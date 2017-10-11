Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Shropshire Council is considering allowing new developments in areas designated as green belt land.

The authority is updating its planning policies for the next 20 years and, for the first time, that includes the stretch of open countryside separating the county from the rest of the West Midlands.

PA

A report on the potential to release small amounts of green belt land will be published next year.

The report also includes proposals for nearly 29,000 extra homes in the county.