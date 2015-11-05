Closing maternity services at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch "could be the difference between life and death" for my baby, according to one expectant mother.

The independent group monitoring Birmingham City Council says the authority is at an "important crossroads" and that its new leader will be crucial.

And we hear from new Aston Villa manager Remi Garde for the first time since he took charge. Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30