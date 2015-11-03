An elegant batsman, Graveney played 79 Tests for England, scoring 11 centuries at an average of 44.38.
Travel: Stratford Road delays warning
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the Stratford Road in both directions in Birmingham, between the junction with College Road and Fulham Road,drivers are warned.
Latest: Jail praised; council house closed by courts; and not the right body
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here are some of the stories we've been reporting in the BBC WM newsroom this afternoon:
- Birmingham's jail has been praised for cutting violent incidents, in a new report
- A Wolverhampton council house at the centre of complaints about alleged drug use has been closed by magistrates
- A body found in an Indian river is not that of "murdered" Wolverhampton hotelier Ranjit Singh Power, a coroner has confirmed
MPs in row over new seats set to push the boundaries
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
The Conservatives are signalling their determination to press on with a boundary review of constituencies without delay.
But factor in the extra complication of David Cameron's determination to reduce the overall number of MPs by 50, and the number-crunchers now reckon that if you had applied last May's voting patterns to the new parliamentary map, the Conservatives would now have a majority of about 50, rather than their distinctly precarious total of 12.
England World Cup winning Captain to open new stand at Moseley
Moseley’s new £3.6m 700-seater stand will be officially opened by 2003 England World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson, the club announced today, before the rugby club’s British & Irish Cup fixture against Ealing Trailfinders on 14 November.
Birmingham jail praised for cutting violence but there's concerns over 'legal highs'
Birmingham prison has been praised for reducing the number of violent incidents at the jail.
A report published by its Independent Monitoring Board said it was satisfied the prison was well run.
However, concerns have been raised over the high level of drugs coming into the prison and the increased use of so-called "legal highs".
Analysis: Neonatal services moved from Redditch's Alexandra Hospital
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Due to poor work force planning and funding, two thirds of hospitals have shortages of both neonatal nurses and doctors.
Neonatology is high-pressure 24 hours a day and doctors are more likely to be sued.
Council house at the heart of complaints closed by magistrates
A Wolverhampton council house at the centre of complaints about alleged drug use has been closed by magistrates.
The council said there had been "numerous complaints over the last two years about alleged drug use at 49a Parkfield Grove, including suggestions that it was being used as a crack den with needles littered around the vicinity".
The authority said "numerous attempts were made...to speak to the tenant about the issue without success" before the closure order was granted for the property.
The order means the property is closed to everyone except representatives of the council or Wolverhampton Homes, and the tenant and visitors are unable to access the house.
Ashley Westwood: Villa 'disappointed' by Mike Dean over head injury
A horse had to be rescued by two fire and rescue services and a specialist boat team, after she got stuck in a canal.
Extra six months to clear tip site in Aldridge
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
The owner of a site used for a tip in Aldridge which councillors had ordered to be closed and cleared by Thursday, has been given another six months to tidy up.
Residents first made complaints about Aldridge Aggregates in June and though rubbish is not being taken there anymore, huge piles of rubbish and green waste still cover an area the size of several football pitches.
The owners of the site have taken legal action to remove the tip's operator, a man called Steve Morgan, and are now being given extra time to clear up.
Some oncology services at Birmingham's QE Hospital stopped
Michelle Dawes
BBC WM
Cancer patients at Sandwell and City hospitals will today find out more about changes to their treatment.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, is stopping providing oncology services such as radiotherapy to the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.
The chief executive of Sandwell and City, Toby Lewis, has told us he will be talking to other trusts in the Black Country with a view to them becoming the providers.
Teenage suspects arrested over string of knifepoint robberies in Walsall
A 14-year-old from Walsall and a 15-year-old from Great Barr have been arrested and bailed over a reported spate of knifepoint robberies, says West Midlands Police.
The teenagers were detained by officers in Woodruff Way, Delves, on Saturday night following reports of a man being robbed of his wallet at knifepoint.
The pair have been bailed while detectives continue their inquiries into Saturday’s attack - which occurred at 20:20 in West Bromwich Road - and a string of five similar robberies over the past month in Park Hall, off Lonsdale Road.
Andrew Mitchell MP suffering depression
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell has revealed he has been suffering from depression.
The former Cabinet minister resigned from the government two years ago when he was accused of calling police officers "plebs" - a claim he's always denied - while a judge ruled last year the MP probably had called PC Toby Rowland, an officer on duty at Downing Street's gates, a "pleb".
The former chief whip said he had sought treatment as a result.
Richards given one-match ban for tunnel misconduct after Swansea loss
BBC Sport
Aston Villa captain Micah Richards has been given a one-match ban for an incident in the tunnel, following his side's defeat by Swansea City.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our coverage across the day
That is all from us on Local Live on Tuesday. Join us again from 08:00 on Wednesday with more news, sport, travel and weather.
Davis available for Blackburn's visit to Blues
BBC Sport
Birmingham midfielder David Davis has recovered from an injury suffered in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Wolves, so is available for selection for Gary Rowett's side to face Blackburn tonight.
Coming up on TV: Family's quest for justice; and a challenge at Villa
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
We speak to the family of a hotelier thought to have been murdered in India, who say they are still hopeful his killers will be brought to justice.
And Remi Garde now knows exactly what he's up against at Aston Villa after watching his side lose last night.
Join us for Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
Protest at Goodyear HQ over Wolverhampton factory closure plan
An hour-long protest has been held at tyre company's Goodyear's Birmingham headquarters over "the treatment of the workforce" in its decision to close its Wolverhampton manufacturing plant.
Plans were first announced in June and all 330 workers at the Wolverhampton site were expected to lose their jobs.
Wayne Devaney, who has been a vocal protester against the closure, said today's action involved 17 people and was over "sham talks" from the company.
Worcestershire and England cricketer Tom Graveney dies
BBC Sport
Former England and Worcestershire cricketer Tom Graveney has died at the age of 88.
An elegant batsman, Graveney played 79 Tests for England, scoring 11 centuries at an average of 44.38.
Travel: Stratford Road delays warning
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the Stratford Road in both directions in Birmingham, between the junction with College Road and Fulham Road,drivers are warned.
Latest: Jail praised; council house closed by courts; and not the right body
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here are some of the stories we've been reporting in the BBC WM newsroom this afternoon:
- Birmingham's jail has been praised for cutting violent incidents, in a new report
- A Wolverhampton council house at the centre of complaints about alleged drug use has been closed by magistrates
- A body found in an Indian river is not that of "murdered" Wolverhampton hotelier Ranjit Singh Power, a coroner has confirmed
MPs in row over new seats set to push the boundaries
Patrick Burns
Political editor, Midlands
The Conservatives are signalling their determination to press on with a boundary review of constituencies without delay.
But factor in the extra complication of David Cameron's determination to reduce the overall number of MPs by 50, and the number-crunchers now reckon that if you had applied last May's voting patterns to the new parliamentary map, the Conservatives would now have a majority of about 50, rather than their distinctly precarious total of 12.
My latest blog post has more about how fewer and bigger constituencies would affect us.
Great Barr residents praised after travellers move on
Great Barr Observer
A Birmingham city councillor has praised members of the public following the surprise arrival of travellers in Great Barr last week.
England World Cup winning Captain to open new stand at Moseley
Moseley’s new £3.6m 700-seater stand will be officially opened by 2003 England World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson, the club announced today, before the rugby club’s British & Irish Cup fixture against Ealing Trailfinders on 14 November.
Birmingham jail praised for cutting violence but there's concerns over 'legal highs'
Birmingham prison has been praised for reducing the number of violent incidents at the jail.
A report published by its Independent Monitoring Board said it was satisfied the prison was well run.
However, concerns have been raised over the high level of drugs coming into the prison and the increased use of so-called "legal highs".
Analysis: Neonatal services moved from Redditch's Alexandra Hospital
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Due to poor work force planning and funding, two thirds of hospitals have shortages of both neonatal nurses and doctors.
Neonatology is high-pressure 24 hours a day and doctors are more likely to be sued.
Given that so few units have a full complement of staff and Worcestershire Acute says that is the criteria for reopening, then it is very unlikely that Redditch will open again.
Man admits excessive force in biting victim's ear during pub punch-up
Stourbridge News
A man has admitted using excessive force in self-defence by biting a teenager’s ear during a fight in Stourbridge.
Council house at the heart of complaints closed by magistrates
A Wolverhampton council house at the centre of complaints about alleged drug use has been closed by magistrates.
The council said there had been "numerous complaints over the last two years about alleged drug use at 49a Parkfield Grove, including suggestions that it was being used as a crack den with needles littered around the vicinity".
The authority said "numerous attempts were made...to speak to the tenant about the issue without success" before the closure order was granted for the property.
The order means the property is closed to everyone except representatives of the council or Wolverhampton Homes, and the tenant and visitors are unable to access the house.
Ashley Westwood: Villa 'disappointed' by Mike Dean over head injury
BBC Sport
Aston Villa caretaker boss Kevin MacDonald was "disappointed" by referee Mike Dean's decision not to allow immediate treatment to Ashley Westwood after he suffered a head injury.
Weather: Dull and cloudy
It's going to be a bit dull and cloudy for the next few hours. Find out more about the weather forecast going into tomorrow.
Military band plays for New Street station commuters
BBC Midlands Today
This band entertained passengers going in and out of Birmingham New Street Station earlier today, in the lead-up to Remebrance Sunday.
Alexandra Hospital: MPs call for Hunt meeting over maternity services
Two MPs have called an urgent meeting with the health secretary after neonatal services were moved from a hospital.
All births will be transferred from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital from Thursday due to staff shortages.
Bromsgrove and Redditch MPs Sajid Javid and Karen Lumley want assurances from Jeremy Hunt over the "serious situation".
NHS bosses said the move was temporary.
Body of missing Erdington man found by canal
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
The body of a missing Erdington man has been discovered by a Birmingham canal.
Ranjit Singh Power: Family seeks justice for 'murdered' hotelier
The brother of a Wolverhampton hotelier thought to have been murdered in India has said he believes people with information about what happened have not yet contacted police.
Latest: Body not 'murdered' hotelier, neonatal services row, deadline to clear tip
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here is a recap of some of the stories we're reporting:
- Coroner confirms a body found in an Indian river is not a 'murdered' Wolverhampton hotelier
- Two MPs have called for an urgent meeting with the health secretary after neonatal services were moved from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch
- The owner of a site used for a tip in Aldridge which councillors ordered to be closed have been given an extra six months to tidy it
Coming up on TV: Family's anguish over 'murdered' hotelier
Giles Latcham
BBC Midlands Today
The family of a hotelier from Wolverhampton, thought to have been murdered in India, say they are still hopeful his killers will be brought to justice.
It is six months since Ranjit Singh Power disappeared on a business trip and it's emerged that a body found in a river and flown home to the Black Country was not his after all.
More on this story and others on Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.
Cricket: Bell breaks Pakistan's opening stand
BBC Sport
Warwickshire's Ian Bell brought about a run out to break Pakistan's opening partnership as it threatened to take the game away from England and James Anderson then made it two in two straight away.
Follow the action live.
Firefighters rescue horse from canal
Tamworth Herald
A horse had to be rescued by two fire and rescue services and a specialist boat team, after she got stuck in a canal.
Extra six months to clear tip site in Aldridge
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
The owner of a site used for a tip in Aldridge which councillors had ordered to be closed and cleared by Thursday, has been given another six months to tidy up.
Residents first made complaints about Aldridge Aggregates in June and though rubbish is not being taken there anymore, huge piles of rubbish and green waste still cover an area the size of several football pitches.
The owners of the site have taken legal action to remove the tip's operator, a man called Steve Morgan, and are now being given extra time to clear up.
Charity shop launches appeal for extra volunteers
Sutton Coldfield Local
Could you be a Sally Army Helper? That’s the question from The Salvation Army’s Sutton Coldfield charity shop as it launches an appeal for extra volunteers this Christmas.
Wifi boost for Wolverhampton libraries
Wifi hotspots are set to be extended in 11 Wolverhampton libraries and installed for the first time in another five across the city after a £90,500 funding boost.
The City of Wolverhampton Council has been given the money by the Arts Council.
Work to upgrade the library Wifi network is expected to be complete by the end of March 2016.
Cannock 99p Store poppy ban ‘not true’
Cannock Mercury
Claims that people wearing poppies were asked to leave the 99p Store in Cannock have been refuted.
Remi Garde: Aston Villa make 'logical and imaginative appointment'
BBC Sport
Despite being a Premier League winner, Garde is far from a household name in England, having started only 28 times during his spell in London.
He is well respected in the game, however - not least by his mentor Wenger - and Villa fans can expect a studious man who arrives refreshed and ready for the challenge before him.
Tom Bradshaw told to keep working hard
Express and Star
Boss Dean Smith has praised the selfless attitude of striker Tom Bradshaw following Walsall’s return to the top of League One.
Ranjit Singh Power: Family seeks justice for 'murdered' hotelier
Giles Latcham
BBC Midlands Today
The family of a wealthy hotelier believed to have been murdered in India say they remain hopeful his killers will be brought to justice.
Ranjit Singh Power disappeared on a business trip to the Punjab region in May and a taxi driver confessed to his murder, local police said.
His family claims others were involved.
The Black Country coroner's office said DNA tests and dental records had proved "beyond doubt" that a body found earlier this month in an Indian river was not that of Mr Power.
Birmingham rock club Subside to move to site of The Dubliner pub
Brum Notes
Subside will re-open at a new location in Digbeth later this month,after taking over the site formerly known as The Dubliner.
Some oncology services at Birmingham's QE Hospital stopped
Michelle Dawes
BBC WM
Cancer patients at Sandwell and City hospitals will today find out more about changes to their treatment.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, is stopping providing oncology services such as radiotherapy to the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.
The chief executive of Sandwell and City, Toby Lewis, has told us he will be talking to other trusts in the Black Country with a view to them becoming the providers.
Teenage suspects arrested over string of knifepoint robberies in Walsall
A 14-year-old from Walsall and a 15-year-old from Great Barr have been arrested and bailed over a reported spate of knifepoint robberies, says West Midlands Police.
The teenagers were detained by officers in Woodruff Way, Delves, on Saturday night following reports of a man being robbed of his wallet at knifepoint.
The pair have been bailed while detectives continue their inquiries into Saturday’s attack - which occurred at 20:20 in West Bromwich Road - and a string of five similar robberies over the past month in Park Hall, off Lonsdale Road.
Andrew Mitchell MP suffering depression
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell has revealed he has been suffering from depression.
The former Cabinet minister resigned from the government two years ago when he was accused of calling police officers "plebs" - a claim he's always denied - while a judge ruled last year the MP probably had called PC Toby Rowland, an officer on duty at Downing Street's gates, a "pleb".
The former chief whip said he had sought treatment as a result.
Richards given one-match ban for tunnel misconduct after Swansea loss
BBC Sport
Aston Villa captain Micah Richards has been given a one-match ban for an incident in the tunnel, following his side's defeat by Swansea City.
Richards, 27, admitted a misconduct charge, was fined £10,000 and missed Monday's 3-1 loss at Tottenham.
His ban was announced by the Football Association less than two hours before kick-off in the Premier League game.
Latest: Cancer services stopped; Albion boss charged; and MP suffering depression
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories for Birmingham and the Black Country:
- Services for cancer patients are being stopped at Birmingham's QE Hospital
- West Bromwich Albion manager Pulis has been charged with improper conduct by the FA
- Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell has been suffering from depression
Pulis charged with improper conduct by the FA
BBC Sport
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has beencharged with improper conductby the Football Association.
The charge relates to a row in the tunnel area after Pulis's side were beaten 3-2 by Leicester on Saturday.
Pulis admitted he had a "bit of a go" at referee Anthony Taylor over two failed penalty appeals.
Weather: Fog will clear to leave brighter spells
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Overnight fog patches will clear to bring a few brighter spells by lunchtime. However, cloud will thicken with rain encroaching into the south by evening.
Highs of 12C (54F).
Find out more about the week ahead.
Travel: M6 southbound delays
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the M6 southbound at J5, for Castle Bromwich, because of an earlier breakdown even though all lanes have reopened, drivers are warned.