We've been asking for your views about Wolverhampton, as a report suggests it's the least prosperous place in the UK.

Our reporter Liam Barnes has been out on the streets speaking to people about what they think.

Keith Bloomfield (pictured left), 50, from Low Hill in Wolverhampton, said: "I've been here for 50 years, so it can't be that bad.

"All places have their different problems, I don't think we're much worse than most.

"We don't have enough housing, and we do get some gangs going about, but it's still my home.

BBC

Meanwhile, Mick Carter (pictured right), 67, from Wolverhampton, said: "It's been going down the drains for years.

"The council hasn't been spending money in the right places, they've made all these plans for shopping developments and not finished them.

"This is supposed to be a city like Liverpool or Manchester, but it isn't."