Last night I was filming at the University of Birmingham and met Sons of Pitches to film a report which will go out live on Midlands Today tonight.

They were great company and so relieved to be able to finally tell everyone they had won!

There was a huge cheers in the hall as all their friends and family realised it too.

I'm busy editing the package at the moment (pictured) and you can see what happened on Midlands Today at 18:30 and see them perform live too.