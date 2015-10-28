Tomorrow it will be cloudy with outbreaks but clearing into the afternoon.
Sons of Pitches: Relief to tell friends they won
Elizabeth Glinka
BBC Midlands Today
Last night I was filming at the University of Birmingham and met Sons of Pitches to film a report which will go out live on Midlands Today tonight.
They were great company and so relieved to be able to finally tell everyone they had won!
There was a huge cheers in the hall as all their friends and family realised it too.
I'm busy editing the package at the moment (pictured) and you can see what happened on Midlands Today at 18:30 and see them perform live too.
Southampton v Villa: Commentary on BBC WM
Mike Taylor
BBC WM
With the club's hierarchy apparently preoccupied with sifting through CVs of French managers, one of Aston Villa's most dependable characters, Kevin McDonald, takes the squad to Southampton tonight.
He has been caretaker manager before, and there was a brief point in history when a number of Villa fans thought he was worthy of the job full-time.
He can count on the enthusiastic backing of Villa supporters for as long as he is left minding the shop. Whether he will choose to rotate a team that seems to have been in rotation almost every week so far this season remains to be seen.
Hear full match build-up from 19:00 on BBC WM (not available online).
Teen died from traumatic brain injury after police car crash
Great Barr Observer
A teenager from Kingstanding died from a traumatic brain injury after a collision with a police car, an inquest has heard.
Filming with Sons of Pitches at University of Birmingham
Elizabeth Glinka
BBC Midlands Today
They’d been keeping the secret for months, but last night as they watched the final of the Naked Choir with friends and family Sons of Pitches were finally able to celebrate their victory.
The group who met as students at the University of Birmingham, went back to the place where they first met to enjoy their success at an event organised by the University Acapella Society.
Over 100 supporters turned up to watch the programme hosted by Gareth Malone go out live on BBC Two on a massive screen in the students union.
Polish doctor must work under supervision after failing language tests
The supermarket chain said any potential claims for compensation would be examined on a case-by-case basis, and any instances where the mistake is proven to have led to damage will be addressed "to put it right for customers".
Morning meeting: Stories we're looking at in the newsroom
Abigail Uden
Producer, BBC Midlands Today
At the morning meeting today we discussed the future of Acorns Hospices.
Their chief executive is going says their future funding is uncertain and they may have to scale back what they can do. They run hospices in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester and last year helped 760 families.
We’ll be live at one of them at lunchtime and will see how the story develops from there.
And we’re very excited about the Naked Choir winners, Sons of Pitches, they will be live on the programme tonight to sing us out on BBC One from 18:30.
BreakingFamily tribute after Lichfield woman dies while whale watching in Canada
By Stephanie Barnard
Overnight forecast: Rain overnight
BBC Weather
Largely dry with variable cloud and some clear spells at first. However after midnight, cloud will tend to thicken, perhaps with rain arriving in western parts by the end of the night lows of 10C (50F).
A Polish doctor who worked at Good Hope Hospital cannot work unsupervised in the UK after failing an English language test, in one of the first cases of its kind.
Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, who qualified in Poland and has held a licence to practise in the UK for the last nine years.
He failed English language assessments in October 2014, December 2014 and again in February 2015.
A tribunal panel ruled he must only work under direct supervision for the next year and must pass an English language assessment within 12 months.
Read the full story on BBC News.
Person found hiding in HGV tool box
A man has been detained by immigration officials after he was "found hiding" in a tool box on the back of a lorry.
West Midlands Police say the man, thought to be from Vietnam, was safely detained after the discovery on the M6 northbound between junctions 6 and 7 at about 15:30.
The driver of the lorry was alerted by other drivers after a hand was seen hanging from the back.
'Wolverhampton needs some love'
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
After Wolverhampton was slated in a survey yesterday, BBC Radio One's Scott Mills is celebrating the city.
So much love for the place, even the football club Wolves is thanking them for the publicity!
Sons of pitches: Get quizzical
Best friends Joe, Joe, Joe, Josh, Jamie and Midé aged between 20 and 24 make up Sons of Pitches
Randomly the guys describe themselves as boys "you could take home to your Mum".
BBC Arts asked them to tackle theme tunes to three of the BBC's favourite shows. Can you guess which ones they are?
More than £1m spent clearing fly-tipping
BBC WM
Councils in the West Midlands have spent more than £1m clearing up fly-tipping in the last year.
Birmingham City Council spent £750,000 clearing rubbish illegally discarded, while Cannock Chase spent just over £23,000.
Despite this, only £13,000 was generated across the whole region through fines.
In September, Walsall Council appealed for help to find who was responsible for dumping this rubbish (pictured above) near Streetly Crematorum.
Sons of Pitches private screening
Elizabeth Glinka
BBC Midlands Today
Last night I was filming with Sons of Pitches at the University of Birmingham ahead of the screening of Gareth Malone's Naked Choir final on BBC Two.
They certainly put on their game faces as they sat with friends and family for a private screening. They said it was really hard to keep the secret that they'd won.
They will also be live on BBC One at 18:30.
Tamworth Castle named one of most haunted places in county
Tamworth Herald
Tourism chiefs have named Tamworth Castle as one of the most haunted locations in Staffordshire.
Children's charity appeals for community help
BBC Midlands Today
A Midlands children's charity is warning its future is uncertain unless something is done now.
Acorns provides care and support for terminally ill children and their families at three locations in the Midlands.
The chief executive says the tough economic climate could become a crisis for the charity and is appealing to the public to donate.
Wolverhampton 'least prosperous' place fightback
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Yesterday Wolverhampton was named the "least prosperous" area in the UK.
Rather than hear your gripes on the city we asked you what you loved about the Black Country.
A Facebook page called "Wolverhampton - Love My City" has been set-up for people to celebrate the city.
The unnamed person who set up the page wrote: “I was tired of all the negativity I was hearing about Wolverhampton and decided to start a campaign called Love My City."
Weather: Cloud thinning into the afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
It's going to mainly cloudy for most of us but it will thin and break this afternoon.
Feeling quite mild for the time of year with temperatures around 15C (59F).
Violent Halesowen thug jailed
Halesowen News
A violent thug from Halesowen has been jailed for his part in a serious assault which left his victim with stab wounds, a fractured skull and a punctured lung.
Mosque attack police officers win bravery award
Two police officers who tackled a knife-wielding attacker at a Birmingham mosque have won bravery awards.
PC Adam Koch, who was stabbed twice through his armoured vest, and PC Jean Stevens disarmed and arrested Mohamoud Elmi in June 2013.
Elmi, who was declared insane at the time of the attack, by the jury at his trial, stabbed three other people at the Madrassa Qasim Ul Uloom centre.
Dozens thought to have been affected by car fuel mix-up
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Yesterday we brought you the story about a supermarket apologising after a fuel mix-up at a petrol station in Birmingham.
Dozens of motorists are said to have been affected after they filled up their cars. Diesel and unleaded petrol were put in the wrong storage tanks after a delivery to Asda's Small Heath branch over the weekend.
The supermarket chain said any potential claims for compensation would be examined on a case-by-case basis, and any instances where the mistake is proven to have led to damage will be addressed "to put it right for customers".
Travel update: Delays on M6 southbound
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked on the M6 southbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Coming up on Midlands Today at 13:30
Qasa Alom
BBC Midlands Today
After seven years of hell – a victim speaks out about trying to get stalking laws changed to protect other.
And the chief executive of a children's charity claims they are facing a "potent cocktail of challenges placing the charity's vision at risk".
Join us for those stories and more on BBC One at 13:30.
Passengers angry about overcrowded rail services
Cannock Mercury
Early morning commuters using the Cannock Chase rail line have been angered by the lack of carriages on services running between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.
Sons of Pitches say they hope to take their a capella group to the next level by going full time and quitting their day jobs.
Last night on BBC Two the six singers won Gareth Malone's Naked Choir competition.
Suspected burglar found in child's wendy house
Police say they've arrested a suspected burglar who was found hiding in a child's wendy house.
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Streetly this morning.
Wolves sign Armstrong on three-year deal
BBC WM Sport
Wolves have signed highly rated teenager Daniel Armstrong on a three-year deal.
The 18-year-old from Hamilton will spend the majority of his time with the club's development squad.
Meanwhile, Wolves have recalled winger Jordan Graham for this weekend's derby with Blues, he'll cover for the injured Rajiv van La Parra who's facing two weeks out with a knee problem.
Fire destroys house in Sutton Coldfield
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
This was the devastating aftermath following a severe fire which tore through a property in Sutton Coldfield last night.
BreakingFamily tribute after Lichfield woman dies while whale watching in Canada
The family of Katie Taylor, who died while wale watching in Canada, say she was a "vibrant, outgoing and lovely young woman".
The statement adds: "She will be very much missed by all of her family and many friends. We would ask that you respect our privacy at such a difficult time."
Britons named in Canada whale boat sinking
It's been confirmed that one of the victims of the whale-watching boat accident in Canada at the weekend, was from Lichfield.
Katie Taylor, 29, was among the five Britons who died when the boat sank off the western coast of Vancouver on Sunday morning.
Canadian investigators said the vessel tilted and then capsized. An examination of the vessel itself is expected to begin today.
Watch: Sons of Pitches' Mmmbop funk
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Sons of Pitches stole the hearts of many with their creative and amusing versions of songs including this version of MmmBop performed in 10 different styles.
They also did a version of Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk which you can hear on BBC Music.
Villa head to Southampton in League Cup
Mikey Burrows
BBC WM Sport
The post Tim Sherwood era begins tonight as Villa go to Southampton in the fourth round of the League Cup.
Caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald is expected to make a number of changes.
Saints boss Ronald Koeman says he has sympathy for Sherwood's situation and thinks Villa may have acted too quickly.
Sons of Pitches: The secret of winning
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
Sons of Pitches won the BBC Two series The Naked Choir last night.
Last night they took to social media bursting to tell people they won after months of having to keep it quiet after it was filmed.
Cannock war hero meets Prince Harry
Cannock Mercury
It isn't every day that a member of the Royal Family asks how the family is keeping, but for Cannock war hero Clive Smith that was very much the case last week.
Comedian Bob Mortimer has triple heart bypass op
Bob Mortimer has cancelled the first leg of a UK tour with comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.
Mortimer (pictured right) was due to take to the stage alongside Reeves (pictured left) in Birmingham next month as part of a 25th anniversary show.
The duo were due to perform across the country in a fortnight for 25 Years Of Reeves And Mortimer: The Poignant Moments.
Sons of Pitches win Naked Choir competition
A Birmingham a capella group have won Gareth Malone's choir contest The Naked Choir on BBC Two.
The Sons of Pitches are six singers and beatboxers who met while studying at the University of Birmingham.
If you missed the final last night - catch up on the BBC iPlayer. It's a real feast of musical happiness!
Travel: One lane closed on M5 southbound at Droitwich
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of an accident.