Responding to the findings, leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council Roger Lawrence said: "Whilst it's fair to say that Wolverhampton took a battering during the recession, we're now seeing some really positive signs of recovery.
"The data used is from 2011 and 2013-14. Wolverhampton's come a long way since then and as we approach 2016 there's a lot going on in our city."
He added: "The index is also limited in that it only uses two data sets when there are many different ways that prosperity can be measured."
Sian Hansen, from the think tank: "The data shows that Wolverhampton is the least prosperous part of the UK because its citizens report the lowest levels of satisfaction with their lives in the whole country."
Dover are third in the National League and unbeaten at home.
Walsall will host fellow League One side Fleetwood.
The ties are set to be played a week on Saturday.
Youth services in deprived areas of Walsall facing cuts
Adrian Goldberg
Presenter, BBC WM
One of the most deprived areas in the country, Walsall north, is facing huge cuts to youth services.
Youth workers claim as much as £82,000 could be diverted from Bloxwich; Blakenhall; Birchills; Leamore and Beechdale and instead spent in more affluent areas such as Aldridge, Pheasy and Streetly, where they say the need isn't as great.
Dan Garbett, from the Bloxwich Community Partnership - which provides youth services for Walsall Council - says: "We won't be able to engage with these young people and they won't have anywhere to go in the future."
Latest headlines
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:
- A Birmingham doctor has started his hunger strike to campaign for a British man to be freed from Guantanamo Bay
- Ex Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin says they must find a new manager who can get the whole club working together
- The Wolverhampton gymnast Kristian Thomas has helped the British men's team reach next summer's Rio Olympics
Talks with potential Villa boss 'stalled'
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM
It's reported that talks with Remi Garde about becoming the new manager of Aston Villa have stalled.
It's understood the former Lyon coach wants to bring his old backroom staff with him but they're still working at the French side.
Former Aston Villa manager Ron Atkinson says that the ex-Leicester boss Nigel Pearson would be is choice.
That's it for live updates today. BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Birmingham and the Black Country.
In the meantime, follow all the latest from your area on BBC WM.
Overnight forecast: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving eastwards across the region.
Drier conditions are likely to develop for a time in the early hours, with some fog patches, before further rain arrives from the south east around dawn - lows of 9C (48F).
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it's looking pretty unsettled and feeling quite mild.
Video: Citizen Khan takes over New Street tannoy announcements
Comedy character Citizen Khan caused laughter among passengers and staff at Birmingham's New Street station as he took over the train announcements.
Coming up on Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One
Mary Rhodes
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
Our top story tonight: Two West Midlands Police officers who left foul-mouthed voicemail messages for an alleged domestic abuse victim apologise - but keep their jobs.
Thousands of pounds worth of fireworks have been stolen in a violent robbery in the Black Country.
And see what happens behind the scenes at New Street station as Citizen Khan (pictured) took control of the tannoy at the railway station – what could possibly go wrong?
'There's a lot going on in our city', says Wolverhampton council leader
Read more on BBC News about Wolverhampton being branded the least prosperous area in the UK, according to findings from an international think-tank.
Puppies rescued from Walsall house fire
A dog and five puppies had to be rescued after a house set on fire in Walsall early this afternoon.
Officers who left abusive voicemail won't lose jobs
Peter Wilson
BBC Midlands Today
Two West Midlands Police officers who left an abusive message on the phone of a woman who'd rung to report an allegation of domestic violence have been told they will not lose their jobs.
Both officers admitted misconduct and apologised to to the victim, Alex Faragher (pictured) and also the force and wider public.
PC Christopher Guest and PC Cavan O'Connell are appearing before West Midlands Police's misconduct panel.
Armed robbers steal £20,000-worth of fireworks
About £20,000 worth of fireworks have been stolen in an armed robbery at a warehouse in the Black Country.
Up to five people threatened security guards with Tasers and metal bars at Latifs, on Loxdale Industrial Estate in Bilston (pictured), on Sunday night.
Two security guards were treated for minor injuries.
Detectives are now examining CCTV and carrying out forensic tests.
Sons of Pitches speak to BBC WM ahead of Naked Choir final
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Have you been watchingThe Naked Choir with Gareth Malone?
Three choirs including Birmingham a capella group Sons of Pitches popped into the BBC WM studios.
Tonight they go head-to-head to battle for first place in the BBC One competition.
How will the lads be watching the programme tonight? They said they've organised a private screening at the University of Birmingham with drinks and snacks. Hear the interview on BBC WM.
Listen: Police officers leave abusive voicemail
Two West Midlands police officers have apologised to an alleged crime victim after leaving an abusive message on her mobile phone voicemail.
This is the message they left.
Wolverhampton points of view: 'It isn't that bad' v 'it's been going down the drains for years'
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
We've been asking for your views about Wolverhampton, as a report suggests it's the least prosperous place in the UK.
Our reporter Liam Barnes has been out on the streets speaking to people about what they think.
Keith Bloomfield (pictured left), 50, from Low Hill in Wolverhampton, said: "I've been here for 50 years, so it can't be that bad.
"All places have their different problems, I don't think we're much worse than most.
"We don't have enough housing, and we do get some gangs going about, but it's still my home.
Meanwhile, Mick Carter (pictured right), 67, from Wolverhampton, said: "It's been going down the drains for years.
"The council hasn't been spending money in the right places, they've made all these plans for shopping developments and not finished them.
"This is supposed to be a city like Liverpool or Manchester, but it isn't."
Supermarket apologises after fuel mix-up
Asda says its "incredibly sorry" after putting the wrong fuel into tanks at one of its Birmingham filling stations.
The supermarket says four fuel pumps were affected from Saturday night until Sunday lunchtime at the Small Heath store when diesel and unleaded petrol were mixed up.
A spokesperson claims it was an isolated incident caused by human error and it's now attempting to contact all customers affected.
Walsall Post office set for a refurbisment
A Post Office in Walsall is set to close next month while a refurbishment takes place - reopening on 20 November.
Citizen Khan takes over New Street announcements
The popular comedy series Citizen Khan is set for its fourth series on BBC One, starting on Friday.
And this afternoon creator Adil Ray took over the announcements at New Street station.
'Least prosperous' places fight back: What do you love?
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Wolverhampton and Sandwell are the least prosperous parts of Britain, research suggests.
But forget that though - we want to know what you LOVE about the Black Country. Email, tweet @BBCWM or get in touch via Facebook.
Wolves recall Jordan Graham
Wolves have reacted to their growing injury crisis byrecalling winger Jordan Graham from a loan spell at Oxford United.
Gymnast Kristian Thomas heading to Rio Olympics
Wolverhampton gymnastKristian Thomas has helped the British men's team reach next summer's Rio Olympics.
They achieved the top eight finish they needed in the qualification round at the world championships in Glasgow.
It will be a second Olympics for Thomas after he helped Team GB win bronze at London 2012.
Protest due ahead of final decision on youth service cuts in Walsall
Adrian Goldberg
Presenter, BBC WM
A group of young people from one of the most deprived areas in England will be outside Walsall's Civic Centre tomorrow, protesting against cuts to youth services.
The council is proposing a cut of £82,000 in Walsall North - a final decision is due to be made at a full council meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).
Councillor Chris Towe, cabinet member for youth services, said; "Walsall Council is in a difficult position - there is less money, with even less to come in the future."
Thief given final chance after catalogue of crimes
A thief who was banned from Stourbridge town centre after committing a catalogue of offences has been handed her final chance.
Walsall woman celebrates 100th birthday
A former dressmaker from Walsall has proved a cut above the rest after celebrating her 100th birthday this week.
Video: Gene trial gives new hope for lung cancer patients
BBC Midlands Today
Specialists in Birmingham have begun a new lung cancer trial which they hope will result in more targeted treatment for patients, as well as cheaper drugs.
Hunt for thug who attacked pensioner at Coleshill
Police are stepping up the hunt for a thug who attacked a pensioner at a nature reserve in Coleshill.
Qasa Alom
BBC Midlands Today
On Midlands Today at lunchtime, we’re outside a hearing as two officers say "sorry" to the woman who rang up to report a crime and was sworn at in response.
And we interview the star of Citizen Khan, Adil Ray, as rumours begin the BBC comedy could be sold abroad.
Michah Richards charged by FA with improper conduct
BBC Sport
Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following an incident which occurred in the tunnel at the end of his side's game against Swansea City on Saturday.
Free bike register in Wolverhampton
Police in Wolverhampton are promoting a free bike register taking place in the city today.
Latest: 'Least prosperous' areas revealed; Lung cancer drugs trial starts and youth service protest planned
- Wolverhampton and Sandwell are the "least prosperous" parts of Britain, a new report suggests
- Specialists in Birmingham have begun a new lung cancer trial which should benefit patientsand bring down the costs of producing new drugs
- A group of young people in Walsall are set to protest as councillors are expected to approve cuts to youth services in the town tomorrow
Villa rumours: Who will fill Sherwood's shoes?
Following the departure of Tim Sherwood from Aston Villa, talk has turned to who will take the manager's job.
Ex Villa striker Dion Dublin (pictured) says they must find a manager who can get the whole club working together.
Sherwood was sacked on Sunday after a run of six straight defeats.
Dublin said the club "is disjointed and not pulling in the same way and that's frustrating".
Parents' disgust over absences as daughter treated for cancer
The parents of a five-year-old girl have slammed their daughter's school in Kingstanding after they were warned her 'unauthorised absences' would not be tolerated – even though she has a brain tumour.
Doctor on hunger strike until Guantanamo Bay detainee returned home
A Birmingham doctor has started his hunger strike to campaign for a British man to be freed from Guantanamo Bay.
Dr David Nicholl (pictured) has campaigned for many years for the United States to release Shaker Aamer.
Last month the US agreed to allow Mr Aamer to return to the UK but Dr Nicholl says he is on hunger strike now until he is returned back to his home country
Morning meeting: Stories we're working on
Hilary McConnell
Producer, BBC Midlands Today
Peter Wilson is at a police misconduct hearing of two officers who left a foul-mouthed voicemail for an alleged crime victim.
Sarah Falkland is getting reaction in Wolverhampton and Sandwell to a new survey which has placed the Black Country areas at the bottom of a list of prosperous areas in the UK.
And we’ll be live at the Citizen Khan premiere tonight.
Workshop to discuss future of council services
Sutton Coldfield residents and community organisations can have their say about the future of council services at a community workshop next month.
Wolverhampton and Sandwell 'least prosperous' in Britain
Wolverhampton (pictured) and Sandwell are the least prosperous parts of Britain, research suggests.
The first ever geography of prosperity index, released by the think tank Legatum Institute, uses local GDP figures and Office for National Statistics well-being data to rank 170 areas across the UK.
Sian Hansen, from the think tank: "The data shows that Wolverhampton is the least prosperous part of the UK because its citizens report the lowest levels of satisfaction with their lives in the whole country."
Firefighters tackle Lichfield barn fire
Firefighters battled for more than 15 hours to bring a blaze at a barn near Lichfield under control during the early hours of Monday morning.
FA Cup draw: Stourbridge & Walsall
Stourbridge have been handed an unglamorous but tough away FA Cup first round tie at Dover Athletic.
Adrian Goldberg
Steve Hermon
Weather: Rain likely later
A generally dry start, with variable amounts of cloud. Through the afternoon, a band of rain, heavy at times, will edge into southern and western areas, reaching most parts by evening.
Generally feeling quite warm with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).
Traffic delays in Birmingham
One lane is closed on the A4040 Bromford Lane northbound in Birmingham between St Margarets Avenue junction and the A47 Fort Parkway junction due to a broken down lorry.
I'm in the BBC WM newsroom bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Birmingham and the Black Country.
If you spot a story you think we should be covering - email or tweet @BBCWM.