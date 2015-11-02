Birmingham: Library of Birmingham

BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 2 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Alex Homer

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

That's it from Local Live on Monday. Join us from 08:00 on Tuesday for more news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Fog and mist ahead

There is more fog and mist on the way tonight with lows of 7C (45F) and it will be foggy again to start with tomorrow morning with some rain around as well.

Find out more about the week ahead.

Charlie Slater in front of an infographic saying this week will be foggy, showery and mild
BBC
Coming up on TV: Hospital bosses considering a u-turn and Garde late on his first day

Nick Owen

Presenter, BBC Midlands Today

Hospital bosses say they will revisit their decision to close maternity and neonatal units at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch early next year.

And we've found out Aston Villa's new manager Remi Garde was forced to re-schedule his travel plans today, after his flight from Lyons was delayed by fog. Instead of flying into Birmingham, he landed at Luton. 

We will have more on this and other stories on the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.

Crash mother welcomes 'first' dedicated family support team

BBC Inside Out

A mother who lost her daughter in a road crash has welcomed the creation of a dedicated family liaison unit in the West Midlands.

Avril Child's daughter Sarah (pictured right) was killed by a speeding car in Great Barr, Birmingham, in 2012.

Avril Child's daughter Sarah (far right) was killed by a speeding car in Great Barr in 2012
BBC

In the aftermath of the crash, Mrs Child learnt the police family liaison officers that supported her were volunteers and juggled their work with day-to-day policing roles, so she helped set a dedicated team of people to to help mourners "out of a hole again".

Find out more on Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30.

Paradise Forum in Birmingham now closed to pedestrians

Paradise Forum is now closed to all pedestrians, with diversions taking people through Fletchers Walk.

The changes are part of a £500m project to demolish the old library and create new offices, shops and walkways, expected to be completed by summer 2016.

A map showing changes for pedestrians around Paradise Forum in Birmingham
Core Marketing
Travel: M42 crash causing delays

BBC Travel

There are two lanes blocked and very slow traffic on the M42 northbound between J4 for Shirley and J5 for Solihull because of a crash, drivers are warned.

Latest: Rémi confirmed, Halloween robbers and historic rape admitted

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here are the big stories we have been reporting this Monday afternoon:

- Rémi Garde has been confirmed as Aston Villa boss

- Halloween robbers armed with a knife burst into two Birmingham homes, police have revealed 

- A Birmingham man has admitted a rape in 1987

Remi 'looks forward to challenge ahead' as Villa manager

Rémi Garde told the Aston Villa website: "It is an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.

"I've had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and chief executive Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I'm excited that they have turned to me to help them realise them.

"Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us but I'm looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa."

Remi Garde
Getty Images
Third person quizzed over TalkTalk security breach

A south Staffordshire man has been bailed as police continue to investigate the Talk Talk cyber attack

The 20-year-old was arrested on Saturday, and has now been bailed until March of next year, as officers investigate the alleged theft of data.

TalkTalk
Reuters

Two other people were arrested and bailed last week.  

Skull mask robbers burst into Birmingham homes with a knife on Halloween

Knife-wielding Halloween robbers armed with a knife rushed two Birmingham homes, police have said.

The men − one of whom police said wore a skull mask − barged into the home of a young mum in Monmouth Road, Bartley Green, at around 21:00 on Saturday night before searching rooms and cupboards.

They fled empty-handed after the 21-year-old pleaded with the men not to disturb her young daughter who was sleeping in a bedroom, said the West Midlands force.

Officers said the raiders did the same at a neighbouring house minutes later, pushing past a man before leaving with a mobile phone.

Man admits raping teenager in Alvechurch in 1987

A Birmingham man has admitted raping a teenager nearly 30 years ago, a court has heard.

Stephen Hearle, 63, attacked his victim - who was then aged between 16 and 19 - in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, in 1987, police said.

Villa's Richards may miss out on trip to Tottenham

BBC Sport

Aston Villa captain Micah Richards has admitted an FA charge of improper conduct after the defeat by Swansea and could be banned ahead of the trip to Tottenham tonight.

Joleon Lescott should return from injury after missing out in midweek.

Micah Richards
PA
Father of Burntwood’s Stephen Sutton talks about his own battle with cancer

Lichfield Mercury

"Be brave, don't shave" is the message from Stephen Sutton's father Andy who has recently opened up about his own battle with bowel cancer.

Andy Sutton with Stephen Sutton
Lichfield Mercury
A bumper sloe season is a good sign for the countryside

David Gregory-Kumar

Science correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

It's a bumper year for sloes and our hedgerows are absolutely groaning with them. Good news for wildlife and for those of us who like sloe gin at Christmas.

Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn and they are a really vital part of the ecology of our countryside and a year like 2015 shows them at their very best.

Alex Claridge
BBC

But it's not just insects and birds that can benefit.

Chef Alex Claridge from Birmingham restaurant Nomad created an entire sloe-based menu.

Bears' Tim Ambrose awarded benefit

Wicket-keeper Tim Ambrose has become the latest player to be awarded a benefit year ahead of the 2016 season. 

Tim Ambrose
Getty Images

The 32-year-old joined the Bears before the 2006 season and has gone on to win the County Championship in 2012, the CB40 in 2010 and the T20 Blast in 2014.

Latest: Cyber attack, new Villa boss and shooting investigation launched

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here are the latest stories in the BBC WM newsroom:

- A south Staffordshire man has been bailed as police continue to investigate the Talk Talk cyber attack

- Aston Villa look set to confirm the appointment of Remi Garde as the club's new manager later today

 - Three people have been injured in a shooting in Birmingham

Man charged with test-drive car robbery

A Birmingham man has been charged with robbing a car at knife-point during a test drive.  

The 29-year-old is accused of stealing a BMW on 16 June as he was driving it through Cradley Heath.

He faces charges of robbery of a vehicle, two further attempted car thefts − one in Coventry and one in Leicester − and three further thefts of cars, including one in Wednesbury.

Halesowen parade for fallen heroes expected to attract hundreds

Halesowen News

Up to 600 people are expected to join in Halesowen Royal British Legion's remembrance day parade through the town on Sunday.

Weather: Sunny spells for most

It should gradually brighten, with some sunny spells for most this afternoon.

Feeling warm in the sunshine, but cool where any fog lingers. Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).

Weather chart
BBC

Fog and low cloud is likely to quickly form again after dark this evening  

Theatre tickets price drop in the West Midlands against the national trend

Theatre ticket prices rose by more than 5% across the UK last year as venues sought to make up for funding cuts but the West Midlands instead saw costs drop by 8.4%.

The average ticket price outside central London was £23.77 in 2014 - up 5.5% compared with 2013, according to a report from UK Theatre.

An infographic showing the average price of a theatre ticket
BBC/Thinkstock

The increases come as many theatres have faced cuts to their council and government grants.  

Coming up on TV: Malala's story and a squadron's formation honoured

Joanne Malin

BBC Midlands Today

A Hollywood documentary about education activist and Birmingham schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai is out this week. We were at its screening in the city.

And we will find out more about the 19 Fighter Squadron which was formed in Castle Bromwich 100 years ago.

Join us for theMidlands Todayon BBC One at 13:30.

Driver cut free from a car after it went down an embankment at the M5/M6

A car went down an embankment earlier at the interchange of the M5 and M6 motorways and hit a tree.

The driver was cut free and taken to hospital. Fire crews from Kings Norton, West Bromwich and Oldbury were sent to the scene.

View more on twitter
Investigation launched into shooting after trio injured in Erdington

Three people have been injured after a gunshot was fired in Erdington in the early hours of Sunday.

A man and a woman suffered leg injuries after reportedly being shot at, in Windfall Court. They were both taken to hospital for treatment, said police.

Another man is believed to have been hit over the head. Police were called to the scene at 01:45 on Sunday.

Latest: Villa's hotseat; three hurt after a shooting; and fighter squadron honoured

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories in the BBC WM newsroom:

- Aston Villa are expected to name ex-Lyon boss Remi Garde as their new manager officially later

- An investigation has been launched after three people were injured following a shooting

- An event is being held to celebrate a fighter squadron that formed in Castle Bromwich a century ago

Travel: M6 crash causing delays

BBC Travel

One lane is closed and there is queuing traffic on the M6 northbound between J6 for the Aston Expressway and J7 for Great Barr because of a crash involving a lorry and two cars, drivers are warned.

Hockley murder suspect arrested after double shooting bailed

A man held on suspicion of murder after a double shooting in Birmingham has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The shooting during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at about 04:30 on Friday left a 25-year-old man dead and another critically injured.

The police cordon on Friday at the scene of the shooting
BBC
Pakistan remove Ian Bell to end the Bears man's stout resistance

BBC Sport

Ian Bell's resistance against Pakistan is over. He has just run past a big turning, leg break from Yasir Shah and was stumped for 40.

Follow the action live.

Squadron's Castle Bromwich roots remembered

An event to commemorate the centenary of 19 Fighter Squadron, which was formed in Castle Bromwich, is to be held today. 

The squadron was founded in September 1915 flying a variety of World War One and Two aircraft, including the Birmingham-built Spitfire.

A still image from archive footage of the squadron
Pathe

Jaguar Land Rover's Castle Bromwich site will welcome a number of delegates for the unveiling of a memorial plaque.

Birmingham Airport 'gift wrapped' stun gun man gets suspended jail sentence

Birmingham Mail

A newlywed was left facing a five-year prison sentence after being caught at Birmingham Airport with a stun gun - bought as a "last-minute present" for his dad.  

Latest: New manager for Villa, trio hurt after shooting and a historic squadron

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here is a quick recap on the news this morning:

- Ex-Lyon boss Remi Garde is expected to be named Aston Villa's new manager later

- Three people have been injured after a shooting in Erdginton

- A flying squadron's formation in Castle Bromwich 100 years ago will be commemorated in an event later

Foggy Birmingham skyline

In a new twist on the concept of photography - one of our journalists snapped this on their route into work earlier. What can't you see? Your only clue is it is in Birmingham.

Email us your guesses.

I would offer you a prize but I'm feeling stingy so I won't.

A foggy Birmingham skyline
BBC
Witness appeal over Sheldon disorder

Police are appealing for witnesses after one man was stabbed and another driven at by a car in Sheldon yesterday. 

Both were taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries after being helped by paramedics on Church Road. 

Officers believe it followed disorder between two groups. 

Moeen disappoints again in opener's berth

BBC Sport

Warwickshire's Ian Bell is trying to continue England's recovery in their first innings against Pakistan after the loss of Alastair Cook.

Birmingham-born Moeen Ali earlier went for 14 in another disappointing innings since his promotion to opening the batting. Follow the action live.

Graphic showing Moeen Ali and the statistic that he is averaging 12 since being promoted to open
BBC/Getty Images
Garde due to become new Villa boss later

Steve Hermon

Journalist, BBC WM

Aston Villa will appoint ex-Lyon boss Remi Garde as their new manager today - replacing Tim Sherwood.

The Frenchman will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal and will watch Monday's trip to Tottenham from the stands.

Remy Garde
Getty Images

Villa have lost eight of their last nine games and if they don't win tonight it will be their worst start for 127 years.

Latest: New Villa boss, three hurt after shooting, squadron's roots remembered

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here are the stories we're working on in the BBC WM newsroom:

- Aston Villa are expected to name Remi Garde as their new manager later today

- Three people have been injured after a shooting in Birmingham  

- An event to commemorate the centenary of 19 Fighter Squadron, which was formed in Castle Bromwich, is to be held today

