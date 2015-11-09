West Midlands Police says Sheriff went to Northfield on 17 April with friends Rakeem Riley and Omar Robinson but became involved in a fight with Montell Stephens whom he had previously fought over a second-hand phone with which Sheriff was dissatisfied.
Both Stephens and Sheriff were stabbed but Stephens received first aid at the scene and survived.
Stephens, aged 19 of William Savage Way, Smethwick, was found guilty of Sheriff’s murder after a four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court today.
Riley, aged 19 of no fixed address; and 21-year-old Robinson, of Rann Close, Ladywood, were found guilty of aiding and abetting the offence.
Baby killed by her parents' action died from pneumonia from malnourishment
Ben Godfrey
BBC Midlands Today
The parents of a nine-month-old baby girl from Wolverhampton have admitted her manslaughter.
Rebecca Kandare died on 6 January 2014 from pneumonia as a result of severe malnourishment. She was taken to New Cross Hospital but later died.
Brian Kandare, aged 29, and Precious Kandare, 37, from Wednesfield both pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court this afternoon. They will be sentenced tomorrow.
Former Bournville College principal denies any alleged financial mismanagement
Adrian Goldberg
Presenter, BBC WM
The spending at Bournville College we reported earlier related to the period when previous principal Norman Cave was in charge; he retired a year ago.
Now there's no suggestion Mr Cave did anything illegal, and cuts are impacting upon all further education colleges - but staff I've spoken to claim the college's budget was spent unwisely, contributing to the problems it faces today.
Mr Cave said he was unable to be interviewed for legal reasons, but denied any allegation of financial mismanagement at Bournville and referred us to recent newspaper articles detailing the financial difficulties that colleges in the FE sector are facing due to government cuts.
The new interim principal Michelle Sutton said: "The college has experienced a period of financial challenges as a result of some of the strategic decisions that have been taken in the past."
Special service in Kingstanding for victim of Birmingham shooting
Great Barr Observer
A special memorial service was held in Kingstanding yesterday for a man who was shot dead during the double Birmingham shooting incident on 30 October.
Birmingham City: Demarai Gray called into England Under-21s
Dan Wheeler
BBC Sport
Birmingham City’s Demarai Gray has been called into the England Under-21 squad by head coach Gareth Southgate ahead of this month’s two European qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland.
It follows the withdrawal through injury of Norwich City’s Nathan Redmond.
Hundreds gather in Tamworth for peaceful demonstration over refugees
Hundreds descended on Tamworth Castle Grounds this afternoon to stage a peaceful demonstration about the 10 Syrian refugee families who are to be rehomed in the town.
Woman denies 'Islamic State' membership
David Lumb
BBC News Online
A woman has denied being a member of the so-called Islamic State and encouraging terrorism.
Appearing via video link at Birmingham Crown Court, Tareena Shakil pleaded not guilty to one count of encouraging terrorism between 30 September 2014 and 20 October 2014 (namely publishing a series of tweets that could encourage terrorism) and one count of being a member of a proscribed organisation (namely ISIS) contrary to section 11 between 23 October 2014 and 9 Jan 2015.
The 26-year-old previously lived in Birmingham but has since moved to Curtis Way, Burton, Staffordshire. The case was adjourned until 11 January. Bail was refused.
Coming up on TV: Campaign on bogus callers; and the magic of the FA Cup
Joanne Malin
BBC Midlands Today
West Midlands Police say bogus callers are becoming increasingly callous in the way they target elderly and vulnerable householders - posing as anything from police officers to rat catchers.
And we will be looking forward to tonight's second round draw in the FA Cup, after Stourbridge caused an upset at Dover with a 2-1 win.
James Wheeler, the gardens' chief executive officer, said: "This is the first time that the gardens has staged this event and we were advised that these illuminations would give off a minimal amount of sound, with many being deemed as silent.
"We are sorry they were not as advertised and we will not be staging this event with this provider again."
Weather: Cloudy but mild
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a rather cloudy and windy night with perhaps some patchy light rain and drizzle at times.
Minimum Temperature: 12C (54F).
Tomorrow, it should remain dry in most areas, although there may still be a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills.
Maximum Temperature: 16C (61F).
Coming up on TV: Distraction burglars, treasure hunt and FA Cup magic
Mary Rhodes
Presenter, BBC Midlands Today
An 88-year-old victim of distraction burglars says his "world has been turned upside down" as police campaign to highlight the dangers such conmen pose.
We're finding out where you are most likely to uncover a treasure trove in the West Midlands and we're live in Stourbridge for the FA Cup second round draw after The Glassboys pulled off a cup upset.
Join us for theMidlands Todayon BBC One at 18:30.
Midland Metro services to start running through the City Centre early next month
Birmingham Updates
Trams willreturn to the streets of Birmingham for the first time in more than 60 yearswhen Midland Metro services start running into the city centre on Sunday 6 December.
Battlefields, graveyards and forests in HS2's firing line
England's "favourite tree" is set to be felled to make way for the much-debated HS2 high speed rail line. It's just one of the many landmarks in the developer's firing line.
A number of burial grounds are also set to be dug up under the current rail link plans, including Park Street Gardens in Birmingham.
Sons of Pitches announce they are going full-time
The Sons of Pitches have posted on Facebook they have gone full-time as singers after winning The Naked Choir.
Travel: Slow traffic in Birmingham city centre
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the A38 St Chads Queensway Tunnel southbound in Birmingham between the A38 Great Charles Street Queensway junction and Belgrave Interchange, drivers are warned.
Villa have survival spirit - Garde
BBC Sport
Aston Villa's goalless draw against Manchester City proves they have the spirit to stay up, says new manager Remi Garde.
Man praised for response during fatal collision
Cannock Mercury
A man from Penkridge who went to the aid of an injured person following a collision in the town has been praised for his actions.
Video: This evening's West Midlands weather forecast
Smethwick teenager convicted over rush-hour murder of youth stabbed to death over mobile phone
Express and Star
A teenager from Smethwick was one of three men found guilty today of murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death on a busy road in rush hour over a mobile phone.
Refunds over 'silent' fireworks noise
Andrew Dawkins
BBC News Online
Organisers of a silent fireworks display say refunds have been given after parents claimed loud bangs frightened their children.
Start your week with great FA Cup goals
Watch a selection of the best goals from this weekend's FA Cup first round.
Man killed when off-road motorbike hit tree in Burntwood
Lichfield Mercury
A man died after an off-road motorbike collided with a tree in Burntwood.
More about the Caparo boss who died after a fall from his flat
Caparo boss Angad Paul has died after falling from his penthouse flat on Sunday morning.
He is the son of Lord Paul, who founded the company in 1968 with a £5,000 loan.
As well as obtaining an economics degree from MIT, he was an executive producer on Guy Ritchie's films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.
He also financed the Caparo T1, which was the fastest supercar in the world when it launched in 2006. He married his wife, the media lawyer Michelle Bonn, in 2004.
The 'Flying Finn' has been signed by Wolverhampton Wolves
Dan Wheeler
BBC Sport
Wolverhampton have signed Finland international Joonas Kylmakorpi as the first member of their top five for next season.
Kylmakorpi, 35, is a four-time world long track champion and rode with Wolves’ Elite League rivals Coventry last term.
He is the third new arrival at Monmore Green in the close season following reserve pair Kyle Howarth and Max Clegg.
Listen to spoken poetry: From the Midlands
There is one rude word in this, so please do not listen if you are offended by swearing.
Steel industry calls for EU action on Chinese imports
An emergency meeting to discuss the crisis in the steel industry is to be held by European economy ministers at the request of the UK.
The industry is demanding tougher action against cheap imports of Chinese steel, which it blames for low global steel prices.
Workers from the UK, Belgium and France will also hold a demonstration in Brussels later.
The UK's steel industry lost about 4,000 jobs in October - including 323 at Caparo Industries sites across the Black Country.
Birmingham Botanical Gardens apologises for noise at fireworks display
Michelle Dawes
BBC WM
Birmingham Botanical Gardens has issued a "sincere apology for any distress" at what should have been its silent fireworks display and offered refunds to anyone affected.
James Wheeler, the gardens' chief executive officer, said: "This is the first time that the gardens has staged this event and we were advised that these illuminations would give off a minimal amount of sound, with many being deemed as silent.
"We are sorry they were not as advertised and we will not be staging this event with this provider again."
Those who wish to claim a refund should email Kim Hill.
What happened to the new wave of 'large' casinos?
Daniel Wainwright
Data unit - English regions
A large Las Vegas-style casino opened near Birmingham last month, but what happened to Labour's plans to create a new generation of gambling venues across the UK?
It was billed as a massive expansion of Britain's casino industry by the Blair government, but soon hit the buffers.
Of the eight large casino licences granted, only three have opened, netting the local authority areas millions of pounds in revenue and donations, a BBC investigation has found.
BreakingCaparo boss Angad Paul killed after plunging from penthouse flat
The boss of the troubled steel company Caparo, Angad Paul, has died after plunging from his penthouse flat on Sunday morning.
The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in central London.
It comes after the troubled company, which is currently in administration, announced 452 job cuts, with the future of another 1,200 uncertain.
Home Office 'incompetence' over flawed police funding
Michelle Dawes
BBC WM
The West Midlands police and crime commissioner has accused the Home Office of "incompetence" for getting its funding wrong.
It comes after the Home Office admitted a proposed new funding formula for police forces in England and Wales was based on flawed calculations.
The Home Office has told us it is making changes; and allocations for individual police force areas will not be set until after the spending review later this month.
Bangs at Birmingham silent fireworks display 'upset children'
Parents who went to a silent fireworks display at Birmingham Botanical Gardens have claimed loud bangs frightened their children.
The event was advertised as: "A fireworks display with a little bit of a difference, with no bangers or loud noises, ideal for the little ones."
But parents sent messages to the attraction's Twitter account claiming the noise left children distressed. Birmingham Botanical Gardens has yet to reply to the BBC about the claims.
Remi Garde stops Villa's rot in his first game in charge
BBC Sport
Aston Villa secured their first Premier League point since August by holding Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at Villa Park.
The result meant Remi Garde ended Villa's run of seven straight league defeats in his first match in charge.
Arrest after man found fatally injured close to car in Dudley
A teenager has been arrested after a car was found abandoned near an injured man who later died at the scene.
The 53-year-old died at the junction of Cradley Road and Marriott Road in Netherton, Dudley, at about 23:30 on Friday.
Police have released images of a grey Seat Ibiza found crashed into a billboard in a bid to trace the driver. A man, 19, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Prince George cake in international bake-off
An amateur baker from Walsall hasscooped gold at an international cake competitionby creating a life-sized Prince George cake.
Lara Mason, aged 29, spent 30 hours crafting the sponge statue which stood at just under 3ft (91cm).
A Tyrannosaurus Rex, a levitating cake and Yoda from Star Wars were among the other eye-catching entries at the Cake International competition, held at the NEC near Birmingham.
Bournville College spending on parties and football despite cutting jobs
Adrian Goldberg
Presenter, BBC WM
Bournville College spent millions of pounds of taxpayers' money on parties and football matches, we can reveal.
A Freedom of Information request has exposed expenses including £2.8m on consultant fees over three years.
In one instance £35,000 was also spent on a staff party despite financial problems which have meant the college has had to make more than 100 workers redundant in the past year.