Rain will then push northwards overnight to affect all areas, turning heavy in places by dawn - lows of 8 C (46F).
On Friday the rain will continue throughout the morning, gradually easing towards lunchtime.
On air: Coming up on Midlands Today
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
There’s a chill in the air and it means the spiders are on the move. They’re scurrying indoors for the warm and from the reports we’ve been hearing at Midlands Today they are bigger than ever this year.
True? Find out as we investigate in Midlands Today at 18:30 on BBC One.
Plenty more besides, including a verdict on Aston Villa’s first game since the departure of manager Tim Sherwood, which ended in yet another defeat.
About 25 protesters gathered outside Walsall Civic Centre last night, as council leaders voted through cuts of more than £70,000 to youth service funding in some of the most deprived council wards in the country.
Youth workers in Bloxwhich, Blakenhall, Birchills and Leamore Wards say youth clubs will close as the council redistributes funding around the town.
The council say it’s a fairer way of providing youth services across the borough with half the money still allocated based upon each specific area’s needs.
Aston Villa confidence 'a big issue', says Kevin MacDonald
It'll stay dry through the early evening, though it will turn increasingly cloudy. Rain will then push northwards overnight.
Manchester may get bigger devolution deal, says Heseltine
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
Political Reporter, BBC WM
A key advisor on devolution admits that Manchester may get a bigger deal for its region than the West Midlands.
Lord Michael Heseltine says that because the boroughs of Greater Manchester have been working together for a long time they have more clout when it comes to the powers they're asking the government for.
Lord Heseltine did say our region could get a decent say on things like housing and transport as long as everyone works "sensibly together".
By Stephanie Barnard
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
Cycle schemes in Birmingham approved
A series of schemes to improve cycling along main city routes and quieter "parallel" routes in Birmingham have been approved by the city council.
Almost £2.8m will be spent creating a number of routes. It's the latest element of the Birmingham Cycle Revolution project which will see new routes created around Bristol Road, Lichfield Road and Erdington. Read the full list online.
Days left to have your say on Sutton Coldfield Parish Council arrangements
Sutton Coldfield Local
As the process to establish the new Sutton Coldfield Parish Council continues there are just a few days left to share your views on the new arrangements with Birmingham City Council.
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
BBC Sport
Confidence is becoming a "big issue" at managerless Aston Villa but it remains a great job for the right person, says caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald (pictured).
MacDonald, 54, was put in temporary charge after Tim Sherwood's sacking and oversaw their 2-1 defeat by Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday.
"Confidence is a big issue. Nobody likes being bottom of the league," MacDonald told BBC Sport.
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
- A man from Tipton who was once Britain's most-wanted after escaping from a prison van has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut
- The Business Secretary and Bromsgrove MP says the crisis facing the steel industry is an issue for the whole of Europe
- Wolves have signed Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson on a month's loan
Hate Halloween download the 'no trick or treats' sign
It's Halloween on Saturday. If you're not a fan of this ghoulish day then West Midlands Police has designed a special card for you to download and print to display in your window asking people not to knock on your door and disturb you.
Wolves seal Mike Williamson deal
Express and Star
Wolves today completed the signing of Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson on a month's loan to ease their defensive crisis.
West Midlands Combined Authority plan submitted.
The West Midlands Combined Authority has submitted its plan to government.
It includes a proposal about how the authority will manage things like membership, geography, funding, powers, duties and executive arrangements.
Sandwell road to close for resurfacing
Langley High Street in Sandwell is closing on Monday while resurfacing takes place.
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
- A man from Tipton who was once Britain's most-wanted after escaping from a prison van has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut
- Police have charged two people with seriously assaulting a newborn baby in Wolverhampton
- Confidence is becoming a "big issue" at managerless Aston Villa, says caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald
M42 sliproad closed
BBC Travel
The M42 entry slip road is closed northbound at J4, A34 (Shirley)because of an accident.
Schoolboy died as a result of RTC
Walsall Advertiser
A tragic Walsall schoolboy hit by a police car outside Erdington Police station died as a result of a road traffic collision, an inquest has concluded.
Students to get free sanitary products
Students at Birmingham University will get free sanitary products after a campaign by its union.
It's in response to the VAT on women's sanitary products - the 5% levy which has been dubbed a "tampon tax" because the EU counts them in the same bracket as luxury goods.
MPs have agreed to raise the issue with the European Union following a debate in the Commons earlier this week.
'Bomber' backs Albion's Salomon Rondon
Express and Star
West Brom's all-time top goalscorer Tony "Bomber" Brown reckons club-record signing Salomon Rondon deserved to silence his critics last weekend.
The afternoon will see brighter weather with sunny spells, and any winds should ease. Highs of 14C (57F).
It'll stay dry through the early evening, though it will turn increasingly cloudy. Rain will then push northwards overnight.
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
Political Reporter, BBC WM
It comes as the West Midlands Combined Authority submits plans to the government on how it's going to join up.
Prison van escapee fails in bid to cut sentence
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
A man from Tipton who was once Britain's most-wanted has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut for dealing cocaine and cannabis.
John Anslow had been charged with murdering Richard Deakin in Staffordshire when he was freed by an armed masked gang near HMP Hewell near Reddich in 2012.
He was arrested 14 months later in northern Cyprus. He was later cleared of murder by a jury but is currently serving a 29-year sentence for drugs offences and escaping custody.
Today his lawyer sought leave to contest Anslow’s convictions and sentences for supplying cannabis but this was refused by the court of appeal.
Emergency meeting called as steel jobs cut
Qasa Alom
BBC Midlands Today
The Business Secretary's called for an emergency meeting of EU ministers to deal with concerns over the import of cheap steel.
There are fears for 1,500 jobs after Black Country firm Caparo went into partial administration earlier this month.
Yesterday steelworkers staged a demonstration at Westminster (pictured).
Sajid Javid says the crisis facing the industry is an issue for the whole of Europe and says action needs to be taken quickly.
Wolves sign Williamson on loan
BBC Sport
Wolves have completed the signing of Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson on a one-month loan deal.
The 31-year-old will provide cover for the injured Kortney Hause and is set to make his debut in Saturday's local derby at Birmingham City.
Man jailed for six years for manslaughter
Tamworth Herald
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Tamworth man earlier this year.
Kristian Thomas medal reaction: 'That amazing feeling'
We think Kristian Thomas may be just a little bit happy with his silver medal.
Great Britain men won a landmark silver medal in the team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow. Read more and watch some jaw-dropping floor routines on BBC Sport.
Walsall market rent increase
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
Market traders in Walsall have told BBC WM that increased stall charges could kill their business.
Walsall Council want to increase fees by £5 a day in Willenhall & Darlaston, meaning a single stall would cost between £12 and £16 depending on its size.
Last night the issue was discussed at the council cabinet meeting.
Lacey Lou: confessions of a bio-queen
Birmingham Eastside
Drag culture has been most often associated with gay men dressing up as women, in a deliberately extravagant and overly exaggerated manner.
Lacey McFadyen disrupted this tradition by blurring the lines of both genders rather than transforming into another gender
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
- Two people from Wolverhampton are due in court charged with a serious assault on a newborn baby
- Traders at market stalls in Willenhall and Darlaston are warning increased fees could put them out of business
- The funeral of Birmingham City Legend, Howard Kendall, takes place this afternoon in Liverpool
Fireworks warehouse blaze file sent to prosecutors
Police investigating a double-fatal fireworks warehouse blaze have submitted a file to prosecutors.
Simon Hillier and Stewart Staples died in the fire at SP Plastics in Stafford on 30 October last year.
Mr Hillier, 41, worked at the unit and Mr Staples, 57, was believed to have been in the warehouse as a customer. Both men were from Hednesford.
Filming in Elan Valley
Bob Hockenhull
BBC Midlands Today
Today I'm in the beautiful Elan Valley for a story on a project concerning Birmingham water supply.
You can see more on this story on BBC Midlands Today on Friday.
Mum pays tribute to 'wonderful son' who died after night out
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
The mum of a Sutton Coldfield man who died after a night out with friends has paid tribute to her "wonderful son".
Team GB confident after World Gymnastics Championship silver
Wolverhampton's Kristian Thomas says winning team silver at the World Gymnastics Championships in Glasgow has put them in a confident position ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Team GB narrowly lost out to Japan, but Thomas said their performance showed they could compete with the best.
Funeral for Blues legend Howard Kendall
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM
The funeral of Birmingham City Legend, Howard Kendall, takes place this afternoon at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.
He played 134 times for the Blues in the mid 70s. He later went on to manage Everton, where he won two league titles, a European winners cup and an FA Cup.
Two in court after baby found with serious injuries
Two people from Wolverhampton are due to appear in court this morning charged with a serious assault on a newborn baby.
They were arrested after a baby boy was taken to New Cross Hospital in cardiac arrest earlier this week.
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
- A key advisor on devolution admits that Manchester may get a bigger deal for its region than the West Midlands
- Traders at market stalls in Willenhall and Darlaston are warning increased fees could put them out of business
- Students at Birmingham University are going to get free sanitary products after a campaign by its union
Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa
BBC WM Sport
Villa caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald says he doesn't expect to be offered the job on a full time basis.
MacDonald took charge for the first time last night as Villa were knocked out of the League Cup losing 2-1 at Southampton.
Travellers move in close to Queslett Nature Reserve
Great Barr Observer
Five trailers are currently pitched up on the Queslett Road in Great Barr.
Tory adviser says West Midlands must have an elected mayor
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
Political Reporter, BBC WM
Lord Heseltine, who's advising the government on devolution says the West Midlands must have an elected mayor.
He said giving more powers from government to politicians in the region makes sense but a mayor is a deal-breaker and "non negotiable".
Travel: Severe delays in Sheldon
BBC Travel
The A45 Coventry Road in Sheldon is closed and queuing traffic westbound at The Wheatsheaf, because of a police incident.
Diversions are in operation and congestion is said to be causing delays at the Goodway Road junction.
- The West Midlands must have an elected mayor, says Conservative Lord advising the government on devolution
- Students at Birmingham University will get free sanitary products after a campaign by its union
- Aston Villa knocked out of League Cup after 2-1 defeat at Southampton
Man killed in Birmingham after he's hit by a car
A man has died after he was hit by a car in Quinton last night.
West Midlands Ambulance Service says a pedestrian was walking along Hagley Road West at about 20:20.
A spokesman says an off duty paramedic and doctor were carrying out CPR on the man before ambulance crews arrived but nothing could be done to save him.