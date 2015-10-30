"A dark day for the Black Country" - that's how the news of over 300 job losses in the region's steel industry has been received tonight.

We will find how the "Midlands economic engine" could be up and running by April, to rival the much-hyped "Northern Powerhouse".

This time last year, Wolverhampton Wanderers were 15 points better off than Birmingham City, and chasing promotion from the Championship. 12 months on, it's a very different story. We look forward to Saturday's derby.

