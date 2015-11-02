Coming up on TV: Hospital bosses considering a u-turn and Garde late on his first day
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
Hospital bosses say they will revisit their decision to close maternity and neonatal units at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch early next year.
And we've found out Aston Villa's new manager Remi Garde was forced to re-schedule his travel plans today, after his flight from Lyons was delayed by fog. Instead of flying into Birmingham, he landed at Luton.
We will have more on this and other stories on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Crash mother welcomes 'first' dedicated family support team
Avril Child's daughter Sarah (pictured right) was killed by a speeding car in Great Barr, Birmingham, in 2012.
In the aftermath of the crash, Mrs Child learnt the police family liaison officers that supported her were volunteers and juggled their work with day-to-day policing roles, so she helped set a dedicated team of people to to help mourners "out of a hole again".
"I've had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and chief executive Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I'm excited that they have turned to me to help them realise them.
"Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us but I'm looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa."
Live Reporting
By Alex Homer
All times stated are UK
Weather: Fog and mist ahead
There is more fog and mist on the way tonight with lows of 7C (45F) and it will be foggy again to start with tomorrow morning with some rain around as well.
Find out more about the week ahead.
Crash mother welcomes 'first' dedicated family support team
BBC Inside Out
A mother who lost her daughter in a road crash has welcomed the creation of a dedicated family liaison unit in the West Midlands.
Avril Child's daughter Sarah (pictured right) was killed by a speeding car in Great Barr, Birmingham, in 2012.
In the aftermath of the crash, Mrs Child learnt the police family liaison officers that supported her were volunteers and juggled their work with day-to-day policing roles, so she helped set a dedicated team of people to to help mourners "out of a hole again".
Find out more on Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30.
Paradise Forum in Birmingham now closed to pedestrians
Paradise Forum is now closed to all pedestrians, with diversions taking people through Fletchers Walk.
The changes are part of a £500m project to demolish the old library and create new offices, shops and walkways, expected to be completed by summer 2016.
Travel: M42 crash causing delays
BBC Travel
There are two lanes blocked and very slow traffic on the M42 northbound between J4 for Shirley and J5 for Solihull because of a crash, drivers are warned.
Remi 'looks forward to challenge ahead' as Villa manager
Rémi Garde told the Aston Villa website: "It is an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.
"I've had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and chief executive Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I'm excited that they have turned to me to help them realise them.
"Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us but I'm looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa."
BreakingNew Villa boss confirmed
Aston Villa have made the widely anticipated announcement that Rémi Garde is to become their new manager.
Third person quizzed over TalkTalk security breach
A south Staffordshire man has been bailed as police continue to investigate the Talk Talk cyber attack.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Saturday, and has now been bailed until March of next year, as officers investigate the alleged theft of data.
Two other people were arrested and bailed last week.
Skull mask robbers burst into Birmingham homes with a knife on Halloween
Knife-wielding Halloween robbers armed with a knife rushed two Birmingham homes, police have said.
The men − one of whom police said wore a skull mask − barged into the home of a young mum in Monmouth Road, Bartley Green, at around 21:00 on Saturday night before searching rooms and cupboards.
They fled empty-handed after the 21-year-old pleaded with the men not to disturb her young daughter who was sleeping in a bedroom, said the West Midlands force.
Officers said the raiders did the same at a neighbouring house minutes later, pushing past a man before leaving with a mobile phone.
Man admits raping teenager in Alvechurch in 1987
A Birmingham man has admitted raping a teenager nearly 30 years ago, a court has heard.
Stephen Hearle, 63, attacked his victim - who was then aged between 16 and 19 - in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, in 1987, police said.
Villa's Richards may miss out on trip to Tottenham
BBC Sport
Aston Villa captain Micah Richards has admitted an FA charge of improper conduct after the defeat by Swansea and could be banned ahead of the trip to Tottenham tonight.
Joleon Lescott should return from injury after missing out in midweek.
Father of Burntwood’s Stephen Sutton talks about his own battle with cancer
Lichfield Mercury
"Be brave, don't shave" is the message from Stephen Sutton's father Andy who has recently opened up about his own battle with bowel cancer.
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside
David Gregory-Kumar
Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.
Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside and a year like 2015 shows them at their very best.
But it's not just insects and birds that can benefit.
Chef Alex Claridge from Birmingham restaurant Nomad created an entire sloe-based menu.
Bears' Tim Ambrose awarded benefit
Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose has become the latest player to be awarded a benefit year ahead of the 2016 season.
The 32-year-old joined the Bears before the 2006 season and has gone on to win the County Championship in 2012, the CB40 in 2010 and the T20 Blast in 2014.
Man charged with test-drive car robbery
A Birmingham man has been charged with robbing a car at knife-point during a test drive.
The 29-year-old is accused of stealing a BMW on 16 June as he was driving it through Cradley Heath.
He faces charges of robbery of a vehicle, two further attempted car thefts − one in Coventry and one in Leicester − and three further thefts of cars, including one in Wednesbury.
Halesowen parade for fallen heroes expected to attract hundreds
Halesowen News
Up to 600 people are expected to join in Halesowen Royal British Legion's remembrance day parade through the town on Sunday.
Weather: Sunny spells for most
It should gradually brighten, with some sunny spells for most this afternoon.
Feeling warm in the sunshine, but cool where any fog lingers. Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).
Fog and low cloud is likely to quickly form again after dark this evening
Theatre tickets price drop in the West Midlands against the national trend
Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts but the West Midlands instead saw costs drop by 8.4%.
The average ticket price outside central London was £23.77 in 2014 - up 5.5% compared with 2013, according to a report from UK Theatre.
The increases come as many theatres have faced cuts to their council and government grants.
Man in court over police officer assault in Walsall
Walsall Advertiser
A man will appear at court later today charged with assaulting an officer after police were called to a disorder.
Coming up on TV: Malala's story and a squadron's formation honoured
Joanne Malin
BBC Midlands Today
A Hollywood documentary about education activist and Birmingham schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai is out this week. We were at its screening in the city.
And we will find out more about the 19 Fighter Squadron which was formed in Castle Bromwich 100 years ago.
Join us for theMidlands Todayon BBC One at 13:30.
Driver cut free from a car after it went down an embankment at the M5/M6
A car went down an embankment earlier at the interchange of the M5 and M6 motorways and hit a tree.
The driver was cut free and taken to hospital. Fire crews from Kings Norton, West Bromwich and Oldbury were sent to the scene.
Investigation launched into shooting after trio injured in Erdington
Three people have been injured after a gunshot was fired in Erdington in the early hours of Sunday.
A man and a woman suffered leg injuries after reportedly being shot at, in Windfall Court. They were both taken to hospital for treatment, said police.
Another man is believed to have been hit over the head. Police were called to the scene at 01:45 on Sunday.
Travel: M6 crash causing delays
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there is queuing traffic on the M6 northbound between J6 for the Aston Expressway and J7 for Great Barr because of a crash involving a lorry and two cars, drivers are warned.
Chris Brunt wants Albion to go 'back to basics' at home
Express and Star
Utility man Chris Brunt wants Albion to go back to basics at home in order to stop conceding so many goals.
Hockley murder suspect arrested after double shooting bailed
A man held on suspicion of murder after a double shooting in Birmingham has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The shooting during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at about 04:30 on Friday left a 25-year-old man dead and another critically injured.
Man charged with dangerous driving on drugs after police stop car in Lichfield
Lichfield Mercury
A man is due in court charged with dangerous driving and drug driving after an incident which ended in Lichfield.
Pakistan remove Ian Bell to end the Bears man's stout resistance
BBC Sport
Ian Bell's resistance against Pakistan is over. He has just run past a big turning, leg break from Yasir Shah and was stumped for 40.
Follow the action live.
Squadron's Castle Bromwich roots remembered
An event to commemorate the centenary of 19 Fighter Squadron, which was formed in Castle Bromwich, is to be held today.
The squadron was founded in September 1915 flying a variety of World War One and Two aircraft, including the Birmingham-built Spitfire.
Jaguar Land Rover's Castle Bromwich site will welcome a number of delegates for the unveiling of a memorial plaque.
Birmingham Airport 'gift wrapped' stun gun man gets suspended jail sentence
Birmingham Mail
A newlywed was left facing a five-year prison sentence after being caught at Birmingham Airport with a stun gun - bought as a "last-minute present" for his dad.
Foggy Birmingham skyline
In a new twist on the concept of photography - one of our journalists snapped this on their route into work earlier. What can't you see? Your only clue is it is in Birmingham.
Email us your guesses.
I would offer you a prize but I'm feeling stingy so I won't.
Author looking for people who saw The Beatles in Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield Local
A Manchester author is trying to track down fans of The Beatles who saw the Fab Four’s appearance at Maney Hall in Sutton Coldfield.
Witness appeal over Sheldon disorder
Police are appealing for witnesses after one man was stabbed and another driven at by a car in Sheldon yesterday.
Both were taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries after being helped by paramedics on Church Road.
Officers believe it followed disorder between two groups.
Moeen disappoints again in opener's berth
BBC Sport
Warwickshire's Ian Bell is trying to continue England's recovery in their first innings against Pakistan after the loss of Alastair Cook.
Birmingham-born Moeen Ali earlier went for 14 in another disappointing innings since his promotion to opening the batting. Follow the action live.
Garde due to become new Villa boss later
Steve Hermon
Journalist, BBC WM
Aston Villa will appoint ex-Lyon boss Remi Garde as their new manager today - replacing Tim Sherwood.
The Frenchman will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal and will watch Monday's trip to Tottenham from the stands.
Villa have lost eight of their last nine games and if they don't win tonight it will be their worst start for 127 years.
