This time last year, Wolverhampton Wanderers were 15 points better off than Birmingham City, and chasing promotion from the Championship. 12 months on, it's a very different story. We look forward to Saturday's derby.
MP abused over International Men's Day comments reports messages to police
Paul Franks
Presenter, BBC WM
A Birmingham MP threatened with sexual violence on Twitter has told us she's reporting the abuse to the micro-blogging website and police.
Labour MP for Yardley Jess Phillips received a barrage of tweets and messages threatening rape and mutilation after she spoke against a proposal for a House of Commons debate on International Men's Day.
She has since received dozens of supportive messages from other twitter uses and MP's condemning the abuse but she told me the abuse is continuing to roll in, including some targeting her family.
Aston Villa will pay the money to get Remi Garde - MacDonald
Police commissioner remembered with new centre name
The first Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands is being honoured today as a community centre is renamed in his memory.
Bob Jones, who also served as a councillor for more than three decades, died last year aged 59.
In recognition of his contribution to the city, Blakenhall Community and Healthy Living Centre will be renamed the Bob Jones Community Hub at a special ceremony attended by his family.
How the Black Country sites are affected by Caparo job losses
Peter Plisner
BBC Midlands Today
Administrators PwC said it had "been working closely and intensively since its appointment" with Caparo Industries, its customers, suppliers, employees and their representatives, including three trade unions.
PwC said it was "with regret" it announced 452 redundancies nationally with immediate effect.
The Black Country locations are affected by job losses as follows:
Injury problems for Albion but Pulis keeping his cards close to his chest
BBC Sport
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has several injury doubts ahead of Saturday's game against Leicester but is unwilling to identify them.
One of those players could be James Morrison, who has missed the last two games with an ankle problem.
Latest: Birmingham MP targeted by internet trolls and police probe double shooting
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- Birmingham MP Jess Phillips says she's received threats of rape on Twitter from internet trolls
- Police are investigating after two men were shot in Hockley in the early hours of this morning
Police car teenager death in Erdington was 'unavoidable'
An inquest has been told how the death of a 15-year-old who was hit by a police car in Erdington was "unavoidable" and that he died from a road traffic collision.
Harry-James Kirkham's injuries were consistent with being hit at approximately 30mph by the vehicle, but the hearing was also told that it was seen doing approximately 50mph on CCTV a short distance before the accident.
The teenager was struck last March after leaving a church service. One witness suggested he had been free-running but Harry-James's uncle, Richard Loach, disputed that.
Investigation launched into double shooting in Hockley
Two men were shot in the early hours of the morning as trouble flared in Hockley involving a large group of men, police have said.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Soho Hill at around 04:30 after a 999 call from a member of the public reporting seeing a large group of men in the road and hearing the sound of a firearm being discharged.
One man was found injured in the road, while another man later presented himself at hospital - both have suffered gunshot wounds.
Weather: Rainy but mild
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain are possible through the evening, but most places should become dry by the early hours. Lows of 11C (52F).
Here's more about the outlook for the weekend.
Blues v Wolves - Everything you need to know for a crucial derby
Express and Star
Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know for a crucial West Midlands derby at St Andrew's.
Coming up on TV: Caparo reaction, devolution revolution and derby preview
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
"A dark day for the Black Country" - that's how the news of over 300 job losses in the region's steel industry has been received tonight.
We will find how the "Midlands economic engine" could be up and running by April, to rival the much-hyped "Northern Powerhouse".
Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
BBC Sport
Aston Villa will pay what is necessary to bring Remi Garde and his backroom team to the club, according to caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald.
Former Olympique Lyonnais boss Garde is the bookies' favourite to succeed Tim Sherwood who was sacked on Sunday.
Travel: Hockley road remains closed for police investigation
BBC Travel
Soho Hill in Hockley, Birmingham remains closed as police investigate the scene of a double shooting we reported earlier, drivers are warned.
Last chance to have say on 'crucial' Walsall planning consultation
Walsall Advertiser
The people of Walsall are being urged to have their say on what is being described as a "crucial" planning consultation before the window closes early next week.
Right turn ban could cause 'chaos' at busy junction in Sutton Coldfield
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
Worried Sutton Coldfield motorists have expressed their concern after proposed road alterations could dramatically alter a popular commuting route.
Two Caparo sites in the Black Country will close, administrators reveal
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
Two Caparo sites in the Black Country will shut. Atlas Fastenings in Darlaston and Caparo Forging in Dudley.
Paul Wood, who worked at Caparo Forging in Dudley, was called to a meeting this morning and said he was "devastated" to find out he had lost his job.
Halloween costume fire safety warning
Amy Cole
BBC Midlands Today
Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend.
In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times.
The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws.
West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant.
Rowett marks his first year in charge and Blues are now in calming hands
Ged Scott
BBC Sport
After years of instability off the pitch under the ownership of Carson Yeung, Birmingham now have their dressing room in the calming hands of one of English football's most respected young managers.
Gary Rowett will mark his first year in charge of Birmingham City when his team host Wolves at St Andrew's on Saturday - against the same side he faced at the start of his reign.
Darlaston - 122 Oldbury - 68 Dudley - 64 West Bromwich - 59 Cradley Heath - 10
BreakingBlack Country hit by 323 jobs blow at Caparo
Peter Plisner
BBC Midlands Today
Administrators have this minute revealed 323 jobs will go "with immediate effect" at five Caparo sites in the Black Country, out of 452 redundancies nationally.
More than 150 jobs are due to go at troubled Caparo, according to unions
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
More than 150 jobs are to go at two Black Country steel sites run by Caparo Industries which went into administration earlier this month.
A site in Darlaston would shut with the loss of 119 jobs and 39 jobs would go in Oldbury but the firm would continue to operate, Unite said.
Five West Midlands firms are unaffected - in Willenhall, Wednesbury, Leamington Spa and two other sites in Oldbury and administrators PwC said they would be releasing a full statement later.
'Medication hidden in patient's food' at failing care home in closure threat
Express and Star
A care home in Tipton has been warned it could be shut down after a catalogue of failures - including hiding medication in a patient's food without their consent.
BreakingMurder probe after man shot in Hockley dies as another fights for his life
A man has died after being shot in Hockley in the early hours of the morning.
West Midlands Police has confirmed it has launched a murder inquiry after the shooting we reported earlier on Soho Hill at around 04:30.
The force said a 25-year-old man who took himself to hospital with gunshot injuries was later pronounced dead.
A second man, whose identity has not been confirmed and was found with "multiple injuries" at the scene, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
This lunchtime on BBC Midlands Today: Future of steel jobs
BBC Midlands Today
This lunchtime workers at factories owned by the Caparo engineering group are finding out if their jobs have been saved.
The company, which went into administration two weeks ago has 13 firms in the West Midlands.
More this lunchtime on Midlands Today on BBC One from 13:30.
Road will be closed 'for some time' for investigations into double shooting
West Midlands Police said Soho Hill in Hockley would be sealed off "for some time" while it investigated a double shooting in the early hours of this morning.
Birmingham MP Jess Phillips receives rape threats for opposing 'men's day' debate
Birmingham Mail
A Birmingham MP has been targeted by sick internet trolls who discussed raping her because they disagreed with something she said.
Hockley road closed for double-shooting investigation
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
Police have sealed off Soho Road for forensic examination after adouble shooting at the A41 at Soho Hill.
Milan Lalkovic: High-flying Walsall surprising ex-Chelsea winger
Walsall winger Milan Lalkovic says he is impressed by how far the League One club has come since he was last at The Banks's Stadium two seasons ago.
The Slovakian, 22, rejoined the Saddlers after he was released by Barnsley in July and has helped the club to second in the table.
Combined authority could be running by April
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
Just under a year since that "historic agreement" between Birmingham and the four Black Country councils, we now have a clear timetable for the formation of the Midlands "Economic Engine", our answer to that much-hyped "Northern Powerhouse".
Mike Williamson: Wolves sign Newcastle United defender on loan
BBC Sport
Wolves have signed centre-back Mike Williamson on a one-month loan deal from Premier League side Newcastle.
Lozells riots: The night Birmingham was rocked by rioting
Bethan Bell
BBC News Online
Ten years ago rumours of the rape of an Afro-Caribbean teenager by a group of Asian men surfaced in a radio broadcast, bringing to a head weeks of racial tension in the Lozells area of Birmingham.
Those caught up in the ensuing rioting recall what happened when the two communities at the centre of the allegations clashed.
Power cut affects hundreds across Cannock Chase region
Cannock Mercury
Hundreds of homes across parts of the Cannock Chase District have this morning been left without power following a fault with the supply.
Man shot in Hockley in 'critical condition' on arrival at hospital
The man who was found shot in Hockley was described as "in a critical condition" when he arrived at hospital in an ambulance on blue lights.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service also said he was found with "multiple injuries" beforehand and needed advanced trauma care and to be sedated at the scene.
The service said it was informed later of a second patient who presented himself at hospital with gunshot wounds.
Tamworth man to appear on Countdown quiz show on Channel 4 for charity
Tamworth Herald
A Tamworth man is to appear on Channel 4's Countdown quiz show to raise money for the town's Literary Festival.
Travel: Police investigation means Soho Hill remains closed
BBC Travel
Earlier on our information was that Soho Hill in Hockley was closed because of a crash but we've since been told it has been closed for police to carry out a forensic investigation.
Weather: Wet, windy start
BBC Weather
A wet, windy start to the day but the occasionally heavy rain and gusty winds will clear leaving a mainly dry afternoon. Highs of 15C (59F).
Find out more about the weekend ahead.
Travel: Soho Hill closed
BBC Travel
The A41 Soho Hill in Birmingham is closed and there are delays in both directions at the junction with Park Avenue because of a crash, drivers are warned.