of their 10 games so far.
The editor of the Aston Villa fanzine Heroes and Villains, Dave Woodhall, said Sherwood's reputation among fans fell alarmingly quickly.
Cast iron art trail celebrates Wednesfield
A new community art trail opened in Wednesfield this weekend celebrating the area.
Produced at a foundry in Willenhall, four cast iron figures will feature in and around the town, after a £35,000 grant from Bentley Bridge.
The Mayor of Wolverhampton Ian Brookfield officially opened the trail on Saturday at Wednesfield Community Hub.
Rugeley man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving
A 32-year-old Rugeley man has received a prison sentence for causing the death of another driver following a collision on the A513 at Kings Bromley earlier this year.
Boy trapped in play equipment at Erdington playground
A boy had to be rescued by fire crews after his leg became trapped in play equipment at an Erdington school.
Ruskin Hall fire: Safety investigations start
West Midlands Fire Service said the whole of Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, was engulfed by the flames on Sunday.
A structural engineer was due on site this morning to assess whether the building was safe after the blaze.
New knife surrender bin for West Bromwich
A new knife surrender bin is being revealed in West Bromwich today in a bid to reduce the number of people killed by the weapons.
The bin on the town's High Street for anonymous drop-offs is the 12th of its kind across the West Midlands.
Thousands of weapons have been collected through the Word 4 Weapons programme.
Family remember heroic Walsall fund-raiser
Before tragically passing away at the age of 29, the battling and defiant Chris Thomson launched a fund-raising campaign and tirelessly sought about increasing funds and awareness – all while fighting a brain tumour.
Balsall Heath Carlton Cinema bombing marked 75 years on
A service has been held at a former Birmingham cinema in which 20 people were killed 75 years ago.
The air raid warning red was given at 19:52 on 25 October 1940 and the first bomb was thought to have struck Balsall Heath's Carlton Cinema shortly after 20:00.
Many more people were injured in the destruction and chaos. Yesterday, a service was held at the site of the former Taunton Road cinema, where memorial gardens were opened in 2007.
Doctor back on hunger strike for Guantanamo prisoner
A Birmingham doctor says he is back on hunger strike today in response to delays in freeing the last British resident being held in Guantanamo Bay.
Saudi national Shaker Aamer has permission to live in the UK indefinitely because his wife is British. They have four children and live in London.
David Nicholl has campaigned for many years for his release.
Aston Villa's compensation package for Tim Sherwood
Tim Sherwood is expected to receive around £2m in compensation after he was sacked as Aston Villa boss.
Man who died after collapsing near a bar named as Sutton Coldfield man
A man who died after collapsing near a Stoke-on-Trent bar has been named as Matthew McSheffery from Sutton Coldfield.
The 29-year-old was found at the Individual Bar in Trinity Street in Hanley in the early hours of Saturday morning and later died in hospital.
Seven people arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail and a post-mortem test has proved inconclusive.
Ruskin Hall fire: Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at former Aston pub
More than 60 firefighters have been tacklinga fire at a former pubin north Birmingham.
Crews were called to Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, just after 19:00 on Sunday.
Tim Sherwood: Aston Villa manager sacked after eight months
Former Lyon manager Remi Garde and David Moyes have been linked with the manager's job at Aston Villa after Tim Sherwood was sacked following eight months in charge.
Villa are bottom of the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat by Swansea - the club's sixth straight league loss - and Sunderland's first win of the season.
The club said in a statement: "The board believes the results on the pitch were simply not good enough and that a change is imperative."
Under-21 manager Kevin MacDonald has been placed in interim charge.
