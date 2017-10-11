Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Severe fire at Wolverhampton factory
- Woman warns of 'pull a pig' date prank
- Adam Peaty to pick up MBE at Buckingham Palace
- Worcestershire County Council faces £60m cuts
- New music college opens in Birmingham
- Updates on Wednesday 11 October 2017
- Click Related Stories for updates from your area
Live Reporting
By Stephanie Barnard and Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
In the papers: The Sentinel
The Sentinel
The latest stories on The Sentinel's website this morning include:
Severe accident: A530 Cheshire both ways
A530 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between Brookhouse Lane and Clivegreen Lane.
A530 Cheshire - A530 Middlewich Road in Occlestone Green closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Brookhouse Lane junction and the Clivegreen Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Green belt land could be developed
Shropshire Council is considering allowing new developments in areas designated as green belt land.
The authority is updating its planning policies for the next 20 years and, for the first time, that includes the stretch of open countryside separating the county from the rest of the West Midlands.
A report on the potential to release small amounts of green belt land will be published next year.
The report also includes proposals for nearly 29,000 extra homes in the county.
'No injuries' at factory fire
Stephanie Barnard
BBC News
Six crews are at the scene of a factory fire on Owen Road in Wolverhampton.
The fire service has described the incident as a severe blaze in a single-storey factory unit, which has not yet been named.
I'm told there are no reported injuries but the ambulance service hazard response team are at the scene.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J9 for A461 and J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J9, A461 (Wednesbury) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Severe' blaze at factory - firefighters are at the scene
More than 20 firefighters are tackling a severe fire at a factory in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Fire Service received a 999 call at 8:50 this morning about the blaze at a single-storey unit on Owen Road in Merridale.
We're told that six crews are at the scene, but we are not yet aware if anybody has been injured.
Could a statue to John Bonham finally go ahead?
Plans for a statue of rock musician John Bonham in his home town of Redditch could move a step closer later.
A council planning committee will discuss the lasting tribute to the Led Zepplin drummer (pictured second left).
The people behind it hope it could be in place by what would have been his 70th birthday on the 31 May next year.
On 25 September 1980, John Henry "Bonzo" Bonham died at the age of 32, after consuming four quadruple vodkas for breakfast and continuing to drink throughout the day.
Could we see an Indian summer this weekend?
Stephanie Barnard
BBC News
We don't want to get you too excited ahead of the weekend but it's certainly looking good weather wise.
BBC forecaster Charlie Slater hinted that we could see some warmer temperatures at the weekend and BBC Weathers say it's possible temperatures won't go below 20C during the week.
What happens, we will find out later this week but safe to safe we're remaining hopeful for that Indian summer!
Are men forgotten in miscarriage?
Catherine Burns
BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme
Researchers think half of unexplained miscarriages could be linked to the man's health and have possibly found a treatment.Read more
Stories covered by the Birmingham Mail
Birmingham Mail
Here are some of the top stories on the front page of the Birmingham Mail website:
Want to live happy? Choose a spa town
Spa towns are among the happiest places to live in the UK, according to a property website.Read more
Olympic swimmer to pick up a medal with a big difference later
Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty will receive his MBE at Buckingham Palace today.
Peaty, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics, the first by a male British Swimmer in 24 years.
He is the current holder of the world record in 50 and 100m breaststroke.
Last night he tweeted that he was "extremely proud to represent" Great Britain.
And if you're wondering how does Peaty have that six pack? Only last month he was asked... He puts it down to "a lot of ab work and no junk food".
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A41 and J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of a broken down car. Travel time is around 10 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Ed Sheeran: My gran and hospice memories
Happiest place in Britain: Leamington Spa 'has it all'
Stephanie Barnard
BBC News
Royal Leamington Spa has been ranked as the happiest place to live in Britain, in a survey.
So what factors make Leamington the best?
But happiness comes with a price, with the average asking price of a home in Leamington Spa at £330,848, compared with a national average of £310,003, according to Rightmove.
The town's mayor, Caroline Evetts, said Royal Leamington Spa "has it all" - from Regency buildings, to independent boutiques.
Council seeks to cut £60m in three years
Nicola Beckford
Journalist, BBC Midlands Today
More cuts are on the way at Worcestershire County Council with about £60m having to be saved over the next three years.
A fresh hunt is being launched to try and identify ways in which cuts can be made.
Leader Simon Geraghty has told the BBC that £20m will need to be clawed back every year until 2020 in order to balance the books.
Worcester News: Stories on the front page
Worcester News
Here are the top stories on the Worcester News front page:
Woman warns of 'pull a pig' date prank
BBC Newsbeat
A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who travelled to the Netherlands for a date says she fell victims to a "pull a pig" prank.
What is pull a pig? It's where a man tries to get a date with a woman they see as overweight or unattractive for a joke.
Sophie Stevenson told ITV's This Morning that when she arrived to meet Dutch student Jesse Mateman, he failed to turned up and texted her to say "You were pigged".
He denies playing the prank and says he has been "affected" by the allegation.
College promising to give Brum a musical boost
BBC Midlands Today
A brand new contemporary music college is due to open in Digbeth in Birmingham today.
The British and Irish Modern Music Institute, also known as BIMM will specialise in production, the business and song-writing as well as many other disciplines.
Black Sabbath musician Tony Iommi will officially open it this afternoon.
Buggy smashed by freight train
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J4A for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J1 for A41.
M5 West Midlands - An earlier broken down vehicle on M5 northbound between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J1, A41 (West Bromwich). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 50 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Health cuts could hit social services
James Bovill
Staffordshire Political Reporter, BBC News
A large cut to Staffordshire County Council's health funding could have a serious impact on social services, the authority has warned.
NHS England told councils to reduce delays on getting people out of hospital by September, or face losing millions of pounds to pay for social services.
Staffordshire County Council failed and face losing £19.5m as a result, but says the target was too short notice and unachievable.
Meetings between the council, local health bosses and NHS England will now take place, before a final decision is made.
Weather: Chance of rain through the day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A few bright spells at first, otherwise a generally cloudy and breezy day with outbreaks of rain arriving through the afternoon.
Some of the rain may be heavy, especially over higher ground, but despite this it will be rather mild - highs of 17C (63F).
Two lanes closed on M42 after crash
Drivers are warned to expect delays on the M42 southbound near Solihull after two lanes have been closed by Highways England due to a crash.
Your live updates for Wednesday
Stephanie Barnard
BBC News
Good morning from the BBC Midlands newsroom.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands and south Cheshire between now and 19:00.
You can get in touch with the team by visiting our BBC Midlands Facebook page, emailing us, or tweeting @BBCMTD.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J4 for A34.
M42 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M42 southbound at J4, A34 (Shirley), because of an accident involving four.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M69 Leicestershire southbound
M69 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, after J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Leicestershire - An accident, which is now on the hard shoulder on M69 southbound after J1, A5 (Hinckley).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man guilty of 'I've got acid' attack
Max Kelly squirted a bottle of cleaning solution at two men outside a pub, a court hears.Read more
Woman was found dead on care home floor
A coroner says it is unclear how Margaret Janney, 93, ended up out of her care home bedRead more
Our coverage across the day
Join us again from 08:00 on Wednesday.
World Mental Health Day
BBC Breakfast
Today is World Mental Health day.
Earlier, BBC Breakfast asked singer Jamelia and former athlete Iwan Thomas to open up with the people of Birmingham.
So is it good to talk? Jamelia talks about her battle with post natal depression, and says: "When people see me on TV they see me happy and smiley... But what they don't see is my bad days when I struggle to get out of bed."
Shoppers at The Bullring stopped and chatted openly about a whole range of issues, including self-harming, depression at work and social anxiety.
Watch more on the BBC Breakfast Facebook page.
Severe disruption: A500 Cheshire southbound
A500 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between M6 J16 Crewe and A34 Newcastle Road.
A500 Cheshire - A500 closed southbound between Crewe and Talke Roundabout, because of an earlier lorry fire and emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Target of nearly 29,000 new homes in latest development plan
Another 28,750 houses could be built in Shropshire between now and 2036, with nearly a third of them in the Shrewsbury area.
The targets are included in the latest update to Shropshire Council's local plan, which aims to control development around the county.
The council also says that with over 18,000 homes either approved, or already under construction, it would be willing to accept applications for a further 10,000 homes.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hospital looks to reassure women after maternity report
Women who plan to give birth at maternity units in Dudley have been told they are safe, by the Dudley Group Foundation Trust.
This is after a review found some serious incidents at the three maternity units the trust is responsible for.
The trust has responded by saying it did carry out "comprehensive" investigations into all 25 incidents investigated by the NHS review team.
The Dudley Group of Hospitals NHS Trust also said it had hired a number of extra midwives and consultants and improved training since then.
It said it wanted to reassure pregnant women that mortality rates at its maternity department were well below the national average.
Coombe Abbey hotel to be run by council?
Coombe Abbey Hotel could soon be run by Coventry City Council in a deal worth millions of pounds.
The authority owns the freehold to the building and also looks after the surrounding parkland. Plans to take over the hotel were approved at a full council meeting this afternoon.
Councillor Jim O'Boyle, responsible for regeneration, said it will be an investment for the city as it will generate an income in the future and that the council won't be running the hotel itself.
Football: Telford boss says home form is vital
James Bond
Sports Producer, BBC Shropshire
The AFC Telford United manager Rob Edwards believes the improvement to home form will be crucial to success this season.
After losing the first five at home, they've now recorded four straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over Boston United on Saturday.
Telford are at home again on Saturday, against FC United in the FA Cup.
Baby ashes complaint to police rejected
A woman alleged officers left her son's ashes strewn around during a search of her partner's flat.Read more
Birmingham bin strike: Have your bins been emptied yet?
Some Birmingham residents are reporting they haven’t had a bin collection since the city-wide strike was called off more than two weeks ago.
This was the scene at Brookfield Road in Hockley earlier on Tuesday where rubbish has not been collected for two weeks.
We asked what the situation was like where you live.
Sandra Matthews said she hadn't had a normal collection for four weeks, while Karen Tunley also said her refuse hasn't been collected from West Heath for three weeks.
However, Dave Cook wrote on the BBC Midlands Facebook page that a collection scheduled for yesterday took place. "They came, emptied both rubbish and recycling in separate trucks," he said. "Well pleased, let's hope they can get back to normal ASAP."