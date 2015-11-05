Poppies in Wolverhampton

BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

By Alex Homer

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

That's it from Local Live on Thursday. Please join us again from 08:00 on Friday for more news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Rain clearing and mild

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

Persistent rain will clear away to the east during the evening. 

However it will remain mostly cloudy with some drizzle, particularly at first, and hill fog likely overnight. It will remain very mild. Lows of 13C (55F).

Weather forecast
BBC
Coming up on TV: Protest over maternity services, council prospects and new Villa boss

Amy Cole

BBC Midlands Today

Closing maternity services at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch "could be the difference between life and death" for my baby, according to one expectant mother.

The independent group monitoring Birmingham City Council says the authority is at an "important crossroads" and that its new leader will be crucial.

And we hear from new Aston Villa manager Remi Garde for the first time since he took charge. Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30

Watch: Autumn leaves cover canal

Tom Warren

BBC Local Live

There's so many leaves that have fallen on to the canal heading from Birmingham's Mailbox towards Selly Oak, you can barely see the water.

Warning: There is no commentary on this video
Opposition welcomes mosque ruling

Dudley News

Dudley's opposition leaders have welcomed the news that the council has won the legal battle to buy back land earmarked for a controversial replacement mosque.

Remi Garde: 'Aston Villa had a good spirit'

Dan Pallett

BBC Midlands Today Sport

"They had a good spirit and didn't give up," that's Remi Garde's assessment of Aston Villa's performance in a 3-1 loss to Spurs on Monday, but what does he think of the task ahead?

Hear more from me on the Frenchman's first press conference as Villa boss on Midlands Today shortly.

Remi Garde at his first press conference
BBC
Fire at ex-serviceman's club in Washwood Heath

A total of 25 firefighters are dealing with a blaze at social club in Birmingham. 

They were called to the ex-serviceman's club on Ward End Park Road in Washwood Heath at around 15:30. The fire is in a building at the back of the club. 

Travel: Birmingham road closed because of ongoing fire

BBC Travel

Ward End Park Road is closed in both directions between its junctions with Nansen Road and the Lime Tree Road because of firefighters tackling a fire at an ex-serviceman's club, drivers are warned.

Open University staff to strike over job cuts and centre closures

Open University (OU) staff have voted to strike over up to 500 job losses and the closure of seven offices, including its regional centre in Birmingham.

The University and College Union (UCU), said managers were alone in thinking the plans were a good idea. The OU said it was disappointed over the vote.

It said it wanted to work with union members constructively.

Latest: Body mix-up errors, fire in Birmingham and Dudley mosque land row ruling

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here is a quick recap of some of the stories we're reporting in the BBC WM newsroom:

- Mortuary staff's failures to carry out adequate identity checks led to the wrong body being cremated at the funeral of an MEP, a report finds

- A fire is being tackled at an ex-serviceman's club in Washwood Heath

- A long-running dispute over land earmarked for a new mosque has been settled by the Court of Appeal in favour of Dudley Borough Council

Pigeon problems in Sparkhill: Is it wrong to feed the birds?

BBC Midlands Today

Residents in a Birmingham street are calling for tighter controls on people feeding the birds. 

Court Road in Sparkhill has become something of a magnet for pigeons - with birds flocking from the roofs to the pavements.

Pigeons on a roof
BBC
Sign asking residents to stop feeding the pigeons
BBC

Is it irresponsible to feed pigeons? Email us or comment on the BBC WM Facebook page.

Strike action warning from West Midlands firefighters

West Midlands firefighters are warning they could take strike action over plans to cut 300 firefighting posts. 

The Fire Brigades Union says changes would leave the service relying on crews taking on voluntary overtime shifts - when the pay for those is also being cut. 

West Midlands Fire Service say they are needed to help make government savings of £14m.

Family heartbroken after vandals attack Tamworth woman's grave

A Tamworth woman has been left devastated after her mum's grave was vandalised this week - the Tamworth Herald's front page story today.

Tamworth Herald frontpage
Tamworth Herald
MEP body mix-up: Hospital and funeral director 'sorry' for mistakes

The Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Good Hope Hospital where former MEP Philip Bradbourn died, and Co-Operative funeral directors have apologised for the body mix-up.

Central England Co-operative said: "Our priority has been to work closely with all concerned so that we can learn from this unfortunate incident and build further appropriate safeguards for the future."

Dr Andrew Catto, of Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust said there had been a "rare and complex set of circumstances".

He said: "We are very sorry that this incredibly distressing situation has happened."

Torquay United sign Albion's Andre Wright on loan

BBC Sport

Torquay United have signed West Bromwich Albion's striker Andre Wright on a one-month loan.  

Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson said: "Andre brings something that we've not really got at the moment, particularly with Tyrone Marsh being out, which is that pace and threat in behind, so it's a chance for him to come here, get involved in the first team and play a few games."

Wolverhampton markets on the move in March, says council

Wolverhampton markets' move across the city will be complete in March, the council has pledged, after appointing a contractor to complete the project.

The authority said the work was scheduled so both indoor and outdoor market stall holders could continue to trade until it was completed.

An artist's impression of the new market
Jacobs

The existing indoor market and Heantun House would be demolished, while the outdoor markets would be "re-invigorated and modernised", said the council, with cabins adding to the existing stalls.

Latest: Combination of errors led to MEP body mix-up; Council wins mosque land ruling

Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:

- A report into a mix-up that led to the wrong body being cremated at MEP Philip Bradbourn's funeral finds checks weren't properly carried out

- Dudley Council has won a long-running legal battle over land earmarked for a new mosque in the town

- Campaigners are holding a vigil outside Redditch's Alexandra Hospital over the move of maternity services

Birmingham City Council is at a crossroads, independent panel says

Kathryn Stanczyszyn

Political Reporter, BBC WM

The independent improvement panel overseeing improvements at Birmingham City Council says the authority is at an important crossroads and its next leader will be crucial.

Sir Albert Bore announced his intention to stand down as leader of the council earlier this month.

In an update to Greg Clark MP, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, chair of the panel John Crabtree said: "The imminent change in the council’s political leadership represents both an opportunity and a challenge. 

"None of the issues facing the council, or the demanding improvement journey it has only recently embarked on, will be resolved simply because the political leadership changes."

Alexandra Hospital vigil over maternity relocation

Michele Paduano

Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

Campaigners are holding a vigil outside a Worcestershire hospital in protest at the relocation of maternity services.

A decision to move all birth services from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday was only announced last week.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs both sites, said it will reviewed in February.

Protesters in Redditch march over maternity care
Mini Noddy Holder to be part of Willard Wigan MBE's homecoming exhibition

Micro-sculptor Williard Wigan MBE has announced he will be creating a miniature Noddy Holder as part of his homecoming exhibition in Wolverhampton.

Artist Wigan, from Wednesfield, shot to fame by creating sculptures in the eye of a needle or on the head of a pin.

One of Willard Wigan's sculptures
Willard Wigan

The exhibition opens on 12 March at Light House Media Centre in Wolverhampton's Chubb Buildings. Tickets go on sale after Christmas.

Coming up on TV: Hospital protest vigil and Dudley mosque court battle

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Campaigners are holding a vigil outside the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch this lunchtime in protest at the relocation of maternity services. 

And we will have more on today's court ruling over land earmarked for a mosque in Dudley.

Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 13:30.

Some of the mistakes that led to a body mix-up at a cremation

A report found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register. 

When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.  

MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker

A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part.

Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.

Philip Bradbourn's funeral
BBC

A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed that there had been a body mix-up.  

Latest: Mosque land battle; Egypt flights grounded; Bradshaw back in Wales' thoughts

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here is a recap of the stories we're looking at this morning:

- A long-running legal battle over land for a replacement mosque in Dudley has been settled - the council can buy the land back and find another site

- Holidaymakers due to fly to Egypt from Birmingham should contact their airlines after flights to Sharm El Sheikh were grounded

- Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw's international exile has been ended by a Wales call-up

Dudley Muslim Association 'deeply disappointed' with judges' ruling

Rob Mayor

Black Country Political Reporter, BBC WM

Amjid Raza, of the Dudley Muslim Association, said it was "deeply disappointed" with the court ruling announced today over land earmarked for a replacement mosque at Hall Street.

He said: "Faced with vociferous opposition from various groups, the Dudley leadership at all levels caved in.

"This leadership can regrettably take pride in preventing an otherwise respectful and co-operative community from fulfilling its ambition to build up to date premises in Hall Street."

Tom Bradshaw: Walsall striker's call ends Wales international exile

BBC Sport

Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw has been called up by Wales for their forthcoming friendly with the Netherlands - to end his two-year absence from international football.

Wales Under-21 boss Geraint Williams said he would no longer consider him for selection following a club versus country selection row two years ago.

Tom Bradshaw
Empics
Planned mosque focus of past protests

The dispute over the planned mosque has sparked several protests in Dudley, including one in February which drew up to 1,000 EDL supporters and required a heavy police presence.

The protesters marched from the town centre to the council house and held speeches of objection.

Steel fencing was put up in the town to separate different factions
BBC

Many shops shut for the afternoon and some were boarded up as a precaution, although the Churchill shopping centre stayed open.

A counter-protest was staged by members of Unite Against Fascism.

Dudley Muslim Assocation's plans at the centre of long-running dispute

The land at the centre of the dispute was bought by Dudley Muslim Association 10 years ago, with the aim of replacing its current building on Castle Hill, which it said it had outgrown.

Proposals include a community and training centre, sports facilities and a two-storey car park, but the mosque itself and its three prayer halls have been the focus of opposition.

Kurshid Ahmed, former chairman of the DMA, previously said of its plans, it would be "considerably smaller" than many others even in the immediate area, with a capacity for 750 worshippers compared to the current 500, to account for the size of the population in "20-30" years.

Background to the dispute over replacement mosque in Dudley

The saga over the replacement mosque dates back to when the council handed the Hall Street plot to the Dudley Muslim Association (DMA) in 2005.

The council retained a buy-back clause if no new place of worship were built.

A computer generated image of the proposed Dudley Mosque
Other

In 2014, the High Court ruled in favour of a council bid to buy back the land and today the authority said three judges at the Court of Appeal had sided with the council.

The DMA had offered the council £325,000 to drop court action and keep the land but the council rejected the offer and instead said it would work with the DMA to find another site.

BreakingDudley Council can buy back land earmarked for a mosque

Dudley Council has announced it has won a legal battle over land earmarked for a replacement mosque in the town.

The Court of Appeal unanimously ruled in favour of the council over its bid to buy back the land in Hall Street from the Dudley Muslim Association (DMA). 

It also ordered the DMA to pay the council’s legal costs.

Weather: Fit for some fireworks

Rain this afternoon is expected to clear through the evening.

Will the rain dampen Bonfire Night? Here's the forecast
Kenny Jackett: Flat Wolves lacked 'energy', says head coach

BBC Sport

Wolves boss Kenny Jackett says his side lacked creative energy in their 1-0 midweek defeat by lowly Bristol City.  

Kenny Jackett
PA
When concrete buildings drive people mad

Post-war architecture is loved and loathed in equal measure. Birmingham Central Library (pictured) and Dudley Zoo are among buildings thatdivide opinion the most.

Birmingham Central Library
iStock
Probe leaves future of seven Birmingham colleges and sixth forms in question

Birmingham Mail

Academics fear one big “super college” could be created in the Midlands - forcing some existing institutions to close and potentially leading to hundreds of job cuts in a move that would impact on thousands of students and apprentices.  

Birmingham flights to Sharm El-Sheikh grounded

Holidaymakers due to fly to Egypt from Birmingham Airport are being urged to contact their airline for advice after flights to Sharm El Sheikh were grounded.

Flights from Birmingham have been cancelled this morning, as well as two arrivals after the UK suspended flights.  

Birmingham Airport
BBC

The decision was taken after experts reviewed the airport's security saying there is a "significant possibility" an explosive device caused the Russian plane crash at the weekend. 

Monarch and Thomson Airways both operate flights from Birmingham to the tourist resort.

