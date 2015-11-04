"He's an evil man" - the words of Reg Stocking - a grandfather of three, left brain damaged after a "carjacking" attack in West Bromwich.

Villagers living near Walsall have come together to prepare for Remembrance Day in their own special way.

And we will have last night's goals, including a stunner from an Aston Villa man.

Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.