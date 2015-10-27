Birmingham: Bullring

BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Summary

  Updates on Tuesday 27 October 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Catch up on the day's main stories

That's it for live updates today. BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Birmingham and the Black Country.

In the meantime, follow all the latest from your area on BBC WM.

Overnight forecast: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

It will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving eastwards across the region. 

Drier conditions are likely to develop for a time in the early hours, with some fog patches, before further rain arrives from the south east around dawn - lows of 9C (48F).

Alexandra Hamilton BBC Weather forecast
BBC

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it's looking pretty unsettled and feeling quite mild.

Video: Citizen Khan takes over New Street tannoy announcements

BBC Midlands Today

Comedy character Citizen Khan caused laughter among passengers and staff at Birmingham's New Street station as he took over the train announcements.  

Citizen Khan takes over Birmingham New Street tannoy
Coming up on Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One

Mary Rhodes

Presenter, BBC Midlands Today

Our top story tonight: Two West Midlands Police officers who left foul-mouthed voicemail messages for an alleged domestic abuse victim apologise - but keep their jobs.

Thousands of pounds worth of fireworks have been stolen in a violent robbery in the Black Country.

And see what happens behind the scenes at New Street station as Citizen Khan (pictured) took control of the tannoy at the railway station – what could possibly go wrong?

Citizen Khan at Birmingham New Street
BBC
'There's a lot going on in our city', says Wolverhampton council leader

Read more on BBC News about Wolverhampton being branded the least prosperous area in the UK, according to findings from an international think-tank.

Wolverhampton named 'least prosperous' area in UK
BBC

Responding to the findings, leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council Roger Lawrence said: "Whilst it's fair to say that Wolverhampton took a battering during the recession, we're now seeing some really positive signs of recovery.

"The data used is from 2011 and 2013-14. Wolverhampton's come a long way since then and as we approach 2016 there's a lot going on in our city."

He added: "The index is also limited in that it only uses two data sets when there are many different ways that prosperity can be measured."

Officers who left abusive voicemail won't lose jobs

Peter Wilson

BBC Midlands Today

Two West Midlands Police officers who left an abusive message on the phone of a woman who'd rung to report an allegation of domestic violence have been told they will not lose their jobs. 

Both officers admitted misconduct and apologised to to the victim, Alex Faragher (pictured) and also the force and wider public.  

Alex Faragher
BBC

PC Christopher Guest and PC Cavan O'Connell are appearing before West Midlands Police's misconduct panel.

Armed robbers steal £20,000-worth of fireworks

About £20,000 worth of fireworks have been stolen in an armed robbery at a warehouse in the Black Country.

Up to five people threatened security guards with Tasers and metal bars at Latifs, on Loxdale Industrial Estate in Bilston (pictured), on Sunday night.

Latifs, on Loxdale Industrial Estate in Bilston
Google

Two security guards were treated for minor injuries. 

Detectives are now examining CCTV and carrying out forensic tests.  

Sons of Pitches speak to BBC WM ahead of Naked Choir final

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

Have you been watchingThe Naked Choir with Gareth Malone

Three choirs including Birmingham a capella group Sons of Pitches popped into the BBC WM studios.

A capella group Sons of Pitches at BBC WM speaking to Danny Kelly
BBC

Tonight they go head-to-head to battle for first place in the BBC One competition.

How will the lads be watching the programme tonight? They said they've organised a private screening at the University of Birmingham with drinks and snacks. Hear the interview on BBC WM.

Listen: Police officers leave abusive voicemail

Two West Midlands police officers have apologised to an alleged crime victim after leaving an abusive message on her mobile phone voicemail. 

This is the message they left.

West Midlands police apology for abusive phone message
Wolverhampton points of view: 'It isn't that bad' v 'it's been going down the drains for years'

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

We've been asking for your views about Wolverhampton, as a report suggests it's the least prosperous place in the UK.

Our reporter Liam Barnes has been out on the streets speaking to people about what they think.

Keith Bloomfield (pictured left), 50, from Low Hill in Wolverhampton, said: "I've been here for 50 years, so it can't be that bad.

"All places have their different problems, I don't think we're much worse than most.

"We don't have enough housing, and we do get some gangs going about, but it's still my home.

Keith Bloomfield and Mick Carter
BBC

Meanwhile, Mick Carter (pictured right), 67, from Wolverhampton, said: "It's been going down the drains for years.

"The council hasn't been spending money in the right places, they've made all these plans for shopping developments and not finished them.

"This is supposed to be a city like Liverpool or Manchester, but it isn't."

Supermarket apologises after fuel mix-up

Asda says its "incredibly sorry" after putting the wrong fuel into tanks at one of its Birmingham filling stations. 

The supermarket says four fuel pumps were affected from Saturday night until Sunday lunchtime at the Small Heath store when diesel and unleaded petrol were mixed up.

Asda in Small Heath
Google

A spokesperson claims it was an isolated incident caused by human error and it's now attempting to contact all customers affected.  

Citizen Khan takes over New Street announcements

The popular comedy series Citizen Khan is set for its fourth series on BBC One, starting on Friday. 

And this afternoon creator Adil Ray took over the announcements at New Street station.

View more on twitter
'Least prosperous' places fight back: What do you love?

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

Wolverhampton and Sandwell are the least prosperous parts of Britain, research suggests.

But forget that though - we want to know what you LOVE about the Black Country. Email, tweet @BBCWM or get in touch via Facebook.

Wolverhampton and Sandwell
Thinkstock / Google
Gymnast Kristian Thomas heading to Rio Olympics

Wolverhampton gymnastKristian Thomas has helped the British men's team reach next summer's Rio Olympics.  

Wolverhampton's Kristian Thomas
Getty Images

They achieved the top eight finish they needed in the qualification round at the world championships in Glasgow. 

It will be a second Olympics for Thomas after he helped Team GB win bronze at London 2012.

Protest due ahead of final decision on youth service cuts in Walsall

Adrian Goldberg

Presenter, BBC WM

A group of young people from one of the most deprived areas in England will be outside Walsall's Civic Centre tomorrow, protesting against cuts to youth services. 

The council is proposing a cut of £82,000 in Walsall North - a final decision is due to be made at a full council meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Councillor Chris Towe, cabinet member for youth services, said; "Walsall Council is in a difficult position - there is less money, with even less to come in the future."

Video: Gene trial gives new hope for lung cancer patients

BBC Midlands Today

Specialists in Birmingham have begun a new lung cancer trial which they hope will result in more targeted treatment for patients, as well as cheaper drugs.

Birmingham gene trial gives new hope to lung cancer patients
BBC One at 13:30 on Midlands Today

Qasa Alom

BBC Midlands Today

On Midlands Today at lunchtime, we’re outside a hearing as two officers say "sorry" to the woman who rang up to report a crime and was sworn at in response.

Adil Ray
BBC

And we interview the star of Citizen Khan, Adil Ray, as rumours begin the BBC comedy could be sold abroad.

Free bike register in Wolverhampton

Police in Wolverhampton are promoting a free bike register taking place in the city today.

View more on twitter
Latest: 'Least prosperous' areas revealed; Lung cancer drugs trial starts and youth service protest planned

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:

- Wolverhampton and Sandwell are the "least prosperous" parts of Britain, a new report suggests

- Specialists in Birmingham have begun a new lung cancer trial which should  benefit patientsand bring down the costs of producing new drugs

- A group of young people in Walsall are set to protest as councillors are expected to approve cuts to youth services in the town tomorrow

Villa rumours: Who will fill Sherwood's shoes?

Following the departure of Tim Sherwood from Aston Villa, talk has turned to who will take the manager's job.

Ex Villa striker Dion Dublin (pictured) says they must find a manager who can get the whole club working together.

Ex Villa striker Dion Dublin
BBC

Sherwood was sacked on Sunday after a run of six straight defeats. 

Dublin said the club "is disjointed and not pulling in the same way and that's frustrating".

Doctor on hunger strike until Guantanamo Bay detainee returned home

BBC WM

A Birmingham doctor has started his hunger strike to campaign for a British man to be freed from Guantanamo Bay. 

Dr David Nicholl (pictured) has campaigned for many years for the United States to release Shaker Aamer. 

Last month the US agreed to allow Mr Aamer to return to the UK but Dr Nicholl says he is on hunger strike now until he is returned back to his home country

View more on twitter
Morning meeting: Stories we're working on

Hilary McConnell

Producer, BBC Midlands Today

Peter Wilson is at a police misconduct hearing of two officers who left a foul-mouthed voicemail for an alleged crime victim.

Sarah Falkland is getting reaction in Wolverhampton and Sandwell to a new survey which has placed the Black Country areas at the bottom of a list of prosperous areas in the UK. 

And we’ll be live at the Citizen Khan premiere tonight.

Wolverhampton and Sandwell 'least prosperous' in Britain

Wolverhampton (pictured) and Sandwell are the least prosperous parts of Britain, research suggests. 

The first ever geography of prosperity index, released by the think tank Legatum Institute, uses local GDP figures and Office for National Statistics well-being data to rank 170 areas across the UK.

Google Earth view of Wolverhampton
Google

Sian Hansen, from the think tank: "The data shows that Wolverhampton is the least prosperous part of the UK because its citizens report the lowest levels of satisfaction with their lives in the whole country."

FA Cup draw: Stourbridge & Walsall

BBC WM Sport

Stourbridge have been handed an unglamorous but tough away FA Cup first round tie at Dover Athletic. 

Dover are third in the National League and unbeaten at home. 

Walsall will host fellow League One side Fleetwood.

The ties are set to be played a week on Saturday.

Youth services in deprived areas of Walsall facing cuts

Adrian Goldberg

Presenter, BBC WM

One of the most deprived areas in the country, Walsall north, is facing huge cuts to youth services. 

Youth workers claim as much as £82,000 could be diverted from Bloxwich; Blakenhall; Birchills; Leamore and Beechdale and instead spent in more affluent areas such as Aldridge, Pheasy and Streetly, where they say the need isn't as great. 

Dan Garbett, from the Bloxwich Community Partnership - which provides youth services for Walsall Council - says: "We won't be able to engage with these young people and they won't have anywhere to go in the future."

Latest headlines

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:

- A Birmingham doctor has started his hunger strike to campaign for a British man to be freed from Guantanamo Bay

- Ex Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin says they must find a new manager who can get the whole club working together

- The Wolverhampton gymnast Kristian Thomas has helped the British men's team reach next summer's Rio Olympics

Talks with potential Villa boss 'stalled'

Steve Hermon

Journalist, BBC WM

It's reported that talks with Remi Garde about becoming the new manager of Aston Villa have stalled. 

It's understood the former Lyon coach wants to bring his old backroom staff with him but they're still working at the French side. 

Remi Garde
Getty Images

Former Aston Villa manager Ron Atkinson says that the ex-Leicester boss Nigel Pearson would be is choice.

Weather: Rain likely later

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

A generally dry start, with variable amounts of cloud. Through the afternoon, a band of rain, heavy at times, will edge into southern and western areas, reaching most parts by evening. 

Alex Hamilton
BBC

  Generally feeling quite warm with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).  

Good morning

Stephanie Barnard

BBC Local Live

I'm in the BBC WM newsroom bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Birmingham and the Black Country.

If you spot a story you think we should be covering - email or tweet @BBCWM.

