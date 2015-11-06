A big weekend coming up for BBC WM as it celebrates 45 years on air ( initially as Radio Birmingham) and we’ll be talking about it this evening on BBC Midlands Today.

Johnnie Walker (pictured) of Radio Caroline, Radio 1 and Radio 2 fame gets the weekend under way with a show at 19:00 and he’ll be followed by Bev Bevan and Caroline Martin, with plenty more to come tomorrow. I’m even having a little three hour fling myself!

BBC

Also in Midlands Today this evening, we launch our first foray into Christmas! It seems the countdown begins this weekend, with the big festive adverts being launched, so we’ll be asking just how well the shops and stores are likely to do at such an important time of the year for them.