BBC Local Live will be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Birmingham and the Black Country.
Coming up on BBC Midlands Today at 18:30
Nick Owen
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
A big weekend coming up for BBC WM as it celebrates 45 years on air ( initially as Radio Birmingham) and we’ll be talking about it this evening on BBC Midlands Today.
Johnnie Walker (pictured) of Radio Caroline, Radio 1 and Radio 2 fame gets the weekend under way with a show at 19:00 and he’ll be followed by Bev Bevan and Caroline Martin, with plenty more to come tomorrow. I’m even having a little three hour fling myself!
Also in Midlands Today this evening, we launch our first foray into Christmas! It seems the countdown begins this weekend, with the big festive adverts being launched, so we’ll be asking just how well the shops and stores are likely to do at such an important time of the year for them.
This evening's weather forecast
BBC Midlands Today
What's the forecast for this evening and heading into the weekend? Rebecca Wood can tell you.
Appeal to find hit-and-run driver in Wednesfield
Chris Blakemore
BBC WM
The parents of a 10-year-old boy from Wednesfield say their son is lucky to be alive after being knocked unconscious in a suspected hit-and-run on Wednesday night.
Ashley Barrs was playing with his brother in Neachells Lane when it happened at about 18:00.
Ashley is now recovering at home and police say they want to speak to the driver of a white Audi seen driving off towards Bilston.
His mum Jane Keates says he was thrown 6ft in the air after the impact and screamed out for his brother.
It’s the fourth time they’ve reached this stage in the last six years and they’ll be hoping to repeat their last-round heroics with another win against higher league opposition.
Walsall are the highest ranked team in the first round and are at home to Fleetwood Town. They’ll be looking to make amends for last year's first-round exit at the hands of Shrewsbury Town and have had clearance to field on-loan Man City midfielder George Evans.
CCTV appeal as credit card stolen in Tamworth
Tamworth Herald
Officers from Tamworth Local Policing Team have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with a credit card theft in Tamworth.
Watch: Johnnie Walker loves Brum!
Radio DJ Johnnie Walker reveals why he likes the West Midlands so much, ahead of appearing on BBC WM's anniversary weekend schedule.
FA Cup weekend: Stourbridge & Walsall
Adam Bridge
BBC WM Sport
We’ll have reporters at both games tomorrow afternoon during our live coverage of Manchester United v West Brom.
All the build-up starts at 14:00 on Saturday.
Weekend weather snapshot: Wet and windy
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today Weather
Dry with well-broken cloud this evening. Later in the night, heavy and persistent rain will spread from the south west to affect all parts by daybreak with lows of 8C (46F).
Saturday: Wet and breezy throughout the morning but the rain eventually clear into the afternoon.
Sunday: Generally rather mild and windy with spells of wet weather.
Great Barr parents to turn heartache into hope
Great Barr Observer
Heartbroken parents of a son "who could take no more" are hoping to raise £5,000 to sponsor a bed at the Livingstone House rehab centre in Birmingham.
Latest headlines: Boy 'lucky to be alive' after hit-and-run
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom this afternoon:
- The parents of a 10-year-old boy from Wednesfield say their son is lucky to be alive after being knocked unconcious in a hit and run
- A cannabis factory growing plants with an estimated street value of £1.3m has been uncovered in Smethwick
- BBC WM is celebrating 45 years on air and to celebrate a number of guests DJ will takeover the station including Johnnie Walker and Chris Tarrant
Travel: Delays on the M6 and M5
BBC Travel
- There's queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of an accident earlier on.
- One lane is closed on the M5 northbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J2, A4123 (Oldbury)
Latest disruptions can be found on BBC Travel.
Video: Garde confident of avoiding Villa relegation
BBC Midlands Today
Aston Villa's new manager Remi Garde says he is confident the club can avoid relegation.
Wolverhampton bonfire: In pictures
Last night was bonfire night. Did you go to one of the local events? There was a big event at Wolverhampton Racecourse.
Changes to the electoral role
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Midlands Today
More than 150,000 people in the region could be removed from the electoral roll because of changes to the way people have to register.
Anyone who's signed up as part of a household must re-register individually by the first of December.
The government says it will remove fraudulent entries but Labour says its supporters are more likely to fall off the list.
Legends Weekend on BBC WM: Guest DJs on the airwaves
BBC WM
This weekend is Legends Weekend on BBC WM.
For one weekend only a fantastic line up of broadcasting legends from the West Midlands will take over the schedule as part of our 45th anniversary celebrations.
Guest DJs including Johnnie Walker, Chris Tarrant and Nick Owen will be broadcasting on BBC WM from tonight, kick starting with Johnnie Walker who is originally from Solihull at 19:00.
Christmas light switch on in Sutton Coldfield
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
Organisers of this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Sutton Coldfield have announced their special guest who will help get the Royal town's festive celebrations under way.
Garde confident Villa won't be relegated
BBC WM Sport
New Villa boss Remi Garde has warned he's not a magic man and can't change the club overnight but he is confident Villa will stay up this season.
Garde faced the media for the first time last night and promised every player has a clean slate now that he's in charge.
Huge £1.3m cannabis factory uncovered in Smethwick
Read more on BBC News about a cannabis factory growing plants with an estimated value of £1.3m being uncovered in the West Midlands.
Police and Home Office officials discovered the farm behind a false wall during an immigration raid in Smethwick.
A total of 2,537 cannabis plants were found in five "grow" rooms.
Front page of the Stourbridge News
Stourbridge News
The next few months will be critical for Birmingham's Metropolitan College, according to the skills minister
WW1 stories captured in free ebook
A collection of stories about the home front of World War One is brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Inspired by stories from the BBC's World War One At Home project, the ebook includes the experiences of people and communities across the UK and Ireland.
It features digital technology, archival film and recordings, photographs and documents from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums, archives and individuals.
BBC WM Legends Weekend: Johnnie Walker talks about his love of Birmingham
BBC WM is 45 years old and to mark this special occasion Johnnie Walker is kick-starting a three-hour show tonight.
Former presenters and famous broadcasters from the West Midlands will be on the air this weekend and it starts with Johnnie, who started his career as a nightclub DJ in Birmingham.
He says: "I always like coming back to Birmingham. There's something about it that the south and London just don't have.
"It's just that feeling, strangers who don't know each other are almost like friends who haven't yet met and you get that feeling in Birmingham."
Club swaps football for fireworks this weekend
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
A sports club in Sutton Coldfield will be swapping football for fireworks when it hosts its annual Bonfire Night celebrations.
Lit fireworks thrown into crowd at bonfire event
Chris Blakemore
BBC WM
A group of people were thrown out of an organised bonfire event in the Black Country last night for throwing lit fireworks into the crowd.
Nearly 20,000 people were at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich. Sandwell Council says it was an "isolated incident by irresponsible people" and no-one was hurt.
Adam Williams, who was at the event, says people were running scared and children were crying.
Overhead line damage on Midland Metro
Midland Metro warns people of severe delays between West Bromwich Central and Handsworth due to overhead line problems.
Four arrested after £1m cannabis farm found behind 'false wall'
Police say they've found a large commercial cannabis farm worth at least £1.3m in Smethwick.
More than 2,500 cannabis plants were discovered behind a false wall in five grow rooms at the site on Anne Road.
Immigration officers led the raid and four people from India were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.
Latest: Group thrown out of fireworks display and Amazon depot fire treated as arson
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom at 13:00 include:
- A group of people were thrown out of an organised bonfire at Dartmouth Park last night for throwing lit fireworks into the crowd
- A fire at the Amazon warehouse in Rugeley yesterday is being treated as arson
- Residents in Pelsall have come together to knit hundreds of poppies to mark Remembrance Day
Your views: Should parking be introduced at Sandwell Country Park?
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
What do you think about the possibility of parking charges being introduced at Sandwell Valley Country Park from January?
Councillors are due to look at the issue next week as it seeks to make savings.
Fire crews rescue lamb stuck in canal
Cannock Mercury
It has been a busy week for the specialist animal rescue team based at Cannock fire station after attending their second call to an animal in distress in the space of seven days.
Knitted poppies memorial clock in Walsall
Daz Hale
BBC WM
A war memorial clock in Walsall has been surrounded by hundreds of knitted poppies.
Members of the Royal British Legion branch in Pelsall joined local residents to knit about 1,500 poppies.
Some of the knitters involved say they've had a fantastic response and "really brought the community together".
Aston Villa boss to have final say on transfers
BBC Sport
Aston Villa manager Remi Garde says he will have the "final say" on transfers at the club.
The 49-year-old was named as Tim Sherwood's successor on Monday.
Villa signed 13 players in the close season, with Sherwood, chief executive Tom Fox, sporting director Hendrik Almstadt and director of scouting Paddy Riley all involved in the recruitment.
"We will discuss where we can improve the team but I will say what I want and what I need," said Garde.
Baggies fans are second loudest in the Premier League
Express and Star
West Brom fans have been ranked the second loudest in the Premier League.
Walsall 'illegal' waste site given six months to clear area
Walsall Council has given the owners of a site which is being used as an illegal tip until next April to clear it.
The site on Middlemore Lane in Aldridge has been run by an operator who doesn't have planning permission or a permit, since at least May.
He had been told to clear it by the middle of this week but failed to comply with the order. The owners of the site have had to take legal action to remove him.
Motorist has lucky escape after car overturns
Lichfield Mercury
A driver had a miraculous escape from serious injury after her car overturned and landed on its roof in Burntwood.
Morning meeting: Stories we're working on in the newsroom
BBC Midlands Today
David Jennings, Producer
There’s a real buzz in the newsroom around this evening’s Midlands Today, as we prepare to welcome a broadcasting legend to the programme.
We’ll be meeting Radio 2’s Johnnie Walker (pictured) as he prepares for a special show to help mark 45 years of BBC WM 95.6. You’ll hear why Johnnie always loves coming home to the West Midlands.
As the big stores unleash their seasonal advertising, we’ll be checking how the Christmas market is shaping up for businesses around the region.
And are you one of 150,000 people who risk losing their place on the voters’ register. Political reporter James Bovill has that story.
Latest headlines: Parking charges at Sandwell park
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom at the moment include:
- Sandwell Council says it has no choice but to introduce parking charges at the country park
- Residents in a village in the Black County have come together to mark Remembrance Day in their own special way with knitted poppies
- New Aston Villa boss Remi Garde takes charge for the first time against Man City on Sunday
Meeting to discuss delays with Islamic burials in Birmingham
Adrian Goldberg
Presenter, BBC WM
A summit's being held today in the hope of improving burial services in Birmingham.
MPs are due to meet with the city's senior coroner and health and council chiefs to discuss the issue.
It's claimed the current service too often suffers delays which leave Muslim residents unable to bury their loved ones for days on end, while costs are also understood to be too high.
Islamic burials usually take place within 24 hours of a death.
'Removal man' charged over theft of van-load of belongings
A "removal man" has been charged with theft after a van containing a family's belongings did not arrive at their new home.
Becky Szenk and Mark Higgins (pictured) hired a man to help them move from their flat in Bilston to the Horse and Jockey pub in Walsall Wood, which they now run.
Lee Green, 32, of Kingston Road, West Bromwich, was arrested a week after the theft was reported on 25 September.
He is due at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 23 November.
Cricket: Coach hints at Ian Bell's inclusion for SA tour
England coach Trevor Bayliss has hinted Warwickshire's Ian Bell will be selected for England's Test tour of South Africa this winter, despite some patchy form.
Bell was England's third-highest run-scorer in their 2-0 series loss to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, with 158 runs at an average of 31.60.
However, some have called for the 33-year-old to be dropped - including ex-England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.
Parking charges plan at Sandwell Valley Country Park
BBC WM
Sandwell Council says it has no choice but to introduce parking charges at the country park.
It was an idea that was raised last year but backed down after a public protest. Now proposals to charge £2 for stays more than four hours from 4 January have been submitted.
It's one issue that due to be discussed by the cabinet next Wednesday.
Latest: Parking charges considered in Sandwell park
Stephanie Barnard
BBC Local Live
The top stories in the newsroom this morning include:
- Councillors in Sandwell say they have no choice but to introduce parking charges at Sandwell Valley Country Park
- A meeting between MPs and the senior coroner in Birmingham will take place later to discuss delays in Islamic burials
- New Aston Villa boss Remi Garde faced the media for the first time last night and says he has the final say on transfers