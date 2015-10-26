Birmingham Bullring

BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Summary

  Updates on Monday 26 October 2015
  News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

By Alex Homer

Our coverage across the day

That's it from Local Live for Birmingham and the Black Country on Monday. Join us from 08:00 on Tuesday for more news, sport, travel and weather.

Officers who left foul-mouthed voicemail by accident accept 'misconduct'

Serving police officers who inadvertently left a foul-mouthed and abusive voicemail on the phone of an alleged crime victim have accepted their actions amounted to misconduct, a disciplinary panel has heard.

Experienced constables Christopher Guest and Cavan O'Connell have been appearing before a West Midlands Police misconduct panel over allegations PC Guest left an expletive-strewn voicemail on Alex Faragher's mobile, including referring to her as a "slag" and a "bitch".

Alex Faragher
Birmingham Mail

Both men are alleged to have breached the force's professional standards - PC Guest for making the comments - a private conversation while the pair sat in a police car - and PC O'Connell for failure to pull him up for doing so.

Lawyers for both men said that while it was accepted they had been in breach of their duties, it only amounted to misconduct, rather than the more serious accusation of gross misconduct.

Coming up on TV: Help for migrants and the search to find a new Villa boss

Mary Rhodes

Presenter, BBC Midlands Today

A father whose son was killed in riots in Birmingham four years ago, is helping migrants seeking refuge from the war in Syria.

And the search is on for yet another Aston Villa manager, after Tim Sherwood was sacked. 

He took over the job earlier this year on 14 February, but after only 252 days in charge - he was told to leave, making his tenure the shortest ever among Villa's non-caretaking managers.

We will have all the latest on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30. 

Travel: Severe delays near Oldbury on the M5

BBC Travel

There is slow traffic on the M5 northbound at J2 for Oldbury because of an earlier crash, even though all lanes have been re-opened, drivers are warned.

Sherwood: 'Players gave everything during my time at Villa'

Tim Sherwood added in his statement: "I'd like to thank my coaching staff and the staff throughout the club for their dedication, the Villa fans for their passionate support and the players, who gave everything during my time at theclub.

"I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and indeed for the future."

Sherwood 'disappointed' to leave Villa but remembers high of his term

Tim Sherwood has released a statement on his departure from Aston Villa through the League Managers Association.

He said: "I am very disappointed that I will not be able to carry on in my role as manager of Aston Villa.

"I knew when I took on the role that it would be a big challenge, but it proved to be one I greatly enjoyed and I know I have learned a lot from this experience.

Tim Sherwood Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on October 24, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images

"Obviously, the initial priority was to stay in the Premier League, but beating Liverpool in the FA Cup semi at Wembley and then leading the team out for the final was an achievement and experience that I will treasure for the rest of my career."  

​Major roadworks begin in Lichfield to replace old sewer pipes in £800k project

Lichfield Mercury

Work to replace old sewer pipes in Lichfield got under way today, with temporary traffic lights controlling roadworks lasting up to 26 weeks.

A workman on site
Lichfield Mercury
Former pub at the centre of a fire recommended to be cleared

A former Birmingham pub that went up in flames has been recommended for demolition. 

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, just after 19:00 on Sunday.

the fire taking place
Brum Response

A structural engineer today said it should be demolished, while the fire service said it was thought to have been a "deliberate" fire.  

New dog fouling crackdown in Wolverhampton

Glow-in-the-dark posters are being placed on lampposts in dog fouling hotspots around Wolverhampton under a new city council crackdown.

The message on the posters is "we're watching you".

The authority said it had timed its campaign launch now because winter traditionally saw an increase in reports of dog mess.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet Member for City Environment and Compliance Officer Martin Lewis
Wolverhampton City Council

Councillor Steve Evans, the council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: "Presumably because when the clocks go back people think they won’t be seen under the cover of darkness."

Steam mill demolition for railway station's car park extension

The demolition of a grade II-listed steam mill over safety concerns, is under way, paving the way for a larger and refurbished multi-storey car park for Wolverhampton railway station.

Knocking down the former JN Miller Ltd building in Corn Hill, Wolverhampton will allow the railway station car park to double in size to cater for 900 vehicles.

Picture shows the ongoing demolition of the former Steam Mill building
Wolverhampton City Council

The council said the medium-term ambition was to build a new hotel on land between Railway Drive and the car park which would create a new view and a "modern-looking gateway to the new railway station".  

Sedgley salon owner defies vandals

Dudley News

A devastated Sedgley beautician has defied the thugs who smashed her salon windows by adopting a business as usual attitude.  

Beauty Fields salon
Dudley News
Father calls on former PM to apologise for Iraq dead

The father of a soldier from Solihull killed in Iraq says former Prime Minister Tony Blair should apologise for the thousands of lives lost in the conflict

In an interview with CNN, the former Prime Minister has apologised for mistakes in the intelligence and post invasion planning

Reg Keys lost his son L/Cpl Thomas Keys when he was killed in Iraq in 2003.

Reg Keys
BBC

The apology, that he got it wrong, it's just simply not good enough. He can apologise for getting intelligence wrong, why didn't he storm over to MI5 and tell them to clear their desks?

Reg Keys
A45 coach crash: Man dies in collision with car near Meriden

Caroline Gall

BBC News Online

A man has died in a collision between a National Express coach and a car.

Emergency crews were called to the A45 in Meriden, in the West Midlands, at about 11:15 on Sunday.

The man, a rear seat passenger in the car, was one of five people in the vehicle at the time and was confirmed dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Watch: Fire engulfs former pub Ruskin Hall in north Birmingham

Dramatic video released by West Midlands Fire Service shows firefighters tackling a large blaze which engulfed a former pub in north Birmingham. 

Two firefighters can be seen preparing a water hose as the flames spread through Ruskin Hall in Victoria Road, Aston. 

View more on twitter
Coming up on TV: Villa's search and social club blaze probed

Joanne Malin

BBC Midlands Today

As the dust settles on another managerial departure at Villa Park, Aston Villa's search for a new boss looks to be focused on the Frenchman, Remi Garde. 

And investigations are taking place to try and find out the cause of a blaze which destroyed a disused social club in Birmingham.

For more on these stories and others, join us on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.

Weather: Mild and bright afternoon

BBC Weather

Bright and sunny spells this afternoon with a top temperature of 13C (55F).  

Weather chart
BBC

Remaining mostly dry and cloudy this evening, with the odd spot of rain possible in the west.     

Watch: Tim Sherwood's time at Aston Villa

BBC Midlands Today

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has left the club after the board announced results on the pitch were not good enough and a change was necessary.

We have taken a look back at his eight months in charge

Brierley Hill man guilty for his role in Drakelow Tunnels cannabis factory

Stourbridge News

A Brierley Hill man has been found guilty for his part in growing cannabis at an historic Second World War nuclear bunker near Kinver.  

Drakelow Tunnels
Stourbridge News
Tim Sherwood's stock among Aston Villa fans fell quickly

Steve Hermon

Journalist, BBC WM

Aston Villa are searching for their sixth manager in five years after sacking Tim Sherwood. 

He took them to the FA Cup Final last year but this season in the Premier League the club has lost eight out of their 10 games so far.

Tim Sherwood
Reuters

The editor of the Aston Villa fanzine Heroes and Villains, Dave Woodhall, said Sherwood's reputation among fans fell alarmingly quickly.

Cast iron art trail celebrates Wednesfield

A new community art trail opened in Wednesfield this weekend celebrating the area.

Produced at a foundry in Willenhall, four cast iron figures will feature in and around the town, after a £35,000 grant from Bentley Bridge.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Ian Brookfield officially opened the trail on Saturday at Wednesfield Community Hub.

A piece of art called the bus stop
Wolverhampton City Council
Ruskin Hall fire: Safety investigations start

West Midlands Fire Service said the whole of Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, was engulfed by the flames on Sunday.

A structural engineer was due on site this morning to assess whether the building was safe after the blaze.

New knife surrender bin for West Bromwich

Michelle Dawes

BBC WM

A new knife surrender bin is being revealed in West Bromwich today in a bid to reduce the number of people killed by the weapons. 

The bin on the town's High Street for anonymous drop-offs is the 12th of its kind across the West Midlands. 

Thousands of weapons have been collected through the Word 4 Weapons programme.

Family remember heroic Walsall fund-raiser

Walsall Advertiser

Before tragically passing away at the age of 29, the battling and defiant Chris Thomson launched a fund-raising campaign and tirelessly sought about increasing funds and awareness – all while fighting a brain tumour.

Chris Thomson at St Giles Walsall Hospice before he passed away
Walsall Advertiser
Balsall Heath Carlton Cinema bombing marked 75 years on

A service has been held at a former Birmingham cinema in which 20 people were killed 75 years ago.

The air raid warning red was given at 19:52 on 25 October 1940 and the first bomb was thought to have struck Balsall Heath's Carlton Cinema shortly after 20:00. 

The scene inside the cinema after the explosion
Balsall Heath Local History Society

Many more people were injured in the destruction and chaos. Yesterday, a service was held at the site of the former Taunton Road cinema, where memorial gardens were opened in 2007. 

Doctor back on hunger strike for Guantanamo prisoner

A Birmingham doctor says he is back on hunger strike today in response to delays in freeing the last British resident being held in Guantanamo Bay.

Saudi national Shaker Aamer has permission to live in the UK indefinitely because his wife is British. They have four children and live in London.  

David Nicholl has campaigned for many years for his release.

View more on twitter
Man who died after collapsing near a bar named as Sutton Coldfield man

Michelle Dawes

BBC WM

A man who died after collapsing near a Stoke-on-Trent bar has been named as Matthew McSheffery from Sutton Coldfield. 

The 29-year-old was found at the Individual Bar in Trinity Street in Hanley in the early hours of Saturday morning and later died in hospital. 

Individual Bar
BBC

Seven people arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail and a post-mortem test has proved inconclusive.  

Ruskin Hall fire: Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at former Aston pub

More than 60 firefighters have been tacklinga fire at a former pubin north Birmingham.

Crews were called to Ruskin Hall on Victoria Road, Aston, just after 19:00 on Sunday.

The scene of the fire
West Midlands Fire Service
Tim Sherwood: Aston Villa manager sacked after eight months

Former Lyon manager Remi Garde and David Moyes have been linked with the manager's job at Aston Villa after Tim Sherwood was sacked following eight months in charge.

Villa are bottom of the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat by Swansea - the club's sixth straight league loss - and Sunderland's first win of the season.

Infographic showing Tim Sherwood and his win ratio during his tenure at Aston Villa
BBC

The club said in a statement: "The board believes the results on the pitch were simply not good enough and that a change is imperative."

Under-21 manager Kevin MacDonald has been placed in interim charge.

