The homes in Lichfield Road and Stacey Drive are both run by Real Life Options, which said it was a "great disappointment" after previous "good" ratings.
It said it was in the middle of an improvement programme when the inspections took place.
We apologise to the people we support and their families for any concerns regarding the quality of care they have received and wish to assure them that all measures to deliver improvements identified by the CQC are firmly in place.
Your views: Split opinion on sultanas in Cadbury Fruit & Nut
Dilshad Ahmadi has posted that sultanas in Cadbury Fruit & Nut are a "great idea".
Rachel Sampson meanwhile posted to say the recipe should be left alone.
Unions say they have been negotiating with the company for the last 10 years for workers to get four free tyres as part of their salary package which has never happened.
Goodyear says the new Tyres for Associates Benefit may have caused some confusion.
Blues goalless at home for the fourth time in five
Birmingham City proved goal-shy at St Andrew's again as they failed to score for a fourth time in five matches in a frustrating draw with Blackburn.
'Lack of respect' at Birmingham care home
Staff at a Birmingham residential home were seen treating people with "limited respect", a report says.
The home, in Lichfield Road and another one in Stacey Drive, both run by Real Life Options, have been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.
They did not have registered managers in position or had enough staff when inspectors visited. Real Life Options has not yet commented on the report.
Witness appeal after dognappers posed as RSPCA officials in Quinton
Callous dog-nappers have posed as RSPCA officials to steal three Yorkshire Terriers - one carrying a litter - from their Quinton home, according to police.
The dogs were taken from an address in Blandford Road on Saturday by two smartly dressed men who claimed to be investigating allegations of neglect, according to the West Midlands force.
A spokesperson said one scooped up a nine-month-old puppy from the kitchen while his accomplice took her two-year-old parents - who are expecting a litter in less than a month’s time - from the garden before making a swift exit.
Birmingham-based Cadbury is changing the recipe of the Fruit & Nut bar after 90 years - with sultanas to be added for the first time.
It was first launched in 1926, and the company says taste tests of new recipe bar found 200 people were unable to tell the difference between sultanas and raisins.
The new bar is expected to go on sale later this month. Do you think it will improve the taste? Do you think messing with the currants is swimming against the tide of popular opinion? Email us or tweet @bbcwm.
Latest: Outgoing Goodyear workers' anger, Cadbury recipe change and Villa's French ban
Here are the big stories for Birmingham and the Black Country:
- Outgoing Goodyear's Wolverhampton workers "kicked in the teeth" over free tyres offer to other staff
- Cadbury is changing its recipe for Fruit & Nut bars to include sultanas for the first time
Overnight forecast: Mild and cloudy
Mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry. A few clear spells will develop with lows of 8C (46F).
Cloudy with a few showers through the morning and a strengthening breeze. Persistent rain, heavy at times in the afternoon.
Coming up on TV: Carjacking victim speaks, Remembrance Day marked and goals
"He's an evil man" - the words of Reg Stocking - a grandfather of three, left brain damaged after a "carjacking" attack in West Bromwich.
Villagers living near Walsall have come together to prepare for Remembrance Day in their own special way.
And we will have last night's goals, including a stunner from an Aston Villa man.
Join us for the Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.
BBC Director General 'learnt everything' in local radio
BBC Director-General Tony Hall recalls "loving" his time working in Birmingham.
Travel: City centre travel warning
There is very slow traffic on Moor Street in Birmingham around the St Martin's Circus Queensway junction, drivers are warned.
Man critical after Stechford stabbing
A man was fighting for his life today after he was stabbed in the chest in an incident near a row of shops at the junction of a major Birmingham road.
Latest: Car-jacker found guilty, surveillance plans 'concerning' and bogus RSPCA theft
Here are the stories we have been reporting this afternoon:
- A Black Country man who stole the car of a pensioner and left him brain damaged faces jail
- New proposals designed to help police and the security services fight terrorism and crime have been branded as "excessive" and "concerning" by a West Midlands MP
- Fake RSPCA inspectors stole three dogs from a house in Quinton
Surveillance bill including internet records storage 'excessive' - MP
New proposals designed to help police and the security services fight terrorism and crime have been branded as "excessive" and "concerning" by a West Midlands MP.
Under the plans, people's online history would have to be held by internet companies for 12 months, though judges would be given "unprecedented powers" to stop unnecessary surveillance.
But David Winnick, Labour MP for Walsall North, told the Commons the powers go too far. However the Home Secretary says most of the powers in the bill are already available to the government.
Investigation after stabbing in Stechford
A man was stabbed in Stechford Lane, Stechford just after 21:00 last night, sparking an investigation.
The 22-year-old was taken to hospital with a chest injury; his condition was described as "critical" by West Midlands Police.
Forensic examinations are taking place at the scene and officers are reviewing CCTV images, said the force.
Car-jacker found guilty of running over West Bromwich victim
A man has been found guilty of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm after a Black Country pensioner was left brain damaged in a car jacking in West Bromwich.
Reg Stocking (pictured), aged 78, was dragged under his Peugeot 207 when 34-year-old Andrew Jones tried to take it from him in May.
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Jones was a prolific car thief who was desperate for money to buy heroin and crack cocaine.
He was on licence from prison at the time of the attack. Mr Stocking is still recovering.
We will remember them - Pelsall's special tribute to our war dead
For Remembrance Day, Pelsall's war memorial clock has been turned red - covered in more than 1,500 hand-knitted poppies.
Take a look at the tribute that has become something of a social media whirlwind.
Queen's Coronation chair found in Sutton Coldfield to be auctioned
Royal Sutton Coldfield Observer
A rare item of Royal memorabilia used during the Queen’s Coronation more than 60 years ago which was found in Sutton Coldfield is expected to fetch hundreds of pounds when it goes up for auction next month.
Latest: RSPCA imposters steal dogs, Cadbury upset and crash victim named
Here are some of the stories we are reporting for Birmingham and the Black Country:
- Fake RSPCA inspectors have stolen a pregnant bitch and two dogs in Quinton
- Cadbury has upset some fans of its Fruit and Nut bar by adding sultanas to the recipe as well as raisins
- A woman who died after being hit by a car in Birmingham has been named by police
BBC Weather Watchers: What's the weather like on your street?
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing their photos of the misty start in the West Midlands. What's the weather like where you are?
The project launched on the One Show last night.
The idea is to track the weather as it moves across the country, making it as precise as possible.
Call to restore neonatal services at Alexandra Hospital in Redditch
Caroline Gall
BBC News Online
"Every effort" must be made to restore neonatal services at a Worcestershire hospital, the lead healthcare commissioner for the county says.
All births will be moved from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital from Thursday due to staff shortages.
Jonathan Wells, chair of Redditch and Bromsgrove Clinical Commissioning Group, said in a blog the decision "shocked" him. The hospitals trust has said it will review the situation in February.
Latest: Dognapping, anger for outgoing workers
If you're just catching up with Wednesday's headlines, here they are:
- The NHS trust that ran Stafford Hospital has pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches, linked to the death of four elderly patients
- Dog-nappers have pretended to be RSPCA officials to steal three Yorkshire Terriers from a Quinton home, police say
- Goodyear workers facing redundancy in Wolverhampton feel like they have been "kicked in the teeth" that other staff are now being offered some free tyres as part of their renumeration
New facility for visitors to BBC Birmingham
BBC Director General visits Birmingham
Tony Hall, Director General of the BBC, is visiting BBC Birmingham in the Mailbox today and is opening the BBC's first Blueroom, showcasing technology and BBC content, for the public.
Coming up on TV: Special Remembrance Day tribute
Residents in a village in the Black County have come together to mark Remembrance Day in their own special way.
Pelsall's war memorial clock has been turned red, covered in more than 1,500 hand-knitted poppies.
We will have more in theMidlands Todayon BBC One at 13:30.
Sutton Coldfield Donkey Sanctuary Christmas fundraiser
Money is being raised by the Sutton Coldfield’s Donkey Sanctuary to hand build a grotto for children with additional needs - all in time for the Birmingham Christmas Fair.
Weather: Murky afternoon
It's a bit of a murky day - find out why and what is due to happen over the next few days.
Watch: Historic Koran manuscript made public
Find out more about what are thought to be some of the world's oldest fragments of the Koran which have gone on display at the University of Birmingham, with Big Centre TV.
Radiocarbon dating found the manuscript to be at least 1,370 years old, making it among the earliest in existence.
Kingstanding convenience store fined for selling out-of-date sausages and milk
A local convenience store in Kingstanding has been fined for selling out-of-date sausages and milk, a new online database launched by the Food Standards Agency has revealed.
Bears' Boyd Rankin linked with a switch back to Ireland
Warwickshire pace bowler Boyd Rankin is being linked with a return to international duty with Ireland.
Ulsterman Rankin, 31, represented Ireland between 2007 and 2012 before opting to switch allegiance to England in the hope of playing Test cricket.
But he suffered cramp in his sole Test appearance against Australia in January 2014 and then dropped out of favour with his adopted country.
Lichfield man braves sub-zero temperatures in Arctic marathon
An intrepid Lichfield man has tackled a marathon in temperatures as low as -14C on the Greenland Ice Sheet.
Apology for families at two Birmingham 'inadequate' residential homes
The company running two Birmingham residential homes which have been rated inadequate by regulator the Care Quality Commission has apologised to families.
The homes in Lichfield Road and Stacey Drive are both run by Real Life Options, which said it was a "great disappointment" after previous "good" ratings.
It said it was in the middle of an improvement programme when the inspections took place.
Your views: Split opinion on sultanas in Cadbury Fruit & Nut
Dilshad Ahmadi has posted that sultanas in Cadbury Fruit & Nut are a "great idea".
Rachel Sampson meanwhile posted to say the recipe should be left alone.
What do you think to the recipe change?
Remi Garde: New Aston Villa manager bans French speaking
New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has banned the speaking of French at the club, despite the club signing four players from Ligue 1 in the summer.
Jordan Amavi, Jordan Ayew, Jordan Veretout and Idrissa Gueye all came in from France in the transfer window.
Frenchman Garde, 49, was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal to replace the sacked Tim Sherwood on Monday.
Latest: Dognapping, Anger over free Goodyear tyres for staff, and Villa's French ban
Here is a recap of some of the stories we're reporting in the BBC WM newsroom:
- Dog-nappers pose as RSPCA officials to steal three Yorkshire Terriers from a Quinton home, police say
- Goodyear workers being made redundant in Wolverhampton are angry other staff are now being offered free tyres which they claim to have asked for over many years
- New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde bans French speaking at the club despite an influx of four players from Ligue 1 this summer
Outgoing Goodyear workers 'kicked in the teeth' over free tyres for staff
Workers at Goodyear's factory in Wolverhampton say they feel like they have been kicked in the teeth, claiming the company's offering free tyres to other employees after their factory closes.
A total of 330 jobs will go at the plant in Bushbury Lane with the first redundancies expected on New Year's Eve.
Unions say they have been negotiating with the company for the last 10 years for workers to get four free tyres as part of their salary package which has never happened.
Goodyear says the new Tyres for Associates Benefit may have caused some confusion.
Blues goalless at home for the fourth time in five
Birmingham City proved goal-shy at St Andrew's again as they failed to score for a fourth time in five matches in a frustrating draw with Blackburn.
'Lack of respect' at Birmingham care home
Staff at a Birmingham residential home were seen treating people with "limited respect", a report says.
The home, in Lichfield Road and another one in Stacey Drive, both run by Real Life Options, have been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.
They did not have registered managers in position or had enough staff when inspectors visited. Real Life Options has not yet commented on the report.
Witness appeal after dognappers posed as RSPCA officials in Quinton
Callous dog-nappers have posed as RSPCA officials to steal three Yorkshire Terriers - one carrying a litter - from their Quinton home, according to police.
The dogs were taken from an address in Blandford Road on Saturday by two smartly dressed men who claimed to be investigating allegations of neglect, according to the West Midlands force.
A spokesperson said one scooped up a nine-month-old puppy from the kitchen while his accomplice took her two-year-old parents - who are expecting a litter in less than a month’s time - from the garden before making a swift exit.
Can you help the investigation?
Recipe change for Cadbury Fruit & Nut bar
Birmingham-based Cadbury is changing the recipe of the Fruit & Nut bar after 90 years - with sultanas to be added for the first time.
It was first launched in 1926, and the company says taste tests of new recipe bar found 200 people were unable to tell the difference between sultanas and raisins.
The new bar is expected to go on sale later this month. Do you think it will improve the taste? Do you think messing with the currants is swimming against the tide of popular opinion? Email us or tweet @bbcwm.
Latest: Outgoing Goodyear workers' anger, Cadbury recipe change and Villa's French ban
Here are the big stories for Birmingham and the Black Country:
- Outgoing Goodyear's Wolverhampton workers "kicked in the teeth" over free tyres offer to other staff
- Cadbury is changing its recipe for Fruit & Nut bars to include sultanas for the first time
- New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde bans speaking French at the club
Latest step in the regeneration of Longbridge
The latest step in the regeneration of Longbridge is being unveiled today.
Marks & Spencer is opening its largest store in West Midlands - at 150,000 sq ft, and two storeys high.
A "green living wall" will be a feature - which will be irrigated naturally by rain water.
Weather: Fog clears before patchy rain
Patchy fog will slowly clear through the morning. It should then be mostly dry for a time, with some bright or sunny intervals, before cloud and a little rain returns later. Highs of 13C (55F).
Find out more about the rest of the week ahead.
Travel: Aston Expressway delays warning
There is slow traffic on the A38 Aston Expressway in both directions between the A38 at Dartmouth Circus and J6 of the M6 at Spaghetti Junction, drivers are warned.
Good morning
I'm back with the news, sport, travel and weather updates for Wednesday from Birmingham and the Black Country.
Comment on our stories and share your pictures over email or tweet @bbcwm.