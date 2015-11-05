MEP body mix-up: Hospital and funeral director 'sorry' for mistakes
The Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Good Hope Hospital where former MEP Philip Bradbourn died, and Co-Operative funeral directors have apologised for the body mix-up.
Central England Co-operative said: "Our priority has been to work closely with all concerned so that we can learn from this unfortunate incident and build further appropriate safeguards for the future."
Dr Andrew Catto, of Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust said there had been a "rare and complex set of circumstances".
He said: "We are very sorry that this incredibly distressing situation has happened."
Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson said: "Andre brings something that we've not really got at the moment, particularly with Tyrone Marsh being out, which is that pace and threat in behind, so it's a chance for him to come here, get involved in the first team and play a few games."
Sir Albert Bore announced his intention to stand down as leader of the council earlier this month.
In an update to Greg Clark MP, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, chair of the panel John Crabtree said: "The imminent change in the council’s political leadership represents both an opportunity and a challenge.
"None of the issues facing the council, or the demanding improvement journey it has only recently embarked on, will be resolved simply because the political leadership changes."
Tommy Rowe: Scunthorpe extend loan deal for Wolves midfielder
Some of the mistakes that led to a body mix-up at a cremation
A report found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register.
When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.
MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker
A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part.
Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.
A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed that there had been a body mix-up.
Latest: Mosque land battle; Egypt flights grounded; Bradshaw back in Wales' thoughts
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
Here is a recap of the stories we're looking at this morning:
The protesters marched from the town centre to the council house and held speeches of objection.
Many shops shut for the afternoon and some were boarded up as a precaution, although the Churchill shopping centre stayed open.
A counter-protest was staged by members of Unite Against Fascism.
Dudley Muslim Assocation's plans at the centre of long-running dispute
The land at the centre of the dispute was bought by Dudley Muslim Association 10 years ago, with the aim of replacing its current building on Castle Hill, which it said it had outgrown.
Proposals include a community and training centre, sports facilities and a two-storey car park, but the mosque itself and its three prayer halls have been the focus of opposition.
Kurshid Ahmed, former chairman of the DMA, previously said of its plans, it would be "considerably smaller" than many others even in the immediate area, with a capacity for 750 worshippers compared to the current 500, to account for the size of the population in "20-30" years.
Background to the dispute over replacement mosque in Dudley
The saga over the replacement mosque dates back to when the council handed the Hall Street plot to the Dudley Muslim Association (DMA) in 2005.
The council retained a buy-back clause if no new place of worship were built.
In 2014, the High Court ruled in favour of a council bid to buy back the land and today the authority said three judges at the Court of Appeal had sided with the council.
Academics fear one big “super college” could be created in the Midlands - forcing some existing institutions to close and potentially leading to hundreds of job cuts in a move that would impact on thousands of students and apprentices.
Weather: Rain clearing and mild
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
Persistent rain will clear away to the east during the evening.
However it will remain mostly cloudy with some drizzle, particularly at first, and hill fog likely overnight. It will remain very mild. Lows of 13C (55F).
Coming up on TV: Protest over maternity services, council prospects and new Villa boss
Amy Cole
BBC Midlands Today
Closing maternity services at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch "could be the difference between life and death" for my baby, according to one expectant mother.
The independent group monitoring Birmingham City Council says the authority is at an "important crossroads" and that its new leader will be crucial.
And we hear from new Aston Villa manager Remi Garde for the first time since he took charge. Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30
Watch: Autumn leaves cover canal
Tom Warren
BBC Local Live
There's so many leaves that have fallen on to the canal heading from Birmingham's Mailbox towards Selly Oak, you can barely see the water.
Opposition welcomes mosque ruling
Dudley News
Dudley's opposition leaders have welcomed the news that the council has won the legal battle to buy back land earmarked for a controversial replacement mosque.
Remi Garde: 'Aston Villa had a good spirit'
Dan Pallett
BBC Midlands Today Sport
"They had a good spirit and didn't give up," that's Remi Garde's assessment of Aston Villa's performance in a 3-1 loss to Spurs on Monday, but what does he think of the task ahead?
Hear more from me on the Frenchman's first press conference as Villa boss on Midlands Today shortly.
Fire at ex-serviceman's club in Washwood Heath
A total of 25 firefighters are dealing with a blaze at social club in Birmingham.
They were called to the ex-serviceman's club on Ward End Park Road in Washwood Heath at around 15:30. The fire is in a building at the back of the club.
Travel: Birmingham road closed because of ongoing fire
BBC Travel
Ward End Park Road is closed in both directions between its junctions with Nansen Road and the Lime Tree Road because of firefighters tackling a fire at an ex-serviceman's club, drivers are warned.
Open University staff to strike over job cuts and centre closures
Open University (OU) staff have voted to strike over up to 500 job losses and the closure of seven offices, including its regional centre in Birmingham.
The University and College Union (UCU), said managers were alone in thinking the plans were a good idea. The OU said it was disappointed over the vote.
It said it wanted to work with union members constructively.
- Mortuary staff's failures to carry out adequate identity checks led to the wrong body being cremated at the funeral of an MEP, a report finds
- A fire is being tackled at an ex-serviceman's club in Washwood Heath
- A long-running dispute over land earmarked for a new mosque has been settled by the Court of Appeal in favour of Dudley Borough Council
Pigeon problems in Sparkhill: Is it wrong to feed the birds?
BBC Midlands Today
Residents in a Birmingham street are calling for tighter controls on people feeding the birds.
Court Road in Sparkhill has become something of a magnet for pigeons - with birds flocking from the roofs to the pavements.
Is it irresponsible to feed pigeons? Email us or comment on the BBC WM Facebook page.
Pakistan v England: Boycott says Ian Bell 'must do more'
BBC Sport
Geoffrey Boycott says Warwickshire's Ian Bell "has got to do more" to justify his inclusion in the national side after England fell to a 127-run defeat in the third and final Test against Pakistan and a 2-0 series loss
Strike action warning from West Midlands firefighters
West Midlands firefighters are warning they could take strike action over plans to cut 300 firefighting posts.
The Fire Brigades Union says changes would leave the service relying on crews taking on voluntary overtime shifts - when the pay for those is also being cut.
West Midlands Fire Service say they are needed to help make government savings of £14m.
Family heartbroken after vandals attack Tamworth woman's grave
A Tamworth woman has been left devastated after her mum's grave was vandalised this week - the Tamworth Herald's front page story today.
Torquay United sign Albion's Andre Wright on loan
BBC Sport
Torquay United have signed West Bromwich Albion's striker Andre Wright on a one-month loan.
Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson said: "Andre brings something that we've not really got at the moment, particularly with Tyrone Marsh being out, which is that pace and threat in behind, so it's a chance for him to come here, get involved in the first team and play a few games."
Woman robbed at knife-point
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
A young woman was robbed at knifepoint as she was returning to her car.
Wolverhampton markets on the move in March, says council
Wolverhampton markets' move across the city will be complete in March, the council has pledged, after appointing a contractor to complete the project.
The authority said the work was scheduled so both indoor and outdoor market stall holders could continue to trade until it was completed.
The existing indoor market and Heantun House would be demolished, while the outdoor markets would be "re-invigorated and modernised", said the council, with cabins adding to the existing stalls.
Birmingham City Council is at a crossroads, independent panel says
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
Political Reporter, BBC WM
The independent improvement panel overseeing improvements at Birmingham City Council says the authority is at an important crossroads and its next leader will be crucial.
Sir Albert Bore announced his intention to stand down as leader of the council earlier this month.
In an update to Greg Clark MP, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, chair of the panel John Crabtree said: "The imminent change in the council’s political leadership represents both an opportunity and a challenge.
"None of the issues facing the council, or the demanding improvement journey it has only recently embarked on, will be resolved simply because the political leadership changes."
Tommy Rowe: Scunthorpe extend loan deal for Wolves midfielder
BBC Sport
Scunthorpe United have extended the loan deal of Wolves midfielder Tommy Rowe until 28 December.
Woman cut free from car after crash
Cannock Mercury
A woman has been cut free from the vehicle she was travelling in following a multi-vehicle crash near Rugeley.
Alexandra Hospital vigil over maternity relocation
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Campaigners are holding a vigil outside a Worcestershire hospital in protest at the relocation of maternity services.
A decision to move all birth services from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday was only announced last week.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs both sites, said it will reviewed in February.
Mini Noddy Holder to be part of Willard Wigan MBE's homecoming exhibition
Micro-sculptor Williard Wigan MBE has announced he will be creating a miniature Noddy Holder as part of his homecoming exhibition in Wolverhampton.
Artist Wigan, from Wednesfield, shot to fame by creating sculptures in the eye of a needle or on the head of a pin.
The exhibition opens on 12 March at Light House Media Centre in Wolverhampton's Chubb Buildings. Tickets go on sale after Christmas.
Dudley Muslim Association 'deeply disappointed' with judges' ruling
Rob Mayor
Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM
Amjid Raza, of the Dudley Muslim Association, said it was "deeply disappointed" with the court ruling announced today over land earmarked for a replacement mosque at Hall Street.
He said: "Faced with vociferous opposition from various groups, the Dudley leadership at all levels caved in.
"This leadership can regrettably take pride in preventing an otherwise respectful and co-operative community from fulfilling its ambition to build up to date premises in Hall Street."
Ryanair adds Madrid and Verona routes to Birmingham schedule
Birmingham Post
Budget airline Ryanair has added a further two routes to its expanding schedule at Birmingham Airport.
Tom Bradshaw: Walsall striker's call ends Wales international exile
BBC Sport
Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw has been called up by Wales for their forthcoming friendly with the Netherlands - to end his two-year absence from international football.
Wales Under-21 boss Geraint Williams said he would no longer consider him for selection following a club versus country selection row two years ago.
Planned mosque focus of past protests
The dispute over the planned mosque has sparked several protests in Dudley, including one in February which drew up to 1,000 EDL supporters and required a heavy police presence.
The protesters marched from the town centre to the council house and held speeches of objection.
Many shops shut for the afternoon and some were boarded up as a precaution, although the Churchill shopping centre stayed open.
A counter-protest was staged by members of Unite Against Fascism.
Dudley Muslim Assocation's plans at the centre of long-running dispute
The land at the centre of the dispute was bought by Dudley Muslim Association 10 years ago, with the aim of replacing its current building on Castle Hill, which it said it had outgrown.
Proposals include a community and training centre, sports facilities and a two-storey car park, but the mosque itself and its three prayer halls have been the focus of opposition.
Kurshid Ahmed, former chairman of the DMA, previously said of its plans, it would be "considerably smaller" than many others even in the immediate area, with a capacity for 750 worshippers compared to the current 500, to account for the size of the population in "20-30" years.
Background to the dispute over replacement mosque in Dudley
The saga over the replacement mosque dates back to when the council handed the Hall Street plot to the Dudley Muslim Association (DMA) in 2005.
The council retained a buy-back clause if no new place of worship were built.
In 2014, the High Court ruled in favour of a council bid to buy back the land and today the authority said three judges at the Court of Appeal had sided with the council.
The DMA had offered the council £325,000 to drop court action and keep the land but the council rejected the offer and instead said it would work with the DMA to find another site.
BreakingDudley Council can buy back land earmarked for a mosque
Dudley Council has announced it has won a legal battle over land earmarked for a replacement mosque in the town.
The Court of Appeal unanimously ruled in favour of the council over its bid to buy back the land in Hall Street from the Dudley Muslim Association (DMA).
It also ordered the DMA to pay the council’s legal costs.
Weather: Fit for some fireworks
Rain this afternoon is expected to clear through the evening.
Kenny Jackett: Flat Wolves lacked 'energy', says head coach
BBC Sport
Wolves boss Kenny Jackett says his side lacked creative energy in their 1-0 midweek defeat by lowly Bristol City.
When concrete buildings drive people mad
Post-war architecture is loved and loathed in equal measure. Birmingham Central Library (pictured) and Dudley Zoo are among buildings thatdivide opinion the most.
Probe leaves future of seven Birmingham colleges and sixth forms in question
Birmingham Mail
Academics fear one big “super college” could be created in the Midlands - forcing some existing institutions to close and potentially leading to hundreds of job cuts in a move that would impact on thousands of students and apprentices.
Birmingham flights to Sharm El-Sheikh grounded
Holidaymakers due to fly to Egypt from Birmingham Airport are being urged to contact their airline for advice after flights to Sharm El Sheikh were grounded.
Flights from Birmingham have been cancelled this morning, as well as two arrivals after the UK suspended flights.
The decision was taken after experts reviewed the airport's security saying there is a "significant possibility" an explosive device caused the Russian plane crash at the weekend.
Monarch and Thomson Airways both operate flights from Birmingham to the tourist resort.